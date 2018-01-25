After 49 overs,South Africa 130/6 ( Hashim Amla 50 , Vernon Philander 4) Stifled appeal for caught behind against Amla off the fifth delivery of the over, with the batsman looking to slash the ball away through point on the occasion. Amla collects a single off the last delivery of the 49th over to bring up his 37th Test fifty !

This is Hashim Amla's eighth fifty-plus score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in Tests - the joint second most by any player. Graeme Smith had scored nine such scores at the venue.

After 50 overs,South Africa 132/6 ( Hashim Amla 51 , Vernon Philander 5) Amla sets off for a single off the third delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards the off side. Philander asks for a change of bat after the fourth delivery. Vern collects a single off the last delivery to retain the strike for the following over.

Half centuries are worth their weight in gold here... Amla has ridden his luck today, but so did Virat and Pujara.... masterful half-century, he has looked to stay on a difficult wicket, trigger position and all that... this has been an engrossing innings from Amla.

Can't take anything away from Bumrah though. Had talked about bowling a tad fuller and he has hit that length in this latest spell... and etched out two wickets. Another 20 minutes before tea... this is a massive passage of play in deciding this first innings' lead.

After 51 overs,South Africa 137/6 ( Hashim Amla 51 , Vernon Philander 10) Philander guides the ball through cover off the first ball of the over, getting enough time for a couple of runs. Ambitious pull by 'Big Vern' next ball, with the miscued shot sending the ball towards the vacant deep midwicket region, giving Philander another couple of runs. Collects a single off the fourth delivery to bring Amla back on strike, with the latter opting to defend off the remaining deliveries. Five off the over.

Ishant Sharma brought back into the attack from the Corlett Drive End in place of Bumrah.

After 52 overs,South Africa 139/6 ( Hashim Amla 52 , Vernon Philander 11) Philander guides the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery for a single off the fourth delivery. Amla lobs one up in the air after getting a bit of glove to a length delivery, though the ball lands clear of a diving Parthiv. Amla though, appears to have hurt his bottom hand during the shot, and needs the physio's attention thereafter. Amla does set off for a run despite the blow. Two off the over.

Pandya brought back into the attack for his second over with less than 10 minutes to go for tea on Day 2.

After 53 overs,South Africa 141/6 ( Hashim Amla 54 , Vernon Philander 11) Amla runs the ball towards fine-leg off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second run thanks to some agile running between the wickets. Two off the over. An over or two to go before the second session comes to an end.

After 54 overs,South Africa 143/6 ( Hashim Amla 54 , Vernon Philander 13) Philander drives the ball through cover point off the third delivery of the over, coming back for a second run. Dots off the remaining deliveries, as South Africa head to the break on a shaky score of 143/6. And it's TEA on Day 2 of the 3rd and final Test at Wanderers . South Africa trail by another 44 runs.

End of what turned out to be a gruelling session for both sides. Getting AB de Villiers's wicket early was crucial for the Indians, and once they removed him early, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock didn't last for long at the crease. Amla though, has been superb in his effort to hold the innings together, and he is perhaps the only man standing between India and a first innings lead.

Welcome back for the final session. The ball is 54 overs old but it is still swinging. South Africa trail by 44 runs Can they take lead? Follow along to find out.

After 55 overs,South Africa 146/6 ( Hashim Amla 55 , Vernon Philander 14) Bhuvi starts the proceedings after tea. The first ball is outside off: left alone. Amla flicks the second with angle to midwicket for a single. Two dots follow. The fifth ball is curled in and Philander strides forward to defend. Attempts the bouncer. Is too high. Called wide. The final delivery is pulled to deep square leg for one .

FOUR! Short and outside off, Philander gets on his toes and cuts it through cover.

After 56 overs,South Africa 152/6 ( Hashim Amla 56 , Vernon Philander 18) Philander tries to glance ball one of Ishant's over but it fails to connect. Gets hit on the pad and collects a leg bye. The second ball is short and outside off, Amla pats it towards point for a run. The next two balls are outside off and Holding on air says, the bowler is "wasting deliveries." The last ball is short and outside off, Philander stands tall and cuts it through cover for a boundary.

FOUR! Full and swinging away, Philander strides forward and creams it through cover.

After 57 overs,South Africa 159/6 ( Hashim Amla 59 , Vernon Philander 22) Hashim Amla cuts the first ball through cover for brace. Shuffles across on the third delivery and flicks it to fine leg for a single. The trail is down to 32 runs now. Make it 28 as Philander drills one through cover. Seven off the over.

Change from both ends after tea. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the Corlett Drive End.

Clouds gathering behind the stadium... as Amla and Philander unleash strokes after tea. India have been too full after the break. The deficit is under 30 now. They need to be careful and not get carried away.

After 58 overs,South Africa 160/6 ( Hashim Amla 60 , Vernon Philander 22) Amla guides the ball towards point off the second delivery of the over, bringing back on strike Philander, who appearedto have hurt his right hand off a delivery that shot up higher than usual in the previous over. The ball narrowly travels past Vern's outside edge off the last delivery of the over, which results in a couple of stifled appeals from the Indians. Just one off the over.

Another bowling change. This time it is Shami who is brought in from the other end, as Bhuvneshwar is taken off after a two-over stint.

FOUR ! Punched away towards the deep point boundary by Philander, stamping elegance over the stroke! SA 165/6

After 59 overs,South Africa 166/6 ( Hashim Amla 61 , Vernon Philander 27) Amla dabs the ball towards the off side off the second delivery of the over, and sets off for a quick, risky single. Philander punches a length ball outside off through point to collect his fourth boundary. Six off the over. Philander, meanwhile, gets compared to Kallis by commentator Graeme Smith on-air.

OUT ! Amla's resistance finally ends as he flicks a full delivery from Bumrah straight to the hands of Pandya at deep square-leg! SA 169/7 Amla c Pandya b Bumrah 61(121)

After 60 overs,South Africa 169/7 ( Vernon Philander 29 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0) Philander guides the ball past gully off the second delivery of the over to collect a couple of runs. DROPPED! Was a tough chance for Parthiv after Philander gloves a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah, and the keeper fails to hold on to the ball despite a dive to his right. Leg bye collected off the fourth delivery. Amla's long, spirited resistance finally comes to an end after he holes out to Pandya at deep square leg, giving Bumrah his third wicket. India have a real chance of grabbing a lead now. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

And after everything.... Amla has thrown it away... lobs it up in air and Pandya is there at square leg to catch it. What a tame end to a fantastic stay at the crease. Off the least troublesome delivery he has faced today... a gift really. Deficit 18 runs.

After 61 overs,South Africa 170/7 ( Vernon Philander 30 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0) Shami continues from the other end, with Phehlukwayo arriving at the crease after Amla's dismissal. Just one off the over, with Philander setting off for a single off the third delivery of the over after punching it towards cover.

FOUR ! Edged... and flies between second slip and gully, and away to the third man fence! If only Kohli had a third slip stationed... SA 174/7

After 62 overs,South Africa 175/7 ( Vernon Philander 35 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0) Philander edges the ball through the vacant third slip region off the third delivery of the over to collect his fifth boundary, leaving the Indians to rue what could have been a comfortable catch had a fielder been stationed at the spot. Phehlukwayo brought back on strike after a single by Philander off the next delivery. Five off the over.

OUT ! The Philander threat has finally been neutralised by the Indians, as Shami finally collects a wicket in this innings! Shami fires this one short of length to the batsman, and Philander gets a thick top-edge off a pull, with Bumrah taking a fine catch at fine-leg. SA 175/8 Philander c Bumrah b Shami 35(55)

Meanwhile, there's a bit of a drizzle out at the Wanderers at the moment. There had been a forecast of intermittent showers during the course of the Test earlier. Play not stopped yet.

Indian batsmen except Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 27 runs in India's first innings while in South Africa's first innings, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander have added 30 runs each and the later is still at the crease. Could these runs be the difference between the two sides?

FOUR ! Phehlukwayo smacks one through the covers to send a message to the Indian attack — that the Proteas aren't entirely done yet. SA 180/8

Goes even darker... and Philander is out caught pulling. Great catch from Bumrah in the deep. The pendulum swings again... Two wickets remaining and two tailenders remaining now. Deficit 12. This could end up being a second innings' shoot out.

After 63 overs,South Africa 180/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 4 , Morne Morkel 1) Philander perishes while trying to reduce the deficit quickly, getting caught by Bumrah at fine-leg off a miscued pull, giving Shami his first wicket of the innings. Morkel gets off the mark with glance towards fine-leg, with the ball beating a diving Patel before being cut off by Ishant near the boundary. Phehlukwayo ends the over with a booming cover drive. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Now Morkel helps himself to boundary, flicking a full delivery from Bumrah towards the square-leg boundary, reducing the deficit to 2! SA 185/8

FOUR ! South Africa are in the lead now! Morkel drives the ball down the ground to put the Proteas ahead of the Indian total! SA 189/8

Flurry of boundaries again and SA have the lead. A lead of 20 runs here will be very handy. Anything more... well...

After 64 overs,South Africa 189/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 4 , Morne Morkel 9) Morkel flicks one towards the square-leg boundary off the second delivery, before driving the cherry down the ground two deliveries later to put the Proteas in the lead with two wickets intact. Morkel appears to have suffered a blow on one of his hands off the fifth delivery — as have the likes of Amla and Philander before him — and calls for the physio for a quick checkup. Morkel leaves a short ball down leg alone at the end of the over. Nine runs off Bumrah's 18th.

FOUR ! Impeccable drive past mid off by Phehlukwayo off Shami! Kohli couldn't stop this one despite a dive. SA 193/8

After 65 overs,South Africa 194/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 9 , Morne Morkel 9) Phehlukwayo unleashes a drive past mid off off the second delivery that is as good as it can get, with the ball beating a diving Kohli along the way before running away to the fence. Morkel fends a steep bouncer off the last delivery of the over. Five off the over.

Phehlukwayo decides to review a successful lbw appeal by Bumrah after missing a full toss. No inside edge, and this one's plumb.

South Africa have lost 10 international matches at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in the last 10 years which is the most that they have lost at a home venue. Will they lose another?

OUT ! Phehlukwayo has to depart after missing a full toss from Bumrah, and getting plumb lbw as a result. Tries reviewing it, but never quite had a chance without a hint of an inside-edge. Some inswing in the delivery did him in. SA 194/9 Phehlukwayo lbw Bumrah 9(17)

OUT ! Maiden five-wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket , with Ngidi gloving the ball to Patel while looking for a short-arm pull off a back-of-length delivery! SA 194 all out Ngidi c Patel b Bumrah 0(2)

After 65.5 overs,South Africa 194/10 ( Morne Morkel 9 , ) Phehlukwayo misses a full toss from Bumrah, getting trapped plumb leg-before to depart for 9, but not before losing a review for the hosts. Ngidi departs two deliveries later, edging a short delivery going down leg to the keeper, as Bumrah grabs his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket! South Africa settle for a slender seven-run first innings lead!

And fiver for Bumrah... after lunch... Parthiv has been in completely different form in this match... great catch going to his left. SA bowled out for 194. 5/54 for Bumrah. In a way he has paid back the team management for his Test call up and initiation. The lead is only 7 runs. This is going to be a second innings' shoot out.

The bowlers have brought India back into this match and have given the more celebrated batsmen another opportunity to deliver a match-changing performance

Report, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit half-centuries for India but South Africa's fast bowlers dominated the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 187 despite contrasting innings of 54 by Kohli and 50 by Pujara.

South Africa were six for one at the close.

Kohli and Pujara put on 84 for the third wicket but there were no other major partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 30 batting at number eight, was the only other Indian to reach double figures.

South Africa picked a five-pronged pace attack and the Indian batsmen were under pressure all day on a pitch which offered pace and sideways movement.

All five bowlers took wickets. Kagiso Rabada took three for 39, while Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi only took one wicket but it was the key one of Kohli, who was caught at third slip by AB de Villiers.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a hard, well-grassed pitch in cool, overcast conditions.

As in the first two Tests, Kohli was batting early in the innings after both openers were dismissed inside the first nine overs.

While Pujara played a dogged, defensive innings, Kohli attacked when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Pujara took 54 balls to score his first runs and battled for 261 minutes and 179 balls, hitting eight boundaries, before he was caught behind off the medium-paced Andile Phehlukwayo.

Two dropped catches and a wicket overturned because of a no-ball hampered South Africa on a day when the bowlers were able to extract considerable sideways movement off the pitch.

Kohli, who made his runs off 106 balls with nine fours, was the beneficiary of both dropped catches. He was put down when he had 11 by Philander off Rabada and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.

De Villiers made amends when he held a sharp chance off Lungi Ngidi to end Kohli?s innings ? but South Africa?s star batsman did not field after tea while receiving ice treatment on a bruised right middle finger suffered when he held the catch.

Philander took the first wicket when he had Lokesh Rahul caught behind and bowled a remarkable first spell of one for one in eight overs. He was later denied a second wicket when Ajinkya Rahane, on three, edged him to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, only to get a reprieve when replFast bowlers dominate first dayys showed he had over-stepped the bowling crease.

Rahane made only six more runs before he was leg before wicket to Morkel shortly before tea.

Pujara faced 31 balls without scoring a run in Philander's first spell and was beaten several times as well as surviving an unsuccessful review for a leg before wicket decision which showed the ball hitting the bails in the ?umpire?s call? zone.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram edged an outswinger from Kumar to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the third over.

Both teams selected all-seam attacks, with no spinner in either team.

"There is good grass cover but the surface is nice and hard. If we bat first and bat well it?s an advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

"We played some really good cricket at this ground last time and we are looking to correct the mistakes we made in the first two games."

With inputs from AFP