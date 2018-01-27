Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the fourth day's play in the 3rd and final Test between India and South Africa

It's begin to drizzle now and the pitch is under covers. Awaiting an official update from the officials on the start of play #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/qOMuWZYalq

On India's last tour to South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane proved that he belonged to the highest level with a career-defining knock of 96 at Durban in a lost cause for India, writes Rajesh Tiwary.

India have done everything right so far in the match, setting a challenging target of 241 and getting an early South African wicket, and will have to bowl along tight lines, and wait for the batsmen to crumble on Day 4.

Pitch report: There is a massive cloud cover and the ball will swing wildly, which adds to the complexities of the batsmen. (Points out the cracks which were troubling the batsmen yesterday) We had really really good grass covering on Day 1, and some cracks. As the Test match has progressed, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen, says Shaun Pollock.

Hellos on IPL auction morning... Rain here in Johannesburg since 5 am... Dark clouds about. But the covers are currently off.

Play expected to start on time. So says the big scoreboard. Green tinge on the pitch. Lot of sweat from the covers. There will be a lot of movement.

Day 4 of the Johannesburg Test delayed has been delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 1400 IST (10.30 am local)

The sun has just about showed up but the umpires are worried about a certain patch in the ground that is damp. Next inspection by 10:30 local time #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Tz9hXP3MpV

The groundsmen are worried about a slight bit of dampness on the pitch, says Mike Haysman.

Inspection is at 10.30am. Lot of work going on but not on the pitch. Ropes being used to dry the ground. Let it be said here that the delay is NOT because of the pitch. It's because of the weather.

There you go... Lots of drying up.

Sun is out. Covers are completely off. We could be underway after the inspection if it stays the same.

Indian bowlers out warming up. Heavy roller being used on pitch.

Wanderers Test Update — play set to resume at 2:30 pm IST First session duration — 14:30 - 16:00. Second session — 16:40 - 18:55 Final session — 19:15 - 21:30

Play to resume at 11 am. That's 17 minutes. First session 11-12.30. Second session 13.10-15.25. Third session 15.45-18.00. (All local times.)

Play finally starts on Day 4 of the third Test between India and South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah to resume bowling from the Golf Course End. Elgar on strike. Another three deliveries to go in the ninth over.

After 9 overs,South Africa 22/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Hashim Amla 2) Five wides conceded off the very first delivery of the day, with the ball flying high over keeper Patel and away to the long-stop boundary. Couple of chest-high short balls off the remainder of the over. Seven runs collected off the over, five of which are scored on the fourth day.

FOUR ! Shami pitches one along good length outside off, giving Amla enough room for a well-timed cut through backward point! SA 26/1

FOUR ! Second boundary of the over for Amla! The batsman rides the bounce on this occasion, and smacks it through extra-cover! SA 30/1

After 10 overs,South Africa 30/1 ( Dean Elgar 11 , Hashim Amla 10) Mohammed Shami continues from the other end, with Amla ducking under a short ball over the off-stump at the start of the over. Amla cuts the ball through backward point off the next delivery after getting enough room to do so from Shami. Appeal for lbw off the third, though the ball appeared to hit Amla high on his pad. Another boundary for Amla, this time off a back-of-length delivery outside off that is smacked through extra-cover, with Amla riding on the bounce to execute the shot. Eight off the over.

Change of bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is brought into the attack from the Golf Course End.

After 11 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Dean Elgar 12 , Hashim Amla 10) Bhuvneshwar is brought into the attack from the other end, with the ball kicking up higher than usual off the third delivery of the over. The southpaw sets off for a single off the next ball, guiding it towards fine-leg. Just one off the over.

Change of ends for Jasprit Bumrah, who is brought back from the Corlett Drive End.

After 12 overs,South Africa 36/1 ( Dean Elgar 13 , Hashim Amla 10) Bumrah is brought back from the other end. Parthiv fails to stop the ball from running away to the third man fence due to awkward bounce in front of him off the penultimate delivery. Elgar retains strike for the following over with a single off the last delivery.

After 13 overs,South Africa 40/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 10) Elgar gets beaten through his defence at the start of the over, and unleashes a lovely cover drive off the next ball to collect his second boundary. Four off the over.

After 14 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Bumrah continues from the other end. Amla guides the ball towards the off side, wide of gully, to collect a single off the second delivery of the over. That's the only run that is collected off this over.

In Hashim Amla, South Africa have the ideal batsman for the situation. He has the calmness, and the shots. #INDvSA

After 15 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Maiden over for Bhuvneshwar — his first in the seven overs that he has bowled so far in the innings, with Amla choosing to defend away in this over. The Elgar-Amla pair, in the meantime, have forged a decent stand so far to bring the hosts out of trouble after the early wicket.

5.3 overs this morning and already 23 runs. Need to keep a sharp eye on that scoreboard.

After 16 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 11) Appeal for caught behind by Bumrah against Elgar, with the Indians deciding against reviewing it after the umpire turns it down. The ball was travelling dangerously close to the outside edge on that occasion, but Kohli decided against the risk of losing a review. Maiden over for Bumrah.

Hashim Amla has scored 948 runs at an average of 55.76 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in Tests which is the second most by any player at the mentioned venue. Only Graeme Smith has scored more fifty-plus scores than him at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in the whites. And he has started brilliantly in this session as well.

And only one run in the last 3 overs... India got their eyes on the score now. Better bowling.

After 17 overs,South Africa 42/1 ( Dean Elgar 17 , Hashim Amla 12) Bhuvneshwar to Amla for the second consecutive over. This time Amla breaks the rut with a pat down the ground off the last delivery of the over to collect the first run for SA in 21 deliveries.

After 18 overs,South Africa 47/1 ( Dean Elgar 20 , Hashim Amla 14) Five runs collected off the 18th over, including a couple off the fourth delivery in which Elgar guides the ball wide of gully. The partnership is now in excess of 40 at the moment.

Day 3 Report: South Africa reached 17/1 after play was called off with the condition of the pitch being discussed on the third day on Friday here after India set-up a target of 241 for the hosts to win the third and final Test.

Due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play at the New Wanderers Stadium.

The field umpires discussed the issue more than five times during the day, even during the Indian innings of 247 all out, with cracks appearing on the surface. On a few occasions the ball apparently kept low.

The umpires, however, discussed the matter with much more seriousness when South African left-arm opening batsman Dean Elgar (11 batting) was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. But it was a short delivery and climbed up to an usual height. But some of the back of length deliveries got odd bounce and struck on the bodies of the visiting and home batsmen.

It will be up to the match officials whether to continue playing on the pitch or call off the match terming the pitch 'dangerous'.

Hashim Amla (2 batting) and Elgar were at the pitch for the hosts, who lost the opening wicket of Aiden Markram (4) who edged a bouncer from Mohammed Shami behind.

Earlier in the day, India put up a gutsy show with the bat before being bowled out for 247. Ajinkya Rahane (48), Virat Kohli (41) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) were the key contributors for India, who have already lost the first two matches.

South African pacers Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each.

Resuming the day at 49/1, India had a torrid start, losing Lokesh Rahul (16) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) early to be reduced to 57/3.

Rahul failed to add to his overnight score as he chased an away-moving ball from paceman Vernon Philander, only managing an edge which landed in the hands of Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Pujara (1) too fell soon, edging a good length delivery from pacer Morne Morkel to du Plessis.

Kohli then joined hands with overnight batsman Murali Vijay (25) as the pair looked to weather the storm on a lively wicket.

Kohli, at the personal score of four, gave a difficult chance for the hosts to pick up the fourth wicket. He flicked Morkel straight into the hands of short leg fielder Aiden Markram, who was not quick enough to pouch it.

Later, Kohli showed his quality, playing with a straight bat and not fearing to go for the drives.

Vijay, at the other end, was resolute, backing his defensive technique to the hilt.

It seemed that the partnership between Vijay and Kohli will see off the morning session. But Vijay saw his stumps dismantled by a yorker from Kagiso Rabada as India reached 100 for four at lunch.

Rahane, who was dropped in the initial two Tests raising questions on the Indian team selection, shone bright in the second session, while Kohli perished for 41.

Rabada produced a back of length delivery which ended up hitting Kohli's off stump.

Hardik Pandya (4) had himself to blame for a poor shot selection off a length delivery which ended back into the safe arms of Rabada, as India lost their sixth wicket for 148.

Rahane then forged a crucial 55-run stand with Bhuvneshwar for the seventh wicket to take India beyond the 200-run mark.

Mumbaikar Rahane played aggressive cricket, scoring briskly to put the hosts under pressure. He hit six fours out of the 68 deliveries he faced.

Rahane, also got a lucky escape in the 60th over when a catch was put down by Andile Phehlukwayo off a delivery from Rabada.

However, the partnership was ended by Rahane' soft dismissal. The right-hander flicked Morkel, only managing an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Among the other tail-enders, Mohammed Shami scored a crucial 27 as India were bowled out for 247

With inputs from IANS