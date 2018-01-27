Wanderers Test Update — play set to resume at 2:30 pm IST First session duration — 14:30 - 16:00. Second session — 16:40 - 18:55 Final session — 19:15 - 21:30

Play to resume at 11 am. That's 17 minutes. First session 11-12.30. Second session 13.10-15.25. Third session 15.45-18.00. (All local times.)

Play finally starts on Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah to resume bowling from the Golf Course End. Elgar on strike. Another three deliveries to go in the ninth over.

After 9 overs,South Africa 22/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Hashim Amla 2) Five wides conceded off the very first delivery of the day, with the ball flying high over keeper Patel and away to the long-stop boundary. Couple of chest-high short balls off the remainder of the over. Seven runs collected off the over, five of which are scored on the fourth day.

FOUR ! Shami pitches one along good length outside off, giving Amla enough room for a well-timed cut through backward point! SA 26/1

FOUR ! Second boundary of the over for Amla! The batsman rides the bounce on this occasion, and smacks it through extra-cover! SA 30/1

After 10 overs,South Africa 30/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Hashim Amla 10) Mohammed Shami continues from the other end, with Amla ducking under a short ball over the off-stump at the start of the over. Amla cuts the ball through backward point off the next delivery after getting enough room to do so from Shami. Appeal for lbw off the third, though the ball appeared to hit Amla high on his pad. Another boundary for Amla, this time off a back-of-length delivery outside off that is smacked through extra-cover, with Amla riding on the bounce to execute the shot. Eight off the over.

Change of bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into the attack from the Golf Course End.

After 11 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Dean Elgar 12 , Hashim Amla 10) Bhuvneshwar is brought into the attack from the other end, with the ball kicking up higher than usual off the third delivery of the over. The southpaw sets off for a single off the next ball, guiding it towards fine-leg. Just one off the over.

Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah, who is brought back from the Corlett Drive End.

After 12 overs,South Africa 36/1 ( Dean Elgar 13 , Hashim Amla 10) Bumrah is brought back from the other end. Parthiv fails to stop the ball from running away to the third man fence due to awkward bounce in front of him off the penultimate delivery. Elgar retains strike for the following over with a single off the last delivery.

After 13 overs,South Africa 40/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 10) Elgar gets beaten through his defence at the start of the over, and unleashes a lovely cover drive off the next ball to collect his second boundary. Four off the over.

After 14 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Bumrah continues from the other end. Amla guides the ball towards the off side, wide of gully, to collect a single off the second delivery of the over. That's the only run that is collected off this over.

In Hashim Amla, South Africa have the ideal batsman for the situation. He has the calmness, and the shots. #INDvSA

After 15 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Maiden over for Bhuvneshwar — his first in the seven overs that he has bowled so far in the innings, with Amla choosing to defend away in this over. The Elgar-Amla pair, in the meantime, have forged a decent stand so far to bring the hosts out of trouble after the early wicket.

5.3 overs this morning and already 23 runs. Need to keep a sharp eye on that scoreboard.

After 16 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Appeal for caught behind by Bumrah against Elgar, with the Indians deciding against reviewing it after the umpire turns it down. The ball was travelling dangerously close to the outside edge on that occasion, but Kohli decided against the risk of losing a review. Maiden over for Bumrah.

Hashim Amla has scored 948 runs at an average of 55.76 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in Tests which is the second most by any player at the mentioned venue. Only Graeme Smith has scored more fifty-plus scores than him at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in the whites. And he has started brilliantly in this session as well.

And only one run in the last 3 overs... India got their eyes on the score now. Better bowling.

After 17 overs,South Africa 42/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 12) Bhuvneshwar to Amla for the second consecutive over. This time Amla breaks the rut with a pat down the ground off the last delivery of the over to collect the first run for SA in 21 deliveries.

After 18 overs,South Africa 47/1 ( Dean Elgar 20 , Hashim Amla 14) Five runs collected off the 18th over, including a couple off the fourth delivery in which Elgar guides the ball wide of gully. The partnership is now in excess of 40 at the moment.

After 19 overs,South Africa 47/1 ( Dean Elgar 20 , Hashim Amla 14) Second maiden for Bhuvneshwar in his ninth over of the innings. Both South African batsmen are in no hurry to score runs at the moment.

Change of bowling. Ishant Sharma is introduced into the attack in the 20th over of the innings, replacing Bumrah.

After 20 overs,South Africa 48/1 ( Dean Elgar 21 , Hashim Amla 14) Ishant is brought into the attack in the 20th over. The ball goes over the edge off the third delivery, and bounces higher than usual off the next. Single collected off the fifth delivery, getting an inside-edge on the occasion. Just one off the over, with drinks being taken at the end of the over.

After 21 overs,South Africa 49/1 ( Dean Elgar 22 , Hashim Amla 14) Just one run off the over, with Elgar guiding the ball towards the leg side off the last delivery of the over to collect a single, denying Bhuvi another maiden. Meanwhile, a the chirping's going about at full volume in the slips, with the jibes being targeted at Elgar.

After 22 overs,South Africa 51/1 ( Dean Elgar 23 , Hashim Amla 15) Elgar sets off for a quick single after dabbing the ball towards cover off the fourth delivery, with the Proteas breaching the 50-run mark with nine wickets intact. Amla collects a single off the last delivery, getting an inside-edge on the occasion.

FOUR ! Elgar stretches his arms, and gets a thick edge off the toe-end of his bat that sends the ball flying over gully! And that completes the fifty-stand between Elgar and Amla! The pair have consumed 124 deliveries so far. SA 56/1

After 23 overs,South Africa 56/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 16) Amla takes a single off the second ball, guiding the ball to point. Elgar gets ambitious after getting one at full length outside off, and gets a thick edge off the toe-end that sends the ball flying over gully, completing the 50-stand for the second wicket. Five off the over.

Dean Elgar has had a fantastic morning. What a gritty innings so far, has had to overcome the demons from yesterday evening, and it takes some effort to come out today, shrug off whatever happened last night and bat the way he has. Had a couple hairy moments but he is spearheading South Africa's chase at the moment.

FOUR ! Amla pulls a rising delivery from Ishant towards the backward square-leg fence! Third boundary for Hash. SA 60/1

After 24 overs,South Africa 60/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 20) Amla drives the ball down the ground off the third delivery of the over, but gets intercepted at mid on. A near replay off the penultimate delivery. Amla pulls the ball towards the backward square-leg fence off the last delivery to collect his third boundary. The partnership is getting increasingly worrisome for the visitors now.

South Africa used the heavy roller before play started today. It is very possible that has sedated the pitch a bit. Looking different altogether from yesterday. Doesn't take away from the fact that SA have batted beautifully.

Jasprit Bumrah brought into the attack from the Golf Course End, with Bhuvneshwar being taken off the attack now.

After 25 overs,South Africa 60/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 20) Bumrah returns to the attack in the 25th over, and starts off with a maiden as Elgar decides to see the over off. Kohli decides to take Bhuvneshwar off the attack for now, with the swing specialist not getting much success right now despite toiling hard.

After 26 overs,South Africa 61/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 21) Ishant continues from the other end, and concedes just one run off it. Amla guides the ball towards the off side at the start of the over, and sets off for a run. Another 10 minutes to go for lunch on Day 4, with the first session of the day being an hour-and-a-half affair.

FOUR ! Nudged down towards fine-leg by Amla off Bumrah! SA 65/1

Alternately, India have not hit length enough. A little too short, you can say they have gotten carried away in trying to attack Elgar. Not hit lengths enough where the bad bounce is.

After 27 overs,South Africa 67/1 ( Dean Elgar 28 , Hashim Amla 26) Bumrah fires one down the leg side for Amla, who uses the pace of the ball to nudge the cherry towards fine-leg for a four. Amla targets that area again, this time off the penultimate delivery, but gets only a single thanks to the presence of a fielder over there. Elgar collects a single off the last ball to retain strike.

After 28 overs,South Africa 69/1 ( Dean Elgar 29 , Hashim Amla 27) Ishant bowls what turns out to be the final over of the first session of the day, with Amla and Elgar collecting a single each off it. And its Lunch on Day 4 , with Elgar and Amla still going strong at the time of the interval!

South Africa's session. They have followed India's template on how to bat here and they have made it count. Amla has looked ever solid and reliable, but the star of the session is Elgar. After the entire narrative built up, he has come out and defied his detractors. He should be trending now for all the right reasons, after topping the charts for unfair comments last evening.

If Elgar and Amla were struggling in the final session of Day 3, they have largely looked in command this morning, stretching their partnership to 64 at the end of what turned out to be a wicketless morning session on Day 4. Suddenly, the target of 247 doesn't quite look like a mountain anymore, with this partnership building the foundation for a successful chase. Let's see if the Indian bowlers experience a change of fortune when we return in about 40 minutes' time.

India to make quick inroads in this session otherwise the match will go away. Vital 30 minutes or so...

We're back with our coverage of the fourth day of the ongoing third Test between India and South Africa. Bumrah will continue from the Golf Course End, with Amla on strike. Keep in mind, this session will have an extra 15 minutes in addition to the stipulated 2 hours.

FOUR ! Glanced towards the fine-leg fence by Elgar off Bumrah! SA 74/1

After 29 overs,South Africa 74/1 ( Dean Elgar 33 , Hashim Amla 28) Bumrah continues with his spell after lunch. Amla nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the third delivery of the over, collecting a single on the occasion. Elgar guides the ball towards the fine-leg fence off the next ball, collecting his fourth boundary. Five off the over.

After 30 overs,South Africa 75/1 ( Dean Elgar 33 , Hashim Amla 29) Ishant continues from the other end. Amla pokes his bat around at the deliveries that are mainly pitched outside off for the first five deliveries, before dabbing one towards backward point off the last delivery to collect a single.

After 31 overs,South Africa 77/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 30) Close call for Amla off the first ball of the over, as he opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards gully, where the ball lands just short of Rahane's left hand. Bumrah though, applauds Rahane's effort on the occasion. Two off the over.

Bumped short of Rahane at gully... off Amla... that's the closest India have come to a wicket today.

Pitch report: There is a massive cloud cover and the ball will swing wildly, which adds to the complexities of the batsmen. (Points out the cracks which were troubling the batsmen yesterday) We had really really good grass covering on Day 1, and some cracks. As the Test match has progressed, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen, says Shaun Pollock.

Day 3 Report: South Africa reached 17/1 after play was called off with the condition of the pitch being discussed on the third day on Friday here after India set-up a target of 241 for the hosts to win the third and final Test.

Due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play at the New Wanderers Stadium.

The field umpires discussed the issue more than five times during the day, even during the Indian innings of 247 all out, with cracks appearing on the surface. On a few occasions the ball apparently kept low.

The umpires, however, discussed the matter with much more seriousness when South African left-arm opening batsman Dean Elgar (11 batting) was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. But it was a short delivery and climbed up to an usual height. But some of the back of length deliveries got odd bounce and struck on the bodies of the visiting and home batsmen.

It will be up to the match officials whether to continue playing on the pitch or call off the match terming the pitch 'dangerous'.

Hashim Amla (2 batting) and Elgar were at the pitch for the hosts, who lost the opening wicket of Aiden Markram (4) who edged a bouncer from Mohammed Shami behind.

Earlier in the day, India put up a gutsy show with the bat before being bowled out for 247. Ajinkya Rahane (48), Virat Kohli (41) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) were the key contributors for India, who have already lost the first two matches.

South African pacers Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each.

Resuming the day at 49/1, India had a torrid start, losing Lokesh Rahul (16) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) early to be reduced to 57/3.

Rahul failed to add to his overnight score as he chased an away-moving ball from paceman Vernon Philander, only managing an edge which landed in the hands of Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Pujara (1) too fell soon, edging a good length delivery from pacer Morne Morkel to du Plessis.

Kohli then joined hands with overnight batsman Murali Vijay (25) as the pair looked to weather the storm on a lively wicket.

Kohli, at the personal score of four, gave a difficult chance for the hosts to pick up the fourth wicket. He flicked Morkel straight into the hands of short leg fielder Aiden Markram, who was not quick enough to pouch it.

Later, Kohli showed his quality, playing with a straight bat and not fearing to go for the drives.

Vijay, at the other end, was resolute, backing his defensive technique to the hilt.

It seemed that the partnership between Vijay and Kohli will see off the morning session. But Vijay saw his stumps dismantled by a yorker from Kagiso Rabada as India reached 100 for four at lunch.

Rahane, who was dropped in the initial two Tests raising questions on the Indian team selection, shone bright in the second session, while Kohli perished for 41.

Rabada produced a back of length delivery which ended up hitting Kohli's off stump.

Hardik Pandya (4) had himself to blame for a poor shot selection off a length delivery which ended back into the safe arms of Rabada, as India lost their sixth wicket for 148.

Rahane then forged a crucial 55-run stand with Bhuvneshwar for the seventh wicket to take India beyond the 200-run mark.

Mumbaikar Rahane played aggressive cricket, scoring briskly to put the hosts under pressure. He hit six fours out of the 68 deliveries he faced.

Rahane, also got a lucky escape in the 60th over when a catch was put down by Andile Phehlukwayo off a delivery from Rabada.

However, the partnership was ended by Rahane' soft dismissal. The right-hander flicked Morkel, only managing an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Among the other tail-enders, Mohammed Shami scored a crucial 27 as India were bowled out for 247

With inputs from IANS