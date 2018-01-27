Jasprit Bumrah brought into the attack from the Golf Course End, with Bhuvneshwar being taken off the attack now.

After 25 overs,South Africa 60/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 20) Bumrah returns to the attack in the 25th over, and starts off with a maiden as Elgar decides to see the over off. Kohli decides to take Bhuvneshwar off the attack for now, with the swing specialist not getting much success right now despite toiling hard.

After 26 overs,South Africa 61/1 ( Dean Elgar 27 , Hashim Amla 21) Ishant continues from the other end, and concedes just one run off it. Amla guides the ball towards the off side at the start of the over, and sets off for a run. Another 10 minutes to go for lunch on Day 4, with the first session of the day being an hour-and-a-half affair.

FOUR ! Nudged down towards fine-leg by Amla off Bumrah! SA 65/1

Alternately, India have not hit length enough. A little too short, you can say they have gotten carried away in trying to attack Elgar. Not hit lengths enough where the bad bounce is.

After 27 overs,South Africa 67/1 ( Dean Elgar 28 , Hashim Amla 26) Bumrah fires one down the leg side for Amla, who uses the pace of the ball to nudge the cherry towards fine-leg for a four. Amla targets that area again, this time off the penultimate delivery, but gets only a single thanks to the presence of a fielder over there. Elgar collects a single off the last ball to retain strike.

After 28 overs,South Africa 69/1 ( Dean Elgar 29 , Hashim Amla 27) Ishant bowls what turns out to be the final over of the first session of the day, with Amla and Elgar collecting a single each off it. And its Lunch on Day 4 , with Elgar and Amla still going strong at the time of the interval!

South Africa's session. They have followed India's template on how to bat here and they have made it count. Amla has looked ever solid and reliable, but the star of the session is Elgar. After the entire narrative built up, he has come out and defied his detractors. He should be trending now for all the right reasons, after topping the charts for unfair comments last evening.

If Elgar and Amla were struggling in the final session of Day 3, they have largely looked in command this morning, stretching their partnership to 64 at the end of what turned out to be a wicketless morning session on Day 4. Suddenly, the target of 247 doesn't quite look like a mountain anymore, with this partnership building the foundation for a successful chase. Let's see if the Indian bowlers experience a change of fortune when we return in about 40 minutes' time.

India to make quick inroads in this session otherwise the match will go away. Vital 30 minutes or so...

We're back with our coverage of the fourth day of the ongoing third Test between India and South Africa. Bumrah will continue from the Golf Course End, with Amla on strike. Keep in mind, this session will have an extra 15 minutes in addition to the stipulated 2 hours.

FOUR ! Glanced towards the fine-leg fence by Elgar off Bumrah! SA 74/1

After 29 overs,South Africa 74/1 ( Dean Elgar 33 , Hashim Amla 28) Bumrah continues with his spell after lunch. Amla nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the third delivery of the over, collecting a single on the occasion. Elgar guides the ball towards the fine-leg fence off the next ball, collecting his fourth boundary. Five off the over.

After 30 overs,South Africa 75/1 ( Dean Elgar 33 , Hashim Amla 29) Ishant continues from the other end. Amla pokes his bat around at the deliveries that are mainly pitched outside off for the first five deliveries, before dabbing one towards backward point off the last delivery to collect a single.

After 31 overs,South Africa 77/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 30) Close call for Amla off the first ball of the over, as he opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards gully, where the ball lands just short of Rahane's left hand. Bumrah though, applauds Rahane's effort on the occasion. Two off the over.

Bumped short of Rahane at gully... off Amla... that's the closest India have come to a wicket today.

After 32 overs,South Africa 77/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 30) Maiden over for Ishant, his first in the seven overs he has bowled so far in the evening. The partnership, meanwhile, has crossed the 70-run mark and could very well go on to become a match-winning one if their momentum is not arrested by the Indians immediately.

Beautiful over from Ishant so far... this is experience... he has figured a fuller length and is making Elgar uncomfortable. Just needs some luck to get an edge now.

After 33 overs,South Africa 78/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 31) Amla punches the ball through point off the second delivery of the over, bringing Elgar back on strike. The southpaw though, remains defensive for the remainder of the over. Just one off the over.

After 34 overs,South Africa 79/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 32) Amla misses while looking for a glance at the start of the over, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the leg-stump in that delivery. Half-hearted appeal for caught-behind by Parthiv after Elgar ducks to a short delivery, but there was daylight between bat and ball. Just one off the over.

FOUR ! Flicked away towards the midwicket fence by Amla off Bumrah! SA 83/1

After 35 overs,South Africa 83/1 ( Dean Elgar 34 , Hashim Amla 36) Amla flicks a full delivery from Bumrah off the fourth delivery of the over, with the ball racing away to the midwicket fence. That will help take some pressure off their backs for now. Four off the over.

FOUR ! There's some aggression from Elgar! Slogs a full delivery along off towards the square-leg fence off Ishant! SA 87/1

After 36 overs,South Africa 87/1 ( Dean Elgar 38 , Hashim Amla 36) Four runs collected off the over, with Elgar launching the ball towards the square-leg fence off a full delivery along the off-stump. The two batsmen are looking increasingly in command right now, with the partnership now touching the 80-run mark.

And Elgar has released pressure from Ishant. Some pull that... and a poor gimme ball from Ishant. Back to square one. Partnership 82. India should start worrying now...

After 37 overs,South Africa 93/1 ( Dean Elgar 38 , Hashim Amla 42) Amla cuts the ball towards deep backward point at the start of the over for a couple of runs, collecting another double two balls later, this time guiding the ball towards the other side of the wicket. More running between the wickets two balls later, this time after Hash guides the ball towards fine-leg. Nice way for him to keep the scoreboard continuously ticking. Pressure on the Indian bowlers now.

Hardik Pandya brought into the attack in the 38th over, signalling the end of a luckless spell from Ishant.

After 38 overs,South Africa 95/1 ( Dean Elgar 39 , Hashim Amla 42) Elgar gets an edge towards the slips off the first delivery that Pandya bowls in this innings. The southpaw goes aerial two balls later, though the ball lands at a safe distance from Shami near third man, allowing the batsman a single. Wide conceded off the fifth delivery, this one being called for height. Two off the over.

Mohammed Shami returns to the attack in the 39th over of the innings, with the Indians now starting to get desperate for a breakthrough. Can their 'second-innings specialist' deliver for them?

After 39 overs,South Africa 96/1 ( Dean Elgar 40 , Hashim Amla 42) Elgar guides the ball towards deep backward point at the start of the over to collect a single as Shami returns to the attack in the middle of the second session. Amla flicks, and misses off a full delivery outside leg at the end of the over.

After 40 overs,South Africa 99/1 ( Dean Elgar 41 , Hashim Amla 42) Elgar cops a blow to his chest after failing to adjust himself to a short delivery at the start of the 40th over. Couple of byes conceded off the next, after Patel fails to collect the ball cleanly despite a brave dive. Three off the over.

Pandya into the attack... which means that it's desperate times now for India and Virat is starting to run out of ideas. But... he has hit a natural back of length... hit Elgar (on the helmet), made the ball fly, so not a completely bad move. Still... no wickets which is now getting increasingly worrisome for India.

After 41 overs,South Africa 100/1 ( Dean Elgar 42 , Hashim Amla 42) Just on off the over, with the single collected by Elgar off the penultimate delivery of the over bringing up the 100 for the South Africans, inducing a loud cheer from the supporters at the Bull Ring.

FOUR ! What a way for Elgar to bring up the 100-partnership with Amla ! Pulls a short delivery from Pandya to bring up the milestone! The duo have consumed 240 deliveries so far to bring up the century stand. SA 106/1

After 42 overs,South Africa 107/1 ( Dean Elgar 48 , Hashim Amla 42) An athletic stop by Ishant at deep backward point saves a couple of runs for India after Elgar steers the ball past gully. Three balls later, Elgar pulls a short ball towards the cow-corner fence to bring up the century stand with Amla. Seven off the over.

Pandya into the attack... which means that it's desperate times now for India and Virat is starting to run out of ideas. But... he has hit a natural back of length... hit Elgar (on the helmet), made the ball fly, so not a completely bad move. Still... no wickets which is now getting increasingly worrisome for India.

South African pairs with century stands at The Wanderers Stadium in the fourth innings of a Test: Daryll Cullinan/Lance Klusener, 1997 Alviro Petersen/Graeme Smith, 2013 AB de Villiers/Faf du Plessis, 2013 Dean Elgar/Hashim Amla, 2018 All have come up against India.

After 43 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Just one run off the over, with Kohli thinning the slip cordon out and strengtheng the gully, a region that Amla in particular has targetted so far in the innings. Meanwhile, Elgar's one short of his fifty.

100 up for South Africa. 100 stand up for Elgar and Amla. First 100-stand of the game and you can just say it is taking the game away from India, if it hasn't already. Heavy roller, great batting, poor bowling... whatever it is, somehow the pitch is too normal after three days of 'dangerous' play.

After 44 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Maiden over for Pandya, with the players breaking for a drink right now. The situation very much in favour of the Proteas right now.

After 45 overs,South Africa 108/1 ( Dean Elgar 49 , Hashim Amla 42) Shami continues after the drinks interval, switching to a different angle to Amla after the first delivery by coming around the wicket. Walks away with his second maiden.

After 46 overs,South Africa 112/1 ( Dean Elgar 53 , Hashim Amla 42) FIFTY! Elgar has shifted his attention from all the controversy yesterday to compile a gritty half century. More importantly, has stitched a brilliant stand with Amla. Gets there with a boundary. Match slipping away from India's control. They need a spark, something outstanding to happen before the result becomes inevitable. Four came off the over. South Africa need 129 runs

50 up for Elgar.... some real grit and determination in this innings from Elgar. Who would have expected yesterday evening that he would still be batting, if at all? Calm, composed, took a few hits, but shrugged them off, kept scoring.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack in the 47th over of the innings, replacing Shami.

After 47 overs,South Africa 112/1 ( Dean Elgar 53 , Hashim Amla 42) Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in the 47th over, and starts off with a maiden, with Amla choosing to stay put at his crease.

After 48 overs,South Africa 114/1 ( Dean Elgar 54 , Hashim Amla 43) Pandya continues from the other end. Amla goes for an ambitious pull off the third delivery, with the ball landing near backward square-leg as the batsman sets off for a single. Elgar collects a single next ball, with umpire Gould warning the bowler for running down the danger area in his follow through. Two off the over.

After 49 overs,South Africa 114/1 ( Dean Elgar 54 , Hashim Amla 43) Back-to-back maidens for Bhuvneshwar in his new spell. Amla, meanwhile, is seven runs short of making it back-to-back fifties in this Test.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 50th over of the innings.

After 50 overs,South Africa 116/1 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Hashim Amla 44) Elgar collects a quick single at the start of the 50th over, nudging the ball towards the backward square-leg region. After three dots, Amla responds to a call for a single off the penultimate delivery after guiding the ball towards mid off. Two off the over.

After 51 overs,South Africa 119/1 ( Dean Elgar 55 , Hashim Amla 47) Amla guides the ball through the gap between midwicket and mid on off the second delivery of the giving, with Ishant giving the ball a decent chase to save a run for the visitors. Three off the over.

Pitch report: There is a massive cloud cover and the ball will swing wildly, which adds to the complexities of the batsmen. (Points out the cracks which were troubling the batsmen yesterday) We had really really good grass covering on Day 1, and some cracks. As the Test match has progressed, the divots have gotten wider, and the grass cover has helped that happen, says Shaun Pollock.

FOUR ! Elgar stretches his arms, and gets a thick edge off the toe-end of his bat that sends the ball flying over gully! And that completes the fifty-stand between Elgar and Amla! The pair have consumed 124 deliveries so far. SA 56/1

FOUR ! What a way for Elgar to bring up the 100-partnership with Amla ! Pulls a short delivery from Pandya to bring up the milestone! The duo have consumed 240 deliveries so far to bring up the century stand. SA 106/1

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg, latest update: Elgar collects a quick single at the start of the 50th over, nudging the ball towards the backward square-leg region. After three dots, Amla responds to a call for a single off the penultimate delivery after guiding the ball towards mid off. Two off the over.

Day 3 Report: South Africa reached 17/1 after play was called off with the condition of the pitch being discussed on the third day on Friday here after India set-up a target of 241 for the hosts to win the third and final Test.

Due to the odd and uneven bounce, play was called off as both the captains, India's Virat Kohli and South Africa's Faf du Plessis discussed the issue with match referee Andy Pyrcroft with close to 30 minutes left on the day's play at the New Wanderers Stadium.

The field umpires discussed the issue more than five times during the day, even during the Indian innings of 247 all out, with cracks appearing on the surface. On a few occasions the ball apparently kept low.

The umpires, however, discussed the matter with much more seriousness when South African left-arm opening batsman Dean Elgar (11 batting) was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. But it was a short delivery and climbed up to an usual height. But some of the back of length deliveries got odd bounce and struck on the bodies of the visiting and home batsmen.

It will be up to the match officials whether to continue playing on the pitch or call off the match terming the pitch 'dangerous'.

Hashim Amla (2 batting) and Elgar were at the pitch for the hosts, who lost the opening wicket of Aiden Markram (4) who edged a bouncer from Mohammed Shami behind.

Earlier in the day, India put up a gutsy show with the bat before being bowled out for 247. Ajinkya Rahane (48), Virat Kohli (41) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (33) were the key contributors for India, who have already lost the first two matches.

South African pacers Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets each.

Resuming the day at 49/1, India had a torrid start, losing Lokesh Rahul (16) and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) early to be reduced to 57/3.

Rahul failed to add to his overnight score as he chased an away-moving ball from paceman Vernon Philander, only managing an edge which landed in the hands of Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Pujara (1) too fell soon, edging a good length delivery from pacer Morne Morkel to du Plessis.

Kohli then joined hands with overnight batsman Murali Vijay (25) as the pair looked to weather the storm on a lively wicket.

Kohli, at the personal score of four, gave a difficult chance for the hosts to pick up the fourth wicket. He flicked Morkel straight into the hands of short leg fielder Aiden Markram, who was not quick enough to pouch it.

Later, Kohli showed his quality, playing with a straight bat and not fearing to go for the drives.

Vijay, at the other end, was resolute, backing his defensive technique to the hilt.

It seemed that the partnership between Vijay and Kohli will see off the morning session. But Vijay saw his stumps dismantled by a yorker from Kagiso Rabada as India reached 100 for four at lunch.

Rahane, who was dropped in the initial two Tests raising questions on the Indian team selection, shone bright in the second session, while Kohli perished for 41.

Rabada produced a back of length delivery which ended up hitting Kohli's off stump.

Hardik Pandya (4) had himself to blame for a poor shot selection off a length delivery which ended back into the safe arms of Rabada, as India lost their sixth wicket for 148.

Rahane then forged a crucial 55-run stand with Bhuvneshwar for the seventh wicket to take India beyond the 200-run mark.

Mumbaikar Rahane played aggressive cricket, scoring briskly to put the hosts under pressure. He hit six fours out of the 68 deliveries he faced.

Rahane, also got a lucky escape in the 60th over when a catch was put down by Andile Phehlukwayo off a delivery from Rabada.

However, the partnership was ended by Rahane' soft dismissal. The right-hander flicked Morkel, only managing an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Among the other tail-enders, Mohammed Shami scored a crucial 27 as India were bowled out for 247

With inputs from IANS