LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Hosts without Virat Kohli, but look to extend dominance

Watch this space for real time scores, updates, opinion and analysis right at your fingertips from what promises to be a cracker of a contest. One only hopes that the rain stays away.

Talking about Sri Lanka's record against India in India, it leaves a lot to be desired. The islanders have never won a bilateral series in India, while losing eight, and they have not won more than one match in any bilateral series in India. Can they do better in Dharamsala? Not if India can help it. The home team, though, would miss their talisman Virat Kohli, who has earned a well-deserved rest ahead of the big South Africa series.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI of the series between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. India have been in roaring form, having won seven bilateral ODI series on the trot, which includes a 5-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans in their own backyard only a few months back. An indication of India's dominance can be had from the fact that the last time they lost a bilateral ODI series, it was way back in early 2016, against Australia.

The early start (11.30 a.m.) for a day-night match is taking into account the onset of winter in north India as also the fear that dew on the outfield could play havoc with the fortunes of the team bowling second. Hopefully, the early start and early finish would minimise the effect of dew and make it an even contest.

Rohit would be a lot more sober and restrained on the field. Also, Kohli left the tweaking of the field to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, while he himself preferred to field in the deep where his fleet-footedness and throwing in limited overs cricket were an asset. Rohit would be in the inner-circle, leaving the running and throwing to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey. But leadership on the field could be a collaborative one, with Dhoni and possibly Rahane and Dhawan being consulted.

It would a study in contrast, the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and the new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli made no bones of his displeasure at his players’ misfielding, half-hearted attempts in the outfield and poor throws. He was aggressive and wore his emotions on his sleeve.

Preview: India will aim to extend their dominance sans regular skipper Virat Kohli when they face Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match One-day International (ODI) rubber at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.