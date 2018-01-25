After 33 overs,South Africa 82/3 ( Hashim Amla 33 , AB de Villiers 0) Bhuvneshwar bowls from the Golf Course End, and starts the second session off with a maiden, with Amla deciding against showing any intent for runs in this over. Wonder how much of an impact will the missed review against ABD have on the Indians. More importantly, how costly will it prove?

After 34 overs,South Africa 83/3 ( Hashim Amla 33 , AB de Villiers 1) Ishant bowls with two slips, a gully and a catching midwicket. De Villiers finally gets going in this over, collecting a single after getting a top-edge off his bat that travels to the vacant short fine-leg region.

South Africa's average runs per wicket in this series is 25.39 while AB de Villiers' batting average in this series is 50.00. India could've got him for a duck had Virat Kohli reviewed an LBW decision. Will ABD make India pay for it?

The Indians decide to review an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Bhuvneshwar against Amla. Kohli doesn't want to take a chance this time after missing out on one against AB a while ago. Wickets' umpire's call, allowing the Indians to retain their review.

After 35 overs,South Africa 89/3 ( Hashim Amla 34 , AB de Villiers 5) De Villiers edges in the direction of the slips off the first ball, with the ball landing short of the fielder. AB sets off for a single after a late cut two deliveries later. Big appeal for lbw by Bhuvneshwar against Amla off the fourth, with the Indians going for the review after umpire Gould turns it down. Umpire's call it is, as the Indians retain their review. Kohli decided not to take a chance on this occasion after missing out on a golden chance against AB earlier this session. De Villiers guides the ball towards deep backward point off the penultimate ball, buying himself enough time to come back for a third run. Six off the over, with Amla retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery.

Didn't take a plumb DRS off AB... now denied again off Amla... a second time. This doesn't look like India's day so far.

After 36 overs,South Africa 90/3 ( Hashim Amla 35 , AB de Villiers 5) Amla ducks to a bouncer at the start of Ishant's 10th over, and sets off for a single off the next ball. Just one off the over.

After lunch yesterday, Morkel and Rabada changed their lengths a bit. Didn't go full entirely, but changed from 6ish meters to somewhere around 5ish... India need to do the same, especially Shami, Ishant and Bumrah. Bhuvi has had it nailed on.

OUT ! BIG WICKET for the Indians ! Bhuvneshwar fires an inswinger to de Villiers, beating the batsman's defence completely! The stumps are left in total disarray, as Bhuvneshwar collects his third wicket! De Villiers looked to unleash an on-drive, but was playing down the wrong line on the occasion. SA 92/4 De Villiers b Bhuvneshwar 5(19)

After 37 overs,South Africa 93/4 ( Hashim Amla 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1) Bhuvi bangs the ball in hard off the second delivery, with Parthiv having to put all his strength into a leap to prevent the ball from running away to the long-stop fence; the umpire though calls it a wide. Amla brings de Villiers on strike with a single off the third delivery. Bhuvneshwar strikes off the fourth, with a sharp inswinger beating de Villiers' inside-edge, brushing slightly off his thigh before hitting the stumps. SA skipper du Plessis walks out, and is greeted with a delivery that swings into the batsman by what looks like a mile! Three runs and a wicket off the over.

And that's what you happens when you go a tad fuller... like Bhuvi has been doing all day... a wild inswinger and AB is bowled. His first 'cheap' score of the series. India have a massive step in the door...

AB de Villiers has now been dismissed bowled in three of his last five Test innings.

After 38 overs,South Africa 94/4 ( Hashim Amla 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 2) Du Plessis collects a single off the fourth delivery of the over after negating the tight lines off the first three. Just one off the over.

After 39 overs,South Africa 97/4 ( Hashim Amla 37 , Faf du Plessis (C) 4) Quiet over for Bhuvneshwar, who struck gold in his previous over by plucking AB de Villiers out, as he gives away just three off his 15th over.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack from the Corlett Drive End for the 40th over.

FOUR ! Du Plessis slashes the ball over gully to collect his first boundary of the innings! Brings up the 100 for the Proteas at the same time. SA 101/4

After 40 overs,South Africa 101/4 ( Hashim Amla 37 , Faf du Plessis (C) 8) Du Plessis helps himself to his first boundary at the start of the 40th over, leaping up and slashing it over gully towards the vacant third man region. Appeal for lbw off the last ball of the over, though the umpire isn't interested in this one.

FOUR ! Majestically driven wide of midwicket by Amla! He moves into the 40s with that stroke! SA 105/4

Amla reviews straightaway after Gould finally raises his finger following a slew of appeals from Bhuvneshwar. Both impact as well as wickets' outside off, as Amla succeeds in overturning the decision.

After 41 overs,South Africa 107/4 ( Hashim Amla 43 , Faf du Plessis (C) 8) Amla drives the ball wide of midwicket off the fourth delivery of the over, collecting his sixth boundary in the process. Massive appeal for lbw by Bhuvneshwar next ball, and umpire Gould finally raises his finger after the bowler appeals for what felt like the ninth time. Turns out to be a terrible decision, with both the impact as well as path of the delivery being outside off. Amla collects a double off the last delivery of the over, with six coming off it.

BOWLED EM! MASSIVE SWING from Bumrah, as the ball angles sharply into Faf du Plessis to hit his off-stump, with the batsman opting to shoulder to that delivery. The ball did flick the SA captain's pad along the way. SA 107/5 Du Plessis b Bumrah 8(19)

Amla's massive shuffle disappears when he is facing Bhuvi. Still exaggerated though as he bats from middle and not off, like he is doing against other bowlers. Helps with that inswinger that Bhuvi can slip in... meanwhile, survives another LBW shout. He surely has nine lives today. But for a change that was not out as well...

Time now for the players to have a drink. De Villiers and Du Plessis' dismissals have certainly brought the Indians back in the game.

After 42 overs,South Africa 108/5 ( Hashim Amla 43 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1) Bumrah finally adds to his wicket tally in this match as he gets sharp swing off the fourth delivery, with the ball brushing past du Plessis' pad before hitting the off-stump, with the SA captain opting to leave the ball on that occasion. Quinton de Kock walks out to bat, and guides the ball towards third man for a single to get off the mark. Just one run and a wicket off this over.

You can't shoulder arms to an inswinger on this pitch... Faf finds it out the wrong way. Suddenly India are back in the mix... Two quick wickets and two major batsmen gone. Problem is thanks to Rabada's antics... SA bat till No 9.

After 43 overs,South Africa 108/5 ( Hashim Amla 43 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1) After getting off the mark off the first delivery that he faced in the previous over, de Kock opts to defend his way through this over as Bhuvneshwar collects his ninth maiden of the innings so far. QDK has been going through something of a lean patch so far, and will be keen to make amends for the same when his team needs him the most.

After 44 overs,South Africa 109/5 ( Hashim Amla 44 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1) Bumrah squares Amla up with an outswinger off the second delivery, pitching this one short of length. Amla sets off for a single next ball, guiding the ball towards the leg side. Just one run off the over.

Mohammed Shami brought back into the attack in the 45th over, replacing Bhuvneshwar.

FOUR ! Punched through cover-point by Amla off Shami! He moves to 48 with that shot! SA 113/5

After 45 overs,South Africa 113/5 ( Hashim Amla 48 , Quinton de Kock (W) 1) Shami returns to the attack at the start of the 45th over. Amla punches a back-of-length delivery through cover point at the start of the over, collecting his seventh boundary and moving to 48 with that shot. Hash nearly gets run out after being sent back from halfway across the pitch two deliveries later. Four off the over.

India really need a decent spell from Shami here. Will hardly ever get conditions like these.

Mohammed Shami's first innings woes have continued in this match. He has only bowled five overs till now. India need some wickets from him.

After 46 overs,South Africa 116/5 ( Hashim Amla 48 , Quinton de Kock (W) 4) De Kock steers the ball towards extra-cover off the third delivery of the 46th over, coming back for a second run. The SA keeper-batsman gets a thick inside-edge off the penultimate delivery. Thankfully for him, the ball travels clear of the leg stump, as he sets off for a single. Three off the over.

FOUR ! De Kock was offered width on the occasion, and he opened the face of his bat to guide it between third slip and gully to collect his first boundary! SA 120/5

After 47 overs,South Africa 124/5 ( Hashim Amla 48 , Quinton de Kock (W) 8) De Kock opens the face of his bat to steer the ball between third slip and gully, and all the way to the third man fence, to collect his first boundary. Appeal for lbw next ball, with the ball running away to the fine-leg fence after brushing past QDK's pad, and the Indians lose a review after going upstairs, with the ball missing the leg stump by a fair distance. Eight off the over.

OUT ! The De Kock threat has been neutralised, as Bumrah collects his second wicket! De Kock was playing down the wrong line while looking for a drive towards extra-cover, and he has to depart for yet another low score this series! SA 125/6 De Kock c Patel b Bumrah 8(22)

FOUR ! What a way for Philander to get off the mark, pulling a short ball from Bumrah towards the square-leg fence! This just three deliveries into his innings! SA 129/6

After 48 overs,South Africa 129/6 ( Hashim Amla 49 , Vernon Philander 4) Amla sets off for a run at the start of the over, before de Kock gets a thick inside-edge that travels straight into the hands of Patel behind the stumps, resulting in yet another low score in his form guide. Philander walks out to bat, and pulls one towards the square leg fence off the third delivery that he faces to get off the mark in style. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Indian pacers have taken 36 wickets in this series so far - the second most they have taken in a Test series played in South Africa.

FIFTY for Hashim Amla — his 37th in Test cricket! Gets there with a single off the last delivery of the 49th over. Takes 98 deliveries to get to the milestone, hitting seven fours along the way. SA 130/6 Has been an innings of substance from Amla so far, and he has been the glue that has held the SA innings together in defiance of some quality bowling from the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah.The Proteas will hope for him to go the distance this evening, and not perish after bringing up his milestone like Kohli and Pujara did in the Indian innings.

After 49 overs,South Africa 130/6 ( Hashim Amla 50 , Vernon Philander 4) Stifled appeal for caught behind against Amla off the fifth delivery of the over, with the batsman looking to slash the ball away through point on the occasion. Amla collects a single off the last delivery of the 49th over to bring up his 37th Test fifty !

This is Hashim Amla's eighth fifty-plus score at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in Tests - the joint second most by any player. Graeme Smith had scored nine such scores at the venue.

After 50 overs,South Africa 132/6 ( Hashim Amla 51 , Vernon Philander 5) Amla sets off for a single off the third delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards the off side. Philander asks for a change of bat after the fourth delivery. Vern collects a single off the last delivery to retain the strike for the following over.

Half centuries are worth their weight in gold here... Amla has ridden his luck today, but so did Virat and Pujara.... masterful half-century, he has looked to stay on a difficult wicket, trigger position and all that... this has been an engrossing innings from Amla.

Can't take anything away from Bumrah though. Had talked about bowling a tad fuller and he has hit that length in this latest spell... and etched out two wickets. Another 20 minutes before tea... this is a massive passage of play in deciding this first innings' lead.

After 51 overs,South Africa 137/6 ( Hashim Amla 51 , Vernon Philander 10) Philander guides the ball through cover off the first ball of the over, getting enough time for a couple of runs. Ambitious pull by 'Big Vern' next ball, with the miscued shot sending the ball towards the vacant deep midwicket region, giving Philander another couple of runs. Collects a single off the fourth delivery to bring Amla back on strike, with the latter opting to defend off the remaining deliveries. Five off the over.

Ishant Sharma brought back into the attack from the Corlett Drive End in place of Bumrah.

After 52 overs,South Africa 139/6 ( Hashim Amla 52 , Vernon Philander 11) Philander guides the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery for a single off the fourth delivery. Amla lobs one up in the air after getting a bit of glove to a length delivery, though the ball lands clear of a diving Parthiv. Amla though, appears to have hurt his bottom hand during the shot, and needs the physio's attention thereafter. Amla does set off for a run despite the blow. Two off the over.

Pandya brought back into the attack for his second over with less than 10 minutes to go for tea on Day 2.

After 53 overs,South Africa 141/6 ( Hashim Amla 54 , Vernon Philander 11) Amla runs the ball towards fine-leg off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second run thanks to some agile running between the wickets. Two off the over. An over or two to go before the second session comes to an end.

Has been an innings of substance from Amla so far, and he has been the glue that has held the SA innings together in defiance of some quality bowling from the likes of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah.The Proteas will hope for him to go the distance this evening, and not perish after bringing up his milestone like Kohli and Pujara did in the Indian innings.

Report, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit half-centuries for India but South Africa's fast bowlers dominated the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 187 despite contrasting innings of 54 by Kohli and 50 by Pujara.

South Africa were six for one at the close.

Kohli and Pujara put on 84 for the third wicket but there were no other major partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 30 batting at number eight, was the only other Indian to reach double figures.

South Africa picked a five-pronged pace attack and the Indian batsmen were under pressure all day on a pitch which offered pace and sideways movement.

All five bowlers took wickets. Kagiso Rabada took three for 39, while Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi only took one wicket but it was the key one of Kohli, who was caught at third slip by AB de Villiers.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a hard, well-grassed pitch in cool, overcast conditions.

As in the first two Tests, Kohli was batting early in the innings after both openers were dismissed inside the first nine overs.

While Pujara played a dogged, defensive innings, Kohli attacked when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Pujara took 54 balls to score his first runs and battled for 261 minutes and 179 balls, hitting eight boundaries, before he was caught behind off the medium-paced Andile Phehlukwayo.

Two dropped catches and a wicket overturned because of a no-ball hampered South Africa on a day when the bowlers were able to extract considerable sideways movement off the pitch.

Kohli, who made his runs off 106 balls with nine fours, was the beneficiary of both dropped catches. He was put down when he had 11 by Philander off Rabada and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.

De Villiers made amends when he held a sharp chance off Lungi Ngidi to end Kohli?s innings ? but South Africa?s star batsman did not field after tea while receiving ice treatment on a bruised right middle finger suffered when he held the catch.

Philander took the first wicket when he had Lokesh Rahul caught behind and bowled a remarkable first spell of one for one in eight overs. He was later denied a second wicket when Ajinkya Rahane, on three, edged him to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, only to get a reprieve when replFast bowlers dominate first dayys showed he had over-stepped the bowling crease.

Rahane made only six more runs before he was leg before wicket to Morkel shortly before tea.

Pujara faced 31 balls without scoring a run in Philander's first spell and was beaten several times as well as surviving an unsuccessful review for a leg before wicket decision which showed the ball hitting the bails in the ?umpire?s call? zone.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram edged an outswinger from Kumar to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the third over.

Both teams selected all-seam attacks, with no spinner in either team.

"There is good grass cover but the surface is nice and hard. If we bat first and bat well it?s an advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

"We played some really good cricket at this ground last time and we are looking to correct the mistakes we made in the first two games."

With inputs from AFP