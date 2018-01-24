Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third Test between India and South Africa.

How long are eight days? Long enough to open the old wounds, send all talks of revenge to the nearest trash-can, and leave the top-ranked Test team hanging by the precipice, clutching what remains of the invisible pride, our writer Shantanu Srivastava previews the 3rd Test.

Duan Jansen and Marco Jansen - the twin brothers from Potchefstroom - are just 17 and yet to feature in the Under-19 side of the local franchise, Highveld Lions. Sandipan Banerjee narrates the story of two net bowlers, who impressed Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Good morning from the @BullringZA . We're almost an hour away from the 3rd Sunfoil Freedom Test. Preparations are in full steam #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/GYtxKK767s

Ahead of the final Test at Johannesburg, Umang Pabari provides all the the stats and facts you need to know.

India's playing XI according to reports: Multiple journalists at Johannesburg suggesting that India might go into this Test with five pacers. Pandya will assume the role of the fifth seamer, which means Ashwin will be dropped. Ishant, Shami, Bhuvi and Bumrah will play. Also, Parthiv Patel has retained his spot but Rahane will come in for Rohit. The constant chopping and changing continues under Kohli's captaincy.

Pitch report : Bit of cloud cover, the sun was breaking through earlier. There is a good grass covering. Might be slow on the first day. Grass covering very thick, green tinge, surface very hard. Cracks are going to open up if the sun stays. If you win the toss, get the new ball in hand and get those early inroads, says Shaun Pollock. Looking at the surface, I'd like to go with an extra batsman. If you get off to a good start, get the third opener at No 3. Go in with four seamers. Tough call whether you want to pick a spinner or not. On day 1, bit of a spongy bouncy. Days 2 and 3, grass will be shaved off and will be a little easier to bat. Six batsman and five bowlers, says Sunil Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli : We've played some good cricket here, and it should be a good contest. We're up against a side that is strong in their own conditions. Rahane replaces Rohit, Bhuvi comes in place of Ashwin.

Faf du Plessis : I was going to surprise you. We were thinking of bowling first. Joburg generally doesn't spin, so spinners generally play a holding role. Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Keshav.

India XI : Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Parthiv Patel (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. Two changes : Rahane and Bhuvneshwar come in place of Rohit and Ashwin.

SA XI : Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi. Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Maharaj.

Rain and lightning all night... Cloud cover about... Green pitch... And India have opted to bat. This is their bid to defy a 3-0 loss... No Indian team has lost at Wanderers.

Lot of white underneath the green cover... India's decision to bat first could have been influenced by that. But then they have no spinner considering that they want to make South Africa bat last. Throughout the series India's batsmen have been found wanting... Another tough pitch but they need to come good this time around.

South Africa going in without a spinner as well... All-rounder in for them. Andile Phehlukwayo... Not easy to pronounce that one... Faf du Plessis would have bowled first. Hmm....

This is the 35th consecutive Test in which Virat Kohli has made atleast one change in the playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane in for Rohit Sharma. Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for R Ashwin... When was the last time India took the field without a full time spinner? It was in the Perth 2012 Test against Australia.

Interesting decision by Kohli at toss. Five seamers on a green pitch and bat first.

India have won six international matches at The New Wanderers Stadium which is the joint most that they have won at a venue in South Africa.

Vijay and Rahul walk out to bat at the start of the Indian innings, with Morne Morkel starting the proceedings off from the Corlett Drive End.

Bit uncomfortable with the decision to be a batsman short and play five seamers. But it is a brave call.

FOUR ! Vijay gets the first runs off the bat for the visitors with a thick edge off the bottom half of his bat that sends the ball flying wide of Elgar at gully. IND 5/0

After 1 overs,India 7/0 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Morne bowls the first over of the innings, starting off with a couple of sharp deliveries that carry to the keeper with a steep bounce and searing pace. The second one is called a no-ball by umpire Aleem Dar. Vijay gets the first runs off the bat with a thick edge that sends the ball flying wide of Elgar at gully. Vijay drives the ball down the ground off the next ball, collecting a double. Seven off the over.

Indian top-order (1-3) v South African top-order (1-3) in this Test series so far: Batting average (India): 13.66 Batting average (South Africa): 28.50 Can Indian top-order improve their batting performance on the green pitch such as this?

Vernon Philander, appearing in his 50th Test, gets to share the new ball with Morkel, bowling from the Golf Course End.

After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Philander bowls from the Golf Course End, and starts off with a ripper that beats Rahul's defence, and flies straight to the keeper. Rahul opts to stay defensive in this over, leaving or defensively plodding the ball away as 'Big Vern' starts the day off with a maiden.

After 3 overs,India 7/0 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 0) The second delivery of Morkel's second over goes straight over the stumps after a leave by Vijay. The next one raps the Tamil Nadu opener on his thigh while making its way to the keeper. A much tighter over for Morkel after conceding seven off his first, as he collects a maiden off his second.

OUT ! Rahul's poor run in the ongoing tour continues, and Philander strikes straightaway in his 50th Test! Angles this one into the batsman and waist height, getting an inside-edge that brushes past his hip, before settling into de Kock's gloves. IND 7/1 Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0(7)

And one down for India... 19 balls this morning so far... and Morkel/Philander are looking unplayable. Philander in particular... peach deliveries... Another one jags back in and Rahul is walking back... Should have gone first ball which was unplayable... but 7 balls it is!

2010 was the last time when India had a 50-plus opening stand (Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag at Centurion) in a Test innings in South Africa. Since then India have gone without a fifty-plus opening stand in 13 innings and the sorry trend (for India) has continued as KL Rahul departs early.

After 4 overs,India 7/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander makes an impact straightaway in his 50th Test appearance, angling one into Rahul at the start of his second over that Rahul gets a thick inside-edge to, with de Kock collecting the ball safely behind the stumps. Pujara walks out to bat earlier than expected, with the visitors once again getting off to a shaky start. Pujara opts to block away or leave the remaining deliveries. Wicket-maiden for Vern in his second over.

Only Kagiso Rabada (73) has taken more wickets than Vernon Philander (72) in Tests in South Africa in the last five years.

After 5 overs,India 7/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) The ball beats Vijay's edge as the opener looks to guide the ball towards the off-side off the first ball of the over. Make that four consecutive maidens for the South Africans now, with Vijay not making a move after the first delivery of this over.

The Proteas review an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Philander, with Pujara the batsman in question. UMPIRE'S CALL! The ball hits Pujara above his knee roll, and would've just about clipped the top of middle and off.

Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average of 29.29 in Tests in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) is the second worst among Indian batsmen who have atleast played 25 innings in those countries in batting order (1-5).

After 7 overs,India 12/1 ( Murali Vijay 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Four bonus runs for the Indians at the start of the over, as Morkel fires one far down the leg side that beats de Kock's outstretched glove, and runs away to the fine-leg fence for four byes. Vijay then gets an edge that lands short of du Plessis in the slips. Single to Vijay off the penultimate delivery, as he sets off after getting an inside-edge that sends the ball towards fine-leg. Five off the over.

After 8 overs,India 13/1 ( Murali Vijay 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander appeals loudly for an lbw once again, this time against Vijay, though the ball appears to be hitting him in front of leg, and would have likely missed the stump along the way. Vijay guides the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery of the over. Just one off the over.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Johannesburg, latest update: Philander appeals loudly for an lbw once again, this time against Vijay, though the ball appears to be hitting him in front of leg, and would have likely missed the stump along the way. Vijay guides the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery of the over. Just one off the over.

Preview: India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash and salvage some pride when they meet a confident South Africa in the third and final Test match which starts at the Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first two Test matches, India were outplayed in every department of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli also agreed that their opponents were way better.

But in the upcoming match, India will like to turn the tables and like to finish the series on a positive note.

However, it will not be an easy job for the Indians. With the conditions and pitch favouring the hosts, the visitors may find it tough to survive the full five days.

India could witness an archetypal South African wicket – hard and dry with plenty of bounce – which often provides lots of seam movement up front.

Spinners could also play an important role on the fourth and fifth days, so the inclusion of a tweaker could be helpful in the second innings.

In the batting department, apart from Kohli, all the other batsmen have totally failed to step up to the occasion.

Some of them are guilty of playing reckless shots – which would have worked on a slow pitch – in the first two Tests and coming into the third game, they will have got a measure of the task ahead.

The Indian team is full of stroke-makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their attitude of dominating the bowlers with a flurry of strokes will not work in the third match.

Instead, they must harness the art of controlling the South African pace quartet by curtailing their habit of going after each and every delivery.

Calls for the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, known for his quiet approach, instead of fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma have grown over the last few days.

It will not be a surprise if either Lokesh Rahul or Rohit sit out, while Parthiv Patel may find himself in the openers' slot.

In their bowling department, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, alongwith lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played sensibly but the fielding let them down.

On the other hand, South Africa will depend upon Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to score the bulk of their runs.

Rookie pacers Lungi Ngidi, who was the man of the Match in the last game will be crucial once again along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner for the hosts and may play a crucial role in the second innings.

Squads

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

