LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Hosts bowled out for 112

Thisara Perera into the attack now. Kuldeep gets a single to give MSD the strike early in the over, and the latter shows his class, to get a boundary. That has been as rare as a blue moon in this innings. A single in the next three balls. Six runs from that over. What matters for India is that MSD will be on strike first ball next over.

FOUR! Kuldeep gets a boundary through mid-wicket. That was well played by him. Got his bat down well in time and placed the ball beautifully.

FOUR! Kuldeep gets another boundary. But this is streaky. Past the slip cordon and runs away to the fence.

All hopes of India getting to a respectable score pinned on MSD now.

Lakmal gets a rousing reception after the conclusion of his spell, as he walks away with outstanding figures of 4/13 from 10 overs. Has been a memorable outing for him, both this as well as the one in the Eden Test.

Couple of boundaries for Kuldeep in that Pradeep over - one played with utmost conviction, the other not quite. And that is the best over for India today. A bouncer to finish. Nine runs came off that over. Also India have now crossed the lowest-ever total in ODI cricket. Small mercies.

FOUR! Dhoni gets a boundary. Streaky again. Inside edge that could well have gone on to he stumps. Goes to the fence instead.

Perera continues. MSD inside edges the first ball, and picks up a lucky boundary. India need a bit of luck, you feel. Fifty up for India in that over, the 23rd of the innings. Difficult to believe, isn't it? Six runs from that over.

That's some milestone for today! India reach 50, a total unimaginable an hour ago. Dhoni and Kuldeep picking runs off second string bowlers.

FOUR! Dhoni gets another boundary. Pulls and pulls fine. Desperate attempt by the fielder at fine leg, but fails to stop the boundary and India have now crossed their lowest-ever score in ODIs, which was also against Sri Lanka.

FOUR! Kuldeep plays a delightful square drive off the last ball. No stopping that.

Pradeeep to Kuldeep. Single. Here comes Dhoni and plays a characteristic fine pull. Four. Kuldeep gets a boundary away off the last ball, and you would not see a more sublime shot. Great technique, meeting the ball right under his eyes, and had his head still. That would have made Sourav Ganguly proud. Ten runs from that over.

FOUR! A fierce cut from Dhoni. India getting some very handy runs now.

MS Dhoni becomes the second wicket-keeper batsman to score 16,000-plus runs in international cricket after Kumar Sangakkara.

FOUR! Kuldeep glances one down to fine leg. Runs coming a bit easily now.

Perera to Dhoni. MSD cuts over point for a boundary on the first ball. Kuldeep is not far behind though. Another sublime shot after the square drive in the previous over. A glance to the fence. Nine runs from that over. We are at the halfway stage and India have some work on their hands.

OUT! Akila Dananjaya comes in. Spin for the first time in this innings. The third ball is tossed up. Kuldeep prods forward. Misses. Dickwella whips the bails off and he is very excited. The umpires go upstairs. STUMPED! Kuldeep's foot was on the line. So much for the Indian recovery.

Terrible way to get out for Kuldeep Yadav after batting so well and battling it on a seaming track. Elementary mistake. Was on the crease all the time. Stumped off the bowling of Dhananjaya.

Akila Dananjaya produces a gem of a delivery. Draws Kuldeep into a forward defence and has him stumped. Jasprit Bumrah the new man in and the Lankans have a forward short leg. That too in the 26th over of an ODI in India, against India! Bumrah goes deep into his crease to defend. Look a candidate for LBW.

FOUR! Another inside edge and another boundary for MSD. These runs are gold dust for India.

Perera to Dhoni. The first ball is a full toss and Dhoni gets it away to the fence. Not with a smallest of conviction. Inside edged four. The fourth ball has him inside edging again. This time on to the pads. Prods forward on the last ball. Rapped on the pads again. Appeal. Not out. The impact was clearly outside off. Five runs from that over. Aaand that's drinks...

FOUR! Dhoni comes down th track and hits Dhananjaya to the mid-wicket fence. Dismissed with disdain.

Dhoni found able support from Kuldeep, and helped the hosts avoid the ignominy of getting bowled out for their lowest-ever total. Has also got the fans going in the process. With Kuldeep’s dismissal off mystery spinner Dananjaya’s bowling, it all boils down to him and his ability to anchor the remainder of the Indian innings.

Back after drinks. Dhananjaya to Dhoni. Boundary off the first ball for MSD. The ball sails away to the mid-wicket fence. Dhoni takes a single off the last ball. The Lankans have a slip, forward short leg and leg slip for Bumrah. The last ball is safely negotiated. Five runs off that over. Dhoni, however, is playing an innings of tremendous character.

Pradeep to Dhoni. The first three balls produce no run. The fourth ball could have as MSD gets the ball away to sweeper cover. But he refuses the single. Doesn't want to expose Bumrah. The last delivery catches Dhoni in two minds. Looks to draw his bat away at the last moment. The ball hits his bat more than Dhoni hitting it and rolls to the slip cordon. Maiden again.

Dananjaya to Bumrah. Forward short leg, slip and leg slip in place. The first ball is a juicy full toss. Bumrah, however, goes back and dourly defends. That tells a story, doesn't it? Defend, defend, defend. Looks like Bumrah has only one gear, or have been ordered by MSD to not use any other! Maiden.

FOUR! Dhoni rocks back and cuts a good length ball from Pathirana and collects a boundary. That is his seventh.

Sachith Pathirana into the attack with his left-arm orthodox. Almost immediately given the charge by Dhoni. Got bit to close to the ball and failed to get the elevation. Long on fields, but Dhoni refuses the run. Gets a boundary away next. Looks like this would be his strategy for the rest of the innings. Get as much strike as possible and collect the odd four and get the total past 150.

Dananjaya to Dhoni. Lot of chirping by the close-in Lankan fielders. Dhoni kept quiet on the first five balls. Tension times approaching. Dhoni would be looking for a single off the last ball. The fielders will have to be on their toes. Bumrah is not a great runner between the wickets. The fierce drive down the ground by MSD off the last ball and as if on cue, there is nearly a mix-up. Bumrah in the end makes his ground. A single and thankfully for India, Dhoni retains the strike.

Dhoni farming the bowling these last two partnerships. He started giving Kuldeep Yadav the strike after a while. But with Bumrah it is different. Dhoni keen on retaining strike and refusing singles. He is taking the total to some sort of respectability. Certainly towards a total that seemed unimaginable sometime back.

Pathirana to Dhoni. Gives the charge on the second ball. Gets the ball away towards deep square leg. Refuses the run. Cuts on the next two balls, but fails to pierce the gap. Takes a single off the third ball, though as the extra cover fielder misfields. The fielders are coming in for Bumrah. Short cover, FSL, slip in place for Bumrah. Goes back deep in his crease on the fifth ball. Meek back foot defence. Hit on the pad. Appeal and out given. India review. Impact looks outside off. It was pretty clear really. Blooper from the on-field umpire. The third umpire saves Bumrah. A single is all that India get.

Dananjaya to Dhoni. Four balls, no run, and the field comes in for the last two balls. The Lankans won't mind giving Dhoni a boundary, but a single is what they want to prevent. They want to bowl at Bumrah, who is not too better than a bunny with the bat, for all of next over. A game of chess going on. A few nervous moments on the last ball. Dhoni wants a single. Can't have it. Maiden.

OUT! Bumrah tries to attack for a change. The ball skids on, completely misses and is bowled.

Pathirana to Bumrah. The third ball produces a wicket. A tossed up delivery. Bumrah looks to slog across the line, misses totally and is cleaned up. Totally uncalled for shot, with Dhoni still present at he other end. And Dhoni looks irritated. Yuzvendra Chahal is the new batsman in. But one's not sure if you can call him a batsman. Has an ODI average of 1.

SIX! Dhoni stands and delivers. Goes through the line using his bottom hand and gets a maximum over long off.

Bumrah certainly didn't know his role in the partnership. He attempted an agricultural shot, missed the ball and was bowled. No wonder Dhoni refused at least a dozen runs just to keep strike. Bumrah looked better when he didn't have to face any delivery.

FIFTY! Dhoni drives a full toss to the cover boundary and that is his fifty. 67th half-century in ODIs for the great man.

Pradeep comes back into the attack. The first ball is dispatched over the ropes at long off. Gets a boundary off the fifth ball to get to his fifty. Would not have been many more gritty half-centuries from him. He has got more than half of the team's runs in this innings. Eleven runs from that over.

SIX! Dhoni goes down town and that is deep into the crowd. Second six of the innings.

FOUR! Dhoni ends the over with a four with a fierce shot straight down the ground.

Has been every bit a quality innings from Dhoni, given the circumstances he found himself in. He has only got better with age as far as his role as a sheet anchor is concerned. Will hope to hog as much strike as possible, and give the bowlers something to defend.

What a superb 50 by Dhoni. He was biding for time. Gave the bowlers utmost respect at the start. Countered seam movement by stepping out and putting bowlers off their comfort zone. Then as the ball got older and the pitch lost its sting, started to play some lovely shots. Brilliant knock where he showed amazing self belief and confidence to take India past the 100 mark. .

Pathirana to Dhoni. Looks to attack the first ball. Gets to soaring to long on. Refuses the run. Smashes a monster six two balls later. The ferocious shot then down the ground. Could have been a four, but fielded. Dhoni refuses the run again. The last ball brings the boundary that MSD was looking for. Big shot straight. Ten runs from that over. It has been Dhoni versus the Lankans in this innings.

Sri Lanka have bowled 12 maidens in India's innings which is a record in an innings in ODIs in India.

This innings has made sure that the management won’t have to answer ‘the Dhoni question’ for a fair while. Such clarity of thought. #INDvSL

Pradeep to Chahal. Well, well, well! The No 11 is showing some great technique. Warrants a promotion in the order surely. Clearly looks better than an average of 1. Leaving the ball well outside off too. Safely negotiates that over. Maiden.

FOUR! Dhoni gets one short and wide and collects a boundary at backward point. The boundary rider looked a bit lethargic.

OUT! Dhoni tries to clear long off, but holes out in the deep. That concludes an innings that you will walks miles to watch. India all out.

Shreyas Iyer set to make his debut. Gets his cap from MS Dhoni. (Video courtesy:BCCI)

Sri Lanka have won the toss and surprise, surprise! They have elected to bowl. Perera says it looks like a good batting track and they want to chase. Rohit says it is a good toss to lose.

Shreyas Iyer to bat at number three. But it still remains to be seen who will bat two down: Manish or Dinesh? India have also opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.