Morkel brought back into the attack in place of Rabada for the 62nd over.

After 62 overs,India 194/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 42 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Extra bounce surprises Rahane at the start of the 62nd over, with the ball travelling over Rahane's top-edge. Bit of a collision between Rahane and Morkel after the former sets off for a single off the second delivery. Just one off the over.

After 63 overs,India 195/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 43 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Rahane collects a single at the start of the 63rd over, as Phehlukwayo continues from the other end. Bhuvneshwar remains defensive off the remainder of the over. India's lead at the moment is worth 188, which already is a tough one for the South Africans on a pitch that has become an injury-causing minefield by now.

Ajinkya Rahane: Before today in the last seven Test innings combined - 43 runs Today - 43 runs (still playing)

After 64 overs,India 196/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 44 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Rahane sets off for a run off the second delivery after guiding the ball towards the leg side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar goes 14 deliveries without scoring a run at the end of the over.

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Bhuvneshwar off 70 deliveries — a brilliant, counter-attacking stand that has taken the momentum away from the Proteas, and has put India in a position of control now. IND 198/6

After 65 overs,India 199/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23) Rahane collects a single off the first delivery of the over, with Bhuvneshwar returning him the strike two balls later to bring up the fifty-stand for the seventh wicket. Three off the over, and it's TEA on Day 3 , with India in control of the proceedings at the end of the session. The session was one that belonged to the Indians, as they hold a lead of 192 runs with four wickets in hand.

50 up for Rahane-Kumar partnership.... you just know they have taken the game away from South Africa. Those two dropped catches have knocked the wind out of South Africa.

Barring a couple of dropped catches off successive overs in which both batsmen earned a reprieve each, Rahane and Bhuvneshwar have been both brave and fluent in the 51-run partnership for the seventh-wicket that was unbroken at the time of the umpires calling for tea. A lead of 192 is already quite a handsome one, and the Indians will look to stretch it beyond 220 for the added psychological edge.

Amidst all the pitch furore and action on field... a proposal during tea break on the big screen at Wanderers... and what's the line... oh, yeah... "she said yes"! Congratulations to the happy couple... a first such instance witnessed whilst covering cricket....

The final session of Day 3 is underway. Ajinkya Rahane is four runs away from his fifty. India lead by 192 runs

Rahane and Bhuvneshwar walk out to the field at the start of the final session of Day 3, with Morkel continuing from the Corlett Drive End.

The South Africans decide to go upstairs after an appeal for a caught-behind against Bhuvneshwar is turned down by the umpire. Turns out the ball was deflecting off Bhuvi's pads. TV umpire checks for lbw, but the ball is missing leg on that occasion. Review lost for SA.

After 66 overs,India 202/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 47 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25) Rahane collects a single off the second delivery of Morkel's 17th over to bring up the 200. Bhuvneshwar drives the ball through cover point off the penultimate delivery to collect a couple of runs. Big appeal for caught-behind against Bhuvneshwar off the final delivery, with du Plessis going upstairs after Morkel gets turned down. Review lost, with the ball deflecting off the pad. Nothing as far as lbw's concerned either.

Vernon Philander returns to the attack in the 67th over of the innings.

After 67 overs,India 203/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 48 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25) Philander returns to the attack, and appeals for a caught behind off the fourth delivery of the over, with Faf deciding against reviewing it this time. Replays show the ball deflecting off the batsman's thigh. Rahane drives the ball off the fifth delivery, but is intercepted at mid off. Collects a single off the last delivery to retain the strike. Just one off the over.

OUT ! Rahane's resistance finally comes to an end, and he falls short of a magical half-century by just two runs! He's strangled along the leg side by Morkel this time, and gets an unmistakable edge while looking for a flick. Third shout for caught-behind going down leg after tea, and finally one that's successful. IND 203/7 Rahane c de Kock b Morkel 48(68)

After 68 overs,India 203/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25 , Mohammed Shami 0) Morkel ends Rahane's innings by strangling him down the leg side, with the batsman getting a faint edge while looking to guide it towards the leg side, getting caught-behind in the process. Wicket-maiden for Morkel, and everything rests on Bhuvi's shoulders now.

After 69 overs,India 207/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 26 , Mohammed Shami 3) Bhuvneshwar goes for the single after guiding it towards backward point off the second delivery of the over. Nice drive off Shami's bat off the third delivery of the over, though ABD's dive as well as a committed chase saves a couple of runs for the Proteas. Single off the fourth delivery, as the Indian lead touches the 200-run mark. Four off the over.

SIX ! Where did that come from! Shami goes for a pull off Morkel's bowling, and times his shot perfectly to send it sailing over the square-leg fence! IND 213/7

After 70 overs,India 213/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 26 , Mohammed Shami 9) Shami smacks the ball over the square-leg fence to collect the first six of the match, much to the amusement of the Indian dressing room. Remains defensive for the remainder of the over, with six coming off it.

FOUR ! Shami's throwing his bat at everything now, and manages to get a lucky boundary on this occasion. Gets a thick top-edge that flies high over the keeper, and lands safely near long-stop before crossing the boundary rope. IND 220/7

After 71 overs,India 223/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 29 , Mohammed Shami 16) Bhuvi drives the ball past extra-cover off the second delivery of the over, collecting a couple of runs on the occasion. Quick single collected off the third run, with Ngidi getting a throw accurate yet again — though the batsman makes it to the non-striker's end on time. Boundary for Shami next ball, as he gets a thick bottom-edge that sends the ball flying over the keeper head. Shami swats the ball towards square-leg off the last delivery, collecting three.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack, with SA captain du Plessis hoping to clean up the Indian tail now. Shami and Bhuvneshwar though, seem to be getting runs in plenty now.

SIX ! Shami's on song at the moment, and seems to be making good contact everytime he swings his bat. Smacks this one towards the wide long on fence off Rabada's bowling. IND 229/7

After 72 overs,India 231/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 30 , Mohammed Shami 23) Rabada's brought back to the attack, but that hardly stops Shami from swinging his bat wildly — smacking the ball towards the wide long-on fence off the first ball of the over, collecting his second six, stretching India's lead to 222. Gets a top-edge off the fourth delivery that sends the ball towards long-leg, which fetches him a single. Bhuvneshwar collects a single off the last ball to retain strike. Eight off the over.

If India win this Test then this will be the first time that they will win a Test after losing a series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Rahane deserved that half-century, but if a ball has your name on it, on this pitch, you will not survive. Probably has ended the Rohit debate once and for all. Then again, there really never was a debate about this. The team management was intent on reading form than ability or conditions. Hopefully not in England.

After 73 overs,India 233/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 31 , Mohammed Shami 24) Bhuvneshwar fends a rising delivery from Philander towards the leg side off the second delivery to collect a single. Shami swings his bat once again next ball, but the ball is too high for him to connect off a hook. He collects a single off the fourth delivery, guiding the ball towards the leg side. Bhuvneshwar tries a Shami-like slog off the penultimate delivery, though he doesn't make contact on this occasion. Two off the over.

Meanwhile, India have excelled themselves at pushing lead past 200. Make that 220 now... South Africa look out of steam... They know it's a near impossible task. Or is it? Going back to the original point though, Indian batsmen have finally made a statement of intent, even if a little too late in the series.

After 74 overs,India 236/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 , Mohammed Shami 25) Rabada bowls from around the wicket, with a leg slip in place. Singles exchanged off the next three deliveries, with the two batsmen showing good running between the wickets. Three off the over.

Lungisani Ngidi brought back into the attack in the 75th over of the Indian innings. This partnership starting to frustrate the South Africans now.

OUT ! Shami swings his bat yet again, but doesn't quite middle the ball on this occasion, and ends up holing out to AB de Villiers at deep square-leg! An underbowled finally ends the 35-run eighth wicket stand. IND 238/8 Shami c de Villiers b Ngidi 27(28)

After 75 overs,India 238/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 , Ishant Sharma 0) Ngidi returns to the attack, having bowled nine overs so far in the innings. Shami guides the ball towards the off side off the third delivery to collect a couple of runs, before holing out to AB at deep square leg off the next delivery while looking for another big bit. Ishant walks out, and blocks away the last two deliveries. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

Breaking: South Africa have held a catch. Shami is gone. 27 off 28... India have got a boot on South Africa at the moment and they are choking them. Yes, that word can start to come up in discussions now.

After 76 overs,India 238/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 , Ishant Sharma 0) Rabada continues to bowl around the wicket, and fires a couple of short ones to Bhuvi, who's into the 30s now. Bhuvi gets bat on ball off the last delivery of the over, but gets intercepted at gully. Maiden for Rabada. India's lead now worth 231.

After 77 overs,India 240/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 33 , Ishant Sharma 0) Appeal for lbw by Ngidi against Ishant, but is turned down as the ball hits the tall pacer on his thigh, with the batsman setting off for a run nevertheless. Bhuvi guides the ball towards the leg side for a single off the third delivery. Two off the over.

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar has to head back to the pavilion now, but he has done his job. Gets an outside edge while looking to fend a rising delivery from Morkel, coming in from round the wicket. Hushed celebrations among the Proteas, as India lose their ninth wicket. IND 240/9 Bhuvneshwar c de Kock b Morkel 33(76)

After 78 overs,India 240/9 ( Ishant Sharma 0 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Bhuvneshwar's vigil comes to an end off the second delivery of Morkel's 20th over, with the lanky pacer's round-the-wicket angle succeeding in getting the batsman caught-behind off a short delivery. Bumrah, who bats with an FSL, catching cover as well as a spread-out slip cordon in place, gets hit on the shoulder off the third delivery that he faces. Tight over for Morkel, getting a wicket-maiden.

FOUR ! Ishant makes room for himself, and smacks the ball off an overpitched Ngidi delivery through the covers! IND 244/9

After 79 overs,India 247/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Ishant decides to take charge after the dismissal of Bhuvneshwar, making room for himself and smashing the ball through the covers for a four. Gets a thick leading edge that flies over the covers, allowing Ishant to come back for a second run. Seven off the over.

After 80 overs,India 247/9 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Morkel from round the wicket to Ishant with a short-leg in place — all too familiar a sight in this series. Ishant smacks the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery, but gets blocked by the mid off fielder. Back-to-back maidens for Morkel. Meanwhile, 80 overs are up, and the second new ball will be available now.

The South Africans take the second new ball straightaway after the end of the 80th over. Philander replaces Ngidi from the Golf Course End.

OUT ! The Indian innings comes to an end, with Bumrah the last man dismissed ! Tries going big on this occasion, but gets a thick edge off the toe-end that lobs the ball over to mid on, where Rabada takes a safe reverse-cup catch. End of what was a brave response by the Indian batsmen on a treacherous pitch in the second innings. IND 247 all out Bumrah c Rabada b Philander 0(7)

The highest target successfully chased by South Africa against an Asian team in the fourth innings of a Test in South Africa is 226 which they chased it against Sri Lanka at Centurion in 1998.

After 80.1 overs,India 247/10 ( Ishant Sharma 7 , ) The second new ball, which is taken right after the 80th over and is handed to Philander, is used for just one delivery as Bumrah gets a thick bottom-edge while trying to collect a six for himself, resulting in an easy catch for Rabada at mid on. India's innings comes to an end, and South Africa will be chasing a challenging 241-run target.

241 the target for South Africa... on a minefield (understatement) pitch. If I were Virat, I would hand the ball to Bhuvi from one end (of course!) and Bumrah from the other end and tell him to hit that sharp length...

There have been only two instances when teams have successfully chased down 215-plus runs against India. Australia at Perth in 1977 West Indies at Delhi in 1987

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

OUT ! Rahul doesn't last long on the second day, getting a thick edge to du Plessis in the slips while tentatively pushing a length delivery that moves away outside off. Philander gets the early breakthrough on the third day. IND 51/2

OUT ! Pujara ends an average tour on a disappointing note! Morkel angles a length delivery into Pujara, who edges to du Plessis in the slips! Second catch for the SA captain, as the Proteas attack get exactly the kind of start that they were looking for on Day 3. IND 57/3

BOWLED EM ! KG strikes barely a minute before lunch! Fires a yorker that Vijay fails to block — getting an inside-edge that deflects off his pad before crashing onto his stumps. And that's LUNCH on Day 3. IND 100/4

BOWLED EM ! Rabada nets the big fish, getting rid of the set Indian captain with an inswinger that jags back into the captain after pitching along good length, and clips the top of the off stump! Took a ripper to get rid of Kohli nine short of his fifty. IND 134/5

OUT ! Tame dismissal for Pandya as he pushes the ball back to Rabada to get caught-and-bowled for 4. Has been a disappointing run with the bat for Pandya since his 93 at Cape Town, and he ends the Test series on a disappointing note. Meanwhile, the umpire walks up to Rabada for a chat as the bowler threw the ball towards the striker's end after completing the catch. India 148/6

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Bhuvneshwar off 70 deliveries — a brilliant, counter-attacking stand that has taken the momentum away from the Proteas, and has put India in a position of control now. IND 198/6

OUT ! Rahane's resistance finally comes to an end, and he falls short of a magical half-century by just two runs! He's strangled along the leg side by Morkel this time, and gets an unmistakable edge while looking for a flick. Third shout for caught-behind going down leg after tea, and finally one that's successful. IND 203/7

OUT ! Shami swings his bat yet again, but doesn't quite middle the ball on this occasion, and ends up holing out to AB de Villiers at deep square-leg! An underbowled finally ends the 35-run eighth wicket stand. IND 238/8

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar has to head back to the pavilion now, but he has done his job. Gets an outside edge while looking to fend a rising delivery from Morkel, coming in from round the wicket. Hushed celebrations among the Proteas, as India lose their ninth wicket. IND 240/9

OUT ! The Indian innings comes to an end, with Bumrah the last man dismissed ! Tries going big on this occasion, but gets a thick edge off the toe-end that lobs the ball over to mid on, where Rabada takes a safe reverse-cup catch. End of what was a brave response by the Indian batsmen on a treacherous pitch in the second innings. IND 247 all out

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3 at Johannesburg, latest update: The second new ball, which is taken right after the 80th over and is handed to Philander, is used for just one delivery as Bumrah gets a thick bottom-edge while trying to collect a six for himself, resulting in an easy catch for Rabada at mid on. India's innings comes to an end, and South Africa will be chasing a challenging 241-run target.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP