Bhuvi's spell 9-7-4-2 mirroring Vernon Philander... South Africa now in that phase where runs aren't coming. Will be interesting to see how AB de Villiers bats on this, probably will like Virat Kohli did. Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada has faced 42 balls meanwhile... And just as I type this... Bumrah beats Amla three times in a row... sometimes you are good enough to not edge the ball. What about Rabada then? Good enough on this evidence.

Shami into the attack now. India's best Test bowler (arguably) needs to come up with the goods in first innings for a change... usually has only showed up in second innings so far this series... starts with 2 out of 3 balls way down leg side...

After 19 overs,South Africa 25/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 7 , Hashim Amla 2) Shami starts off with one well outside the leg stump, requiring a sharp take by Patel to prevent the ball from running away for four byes. Shami sprays one far down the leg side two balls later, but even an agile Patel fails to stop this one, as it runs away for five byes. Rabada sets off for a leg bye off the penultimate delivery after the ball brushes off his thigh. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Impeccable by Rabada — almost as if he is trying to portray himself as a genuine No 3! Pure timing off his bat as he dispatches a full delivery towards the cow-corner fence. SA 29/2

After 20 overs,South Africa 29/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 2) Rabada unleashes a superbly-timed on-drive that sends the ball racing away to the cow-corner fence, almost as if he wanted to shed the nightwatchman status and portray himself as a top-order option. The players have a drink at the end of this over. Has been an evenly-matched battle so far in the day.

Mohammed Shami's bowling strike rate of 42.6 in the last one year in Test cricket is the second best among pacers after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Min. 90 overs bowled). He has leaked runs often in this series but he just can not do that today as India have only scored 187 runs in their first innings of this Test.

After 21 overs,South Africa 33/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 5) Shami fires a wide off the second delivery of the 21st over, firing it short and well outside off. Amla fends a rising delivery around his hip towards deep square-leg, where Bumrah cuts the ball off to save a run. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Miscue off Amla's bat, but he gets four runs nevertheless. Gets a thick top-edge while looking for a pull, with the ball flying high over the keeper's head for a one-bounce four. SA 37/2

FOUR ! Amla's much more in command of this one! Punches a rising delivery outside off through backward point to collect his second boundary of the over! SA 41/2

After 22 overs,South Africa 41/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 11 , Hashim Amla 13) Amla gets a thick top-edge off the first ball of the over, with the ball flying over the keeper's head and landing just short of the boundary for a four. Amla is far more control of his punch off the last delivery, dispatching the ball through backward point to collect his second boundary of the over, with eight coming off it.

FOUR ! Rabada unleashes a square-drive against Shami, collecting his third boundary in the process! SA 45/2

After 23 overs,South Africa 45/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Hashim Amla 13) Rabada goes for a square-drive off the penultimate delivery of the over, with the ball running away to the boundary after being airborne for some time. The Proteas are starting to get a few boundaries now after going through a tough first hour. Four off the over.

Rabada has now faced third highest number of deliveries in this Test. And scored a couple magnificent shots to boot. Not looking a night watchman on this pitch... At all.

After 24 overs,South Africa 46/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Hashim Amla 14) Near dismissal off the fourth delivery of this over, as Rabada pulls a short ball from Bumrah in the direction of Vijay at midwicket, where the ball lands just short. Just one off the over.

After 25 overs,South Africa 48/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 16 , Hashim Amla 15) Amla is struck high on his thigh off the third delivery of Shami's fourth appeal, eliciting a few appeals from the slips and a loud "Not Out!" from the umpire. Amla sets off for a single after patting the ball towards cover off the next ball. Rabada sets off for a quick single off the last ball of the over.

FOUR ! Patel drives one off Bumrah towards the midwicket boundary, bringing up the 50 for the Proteas! SA 52/2

After 26 overs,South Africa 52/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 20 , Hashim Amla 15) Bumrah switches to round-the-wicket after the first delivery of the over. KG cops a blow on his lower abdomen off the fourth delivery of the over, though he doesn't show much pain. Inside-edge off the next ball lands short of Patel. Rabada drives the ball towards the midwicket boundary off the last delivery of the over, bringing up the 50 for the Proteas.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back in place of Mohammed Shami, with the Indians starting to get a little worried by the stand now.

More than his runs, Rabada has ensured that AB doesn't have to bat in the spiciest period of the day

FOUR ! This is some counter-attack from KG! Shuffles forward, and lofts the ball towards the long off fence in an inside-out hit for four! SA 59/2

Kagiso Rabada has now faced 77 balls in this innings which is the most he has faced in a Test innings. The previous record was of 66 balls which he faced at Cape Town in the first innings in 2018.

After 27 overs,South Africa 61/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 26 , Hashim Amla 18) Amla edges the ball through the gap between gully and third slip for a couple of runs at the start of Bhuvi's new spell, and collects a single off the next ball. Rabada shuffles down the track off the penultimate ball, and lofts it towards the long off fence for a four. Nudges the ball towards midwicket off the last delivery for a couple of runs, capping off an expensive over for Bhuvneshwar with nine coming off it.

Change from both ends now, as Ishant returns from the Corlett Drive End, replacing Bumrah.

Kohli decides to go upstairs after an unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Ishant against Amla. Wickets' 'Umpire's Call', as India retain their review.

Amla has had a tendency to edge outside off stump so he is shuffling a lot to cover that weakness... his trigger movement is almost taking his backfoot onto the off stump. While it covers the off stump movement, it brings that LBW element in. Like we just saw... survives on umpire's call... hairline decision in his favour.

FOUR ! Thick edge off Rabada's bat, and this one flies wide of third slip and away to the third man boundary! And that brings up the FIFTY-STAND between Rabada and Amla for the third wicket! SA 66/2

After 28 overs,South Africa 66/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 30 , Hashim Amla 18) Loud appeal for lbw by Ishant first ball into his new spell, with Amla the batsman in question. India decide to review the decision, and retain their review as hawk-eye shows the ball to be clipping the top of middle and leg. Amla though, sets off for a leg-bye as the Indians appeal. Rabada collects his sixth boundary with a thick bottom edge that sends the ball flying wide of the third slip fielder. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Shot of confidence from Amla, driving a full delivery from Bhuvneshwar wide of mid off! SA 70/2

After 29 overs,South Africa 70/2 ( Kagiso Rabada 30 , Hashim Amla 22) Amla unleashes a confident drive through the vacant extra-cover region off the second delivery of the over, collecting his third boundary in the process. Those are all the runs that are collected off the over.

FOUR ! Amla shuffles to his right, and nudges a full delivery from Ishant wide of keeper Patel, collecting his fourth boundary. SA 75/2

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours for Amla, as he flicks this one towards the midwicket boundary, going airborne for sometime! SA 79/2

OUT ! Finally the breakthrough that the Indians desperately needed, and this one occurs less than 10 minutes before lunch on Day 2. Rabada gets a thick outside edge that flies to Rahane at gully! SA 80/3 Rabada c Rahane b Ishant 30(84)

After 30 overs,South Africa 80/3 ( Hashim Amla 31 , ) Leg byes collected off the first ball of the over, with Rabada setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on the thigh pad. Amla suffers a nasty hid on his abdomen after the ball shoots off from a crack around the good length region. Amla shuffles to his right the next ball to guide a full one from the pacer towards fine-leg. Back-to-back boundaries for Amla, as he flicks the next one towards the midwicket boundary. Collects a single off the penultimate ball to bring Rabada on strike. Ishant finally gets the breakthrough with around five minutes left for lunch, as Rabada edges a back-of-length delivery straight to Rahane at gully, bringing to an end an excellent cameo off his bat. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.

Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack with a few minutes to go before lunch, as AB de Villiers walks out to bat after the nightwatchman's dismissal.

And Rabada is gone... batted 6 min short of the entire morning session... that's 114 minutes this morning, not to mention whatever time he batted yesterday. Can't ask more than that off a nightwatcman. AB walks out... India still have a major job at hand.

After 31 overs,South Africa 81/3 ( Hashim Amla 32 , AB de Villiers 0) Pandya starts off with the ball for the first time in the innings. Amla nudges the ball off the fourth delivery towards the leg side for a single, bringing ABD on strike. Just one off the over, and the players and officials head back to the dressing room as the first session of the second day comes to an end. And it's lunch on Day 2, with South Africa well placed to overtake India's first innings total as they reach 80/3 at the interval.

A session in which South Africa had the edge for the most part, the hosts will be pleased with the way they have progressed so far in the innings, especially with Kagiso Rabada's 30-run counter-attack. The wicket minutes before the interval has certainly given the Indian attack some hope, but they have a lot of hard work to put in if they are to walk away with a lead at the end of the first innings. Let's see how Bhuvneshwar Kumar and company fare after the lunch break. We will return at 4.10 pm IST for the start of the second session of Day 2.

The players make their way back to the ground, with Amla on strike against Ishant at the start of the second session of Day 2.

After 32 overs,South Africa 82/3 ( Hashim Amla 33 , AB de Villiers 0) After defending for a couple of deliveries, Amla flicks the ball in front of square off the third delivery to set off for a single. Big appeal for lbw by Ishant and the close-in Indian fielders, with the ball angling into AB's front pad quite sharply. Kohli on that occasion, decided against going for the review, with the impact being above AB's knee roll. Hawkeye however, shows THREE REDS , that surely would have sent AB back for a duck had Kohli opted for DRS. Massive opportunity missed by the Indians!

After 33 overs,South Africa 82/3 ( Hashim Amla 33 , AB de Villiers 0) Bhuvneshwar bowls from the Golf Course End, and starts the second session off with a maiden, with Amla deciding against showing any intent for runs in this over. Wonder how much of an impact will the missed review against ABD have on the Indians. More importantly, how costly will it prove?

After 34 overs,South Africa 83/3 ( Hashim Amla 33 , AB de Villiers 1) Ishant bowls with two slips, a gully and a catching midwicket. De Villiers finally gets going in this over, collecting a single after getting a top-edge off his bat that travels to the vacant short fine-leg region.

South Africa's average runs per wicket in this series is 25.39 while AB de Villiers' batting average in this series is 50.00. India could've got him for a duck had Virat Kohli reviewed an LBW decision. Will ABD make India pay for it?

The Indians decide to review an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Bhuvneshwar against Amla. Kohli doesn't want to take a chance this time after missing out on one against AB a while ago. Wickets' umpire's call, allowing the Indians to retain their review.

After 35 overs,South Africa 89/3 ( Hashim Amla 34 , AB de Villiers 5) De Villiers edges in the direction of the slips off the first ball, with the ball landing short of the fielder. AB sets off for a single after a late cut two deliveries later. Big appeal for lbw by Bhuvneshwar against Amla off the fourth, with the Indians going for the review after umpire Gould turns it down. Umpire's call it is, as the Indians retain their review. Kohli decided not to take a chance on this occasion after missing out on a golden chance against AB earlier this session. De Villiers guides the ball towards deep backward point off the penultimate ball, buying himself enough time to come back for a third run. Six off the over, with Amla retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery.

Didn't take a plumb DRS off AB... now denied again off Amla... a second time. This doesn't look like India's day so far.

After 36 overs,South Africa 90/3 ( Hashim Amla 35 , AB de Villiers 5) Amla ducks to a bouncer at the start of Ishant's 10th over, and sets off for a single off the next ball. Just one off the over.

After lunch yesterday, Morkel and Rabada changed their lengths a bit. Didn't go full entirely, but changed from 6ish meters to somewhere around 5ish... India need to do the same, especially Shami, Ishant and Bumrah. Bhuvi has had it nailed on.

OUT ! BIG WICKET for the Indians ! Bhuvneshwar fires an inswinger to de Villiers, beating the batsman's defence completely! The stumps are left in total disarray, as Bhuvneshwar collects his third wicket! De Villiers looked to unleash an on-drive, but was playing down the wrong line on the occasion. SA 91/4 De Villiers b Bhuvneshwar 5(19)

After 37 overs,South Africa 93/4 ( Hashim Amla 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1) Bhuvi bangs the ball in hard off the second delivery, with Parthiv having to put all his strength into a leap to prevent the ball from running away to the long-stop fence; the umpire though calls it a wide. Amla brings de Villiers on strike with a single off the third delivery. Bhuvneshwar strikes off the fourth, with a sharp inswinger beating de Villiers' inside-edge, brushing slightly off his thigh before hitting the stumps. SA skipper du Plessis walks out, and is greeted with a delivery that swings into the batsman by what looks like a mile! Three runs and a wicket off the over.

And that's what you happens when you go a tad fuller... like Bhuvi has been doing all day... a wild inswinger and AB is bowled. His first 'cheap' score of the series. India have a massive step in the door...

Report, Day 1: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara hit half-centuries for India but South Africa's fast bowlers dominated the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 187 despite contrasting innings of 54 by Kohli and 50 by Pujara.

South Africa were six for one at the close.

Kohli and Pujara put on 84 for the third wicket but there were no other major partnerships. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 30 batting at number eight, was the only other Indian to reach double figures.

South Africa picked a five-pronged pace attack and the Indian batsmen were under pressure all day on a pitch which offered pace and sideways movement.

All five bowlers took wickets. Kagiso Rabada took three for 39, while Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Andile Phehlukwayo took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi only took one wicket but it was the key one of Kohli, who was caught at third slip by AB de Villiers.

Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a hard, well-grassed pitch in cool, overcast conditions.

As in the first two Tests, Kohli was batting early in the innings after both openers were dismissed inside the first nine overs.

While Pujara played a dogged, defensive innings, Kohli attacked when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Pujara took 54 balls to score his first runs and battled for 261 minutes and 179 balls, hitting eight boundaries, before he was caught behind off the medium-paced Andile Phehlukwayo.

Two dropped catches and a wicket overturned because of a no-ball hampered South Africa on a day when the bowlers were able to extract considerable sideways movement off the pitch.

Kohli, who made his runs off 106 balls with nine fours, was the beneficiary of both dropped catches. He was put down when he had 11 by Philander off Rabada and on 32 by De Villiers at third slip off Morkel.

De Villiers made amends when he held a sharp chance off Lungi Ngidi to end Kohli?s innings ? but South Africa?s star batsman did not field after tea while receiving ice treatment on a bruised right middle finger suffered when he held the catch.

Philander took the first wicket when he had Lokesh Rahul caught behind and bowled a remarkable first spell of one for one in eight overs. He was later denied a second wicket when Ajinkya Rahane, on three, edged him to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, only to get a reprieve when replFast bowlers dominate first dayys showed he had over-stepped the bowling crease.

Rahane made only six more runs before he was leg before wicket to Morkel shortly before tea.

Pujara faced 31 balls without scoring a run in Philander's first spell and was beaten several times as well as surviving an unsuccessful review for a leg before wicket decision which showed the ball hitting the bails in the ?umpire?s call? zone.

South Africa suffered an early blow when Aiden Markram edged an outswinger from Kumar to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel in the third over.

Both teams selected all-seam attacks, with no spinner in either team.

"There is good grass cover but the surface is nice and hard. If we bat first and bat well it?s an advantage," Kohli said at the toss.

"We played some really good cricket at this ground last time and we are looking to correct the mistakes we made in the first two games."

With inputs from AFP