Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 3 of the third and final Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. And a Happy Republic Day to everyone in India.

South Africa's pacers have got to stick to the basics and make sure that the run flow is kept under control. It goes without saying that the two key wickets are Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Any lead close to 200 runs will put India in driver's seat. They can get something out of this Test series if Virat Kohli and Co bat responsibly and take ten more South African wickets.

Bumrah collected his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests on Thursday, just two matches after his debut. Vedam Jaishankar writes how he has repaid the selectors' faith in him

South Africa will have had time to ponder over their slightly lethargic approach last evening. Expect the bowlers to come out with a lot more fire. Tough but exciting batting challenge ahead

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

A grey sky welcomes us at Wanderers.... not heavy clouds but there is a nip in the air. Unlike yesterday when it was hot and humid. Vijay and Rahul have a job to do. More of the same as the last session.... South Africa will come hard at them though.

India 51/1 after 18 overs (Murtali Vijay 15, KL Rahul 16) And we are off. Day three of the third Test between India and South Africa. Kagiso Rabada to Vijay. Two runs of the second ball. Good probing line from the South African. The last ball is tantalisingly close to Vijay's off pole. The batsman shoulders arms. Oohs and aahs all around. Two runs off the first over of Day 3.

Bumrah said yesterday in PC that India are not yet thinking about a target. That is the right approach. Just bat and not think about anything else... Virat and Pandya will have the scoring job, the rest will have been told to grind as hard as possible. Philander up next... a lot will depend on his first spell.

Vernon Philander will start off the proceedings for South Africa from the other end.

OUT ! Rahul doesn't last long on the second day, getting a thick edge to du Plessis in the slips while tentatively pushing a length delivery that moves away outside off. Philander gets the early breakthrough on the third day. IND 51/2 Rahul c du Plessis b Philander 16(44)

After 19 overs, India 51/2 (Murali Vijay 15, Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander bowls from the other side, and gets the breakthrough off the last ball of the over, with Rahul getting a thick edge off a length delivery that shapes away from him. He will be disappointed with that shot — which in hindsight looked somewhat needless. Wicket-maiden for Philander to start things off.

And Rahul nicks off the 5th ball from Philander. Needless shot really... just hung his bat out on a wide delivery. Very unlike what he did last evening. India didn't need this. Poor start.

Third bowler introduced in as many overs on Day 3. Morkel will bowl from the Corlett Drive End instead of Rabada.

After 20 overs, India 51/2 (Murali Vijay 15, Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Morkel gets introduced into the attack from the Corlett Drive End in the 20th over, with three slips and an FSL in place. Vijay gets pinged on the ribs off the fourth delivery, one that ought to have knocked the wind out of him. Maiden for the tall pacer to start the day off with.

After 21 overs, India 52/2 (Murali Vijay 15, Cheteshwar Pujara 1) More hostile stuff from Philander in the 21st over, this time with Pujara on strike. A small patch of the track comes off after the ball pitches along full length in the second delivery. Next ball, Pujara gets pinged on the thigh, and looks uncomfortable for a moment there. Pujara lobs the ball up in the air towards short fine off the fourth, but gets off the mark after it lands safely away from the fielders. Just one off the over.

OUT ! Pujara ends an average tour on a disappointing note! Morkel angles a length delivery into Pujara, who edges to du Plessis in the slips! Second catch for the SA captain, as the Proteas attack get exactly the kind of start that they were looking for on Day 3. IND 57/3 Pujara c du Plessis b Morkel 1(10)

After 22 overs, India 57/3 (Murali Vijay 15, Virat Kohli 0) Four leg byes collected off the fourth delivery after the ball brushes past Pujara's hip before running away to the fine-leg fence. Pujara's stay comes to an end off the last delivery after he edges a length delivery from Morkel to du Plessis in the slips. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

South Africa on the money this morning! Pujara gone now... not as much luck as in the first innings. Super delivery from Morkel to not give him any width to take bat away. Grinding hopes fading quickly. This could be over today... either way.

After 23 overs, India 58/3 (Murali Vijay 16, Virat Kohli 0) Philander continues from the other end, with skipper Virat Kohli walking out to the crease as the Indians get off to a shaky start on the third day. Vijay collects a single off the last delivery of the over to retain the strike.

After 24 overs, India 58/3 (Murali Vijay 16, Virat Kohli 0) Vijay gets hit on the abdomen off the third delivery, resulting in him limping around for a bit. "That looked like a commercial for an abdomen guard," goes Harsha Bhogle on air after that blow. No runs collected off the over.

FOUR ! Creamed through the covers by the Indian captain off the fourth delivery of the over! IND 62/3

After 25 overs, India 62/3 (Murali Vijay 16, Virat Kohli 4) Close call for Kohli at the start of the over, as the ball travels close to the Indian captain's outside edge. Kohli smacks one through covers off the fourth delivery of the over for a boundary, which are the only runs collected off the over.

After 26 overs,India 63/3 ( Murali Vijay 17 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) The ball stays low off the second delivery of Morkel's eighth over, and rolls into the keeper's gloves, leaving quite a few amused. The pitch surely is starting to play tricks now. Just one off the over, with Vijay collecting a single off the fourth delivery.

After 27 overs,India 64/3 ( Murali Vijay 18 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Vijay collects a single off the third delivery of the over to bring Kohli back on strike, who remains defensive for the remainder of the over. Has been a tense partnership so far, with seven runs being scored off 30 balls.

Tough passage of play for Kohli-Vijay... bit of grinding in there. Morkel seemed a bit off in the last over, not making batsmen play as much. And just as I type this... he has bowled a jaffa to Vijay.

After 28 overs,India 66/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Vijay clips the ball towards midwicket, where Rabada pulls off a fine piece of fielding to restrict it to a single. Wide off the third, with Kohli nearly getting caught at FSL off the fourth — the chance being a tough one for the fielder on this occasion. Two off the over.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack from the Golf Course End.

Ooh... Morkel almost got his man... cant call that a drop but half a chance atleast, ball hit straight at Aiden Markram's hands at short leg. Kohli is still there!

After 29 overs,India 67/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Rabada, brought back into the attack in place of Morkel, and angles one into Vijay sharply that beats his defence, and allows the batsman to collect a bye. Time for the players to have a drink now.

After 30 overs,India 67/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Ngidi, the 'Man of the Match' in the Centurion Test, is brought back into the attack in teh 30th over, and he starts his spell off with a maiden. Meanwhile, Vijay has played nearly a 100 deliveries, and has scored just 19 runs.

FOUR ! Kohli shuffles forward, and pulls the ball down the ground, wide of Morkel at mid on, to collect his second boundary of the innings. IND 71/3

After 31 overs,India 71/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Kohli lunges forward to defend a delivery that is pitched along good length, and gets hit on his glove rather hard after the ball kicks up higher than usual. The Indian skipper needs some medical attention after that blow, and the umpires have a bit of a discussion concerning the condition of the pitch. Kohli pulls the ball down the ground off the fourth delivery of the over, placing it wide of Morkel at mid on. Meanwhile, on-air commentator Michael Holding says he would rate this pitch "2 out of 100". That's how dangerous it is turning out to be right now.

FOUR ! Stroke of confidence by Kohli! Overpitched and outside off, Kohli drives this one on the up, beating extra-cover along the way. IND 76/3

After 32 overs,India 77/3 ( Murali Vijay 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 13) Vijay collects a single off the second delivery of the over to bring Kohli back on strike. The Indian captain drives an overpitched delivery outside off through cover to collect his third boundary. Kohli, who has scored via boundaries all along, collects a first single off the penultimate delivery of the over, setting off for a quick run. Six off the over.

Virat Kohli has scored 258 runs in the ongoing Test series which is the most by an Asian captain in a Test series in South Africa eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 241 runs in 1996/97.

After 33 overs,India 79/3 ( Murali Vijay 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) Two runs collected off the 33rd over, with Kohli and Vijay going for a single each. The two batsmen, meanwhile, look fairly set at the crease now, with their partnership now worth 22 off 66 balls.

After 34 overs,India 84/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) Lovely outswinger along full length from Ngidi at the start of the over, with Vijay missing out on any contact while looking for a drive. Singles exchanged between Vijay and Kohli off the third and fourth deliveries. Vijay guides the ball down the ground and gets enough time to come back for a third. Five off the over.

After 35 overs,India 88/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) Another conference between the umpires and the captains after the ball kicks up unexpectedly and hits Vijay on the glove at the start of the 35th over. Four byes added to India's total off the third delivery, with the ball running away to the fine leg after beating de Kock's gloves. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Kohli is more than happy to accept full-ish deliveries, driving this one down the ground, with the ball just about touching the boundary cushion after being slowed down by the outfield. IND 92/3

Beautiful partnership developing here between Vijay and Kohli... Indian batsmen have done well today to just get on with the job and not worry about what the pitch is doing. The ball is kicking off length from both ends now... umpires have looked at it twice... apparently there's a crack that has opened up. Both Vijay and Kohli were hit. The latter though has kept the score ticking. As long as he is there, South Africa will be worried about what they are going to chase.

After 36 overs,India 93/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Kohli converts a length delivery into a half-volley off the second ball of the over, driving it down the ground to collect his fourth boundary. Steers the ball through point off the next ball to bring Vijay back on strike, with the latter blocking away off the last three deliveries. Five off the over.

Vijay though has done very well here. For the first time in the series, he has looked as the opener India turn to in difficult overseas conditions. He has cut down the 'instinct' to be more open and got down to a proper grind. Finally, Vijay has showed up.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP