LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Bhuvi falls, hosts lose 7th wicket

In the end then, it only remains to be seen if Karthik can deliver on that long-pending promise and become a pivotal cog for the Men in Blue, writes Chetan Narula.

The players are coming out on to the field and we are in all readiness for the national anthem. Beautiful setting, beautiful tunes.

The Lankan fielders make their way out to the field, and there come the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan's batting average of 67.91 against Sri Lanka is the second highest for any player among players who have scored at least 500 runs against them in ODIs till date.

Rohit takes guard first. Lakmal has the new ball. Starts with a good length delivery, Rohit jabs at it, nearly carries to second slip. The next two balls are quietly played away. Rohit shoulders arms on the fourth. And on the fifth. Watchful from the Indian captain. The last ball is solidly defended off the front foot. Eventless over. Maiden.

Good first ball for Rohit Sharma. Nearly got him lbw. Great first delivery by Lakmal. Rohit playing from the crease without positive footwork almost trapped in front.

The experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews who didn't bowl in the Tests opening the bowling here. The medium pacer is highly skilled in getting the ball to dart around.

OUT! Sri Lanka draw first blood. Dhawan adjudged leg before the wicket after a review for a nought. Great start for the visitors.

Angelo Mathews in for the second over of the Lankan innings. The first ball is chopped onto the ground by Dhawan. Mathews will be bowling gentle seam-up deliveries, which will be a bit uncomfortable for the big Indian stroke-makers, who want the ball to come on to the bat. The second ball shapes away from Dhawan. Beats the outside edge. After two deliveries quietly played away, another play and a miss from Dhawan. The last ball raps Dhawan on the pads. Big appeal turned down. The Lankans take the review early. And they are bang on. The delivery came in and ball tracking shows the ball to have hit the top of the stumps. Dhawan gone for a duck. India lose their first wicket without a run on the board.

This was the third time when Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's pair did not add a run while opening the batting for India which is the third most time among all Indian opening pairs. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly had six such stands.

Lakmal continues. Beats Rohit. Two runs off the fourth ball to mid-wicket and those are the first runs for India, and that's all that they would get in the over. The Lankans have really applied a chokehold.

Mathews strikes. DRS confirms his shout for lbw against Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw pushed forward unconvincingly. Mathews getting ball to wobble around. Declared not out. But DRS overruled umpire's decision.

Mathews to Iyer. Oh, that's close. Iyer rapped on his pads on the first ball, but there was an inside edge and that saved him. Iyer looks jumpy. Dabs one and sets off for a run. That would have been suicidal. Sent back by his captain. Some nerves there from the debutant, and it is expected. Mathews has Iyer in all sorts of discomfort, by having the ball wobble. Iyer is getting squared up. Maiden again.

OUT! Disaster for India as Rohit edges to the 'keeper. Lankans successfully review and retain the review. What a start for them.

Openers gone, India in trouble. Winning toss obviously an advantage, but Lankans have bowled exceedingly well

Lakmal to Rohit. The first ball is a Jaffa. Lifts up from a length and thuds into he 'keeper's gloves. Did Rohit nick it? A huge appeal. The bowler and the fielders seems very confident. Wicket-keeper Dickwella is adamant that the Lankans take a review. They do and there is a spike on the snickometer. Rohit has to depart. A hammer blow for India. Dinesh Karthik is the next man in and gets a beauty to start with. A ball that jagged back sharply and cut the batsman in half. Has him hopping too. A dream delivery. Karthik in all kinds of trouble. The next three overs are safely played away by senior Indian batsman. Another wicket maiden.

Terrific start by Lanka. Both experienced Indian openers dismissed cheaply. DRS comes to Lanka's aid both times. India in big trouble after loss of Dhawan, Rohit to moving ball. 2 for 2 a nightmare start to series. Challenge of handling two new balls will be tough in these conditions.

FOUR! A fine on-drive by Iyer and it is in the gap. Iyer off the mark with a boundary, the first of India's innings. Big cheer in the stands.

Mathews continues. Iyer defends the first ball and pushes the next. No runs in either. A good-looking on-drive on the third ball. Straight to the fielder. Iyer looking jumpy again. Tries to dab and run. Sent back. Brings up a fine boundary, the first of India's innings. On-drives hrough mid-wicket. On the pads and the batsman takes full toll. That will release some pressure. India have to see off the first hour, when batting will be a bit tough. The last ball is well left. Four runs from that over.

Fans here are shell shocked after the early dismissals. “Chauka wauka maaro yaar” are the slogans being raised here.

Vicious spells from Lakmal and Mathews, as India are off to a jittery start at Dharamsala. The venue was expected to assist the seamers, and the Lankans have made good use of those conditions so far.

India have lost both their openers in the span of five overs. Credit goes to the Sri Lankan bowlers. It will be important for both Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik to make this opportunity count. They can afford to take their time and build an innings.

Lakmal to Karthik. The ball comes back sharply and goes through the gap between the bat and pad and whizzes to the 'keeper. This is hostile bowling from the Lankan pacers. Memories of Eden Gardens coming rushing back. Change of pace on the last delivery. Karthik hangs his bat at it. Misses and the ball bounces on its way to the 'keeper. Another maiden. We have already had five maiden overs out of seven.

It's all happening at Dharamsala. Ball moving around, bowlers enjoying this spell with new ball. Wickets falling, batsmen beaten often by swing and seam. everything happening except quick runs scored. Lanka have stranglehold on scoring rate.

This is only the second time that India have lost first two wickets under 10 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI played in India. They lost two wickets after scoring four runs at Mumbai in 1997 against Sri Lanka.

Mathews continues. No runs off the first two balls. Iyer then gets the ball away backward of square on the leg side for one, but no timing on it. Gets a big inside edge. Karthik leaves the next ball. Karthik in a tangle on the next ball. The ball swings in, beats Karthik's bat and raps Karthik on the pad. Looks a great shout. Not out, says the ump. Will they review again? No! Looked like missing leg. One run from that over.

Dinesh Karthik and Shreyas Iyer being given a work over by Lanka's seamers in these conditions. Karthik survives strong lbw appeal off Mathews. Ball did too much although batsman struck in line.

OUT! Karthik rapped on the pads. The ball came in and it looks pretty adjacent to the stumps. Karthik wants to review, but decides against it. In any case they had taken too much of time. India meanwhile are in tatters.

Lakmal to Iyer. Bit of width. Slashed by Iyer to third man for one. One of the rare occasions this morning when the Indian batsmen have had to open their shoulders. Karthik shoulders arms on the next ball. Two floating slips in place. And a peach of a delivery! Rising from a good length. Movement off the pitch and good carry to the 'keeper. Karthik caught on the crease. Play and a miss. This looks a very un-Indian wicket. Karthik looks to give the bowler the charge on the next ball and rush through for a run. Sent back. The next ball comes in and Karthik is hit on the pads. Big appeal. That looks plumb. Karthik looks undecided whether to go for DRS. Looks confused. Decides to review in the end. But has taken too much of time. The umpire sends him away. India in hot soup. Manish Pandey is the new man in and is beaten first ball.

Dinesh Karthik's struggle comes to an end. He was struggling against the moving ball. Lakmal brought ball back off seam to trap him in front. Horrendous start by India. Three wickets down for nothing

Mathews getting an extended spell. Two wides off the second ball. The Lankans are getting the ball to move in all directions. Making the ball talk. Manish Pandey has been flattering to deceive of late. Has truckloads of talent but somehow hasn't lived up to it. A good innings on such a difficult pitch will go a long way in helping him establish himself in the team. A single off the last ball to mid-wicket. Early call that.

Lakmal to Pandey. Wide to start off but then Pandey is beaten by another beauty. Three slips in place. Pandey gets a leading edge and the ball nearly carries to cover. Just short of the diving fieldsman. The next ball is in that channel of uncertainty again. Pandey draws his bat back. Leaves the next delivery alone. The ball swings wildly after passing the batsman. Well collected by Dickwella. Pandey shoulders arms to the next ball outside off. The last ball has him hopping. Dabbed down. A single is all that the Indians could manage, making painstaking progress.

First bowling change. Pradeep comes in. Another seamer. No respite for the Indians. Iyer brings out the drive off the second ball and gets it in the gap between cover and point. Two runs. Caught on the crease and rapped on the pads off the next ball. Appeal. Turned down. Looked to have been missing leg. Ball tracking shows it to be just clipping the top of leg. Would have been umpire's call had the Lankans reviewed. Good that they did not. The last ball has Iyer in trouble again. Keeps a bit low and Iyer gets squared up. Gets a leading edge. No harm done though. Two runs from that over.

OUT! Pandey gone. On a good length. Pandey has his bat face closed. Edged to slips.

Manish Pandey closes bat face too soon and is caught off outer edge in slip. Balk went off seam and Manish was all at sea. Terrible performance on a juicy track by all Indian batsmen on view thus far.

Lakmal to Pandey. Gets a single. Lankans have two slips and a gully. Next ball to Iyer and he gets an inside edge. One run, but Iyer is finding it really tough out there. Then another wicket. Pandey gets a big edge to first slip. Pandey pushed at it, but was trying to play towards mid-wicket. Time for drinks and time to catch our breath. MS Dhoni comes in. Walks down to the first ball. Hit on he pad. A half-hearted appeal. Two runs and a wicket in that over. Meanwhile here is a dubious distinction -- Karthik got out for a duck after playing 18 balls. That is a long, long time to get a duck!

OUT! Iyer gone now. Chops one back on to his stumps. Pradeep ends his misery. India in danger of being bowled out under a 50!

FOUR! New man Hardik Pandya off the mark with a streaky boundary to third man.

More of the same. Clueless Shreyas Iyer put out of his misery by Pradeep. Looks highly unlikely India will even get to 50 in these conditions. Lankans bowling superb lines. Hardly any wides. Making the batsmen play most of the deliveries.

Pradeep continues. Scrambled seam and the ball nips back. Iyer doesn't know what to do. Plays it half-heartedly, and gets an inside edge to the stumps. India had once been bowled out for 54 by Sri Lanka sometime back. This could be repeat of that. Hardik Pandya joins Dhoni in the middle. This duo is key for India. Pandya plays the last ball of the over with hard hands. Not a good technique on this kind of a seaming pitch. A fortuitous boundary to third man.

16 is now the lowest score at which India have lost their fifth wicket in an ODI. The previous lowest was 17 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983.

FOUR! Hardik Pandya pushes the fourth ball in the gap through cover and point. The first confident shot from the Indians in this match!

Meanwhile, debutant Iyer chops on to his off stump, knocking it over, giving Pradeep his first wicket.

The struggle to collect runs in the powerplay has almost put fans to sleep, and it took Dhoni’s arrival at the crease for them to find their voices again.

“Dafaa ho jaa” went the spectators just as Karthik was pondering over reviewing the lbw decision against him, before walking off.

First decent shot of the morning. A lovely drive from Hardik Pandya off front foot to cover fence.

Lakmal to MSD. Single to long leg. Pandya plays a superb cover drive off the fourth ball. Just comes forward a bit and pushes it through the gap on the off side. The shot of the morning. Well, perhaps the only confident shot of the morning so far. The next ball is on a good channel outside off. Pandya wants to play at it, then pulls his bat away. Some excitement among the fielders, but they choose not to review. The last ballm is cut fiercely, but fielded wonderfully at backward point. Seven runs from that over.

OUT! Pandya gone now edging to slips. Looks like the Indian team wants to go the Virushka's shaadi!

28 is now the lowest score at which India have lost their sixth wicket in an ODI. The previous lowest was 28 against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 2000.

Pradeep to MSD. Single behind square on the on side. The second ball has Pandya in trouble. He tries to draw his bat away at the last minute, but to no avail. Edge to slip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in way earlier than he would have expected. Edged first delivery, but the ball does not carry to slips. Good bowling by the New Zealand bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar on air. Well, we can understand. It does look like India are playing in New Zealand! Gavaskar corrects himself subsequently. Another LBW appeal off the next ball. Not out given on the field. Lanka review. Looks like bit of an inside edge. Pad first, says the third umpire. Ball tracking shows the delivery just clipping the stumps. Umpire's call. Bhuvi stays. Lanka does not lose the review.

OUT! Bhuvi gone. A dream delivery. On a good length and moving away a tad. No footwork from the batsman. Edged to slips.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and surprise, surprise! They have elected to bowl. Perera says it looks like a good batting track and they want to chase. Rohit says it is a good toss to lose.

Shreyas Iyer to bat at number three. But it still remains to be seen who will bat two down: Manish or Dinesh? India have also opted for two wrist spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kohli had asked for a break ahead of the challenging tour to South Africa later this month and, in his absence, vice-captain Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the Men in Blue.

With predictions of widespread rain and snow threatening the opener, the toss could play a crucial role in the outcome of the tie.

Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching the Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India atop the ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa.

The last time India faced Sri Lanka in one-dayers, it swept aside the island nation 5-0.

Going into the contest, the Sri Lankans will need to deal with a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Kedar Jadhav will, however, be missing the match due to a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sunder in the side.

While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at No 3 with Kohli given a much-needed rest.

However, if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Friday, pulls out, then Rahane could be seen opening the innings.

It will be a sweet headache for the team management to choose between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, with Jadhav missing out.

All-rounder Pandya will continue to be a vital cog in India's wheel as he completes what has been an exceptional year in international cricket for him.

The bowling department will be led by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah while Pandya will provide the services of the third seamer. It will be interesting to see if newcomer Siddharth Kaul is included in the playing XI at the HPCA Stadium, which is expected to aid swing bowling.

With the conditions favouring the seamers, it looks very likely that India could go in with one specialist wrist spinner between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite having an extra finger-spin option in Axar Patel.

On the other hand, fresh from a great fightback which saw them drawing the third Test in Delhi, the Sri Lankans will expect their senior players, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga to lead the way.

For the islanders, the return of Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne after recovering from injuries will bolster their middle order.

The tourists will also bank on young batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored a fighting century in the third Test that helped his side force a draw in Delhi.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera.

With inputs from IANS.