After 43 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Just one run off the over, with Kohli thinning the slip cordon out and strengtheng the gully, a region that Amla in particular has targetted so far in the innings. Meanwhile, Elgar's one short of his fifty.

100 up for South Africa. 100 stand up for Elgar and Amla. First 100-stand of the game and you can just say it is taking the game away from India, if it hasn't already. Heavy roller, great batting, poor bowling... whatever it is, somehow the pitch is too normal after three days of 'dangerous' play.

After 44 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Maiden over for Pandya, with the players breaking for a drink right now. The situation very much in favour of the Proteas right now.

After 45 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Shami continues after the drinks interval, switching to a different angle to Amla after the first delivery by coming around the wicket. Walks away with his second maiden.

After 46 overs,South Africa 112/1 ( Dean Elgar 53 , Hashim Amla 42) FIFTY! Elgar has shifted his attention from all the controversy yesterday to compile a gritty half century. More importantly, has stitched a brilliant stand with Amla. Gets there with a boundary. Match slipping away from India's control. They need a spark, something outstanding to happen before the result becomes inevitable. Four came off the over. South Africa need 129 runs

50 up for Elgar.... some real grit and determination in this innings from Elgar. Who would have expected yesterday evening that he would still be batting, if at all? Calm, composed, took a few hits, but shrugged them off, kept scoring.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack in the 47th over of the innings, replacing Shami.

After 47 overs,South Africa 112/1 ( Dean Elgar 53 , Hashim Amla 42) Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 47th over, and starts off with a maiden, with Amla choosing to stay put at his crease.

After 48 overs,South Africa 114/1 ( Dean Elgar 54 , Hashim Amla 43) Pandya continues from the other end. Amla goes for an ambitious pull off the third delivery, with the ball landing near backward square-leg as the batsman sets off for a single. Elgar collects a single next ball, with umpire Gould warning the bowler for running down the danger area in his follow through. Two off the over.

After 49 overs,South Africa 114/1 ( Dean Elgar 54 , Hashim Amla 43) Back-to-back maidens for Bhuvneshwar in his new spell. Amla, meanwhile, is seven runs short of making it back-to-back fifties in this Test.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 50th over of the innings.

After 50 overs,South Africa 116/1 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Hashim Amla 44) Elgar collects a quick single at the start of the 50th over, nudging the ball towards the backward square-leg region. After three dots, Amla responds to a call for a single off the penultimate delivery after guiding the ball towards mid off. Two off the over.

After 51 overs,South Africa 119/1 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Hashim Amla 47) Amla guides the ball through the gap between midwicket and mid on off the second delivery of the giving, with Ishant giving the ball a decent chase to save a run for the visitors. Three off the over.

FIFTY for Hashim Amla ! His second in this match, and his 38th overall in Tests! Gets to the milestone with a double in the 52nd over, taking 134 deliveries to get there. SA 123/1

After 52 overs,South Africa 124/1 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Hashim Amla 52) Amla opens the face of his bat off the second delivery of the over, collecting a double to move to 49. Collects another couple of runs off the third delivery, this time bringing up his 38th Test fifty as well as his second in this match. Five off the over.

Ishant Sharma returns to the attack in the 53rd over of the innings. He has been economical so far, having conceded 16 off nine overs.

OUT ! Ishant's return to the attack finally helps India break this partnership! Amla flicks one straight to Pandya at midwicket! End of a terrific innings by Amla! Standing ovation for Hash as he walks back to the pavilion — the only batsman to have scored more than 100 runs in this Test . SA 124/2 Amla c Pandya b Ishant 52(140)

After 53 overs,South Africa 126/2 ( Dean Elgar 55 , AB de Villiers 2) Ishant returns to the attack, and Amla needs the physio's attention right away, getting hit on his bottom hand off the very first delivery. Gets an ice pack on the affected hand for a couple of minutes, and gets back on wiht the game right away. Edge off the second delivery, though the ball falls short of Pujara at first slip. Ishant finally gets the breakthrough off the fourth delivery, as Amla flicks one straight into the hands of Pandya at short midwicket. Out walks AB de Villiers with another 20 minutes to go for tea on Day 4. Misfield by Kohli at mid off allows de Villiers to get off the mark off the final delivery of the over. Two runs and a wicket off it.

Hashim Amla, who was dismissed for 52, has now scored nine fifty-plus scores at The Wanderers Stadium which is the joint most by any player in Tests.

After 54 overs,South Africa 126/2 ( Dean Elgar 55 , AB de Villiers 2) The ball travels dangerously close to Elgar's outside edge at the start of the over. Another maiden for Bumrah, with Elgar deciding against taking any risks for now. Amla's wicket, in the meantime, should pump the Indians up. Expect the fielders to raise their volume for now.

FOUR ! First boundary for de Villiers, nudging one towards the fine-leg boundary off Ishant. That should get him started in this innings! SA 130/2

Amla goes after another fine half-century in this Test. Caught in almost the same manner as in the first innings. Chip off leg side straight to Pandya, even the catcher is same. But he has done the job for South Africa.

After 55 overs,South Africa 130/2 ( Dean Elgar 55 , AB de Villiers 6) De Villiers redirects a delivery going down his leg side towards the fine-leg fence at the start of the over to collect his first boundary. Dodges a bouncer off the penultimate delivery of the over. AB whips a full toss towards the leg side off the last delivery, but is intercepted by Pandya at midwicket. Four off the over.

AB de Villiers now could have a say on the run rate here. So far it doesn't look like finishing today at 2.3/over. AB has already picked it up to 2.4/over. Minute difference but you get the drift...

OUT ! The tide suddenly seems to be turning in India's favour! De Villiers gets a thick top edge off a back-of-length delivery that lobs the ball over to Rahane at gully! Huge wicket for the Indians with another five minutes to go for tea. SA 130/3 De Villiers c Rahane b Bumrah 6(13)

After 56 overs,South Africa 131/3 ( Dean Elgar 56 , ) Elgar plays the ball towards the leg side at the start of the over to collect a single, bringing ABD back on strike. After surviving four deliveries, de Villiers perishes for another low score in this match, getting a thick top-edge that lobs the ball over to Rahane at gully. India back in the game now. Just a run and a wicket off this over.

FOUR ! Luckiest of boundaries for Elgar! The ball deflects off the inside-edge, and runs away to the third man boundary. Rahul gives the ball a chase, but fails to pull it back inside on time. SA 135/3

AB gone now... There is one last twist remaining in this match it seems. Caught at gully off Bumrah, this should rejuvenate the Indians. This isn't over just yet!

After 57 overs,South Africa 136/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0) Elgar deflects the ball off his inside-edge while looking to shoulder his arms to a delivery going outside off, getting a boundary for a dot instead. The southpaw collects a quick single off the penultimate delivery, bringing new batsman Faf du Plessis on strike for the first time. The South African captain leave the last ball alone, with five coming off the last over of the session. And it's TEA on Day 4 of the third Test. South Africa still ahead in this game thanks to the solid partnership between Amla and Elgar. The two wickets towards the end of the session though, have lifted some of the gloom for the Indians.

A session that belonged to the South Africans, thanks to some solid batting from Amla and Elgar, with the latter still going strong at the end of the session. The wickets of Amla and de Villiers have certainly made things a lot more interesting now, and it will require Elgar to continue his steadfast approach to hold the South African chase together. We'll be back at 7.15 pm IST for the start for what should be an interesting final session.

Reserve keeper Dinesh Karthik dones the gloves, with Parthiv leaving the field for the time being. Bumrah bowls the first over of the final session of Day 4. Elgar on strike.

After 58 overs,South Africa 141/3 ( Dean Elgar 66 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0) Bumrah starts off in the final session of Day 4. Elgar nudges the ball towards backward square-leg at the start of the over, coming back for a second run. Another couple of runs collected off the next delivery, with Elgar guiding the ball towards midwicket off this delivery. Single collected off the penultimate delivery. Five off the first over of the final session. SA need exactly a 100 now with seven wickets in hand.

I like the new rule of allowing a substitute to keep wickets. Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets for India.

DK keeping instead of Parthiv. Substitute keeper on. Awaiting official word on what possibly could be the reason.

After 59 overs,South Africa 141/3 ( Dean Elgar 66 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0) Ishant collects a maiden off his first over of the final session of the day. The next hour will probably decide the fate of the match, and India need to prevent partnerships from being forged if they are to walk away with a consolation win.

After 60 overs,South Africa 143/3 ( Dean Elgar 66 , Faf du Plessis (C) 2) Faf guides the ball towards square-leg off the second delivery of the over, collecting a couple of runs for it. Bumrah however tests du Plessis over the course of the next four deliveries, with a couple of them travelling close to his outside edge. Two off the over.

Ooh that last one from Bumrah flew off length. Could the roller effect be wearing off?!

Official: Parthiv has injured his right index finger. Will go for x-ray today after play. Rest will be known then.

BOWLED EM! The wickets are starting to tumble now! Du Plessis once again gets his off-stump rattled, this time with a sharp inswinger that stays a tad low! SA 144/4 Du Plessis b Ishant 2(9)

After 61 overs,South Africa 144/4 ( Dean Elgar 67 , ) Elgar rides the bounce off the penultimate delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards square-leg for a single off the penultimate delivery of the over. Ishant castles du Plessis off the last delivery of the over, angling it sharply into the off-stump with the low bounce helping him fox the SA captain. One run and a wicket off the over, with Ishant bowling a gem of a spell at the moment.

Ishant's length... And pitch starting to do a bit more. Faf gone!

After 62 overs,South Africa 145/4 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Bumrah continues from the other end, with keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock arriving at the crease after the dismissal of du Plessis. And he is yet to face at the end of the over, with Elgar collecting a single off the last delivery to retain strike for the following over.

After 63 overs,South Africa 145/4 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Tight over from Ishant, as the lanky pacer collects his third maiden of the innings. Elgar opts to leave a sharp delivery bowled short of length at the end of the over. De Kock yet to face a ball.

OUT ! Remarkable turnaround by the Indians! De Kock gets rapped on his front pad off the very first delivery that he faces, and the umpire doesn't take long in ruling that out. This has been a poor series for the South African keeper-batsman all the way, as he ends it with a golden duck ! SA 145/5 De Kock lbw Bumrah 0(1)

This game has more twists than any thriller you will see. The sun comes out, the pitch rediscovers its fangs and the wickets start to tumble

After 64 overs,South Africa 146/5 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Vernon Philander 1) Bumrah strikes off the very first ball of the over, as de Kock departs for a golden duck to finish what was a disappointing series for him. Philander walks out to bat, and gets pinged on his glove off the second delivery that he faces. Takes a single off the last delivery to get off the mark.

Inswinger and De Kock is gone... India turning this. Pitch doing a lot more definitely. Too much left to do for lower order now.

After 65 overs,South Africa 149/5 ( Dean Elgar 68 , Vernon Philander 4) Philander punches the ball through square off the second delivery of the over, and would have got a boundary for it had the outfield been a little faster, settling for a double in the end. Collects a single off the fifth ball to hand the strike back to Elgar. Three off the over.

Thriller in Jo’burg...India in the driver’s seat. Fought hard to get there. #SAvIND

