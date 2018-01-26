After 29 overs,India 67/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Rabada, brought back into the attack in place of Morkel, and angles one into Vijay sharply that beats his defence, and allows the batsman to collect a bye. Time for the players to have a drink now.

After 30 overs,India 67/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Ngidi, the 'Man of the Match' in the Centurion Test, is brought back into the attack in teh 30th over, and he starts his spell off with a maiden. Meanwhile, Vijay has played nearly a 100 deliveries, and has scored just 19 runs.

FOUR ! Kohli shuffles forward, and pulls the ball down the ground, wide of Morkel at mid on, to collect his second boundary of the innings. IND 71/3

After 31 overs,India 71/3 ( Murali Vijay 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 8) Kohli lunges forward to defend a delivery that is pitched along good length, and gets hit on his glove rather hard after the ball kicks up higher than usual. The Indian skipper needs some medical attention after that blow, and the umpires have a bit of a discussion concerning the condition of the pitch. Kohli pulls the ball down the ground off the fourth delivery of the over, placing it wide of Morkel at mid on. Meanwhile, on-air commentator Michael Holding says he would rate this pitch "2 out of 100". That's how dangerous it is turning out to be right now.

FOUR ! Stroke of confidence by Kohli! Overpitched and outside off, Kohli drives this one on the up, beating extra-cover along the way. IND 76/3

After 32 overs,India 77/3 ( Murali Vijay 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 13) Vijay collects a single off the second delivery of the over to bring Kohli back on strike. The Indian captain drives an overpitched delivery outside off through cover to collect his third boundary. Kohli, who has scored via boundaries all along, collects a first single off the penultimate delivery of the over, setting off for a quick run. Six off the over.

Virat Kohli has scored 258 runs in the ongoing Test series which is the most by an Asian captain in a Test series in South Africa eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 241 runs in 1996/97.

After 33 overs,India 79/3 ( Murali Vijay 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 14) Two runs collected off the 33rd over, with Kohli and Vijay going for a single each. The two batsmen, meanwhile, look fairly set at the crease now, with their partnership now worth 22 off 66 balls.

After 34 overs,India 84/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) Lovely outswinger along full length from Ngidi at the start of the over, with Vijay missing out on any contact while looking for a drive. Singles exchanged between Vijay and Kohli off the third and fourth deliveries. Vijay guides the ball down the ground and gets enough time to come back for a third. Five off the over.

After 35 overs,India 88/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) Another conference between the umpires and the captains after the ball kicks up unexpectedly and hits Vijay on the glove at the start of the 35th over. Four byes added to India's total off the third delivery, with the ball running away to the fine leg after beating de Kock's gloves. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Kohli is more than happy to accept full-ish deliveries, driving this one down the ground, with the ball just about touching the boundary cushion after being slowed down by the outfield. IND 92/3

Beautiful partnership developing here between Vijay and Kohli... Indian batsmen have done well today to just get on with the job and not worry about what the pitch is doing. The ball is kicking off length from both ends now... umpires have looked at it twice... apparently there's a crack that has opened up. Both Vijay and Kohli were hit. The latter though has kept the score ticking. As long as he is there, South Africa will be worried about what they are going to chase.

After 36 overs,India 93/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Kohli converts a length delivery into a half-volley off the second ball of the over, driving it down the ground to collect his fourth boundary. Steers the ball through point off the next ball to bring Vijay back on strike, with the latter blocking away off the last three deliveries. Five off the over.

Vijay though has done very well here. For the first time in the series, he has looked as the opener India turn to in difficult overseas conditions. He has cut down the 'instinct' to be more open and got down to a proper grind. Finally, Vijay has showed up.

South African pacers have taken 50 wickets in this series so far at a strike rate of 44.6 which is the third best for them in a series of three or fewer Tests in which their pacers have atleast taken 50 wickets.

After 37 overs,India 96/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 23) Kohli drives the ball down the ground off the fourth delivery, coming back for a third as the ball slows down on its way to the long on boundary due to the heavy outfield. Three off the over.

Philander returns to the attack with another 15 minutes left for lunch on Day 3. Change of ends for the Capetonian, as he bowls from the Corlett Drive End now after starting off from the other side earlier today.

After 38 overs,India 97/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Philander returns to the attack, having bowled a sharp spell earlier today that resulted in the wicket of KL Rahul. Single collected by Kohli off the third delivery of the over, which is the only run that is scored off this over.

After 39 overs,India 98/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 25) Kohli flicks the ball in the direction of FSL off the fourth delivery, but the ball lands just short of Markram stationed at that position. Kohli sets off for a single nevertheless after the missed chance. Just one off the over.

After 40 overs,India 100/3 ( Murali Vijay 25 , Virat Kohli (C) 27) Kohli opens the face of his bat and dabs the ball wide of point to collect a double, and bring up the 100 for India. Just two off the over. Meanwhile, the partnership between the two is worth 43.

BOWLED EM ! KG strikes barely a minute before lunch! Fires a yorker that Vijay fails to block — getting an inside-edge that deflects off his pad before crashing onto his stumps. And that's LUNCH on Day 3. IND 100/4 Vijay b Rabada 25(127)

After 40.5 overs,India 100/4 (Virat Kohli (C) 25) Vijay defends the first four deliveries, before getting castled off a yorker at the stroke of lunch, as Rabada breaks the dangerous-looking partnership, aside from collecting his first wicket of the innings. And it's LUNCH on Day 3 . India lead by 93 runs with another six wickets in hand, and a lot depends on Kohli and the kind of support that he can get on this pitch.

Turned out to be another shared session. After Philander and Morkel got SA exactly the kind of start that they wanted, getting rid of Rahul and Pujara early, Vijay and Kohli dug in to fight back. The duo defied the attack as well as the demons on the pitch to produce a 43-run stand that helped bring India back on their feet, before Rabada castled the former at the stroke of lunch. Let's see how Kohli anchors the Indian innings in the remainder of the day.

At the stroke of lunch, Vijay is gone.... all that hard work off length balls on a tough pitch and a yorker from Rabada goes through... bit of an inside edge and off the backfoot as well, and onto the stumps... the partnership is broken just before the break. Vijay's best innings of the tour in his last attempt, of course!

Indian openers' batting average of 13.66 in this Test series is the second lowest for them in a Test series of three or more matches. Their lowest was 13.58 in a Test series against South Africa in 1996/97.

The players walk out to the field for the second session of the day, with Rahane taking guard for the final delivery of the 41st over.

Dot ball, as Rabada collects a wicket-maiden. India 100/4 after 41 overs , with Kohli batting on 27 at the other end.

During lunch break, lots of chatter about pitch being dangerous. Supersport commentators - Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Holding - definitely think it's dangerous and not fit to play. Watch out for the next hour.

Morne Morkel returns to the attack for the 42nd over of the innings, bowling from the Corlett Drive End.

After 42 overs,India 103/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Kohli opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball off the second delivery towards backward point to collect a single. Rahane, who seems to have put on enough protection with arm-guard, thigh-guards, etc, gets off the mark with a single off the penultimate delivery. Kohli retains strike with a single off the last ball.

Philander brought into the attack, with Rabada just bowling the one delivery to complete his 14th over after lunch.

FOUR ! Kohli opens the face of his bat, and dabs the ball past backward point to collect another boundary — his fifth so far. India's lead now worth 100. IND 107/4

After 43 overs,India 107/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Philander brought into the attack. Appeal for caught-behind against Kohli at the start of the over, though Kohli seems to have hit his pad with bat to create the sound. Kohli collects his fifth boundary by opening the face of his bat, and guiding the ball behind square on the off side off the fourth delivery. Four off the over. India's lead now worth 100.

After 44 overs,India 113/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Ajinkya Rahane 6) Rahane mishits while trying to pull a short ball from Morkel, getting a bottom-edge that skies the ball towards fine-leg, where it lands safely outside Philander's reach. Rahane guides the ball down the ground off the third delivery, getting enough time to come back for a third run. Kohli lobs the ball over the slip cordon off the penultimate delivery, but collects a single after it lands safely. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Impressive drive through the covers by the Indian captain! He moves to 38 with that shot! IND 117/4

FOUR ! Confident stroke off Rahane's bat, cutting it through square after getting a hint of width! IND 122/4

After 45 overs,India 122/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 10) Kohli drives the ball through extra-cover off the second delivery of the over to collect his fifth boundary. Rahane gets tested by a ball that stays dangerously low off the fourth delivery, but ends the over on a confident note with a well-timed cut through the off side. Good over for the Indians, with nine coming off it.

After 46 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Three singles collected off Morkel's 12th over, Rahane now in double figures at a reasonably good strike rate. India's lead now worth 118.

After 47 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Kohli nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the fourth delivery of the over while looking to shoulder his arms to a rising delivery. Maiden over for Morkel.

FOUR ! Show of intent by Rahane, as he pulls off a slog drive off a full delivery from Morkel off the second delivery of the over. IND 129/4

FOUR ! Flicked away by Rahane towards deep midwicket! Second boundary for him in this over! IND 133/4

After 48 overs,India 133/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 19) Good over for the Indians, with Rahane starting to show some intent now as he smacks two boundaries off Morkel's 13th over — both having authority stamped all over them. Eight off the over.

After 49 overs,India 134/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 19) Kohli gets surprised by the low bounce off the penultimate delivery of the 49th over. Leg byes collected off the last ball of the over, as Kohli decides to retain strike for the following over. One off the over.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack for the 50th over of the innings.

Partnership already worth 33 runs... pure class from Ajinkya Rahane... timing the ball so sweetly, on a tough pitch, looks his old self. Virat Kohli looking like a million bucks. A class apart on THIS pitch. South Africa should be worried. Lead already 126.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs as an Indian captain in Test cricket going past MS Dhoni's tally of 3454 runs.

BOWLED EM ! Rabada nets the big fish, getting rid of the set Indian captain with an inswinger that jags back into the captain after pitching along good length, and clips the top of the off stump! Took a ripper to get rid of Kohli nine short of his fifty. IND 134/5 Kohli b Rabada 41(79)

Rabada gets Virat.... pitches on a crack and rears up... inswings wildly and gets through bat-pad gap... unplayable really, you cannot cover that line. One ball has your name on it and Rabada just bowled that to Virat... make no mistake though, this has been a masterclass from the Indian captain. 54 in the first innings, 41 now. 95 runs on THIS pitch. A class apart!

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP