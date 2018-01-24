Rajesh Chauhan took 57 balls to get off the mark at Ahmedabad against Sri Lanka in 1994 which is an Indian record while Cheteshwar Pujara took 54 balls.

After 24 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Ngidi continues from the other end. Kohli gets an inside-edge that nearly disturbs the off-stump, with the ball deflecting of Kohli's leg on that occasion. Ngidi fires a loopy, slower ball off the last delivery, with Kohli deciding against a single after patting it down the ground. Third maiden for Ngidi off his fourth over.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Phehlukwayo, and Kohli slashes this one wide of gully to collect his third boundary! IND 45/2

After 25 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Pujara collects a single off the second delivery of Phehlukwayo's second over, while Kohli slashes a short, wide delivery that runs away to the third man fence off the fourth delivery of the over. Five off the over, with Phehlukwayo looking a tad expensive in the two overs that he has bowled so far.

After 26 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Pujara gets an inside-edge while looking to defend the ball off the third delivery of the over, with the ball landing close to his off-stump on the occasion. Pujara gets hit on the abdominal area off the last delivery, though one assumes he might be protected around that area. Maiden for Ngidi.

India will have tipped the scale back in their favour if this session only finishes at 2-down... For all the chances created, Kohli and Pujara have batted well. Still doesn't explain the decision to bat first though.

After 27 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Kohli flicks the ball off the second delivery towards the leg side, but decides against a single after being intercepted by an agile Elgar. Sharp drive down the ground, but Phehlukway sticks his left foot out to deflect the ball, and save four runs for the hosts. First maiden for Phehlukwayo. And it's LUNCH on Day 1 , with India reaching 45/2 at the end of the first session, thanks mainly to the strokes of Kohli and the patience of Pujara.

India have done well to go lunch with only two down. South Africa could have had 4

The South African pacers continue to terrorise the Indian batsmen, as they grab the advantage at the start of the third and final Test. Another disappointing outing for both Rahul and Vijay, with Kohli and Pujara somewhat steadying the ship in the remainder of the session with their unbroken 32-run stand. Let's see if the Proteas continue to make further inroads into the Indian batting lineup in the second session, or whether the current Indian batsmen at the crease can forge a solid fightback. We'll return in about 30 minutes' time.

As a Batsman You need some luck on this track, and #ViratKohli gets his....is he gonna make them pay .... #SAvsIND

Pujara is like a person who walks into a bank without an Aadhaar number. Just can't open his account.

54 balls for 1 run. Totally worth it for Pujara to smile from ear to ear like he's scored a 500. #SAvIND

Welcome back! Hope you have a scrumptious meal. Philander to start the afternoon session. Pujara on strike. We will be hopeful that this session will move a quicker rate than the first one, with the ball getting old and both the batsmen having faced plenty of deliveries should be able to get the scorecard ticking.

After 28 overs,India 46/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 6 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Philander is making 27 overs old ball talk quite a bit. Begins with an inswinger than couple of balls that leave Pujara, he gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single. Kohli takes a big stride forward and hoists his arms as the ball goes into de Kock's gloves.

FOUR! That's more like it. Goes forward and caresses it through the covers, excellent shot by Kohli to end the over.

After 29 overs,India 51/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Virat Kohli (C) 28) Morkel gets one to bounce off length, vigil Pujara taps it down carefully, adjusted well to the extra bounce there. Nice to see Pujara rotating the strike after tapping it down on the offside. Well judged single. BEATS KOHLI! Superb delivery by Morkel. Lands one in the corridor of uncertainty and with Kohli not quite sure to play at it or leave, went back into the crase and hanged his bat out only to pull it back in time. Cape Town dismal must have flashed before his eyes.The boundary off the ball brings assurance. India go past 50.

FOUR! Short of a length from Philander and Pujara is not going to miss out on the opportunity. Slaps it hard through extra covers.

FOUR! consecutive boundaries. Did Kohli remind Pujara of some intent during lunch. But it was really a bad ball that should have dispatched to the boundary. Philander dropped it short and Pujara repeats what he did off the last ball.

After 30 overs,India 59/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 28) Well, Pujara seems to have got a move on. Also it wasn't the best of the balls that were hit for fours. Eight runs come off the over, courtesy to those two boundaries. Philander must look to pitch it up if he has go to take a wicket.

FOUR ! Kohli pats a back-of-length delivery from Morkel wide of third slip, collecting his fifth boundary in the process. The Indian skipper did well to stifle the bounce on the occasion. And that brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket ! IND 63/2

After 31 overs,India 63/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 32) Kohli decides against a single after prodding the ball towards gully at the start of the over. The Indian skipper prods a rising delivery wide of third slip, collecting his fifth boundary and bringing up the fifty-stand for the third wicket! Four off the over.

After 32 overs,India 63/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 32) After smacking Philander for boundaries off consecutive balls off the bowler's previous over, Pujara opts to stay defensive in this over, as Philander collects his eighth maiden off his 11th over.

This is the 12th fifty-plus stand between Kohli and Pujara in last five years in Tests - the third most by an Indian pair during the same period in the whites.

After 33 overs,India 65/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 34) DROPPED ! Kohli looks to slash a back-of-length delivery from Morkel, which seems devoid of pace, and guides it in the direction of AB de Villiers. The agile fielder though, allows the ball to glide past his cupped hands, with Kohli surviving on 32, and collecting a couple of runs while at it. Just two off the over.

50 partnership up for Kohli and Pujara. Left so well this morning... Some runs after lunch too.

FOUR ! Well-timed drive down the ground by Pujara, that lobs over the non-striker's head and runs down the ground. IND 69/2

After 34 overs,India 69/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 34) Pujara unleashes a well-timed on-drive off a fuller one off the last delivery of Philander's over, with the ball lobbing over Kohli's head before running down the ground for the batsman's third boundary. Those are all the runs that are collected off the over.

FOUR ! Supremely timed by Kohli! Just a push down the ground by the Indian captain after Morkel fires a half-volley around off. IND 73/2

FOUR ! Kohli's lucky once again, as a thick inside-edge results in the ball brushing his thigh and travelling high over the stumps, and away to the fine-leg fence for a four. IND 77/2

After 35 overs,India 79/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 43) Kohli smacks a half-volley from Morkel down the ground at the start of the 35th over, with the ball comfortably beating the mid off fielder and running away down the ground. Kohli's luck shines once again three balls later, as an inside-edge travels safely over the stumps and away to the fine-leg fence. 10 off the over, with a single and a wide coming off it aside from the boundaries.

Huge huge drop for AB de Villiers. Second life for Kohli ... On 32 this time. You would expect AB to hold that. Does Virat have nine lives here? Two down...

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack for the 36th over, replacing Morkel from the Golf Course End.

FOUR ! Exquisite drive through cover by Kohli off Rabada! The Indian skipper moves to 47 with that shot! IND 83/2

After 36 overs,India 83/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Rabada is brought back into the attack, with Kohli leaving the first two deliveries alone before blocking a half volley off the third delivery. Kohli guides a the ball towards backward point off the fourth delivery, but is refused a risky single by Pujara. The Indian skipper drives the ball through cover off the last delivery to collect his eighth boundary. Four off the over.

After 37 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara hands the strike back to Kohli with a single off the third ball of the over. Kohli slashes hard off the next delivery, but misses it completely thanks to the extra bounce. Just one off the over.

After 38 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara leaves a short ball from Rabada alone at the start of the over, with fellow squad member Karthik shadow-imitating the leave in the dugout wearing the yellow bib. Third maiden for Rabada.

Ngidi replaces Philander from the Corlett Drive End in the 39th over.

After 39 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Ngidi brought back in the 39th over of the innings. Kohli tries setting off for a quick single off the second delivery of the over, but is sent back by Pujara — who doesn't seem too inclined to risk another run out. Maiden for Ngidi.

After 40 overs,India 90/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Couple of sharp bouncers to start things off for Rabada off the 40th over, with the one off the third delivery of the over running away for five wides. Another single refused by Pujara after Kohli tries collecting a quick one off the last delivery. Six off the over.

After 41 overs,India 90/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara appears to have hurt his right hand while bringing his bat down to an Ngidi yorker, with the recoil off the bat handle to blame in this regard. Second successive maiden for Ngidi.

Time for the players to have a drink now, with Kohli and Pujara largely weathering the storm in the first hour after lunch.

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and what a way for the Indian to bring up the milestone for the 16th time in Tests! Pulls a back-of-length delivery from KG towards the square-leg fence! 101 deliveries taken by Kohli to get to the milestone today, with his luck also shining bright in the form of two dropped chances. IND 94/2

After 42 overs,India 95/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 52) Kohli goes for an ambitious hook off a snorter from Rabada at the start of the 42nd over. The next ball shapes away from the batsman's outside edge after landing short of good length. The Indian skipper brings up his 16th Test fifty with an impressive pull off the third delivery of the over, smacking the ball towards the square-leg fence. Takes a single next ball to hand the strike back to Pujara, who leaves the last two deliveries alone. Five off the over.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian skipper to score two fifty-plus scores in a Test series in South Africa.

Brilliant half century for Virat Kohli... Probably the toughest runs he has scored in a long long while... He has taken his chances though and cannot be faulted for that on this pitch. South Africa will be ruing their misses.

OUT ! There's no dropping him this time, as Kohli edges a fullish delivery from Ngidi straight to ABD in the slips! AB himself wears a startled expression after completing the dismissal. Ngidi pitched this one up, inviting a drive, and let the seam do enough to get the edge. Young Lungi's parents, watching their son live for the first time, are celebrating in the stands! IND 97/3 Kohli c de Villiers b Ngidi 54(106)

Two changes : Rahane and Bhuvneshwar come in place of Rohit and Ashwin.

Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Maharaj.

OUT ! Rahul's poor run in the ongoing tour continues, and Philander strikes straightaway in his 50th Test! Angles this one into the batsman and waist height, getting an inside-edge that brushes past his hip, before settling into de Kock's gloves. IND 7/1

OUT ! Rabada doesn't take long to collect a wicket, removing Vijay in just his fourth delivery! Full delivery that moves away from Vijay, with the latter poking at it and getting a thick edge that travels to de Kock. IND 13/2

Preview: India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash and salvage some pride when they meet a confident South Africa in the third and final Test match which starts at the Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first two Test matches, India were outplayed in every department of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli also agreed that their opponents were way better.

But in the upcoming match, India will like to turn the tables and like to finish the series on a positive note.

However, it will not be an easy job for the Indians. With the conditions and pitch favouring the hosts, the visitors may find it tough to survive the full five days.

India could witness an archetypal South African wicket – hard and dry with plenty of bounce – which often provides lots of seam movement up front.

Spinners could also play an important role on the fourth and fifth days, so the inclusion of a tweaker could be helpful in the second innings.

In the batting department, apart from Kohli, all the other batsmen have totally failed to step up to the occasion.

Some of them are guilty of playing reckless shots – which would have worked on a slow pitch – in the first two Tests and coming into the third game, they will have got a measure of the task ahead.

The Indian team is full of stroke-makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their attitude of dominating the bowlers with a flurry of strokes will not work in the third match.

Instead, they must harness the art of controlling the South African pace quartet by curtailing their habit of going after each and every delivery.

Calls for the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, known for his quiet approach, instead of fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma have grown over the last few days.

It will not be a surprise if either Lokesh Rahul or Rohit sit out, while Parthiv Patel may find himself in the openers' slot.

In their bowling department, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, alongwith lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played sensibly but the fielding let them down.

On the other hand, South Africa will depend upon Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to score the bulk of their runs.

Rookie pacers Lungi Ngidi, who was the man of the Match in the last game will be crucial once again along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner for the hosts and may play a crucial role in the second innings.

Squads

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

With inputs from IANS