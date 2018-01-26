After 43 overs,India 107/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 1) Philander brought into the attack. Appeal for caught-behind against Kohli at the start of the over, though Kohli seems to have hit his pad with bat to create the sound. Kohli collects his fifth boundary by opening the face of his bat, and guiding the ball behind square on the off side off the fourth delivery. Four off the over. India's lead now worth 100.

After 44 overs,India 113/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Ajinkya Rahane 6) Rahane mishits while trying to pull a short ball from Morkel, getting a bottom-edge that skies the ball towards fine-leg, where it lands safely outside Philander's reach. Rahane guides the ball down the ground off the third delivery, getting enough time to come back for a third run. Kohli lobs the ball over the slip cordon off the penultimate delivery, but collects a single after it lands safely. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Impressive drive through the covers by the Indian captain! He moves to 38 with that shot! IND 117/4

FOUR ! Confident stroke off Rahane's bat, cutting it through square after getting a hint of width! IND 122/4

After 45 overs,India 122/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 10) Kohli drives the ball through extra-cover off the second delivery of the over to collect his fifth boundary. Rahane gets tested by a ball that stays dangerously low off the fourth delivery, but ends the over on a confident note with a well-timed cut through the off side. Good over for the Indians, with nine coming off it.

After 46 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Three singles collected off Morkel's 12th over, Rahane now in double figures at a reasonably good strike rate. India's lead now worth 118.

After 47 overs,India 125/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Kohli nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the fourth delivery of the over while looking to shoulder his arms to a rising delivery. Maiden over for Morkel.

FOUR ! Show of intent by Rahane, as he pulls off a slog drive off a full delivery from Morkel off the second delivery of the over. IND 129/4

FOUR ! Flicked away by Rahane towards deep midwicket! Second boundary for him in this over! IND 133/4

After 48 overs,India 133/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 19) Good over for the Indians, with Rahane starting to show some intent now as he smacks two boundaries off Morkel's 13th over — both having authority stamped all over them. Eight off the over.

After 49 overs,India 134/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 19) Kohli gets surprised by the low bounce off the penultimate delivery of the 49th over. Leg byes collected off the last ball of the over, as Kohli decides to retain strike for the following over. One off the over.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack for the 50th over of the innings.

Partnership already worth 33 runs... pure class from Ajinkya Rahane... timing the ball so sweetly, on a tough pitch, looks his old self. Virat Kohli looking like a million bucks. A class apart on THIS pitch. South Africa should be worried. Lead already 126.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs as an Indian captain in Test cricket going past MS Dhoni's tally of 3454 runs.

BOWLED EM ! Rabada nets the big fish, getting rid of the set Indian captain with an inswinger that jags back into the captain after pitching along good length, and clips the top of the off stump! Took a ripper to get rid of Kohli nine short of his fifty. IND 134/5 Kohli b Rabada 41(79)

Rabada gets Virat.... pitches on a crack and rears up... inswings wildly and gets through bat-pad gap... unplayable really, you cannot cover that line. One ball has your name on it and Rabada just bowled that to Virat... make no mistake though, this has been a masterclass from the Indian captain. 54 in the first innings, 41 now. 95 runs on THIS pitch. A class apart!

After 50 overs,India 136/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 19 , Hardik Pandya 2) Rabada returns to the attack in the 50th over of the Indian innings, and gets the vital breakthrough just two deliveries into his new spell, clipping Kohli's off-stump with an inswinger that narrowly beats the Indian captain's defence. Pandya walks out to bat, and gets himself hurt just two balls into the innings, copping a blow on the left glove. The all-rounder gets off the mark with a double off the last delivery of the over.

Virat Kohli scored 286 runs in the series at an average of 47.66 - the second most by an Indian in a Test series in South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar scored 326 runs in 2010/11 from three Tests.

FOUR ! Majestic drive between mid off and extra-cover by Rahane off Philander! IND 140/5

FOUR ! This is some counter-attack from Rahane against the run-of-play! Driven uppishly down the ground by Rahane! IND 144/5

After 51 overs,India 147/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Hardik Pandya 4) Rahane drives the ball through the gap between extra-cover and mid off to collect his fourth boundary. After getting intercepted by Markram at point off a cut off the second, he drives the ball down the ground off the fourth delivery for another boundary. Couple of runs collected off the last delivery of the over, the second one coming off an overthrow.

After 52 overs,India 148/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hardik Pandya 4) Rahane sets off for a run at the start of the 52nd over, guiding the ball towards backward point. Pandya remains defensive for the remainder of the over, with just one coming off it.

Lungisani Ngidi returns to the attack in the 53rd over, replacing Philander from the Golf Course End.

28 off 27 from Rahane on this pitch... that last drive for four, can't get it out of the head.... maybe he cannot score hundreds vs Sri Lanka across all formats at home... but he can bat on a snake pitch. What a knock so far! India lead by 141.

After 53 overs,India 148/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hardik Pandya 4) Rahane gets hit on his right elbow off the second delivery of the over, not getting his right arm away from the ball's path on time. He deals with it well though, getting back to his stance not long after. Maiden for Ngidi, with drinks being brought out to the field at the end of this over.

OUT ! Tame dismissal for Pandya as he pushes the ball back to Rabada to get caught-and-bowled for 4. Has been a disappointing run with the bat for Pandya since his 93 at Cape Town, and he ends the Test series on a disappointing note. Meanwhile, the umpire walks up to Rabada for a chat as the bowler threw the ball towards the striker's end after completing the catch. India 148/6 Pandya c&b Rabada 4(11)

After 54 overs,India 149/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1) One run and a wicket off Rabada's 17th over, as KG dismisses Pandya right after drinks, collecting a return catch. Bhuvneshwar walks out to bat, and sets off for the non-striker's end off the penultimate delivery for a single.

After 55 overs,India 151/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3) Bhuvneshwar drives the ball wide of mid off at the start of the over to collect a couple of runs, bringing up the 150 for the visitors. Two off the over.

FOUR ! Lovely drive by Rahane! The Mumbai batsman has looked great so far in the innings, and he wouldn't let go of a gift that is pitched up well outside off. IND 157/6

After 56 overs,India 159/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 34 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5) Rahane drives the ball through the off side off the third delivery of the over, collecting his sixth boundary off another fine shot. Eight off the over, with four singles being collected off it other than the boundary. Meanwhile, India's lead is now in excess of 150

After 57 overs,India 163/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 35 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8) Couple of singles exchanged between Bhuvi and Rahane at the start of the over. Bhuvneshwar drives the ball down the ground off the last delivery of the over to collect a double. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Bhuvi goes inside-out to a back-of-length delivery from Rabada, smacking it over mid off to collect his first boundary! IND 175/6

After 58 overs,India 175/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 36 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14) The ball runs away towards the fine-leg fence at the start of the 58th over, going over de Kock's gloves on the occasion, with the umpire raising his arms horizontally to indicate five wides. Another discussion between the umpires after the ball kicks up unexpectedly off the next two deliveries, with Rahane getting pinged on his gloves on both occasion. Rahane ended up lobbing the ball up in the air towards backward square-leg on the second occasion, with the ball landing in no-man's land. Bhuvneshwar collects a double off the fourth delivery, pushing for the second run. Bhuvi makes room for himself, and smacks the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery of the over to collect his first boundary. Eventful over this, with 12 runs coming off it.

Morkel brought back into the attack in the 59th over of the innings, bowling from the Golf Course End.

After 59 overs,India 178/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 38 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 15) Morkel bowls from around the wicket, with an FSL and a leg gully in place. DROPPED ! The plan works for Morkel as Bhuvneshwar plays the ball straight to Elgar at the third slip, and he ends up spilling it! Morkel's furious, and has every right to be so. Three off the over.

After 60 overs,India 182/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 41 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16) DROPPED ! Second chance dropped in as many overs, this time Rahane earning a reprieve on 38! Jinks cuts the ball off a rising delivery towards deep point, where Phehlukwayo spills the chance! This could prove costly later for the Proteas, with the Indian lead already starting to get out of hand for them now. The batsman collects a couple of runs nevertheless after the drop, with two singles coming thereafter. Four off the over.

Andile Phehlukwayo introduced into the attack for the first time in this innings. He will look to make amends with the ball after spilling a chance off the previous over.

FOUR ! Valuable runs coming in for the Indians! Bhuvneshwar stretches his arms, and gets a thick edge that carries the ball well over gully, and onto the third man fence! IND 193/6

Two drops in the space of six balls from SA.... Bhuvi dropped at gully and then Rahane at deep point... South Africa feeling the pressure already. Lead 177. Wow!

From Holding, to Gavaskar and to Pollock, all of them have called this pitch dangerous since yesterday. Umpires have had three chats, the last one longest. You just know something is in the offing. SA media manager here says no official word yet.

After 61 overs,India 193/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 41 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Bhuvneshwar drives the ball towards the off side at the start of the over, with Phehlukwayo conceding five wides off the next with a steep bouncer that flies over de Kock's outstretched gloves, with the lead moving past the 180-run mark. Bhuvneshwar collects his second boundary with a thick edge that sends the ball flying over gully off the penultimate delivery of the over. 11 off the over. The runs are starting to flow for the visitors at a crucial stage of the match.

Morkel brought back into the attack in place of Rabada for the 62nd over.

After 62 overs,India 194/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 42 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Extra bounce surprises Rahane at the start of the 62nd over, with the ball travelling over Rahane's top-edge. Bit of a collision between Rahane and Morkel after the former sets off for a single off the second delivery. Just one off the over.

After 63 overs,India 195/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 43 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Rahane collects a single at the start of the 63rd over, as Phehlukwayo continues from the other end. Bhuvneshwar remains defensive off the remainder of the over. India's lead at the moment is worth 188, which already is a tough one for the South Africans on a pitch that has become an injury-causing minefield by now.

Ajinkya Rahane: Before today in the last seven Test innings combined - 43 runs Today - 43 runs (still playing)

After 64 overs,India 196/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 44 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 22) Rahane sets off for a run off the second delivery after guiding the ball towards the leg side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar goes 14 deliveries without scoring a run at the end of the over.

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Rahane and Bhuvneshwar off 70 deliveries — a brilliant, counter-attacking stand that has taken the momentum away from the Proteas, and has put India in a position of control now. IND 198/6

After 65 overs,India 199/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 46 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23) Rahane collects a single off the first delivery of the over, with Bhuvneshwar returning him the strike two balls later to bring up the fifty-stand for the seventh wicket. Three off the over, and it's TEA on Day 3 , with India in control of the proceedings at the end of the session. The session was one that belonged to the Indians, as they hold a lead of 192 runs with four wickets in hand.

50 up for Rahane-Kumar partnership.... you just know they have taken the game away from South Africa. Those two dropped catches have knocked the wind out of South Africa.

Barring a couple of dropped catches off successive overs in which both batsmen earned a reprieve each, Rahane and Bhuvneshwar have been both brave and fluent in the 51-run partnership for the seventh-wicket that was unbroken at the time of the umpires calling for tea. A lead of 192 is already quite a handsome one, and the Indians will look to stretch it beyond 220 for the added psychological edge.

Pitch report: The cracks are here and they are getting wider by the day. It is going to be plenty more assistance for the pacers. We are seeing guys getting beaten, getting beaten on the outside edge on a number of occasions. Expect more of the movement and also, uneven bounce. (Points at a good length area outside off) This area is going to be crucial, the bowlers have to pitch here to be successful. I would've used a heavy roller but surprisingly India have opted for a light roller. I don't think that is a great idea, says Shaun Pollock while inspecting the pitch.

Day 2 report: Wickets tumbled and batsmen were struck on the fingers and body as South Africa and India battled for supremacy on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday.

Hashim Amla's 61 enabled South Africa to squeeze into a seven-run first innings lead before India nudged ahead again by reaching 49 for one at the close, an overall lead of 42 at Wanderers Stadium.

Batsmen faced extreme difficulties on a pitch criticised by two former South African and Indian captains, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, who are commentating on the match for TV.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said: "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

Gavaskar said the pitch was "totally in favour of bowlers".

India, trying to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, could feel reasonably satisfied with their efforts towards the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was promoted to open the batting and the little left-hander batted brightly to score 16 off 15 balls before he was caught at gully off Vernon Philander from an inside edge which looped off his thigh pad.

Regular opener Lokesh Rahul joined Murali Vijay and saw India through to the close.

With the South African bowlers proving surprisingly erratic, both Vijay and Rahul were able to put some loose deliveries away.

Amla battled for four hours and faced 121 balls in making the highest score of the match. Bowlers Kagiso Rabada (30) and Philander (35) were the only South Africans to reach double figures in a total of 194.

Amla survived two reviews for leg before wicket, being saved by the "umpire's call" provision on both occasions, and took some painful blows, including one in the ribs and another on his hand.

India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah (five for 54) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 44), never allowed the batsmen to settle, with the ball deviating disconcertingly off the pitch at times.

Amla adapted his technique, shuffling across his stumps to counter the movement the bowlers were getting on the pitch -- the conditions gave credence to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara?s assertion on Wednesday that his side's total of 187 was a good one.

Nightwatchman Rabada batted with discipline, some luck and occasional class and shared a third wicket partnership of 64 which held up the Indian bowlers until Rabada was caught at gully off Ishant Sharma six minutes before lunch.

There were several hold-ups while batsmen were treated after being struck, mainly on the fingers. Two bowlers, Philander and Morne Morkel, both suffered blows on their right hands.

With inputs from AFP