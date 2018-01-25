Yesterday Pujara spoke about 187 being equivalent to 300 on a "normal" pitch. Said India are targeting to restrict South Africa to 150. That's quite ambitious... much like saying they will chase 300-350 in first Test at Cape Town. India will have to work hard to have a sniff of that.

After 9 overs, South Africa 8/1 (Dean Elgar 4, Kagiso Rabada 0) Bhuvneshwar beats Elgar's outside edge by a whisker after pitching it along good length off the fifth delivery of the over. Tight one from Bhuvi, with Elgar opting to tackle it cautiously without disturbing the scoreboard.

After 10 overs, South Africa 10/1 (Dean Elgar 4, Kagiso Rabada 2) After negating the first four deliveries of Ishant's second over, with the ball continuing to move dangerously outside off, Rabada nudges one towards the leg side for a couple of runs, getting off the mark in the process.

After 11 overs, South Africa 12/1 (Dean Elgar 4, Kagiso Rabada 2) Elgar continues to live the tough life off Bhuvneshwar's bowling. Meanwhile, Kohli takes a man out of the slips and relocates him to catching midwicket. Pacer-turned-commentator Shaun Pollock says that Bhuvneshwar will now try and target the stumps for Elgar to get into an on-drive. Two leg-byes collected off the over.

FOUR ! Ishant pitches one up to Rabada, who gets a thick outside edge that flies wide of the slip cordon, and away to the third man fence. SA 16/1

After 12 overs, South Africa 16/1 (Dean Elgar 4, Kagiso Rabada 6) Rabada gets a thick edge off a pitched up delivery from Ishant at the start of the over, with the ball flying wide of the three-slip cordon and running away to the fence unhindered. Four off the over.

India dropped 58 percent of catches in the slips and gully before this series over the last four years against fast bowlers. Interestingly Virat Kohli, who has been one of the biggest culprit in the slip cordon, is not fielding there today. He is standing at mid off and Hardik Pandya is the new slip fielder.

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar's persistance pays off, as Elgar nicks one to Patel while bending forward in defence. Both SA openers back in the pavilion now. SA 16/2 Elgar c Patel b Bhuvneshwar 4(40)

After 13 overs, South Africa 16/2 (Kagiso Rabada 6, Hashim Amla 0) Another excellent over from Bhuvneshwar, this one turning out to be a fruitful one for him as he gets rid of Elgar off the third delivery of the over. Out walks Hashim Amla, with the Indians in control of the proceedings on a pitch that is starting to behave like a minefield for the batsmen right now. Wicket-maiden for the pacer.

Bhuvi strikes... Dean Elgar gone. Routine shape away from left hander and he nicked behind. Bhuvi had played on his off stump through this spell. There will always be a ball with your number on it on THIS pitch. Having said that... India haven't created that sort of mental pressure Vernon Philander had done yesterday in his eight-over spell.

After 14 overs, South Africa 16/2 (Kagiso Rabada 6, Hashim Amla 0) Ishant bowls with the tight slip cordon and an FSL, something that he had faced off Morkel's bowling when he was out with the bat, while bowling to Rabada in his fourth over. Walks away with his second maiden, as the nightwatchman pokes around outside the off stump without getting any contact whatsover.

After 15 overs, South Africa 17/2 (Kagiso Rabada 6, Hashim Amla 1) Amla nudges the ball towards the off side for a single off the second delivery of the over to get off the mark. Rabada remains defensive off the next four deliveries of the over, with just one coming off it.

After 16 overs, South Africa 18/2 (Kagiso Rabada 6, Hashim Amla 2) Ishant appeals for an lbw against Amla off the first delivery of the over, though the batsman had moved forward and the impact was visibly outside off. Amla gets in line with the bounce, and runs the ball down to fine-leg off the third delivery of the over for a single. Just one off the over.

Hashim Amla's batting average of 26.44 against India in South Africa in Tests is the lowest for him against any country at home in Tests. (Min. two innings played)

Pandya standing in slip... latest entrant for India in the cordon. Since Tendulkar retired... Dhawan, Vijay, Rahul, Kohli, Pujara, Rahane, Rohit, Ashwin, Jadeja, Nair, Raina have all stood at slip at some point in time when India last visited here in 2013 (as far as one remembers). Gambhir/Mukund stood at short leg, Jayant Yadav got as far as gully, Binny was never in a catching position, they are the other Test players during this time. Pacers don't stand at slips for India.

After 17 overs,South Africa 18/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 6 , Hashim Amla 2) Seventh maiden for Bhuvneshwar from the nine overs that he has bowled in a lengthy spell so far, with Amla not getting much from the over save a couple of edges towards gully. Has been a terrific spell from the pacer who was dropped for the second Test — his figures reading 9-7-4-2.

Change of bowling. Jasprit Bumrah is brought back from the Corlett Drive End, replacing Ishant after a five-over spell.

After 18 overs,India 23/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Bumrah is brought back from the other end, and he manages to scare Rabada off the very first ball as the nightwatchman chips the ball towards a vacant short midwicket, setting off for a single nevertheless. Amla gets his outside edge beaten off the remaining deliveries of the over.

Change from both ends now, with Mohammed Shami coming in from the other end, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets a breather after a superb opening spell.

Bhuvi's spell 9-7-4-2 mirroring Vernon Philander... South Africa now in that phase where runs aren't coming. Will be interesting to see how AB de Villiers bats on this, probably will like Virat Kohli did. Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada has faced 42 balls meanwhile... And just as I type this... Bumrah beats Amla three times in a row... sometimes you are good enough to not edge the ball. What about Rabada then? Good enough on this evidence.

Bhuvi's spell 9-7-4-2 mirroring Vernon Philander... South Africa now in that phase where runs aren't coming. Will be interesting to see how AB de Villiers bats on this, probably will like Virat Kohli did. Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada has faced 42 balls meanwhile... And just as I type this... Bumrah beats Amla three times in a row... sometimes you are good enough to not edge the ball. What about Rabada then? Good enough on this evidence.

Shami into the attack now. India's best Test bowler (arguably) needs to come up with the goods in first innings for a change... usually has only showed up in second innings so far this series... starts with 2 out of 3 balls way down leg side...

After 19 overs,South Africa 25/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 7 , Hashim Amla 2) Shami starts off with one well outside the leg stump, requiring a sharp take by Patel to prevent the ball from running away for four byes. Shami sprays one far down the leg side two balls later, but even an agile Patel fails to stop this one, as it runs away for five byes. Rabada sets off for a leg bye off the penultimate delivery after the ball brushes off his thigh. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Impeccable by Rabada — almost as if he is trying to portray himself as a genuine No 3! Pure timing off his bat as he dispatches a full delivery towards the cow-corner fence. SA 29/2

After 20 overs,South Africa 29/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 2) Rabada unleashes a superbly-timed on-drive that sends the ball racing away to the cow-corner fence, almost as if he wanted to shed the nightwatchman status and portray himself as a top-order option. The players have a drink at the end of this over. Has been an evenly-matched battle so far in the day.

Mohammed Shami's bowling strike rate of 42.6 in the last one year in Test cricket is the second best among pacers after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Min. 90 overs bowled). He has leaked runs often in this series but he just can not do that today as India have only scored 187 runs in their first innings of this Test.

After 21 overs,South Africa 33/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 5) Shami fires a wide off the second delivery of the 21st over, firing it short and well outside off. Amla fends a rising delivery around his hip towards deep square-leg, where Bumrah cuts the ball off to save a run. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Miscue off Amla's bat, but he gets four runs nevertheless. Gets a thick top-edge while looking for a pull, with the ball flying high over the keeper's head for a one-bounce four. SA 37/2

FOUR ! Amla's much more in command of this one! Punches a rising delivery outside off through backward point to collect his second boundary of the over! SA 41/2

After 22 overs,South Africa 41/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 13) Amla gets a thick top-edge off the first ball of the over, with the ball flying over the keeper's head and landing just short of the boundary for a four. Amla is far more control of his punch off the last delivery, dispatching the ball through backward point to collect his second boundary of the over, with eight coming off it.

FOUR ! Rabada unleashes a square-drive against Shami, collecting his third boundary in the process! SA 45/2

After 23 overs,South Africa 45/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Hashim Amla 13) Rabada goes for a square-drive off the penultimate delivery of the over, with the ball running away to the boundary after being airborne for some time. The Proteas are starting to get a few boundaries now after going through a tough first hour. Four off the over.

Rabada has now faced third highest number of deliveries in this Test. And scored a couple magnificent shots to boot. Not looking a night watchman on this pitch... At all.

After 24 overs,South Africa 46/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Hashim Amla 14) Near dismissal off the fourth delivery of this over, as Rabada pulls a short ball from Bumrah in the direction of Vijay at midwicket, where the ball lands just short. Just one off the over.

After 25 overs,South Africa 48/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 16 , Hashim Amla 15) Amla is struck high on his thigh off the third delivery of Shami's fourth appeal, eliciting a few appeals from the slips and a loud "Not Out!" from the umpire. Amla sets off for a single after patting the ball towards cover off the next ball. Rabada sets off for a quick single off the last ball of the over.

FOUR ! Patel drives one off Bumrah towards the midwicket boundary, bringing up the 50 for the Proteas! SA 52/2

After 26 overs,South Africa 52/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 20 , Hashim Amla 15) Bumrah switches to round-the-wicket after the first delivery of the over. KG cops a blow on his lower abdomen off the fourth delivery of the over, though he doesn't show much pain. Inside-edge off the next ball lands short of Patel. Rabada drives the ball towards the midwicket boundary off the last delivery of the over, bringing up the 50 for the Proteas.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back in place of Mohammed Shami, with the Indians starting to get a little worried by the stand now.

More than his runs, Rabada has ensured that AB doesn't have to bat in the spiciest period of the day

FOUR ! This is some counter-attack from KG! Shuffles forward, and lofts the ball towards the long off fence in an inside-out hit for four! SA 59/2

Kagiso Rabada has now faced 77 balls in this innings which is the most he has faced in a Test innings. The previous record was of 66 balls which he faced at Cape Town in the first innings in 2018.

After 27 overs,South Africa 61/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 26 , Hashim Amla 18) Amla edges the ball through the gap between gully and third slip for a couple of runs at the start of Bhuvi's new spell, and collects a single off the next ball. Rabada shuffles down the track off the penultimate ball, and lofts it towards the long off fence for a four. Nudges the ball towards midwicket off the last delivery for a couple of runs, capping off an expensive over for Bhuvneshwar with nine coming off it.

Change from both ends now, as Ishant returns from the Corlett Drive End, replacing Bumrah.

Kohli decides to go upstairs after an unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Ishant against Amla. Wickets' 'Umpire's Call', as India retain their review.

Amla has had a tendency to edge outside off stump so he is shuffling a lot to cover that weakness... his trigger movement is almost taking his backfoot onto the off stump. While it covers the off stump movement, it brings that LBW element in. Like we just saw... survives on umpire's call... hairline decision in his favour.

FOUR ! Thick edge off Rabada's bat, and this one flies wide of third slip and away to the third man boundary! And that brings up the FIFTY-STAND between Rabada and Amla for the third wicket! SA 66/2

After 28 overs,South Africa 66/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 30 , Hashim Amla 18) Loud appeal for lbw by Ishant first ball into his new spell, with Amla the batsman in question. India decide to review the decision, and retain their review as hawk-eye shows the ball to be clipping the top of middle and leg. Amla though, sets off for a leg-bye as the Indians appeal. Rabada collects his sixth boundary with a thick bottom edge that sends the ball flying wide of the third slip fielder. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Shot of confidence from Amla, driving a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar wide of mid off! SA 70/2

After 29 overs,South Africa 70/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 30 , Hashim Amla 22) Amla unleashes a confident drive through the vacant extra-cover region off the second delivery of the over, collecting his third boundary in the process. Those are all the runs that are collected off the over.

FOUR ! Amla shuffles to his right, and nudges a full delivery from Ishant wide of keeper Patel, collecting his fourth boundary. SA 75/2

OUT ! Bhuvneshwar's persistance pays off, as Elgar nicks one to Patel while bending forward in defence. Both SA openers back in the pavilion now. SA 16/2

FOUR ! Thick edge off Rabada's bat, and this one flies wide of third slip and away to the third man boundary! And that brings up the FIFTY-STAND between Rabada and Amla for the third wicket! SA 66/2

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2 in Johannesburg, latest update: Amla unleashes a confident drive through the vacant extra-cover region off the second delivery of the over, collecting his third boundary in the process. Those are all the runs that are collected off the over.

Report, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit half-centuries for India but South Africa's fast bowlers dominated the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 187 despite contrasting innings of 54 by Kohli and 50 by Pujara.

South Africa were six for one at the close.

Kohli and Pujara put on 84 for the third wicket but there were no other major partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 30 batting at number eight, was the only other Indian to reach double figures.

South Africa picked a five-pronged pace attack and the Indian batsmen were under pressure all day on a pitch which offered pace and sideways movement.

All five bowlers took wickets. Kagiso Rabada took three for 39, while Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi only took one wicket but it was the key one of Kohli, who was caught at third slip by AB de Villiers.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a hard, well-grassed pitch in cool, overcast conditions.

As in the first two Tests, Kohli was batting early in the innings after both openers were dismissed inside the first nine overs.

While Pujara played a dogged, defensive innings, Kohli attacked when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Pujara took 54 balls to score his first runs and battled for 261 minutes and 179 balls, hitting eight boundaries, before he was caught behind off the medium-paced Andile Phehlukwayo.

Two dropped catches and a wicket overturned because of a no-ball hampered South Africa on a day when the bowlers were able to extract considerable sideways movement off the pitch.

Kohli, who made his runs off 106 balls with nine fours, was the beneficiary of both dropped catches. He was put down when he had 11 by Philander off Rabada and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.

De Villiers made amends when he held a sharp chance off Lungi Ngidi to end Kohli?s innings ? but South Africa?s star batsman did not field after tea while receiving ice treatment on a bruised right middle finger suffered when he held the catch.

Philander took the first wicket when he had Lokesh Rahul caught behind and bowled a remarkable first spell of one for one in eight overs. He was later denied a second wicket when Ajinkya Rahane, on three, edged him to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, only to get a reprieve when replFast bowlers dominate first dayys showed he had over-stepped the bowling crease.

Rahane made only six more runs before he was leg before wicket to Morkel shortly before tea.

Pujara faced 31 balls without scoring a run in Philander's first spell and was beaten several times as well as surviving an unsuccessful review for a leg before wicket decision which showed the ball hitting the bails in the ?umpire?s call? zone.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram edged an outswinger from Kumar to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the third over.

Both teams selected all-seam attacks, with no spinner in either team.

"There is good grass cover but the surface is nice and hard. If we bat first and bat well it?s an advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

"We played some really good cricket at this ground last time and we are looking to correct the mistakes we made in the first two games."

With inputs from AFP