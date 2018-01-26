Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Day 3 of the third and final Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. And a Happy Republic Day to everyone in India.

Debdutta Bhattacharjee looks at those cricketers who ought to make the upcoming edition of the IPL their platform to resurrecting their careers.

South Africa's pacers have got to stick to the basics and make sure that the run flow is kept under control. It goes without saying that the two key wickets are Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Any lead close to 200 runs will put India in driver's seat. They can get something out of this Test series if Virat Kohli and Co bat responsibly and take ten more South African wickets.

Bumrah collected his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests on Thursday, just two matches after his debut. Vedam Jaishankar writes how he has repaid the selectors' faith in him

South Africa will have had time to ponder over their slightly lethargic approach last evening. Expect the bowlers to come out with a lot more fire. Tough but exciting batting challenge ahead

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

A grey sky welcomes us at Wanderers.... not heavy clouds but there is a nip in the air. Unlike yesterday when it was hot and humid. Vijay and Rahul have a job to do. More of the same as the last session.... South Africa will come hard at them though.

India 51/1 after 18 overs (Murtali Vijay 15, KL Rahul 16) And we are off. Day three of the third Test between India and South Africa. Kagiso Rabada to Vijay. Two runs of the second ball. Good probing line from the South African. The last ball is tantalisingly close to Vijay's off pole. The batsman shoulders arms. Oohs and aahs all around. Two runs off the first over of Day 3.

Bumrah said yesterday in PC that India are not yet thinking about a target. That is the right approach. Just bat and not think about anything else... Virat and Pandya will have the scoring job, the rest will have been told to grind as hard as possible. Philander up next... a lot will depend on his first spell.

Vernon Philander will start off the proceedings for South Africa from the other end.

OUT ! Rahul doesn't last long on the second day, getting a thick edge to du Plessis in the slips while tentatively pushing a length delivery that moves away outside off. Philander gets the early breakthrough on the third day. IND 51/2 Rahul c du Plessis b Philander 16(44)

After 19 overs, India 51/2 (Murali Vijay 15, Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander bowls from the other side, and gets the breakthrough off the last ball of the over, with Rahul getting a thick edge off a length delivery that shapes away from him. He will be disappointed with that shot — which in hindsight looked somewhat needless. Wicket-maiden for Philander to start things off.

And Rahul nicks off the 5th ball from Philander. Needless shot really... just hung his bat out on a wide delivery. Very unlike what he did last evening. India didn't need this. Poor start.

Third bowler introduced in as many overs on Day 3. Morkel will bowl from the Corlett Drive End instead of Rabada.

After 20 overs, India 51/2 (Murali Vijay 15, Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Morkel gets introduced into the attack from the Corlett Drive End in the 20th over, with three slips and an FSL in place. Vijay gets pinged on the ribs off the fourth delivery, one that ought to have knocked the wind out of him. Maiden for the tall pacer to start the day off with.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP