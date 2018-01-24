Ngidi brought back from the other end, making it a double bowling change by the Proteas.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Ngidi, and Pujara slaps it through cover point to collect his fifth boundary! IND 121/4

After 55 overs,India 121/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Pujara greets Ngidi into his new spell by getting in line with the bounce, and slapping a short, wide delivery from the pacer at the start of the over through cover point for a four. Pujara gets a thick edge that carries the ball just short of Elgar at third slip. Tight delivery from the one-Test-old pacer to end the over, with the ball whirring past Pujara's outside edge. Four off the over.

After 56 overs,India 121/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Patel has a hard time adjusting to Rabada's angle from over the wicket in this over, as he stays put at his crease throughout. Fifth maiden for Rabada.

FOUR ! Ngidi invites a drive off Pujara's bat, and unfortunately for him, is perfectly in arc for a cracking drive through extra-cover! IND 129/4

After 57 overs,India 129/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 38 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Ngidi fires one down Pujara's leg side, and it is too wide for de Kock to collect, as the ball runs away for four byes. Pujara smacks the ball between extra-cover and mid off, unleashing his timing on a full delivery well outside off. Eight off the over.

After 58 overs,India 131/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 38 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Swing-and-a-miss for Patel off a back-of-length ball off the second delivery of Rabada's over. The Indian keeper-batsman is finally off the mark with a single after guiding the ball through extra-cover next ball. Bye collected off the penultimate ball, after a bit of a fumble by de Kock. Just two off the over.

FOUR ! Slapped away by Pujara off a back-of-length delivery from Ngidi, adjusting well to the bounce on the occasion. IND 135/4

Pujara playing a few more shots... You can fully describe intent through his innings today... Solid and now looking to move things along.

After 59 overs,India 136/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 43 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Pujara slaps a short ball well outside off from Ngidi off the second delivery of the 59th over, giving the Saurashtra batsman his seventh boundary. Pujara nudges the ball towards square-leg three balls later to collect a single. Five off the over.

Andile Phehlukwayo returns to the attack in the 60th over from the Golf Course End. Rabada off the attack for now.

FOUR ! Pujara nudges the ball towards the fine-leg boundary off his hips! He moves to 47 with that shot! IND 140/4

After 60 overs,India 141/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 48 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Phehlukwayo returns to the attack in the 60th over. Pujara tucks the ball away to the fine-leg boundary off his hip off the second delivery of the over. Miscommunication off the fifth delivery results in Patel running halfway down the track, with Pujara refusing to budge from the other end. Had it not been for a mix-up at mid off, Patel might have been walking back to the pavilion. Five off the over.

FIFTY for Cheteshwar Pujara, his 17th in Tests ! He has had to toil for 173 deliveries and 255 minutes, facing a fearsome South African pace quartet, and has been exceptionally disciplined in his approach today to keep the Indian innings together! Gets to the milestone with a double off the 61st over. IND 143/4

This is Cheteshwar Pujara's just fifth fifty-plus score outside Asia in Tests. He has scored 26 fifty-plus scores in Asia in Tests though.

After 61 overs,India 143/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 50 , Parthiv Patel (W) 1) Pujara taps a back-of-length delivery from Ngidi at the start of the over towards backward point, coming back for a second to bring up his 17th Test fifty. Stays put at his crease for the remainder of the over.

OUT ! Pujara fails to build on after reaching his fifty, getting an audible edge off a length ball from Phehlukwayo! First wicket for the seamer playing his first Test in the series. IND 144/5 Pujara c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 50(179)

After 62 overs,India 144/5 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 2 , Hardik Pandya 0) Patel guides the ball through the off side off the second delivery of the over. Pujara departs next ball, as Phehlukwayo delivers for the South Africans by collecting the big wicket off his fifth over. Just a run and a wicket off this over, with Pandya blocking the last three deliveries of the over.

All that hard work and Pujara is gone. Has been taking his bat away late but failed to do that and South Africa got the wicket they wanted.

OUT ! Parthiv walks back to the crease not long after Pujara's departure, getting a top-edge off a short ball from the lanky pacer that results in a safe catch for de Kock. The Indian keeper-batsman never looked settled in his 22-ball stay at the crease. IND 144/6 Parthiv c de Kock b Morkel 2(22)

After 63 overs,India 144/6 ( Hardik Pandya 0 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0) Parthiv gets a thick edge off the upper half of his bat while looking to punch a short ball from Morkel, resulting in a simple catch for de Kock and giving the lanky pacer his second wicket. Wicket-maiden for Morkel, with new batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar not scoring off the remaining deliveries of the over.

And now Parthiv gone too... This could become a procession. Long tail for India today.

OUT ! Pandya has thrown his wicket away ! Attempts a front-foot pull off a short ball from Phehlukwayo, getting a thick edge as a result. De Kock runs back, and collects the catch near the circle. IND 144/7 Pandya c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 0(5)

FOUR ! Smacked through extra-cover by Bhuvneshwar! We all know Bhuvi can bat, and he will look to get some valuable runs on board before the inevitable end. IND 148/7

After 64 overs,India 150/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 , Mohammed Shami 0) Pandya goes for a pull off a short ball from Phehlukwayo, skieng the ball in the process which de Kock pouches near the circle after running behind him. Bhuvneshwar smacks the ball through extra-cover off the fourth delivery, and collects a double off the last ball to bring up the 150 for the visitors.

FOUR ! Shami edges the ball off a back-of-length delivery from Morkel, and the fielder placed at short third man fails to reach out to the ball despite a leap. Morkel's not happy with the field placement — he would've preferred someone at third man for the chance. IND 154/7

The last two wickets have underlined the importance of Pujara’s innings. Test wickets aren’t meant to be thrown away. Pandya has had two absolute shockers in the last three innings and swagger can only get you that far

After 65 overs,India 154/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 , Mohammed Shami 4) Morkel continues from the other end, with the Proteas attack looking to polish the Indian tail off now. Shami gets a leading edge off the second delivery, with the ball landing safely at short cover. Shami gets a thick edge off the third delivery that carries high over short third man, and away to the third man fence. Four off the over.

After 66 overs,India 156/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 , Mohammed Shami 5) Bhuvneshwar drives the ball towards the gap between midwicket and mid on off the third delivery of the 66th over, getting only a single on the occasion. Shami chips the ball towards wide mid on off the next ball, with the ball landing just short of substitute fielder Theunis de Bruyn. Two off the over.

FOUR ! Bhuvneshwar opens the face of his bat, and guides the ball through the gap between gully and third slip! IND 163/7

After 67 overs,India 163/7 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 , Mohammed Shami 8) Shami cuts the ball through the off side off the second delivery of the over, collecting two off it. Shami brings Bhuvi back on strike with a single off the next delivery. Bhuvneshwar opens the face of his bat off a fuller delivery from Morkel off the penultimate delivery, finding the gap between third slip and gully. Seven off the over.

Philander returns to the attack from the Golf Course End, replacing Phehlukwayo.

OUT ! Easy a dismissal as it can get, as Shami lobs the ball up in the air off the toe-end of his bat to get caught by Rabada at mid off. Second wicket for Morkel! IND 163/8 Shami c Rabada b Morkel 8(16)

The players are having a drink after Shami's dismissal. Looks like the Indian innings won't last the session.

Poor from Pandya really... and India's tail has been exposed. It's a long tail at that. Ashwin, in hindsight, was a better pick as all-rounder for this game. Can bat well on these sort of pitches and gives you element of spin if you need it at a later stage, especially with four frontline pacers playing.

After 68 overs,India 163/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 11 , Ishant Sharma 0) Shami chips the ball in the direction of substitute fielder de Bruyn at mid on once again, with the ball landing short yet again. Shami ultimately perishes after living dangerously for some time now, lobbing one over to Rabada at mid off after hitting off the toe end of his bat. Wicket maiden for Philander, whose figures at the end of the over read 16-9-22-2.

After 69 overs,India 164/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 , Ishant Sharma 0) Bhuvneshwar collects a single off the second delivery after driving the ball through cover. We have another Ishant vs Morkel face off after the duel at Centurion, with the latter bowling from around the wicket with a forward short-leg in place. Ishant survives the next four deliveries, often shuffling to his right to take the inside-edge out of the equation. One off the over.

After 70 overs,India 164/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 , Ishant Sharma 0) Philander bowls a couple of leg-cutters to Bhuvneshwar in his 17th over, getting a decent amount of deviation off the deliveries. collecting his 10th maiden in the process. Meanwhile, the supporters start singing 'Noksi Sikelel iAfrika', the national anthem, in the stands.

After 71 overs,India 164/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 12 , Ishant Sharma 0) Ishant chips the ball towards the leg side, with Ngidi failing to get close to the ball after running in from short midwicket. Another maiden for Morkel — his fifth off 17 overs.

After 72 overs,India 166/8 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 , Ishant Sharma 0) Bhuvneshwar dances down the track, and smacks the ball towards mid off, though he is interecepted by a fielder. Fourth delivery sees him guide the ball through the covers for a couple of runs. Two off the over.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack in the 73rd over, replacing Morkel from the Corlett Drive End.

This is the first time after 2014 that five South African pacers have atleast taken a wicket in a same Test innings. The last time it happened against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2014.

OUT! Wicket number two for Kagiso Rabada! Ishant gets a bottom edge that flies in the direction of du Plessis at second slip. The SA skipper lunges forward to collect the catch safely. IND 166/9 Ishant c du Plessis b Rabada 0(12)

The South Africans have decided to review after an lbw appeal by Rabada was turned down by the umpire. What's more, the umpire signals four byes, with the ball running down fine-leg. The only change after the review — umpire Dar signals leg-byes instead of byes.

After 73 overs,India 170/9 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Rabada strikes as soon as he is brought back into the attack in place of Morkel, with du Plessis collecting a safe catch at second slip off a bottom edge of Ishant's bat. Unusual appeal for lbw by Rabada off the third delivery, with the umpire signalling four byes after the ball runs down fine-leg. Faf reviews, and the only thing that changes are the four byes being signalled as leg-byes instead. What's more, the ball seemed to have deviated massively after landing on a crack outside off — making the ball look like a fast off-break.

FOUR ! Bhuvneshwar makes room for himself, and lofts the ball over the non-striker's head for a four! IND 176/9

After 74 overs,India 177/9 ( Bhuvneshwar Kumar 21 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Bhuvneshwar guides the ball towards square-leg off the first delivery of the over, collecting a double, and follows it up with a slog down the ground off the next ball, collecting his third boundary. Bhuvi runs the ball down to third man off the penultimate ball. Seven off the over.

Two changes : Rahane and Bhuvneshwar come in place of Rohit and Ashwin.

Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Maharaj.

Preview: India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash and salvage some pride when they meet a confident South Africa in the third and final Test match which starts at the Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first two Test matches, India were outplayed in every department of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli also agreed that their opponents were way better.

But in the upcoming match, India will like to turn the tables and like to finish the series on a positive note.

However, it will not be an easy job for the Indians. With the conditions and pitch favouring the hosts, the visitors may find it tough to survive the full five days.

India could witness an archetypal South African wicket – hard and dry with plenty of bounce – which often provides lots of seam movement up front.

Spinners could also play an important role on the fourth and fifth days, so the inclusion of a tweaker could be helpful in the second innings.

In the batting department, apart from Kohli, all the other batsmen have totally failed to step up to the occasion.

Some of them are guilty of playing reckless shots – which would have worked on a slow pitch – in the first two Tests and coming into the third game, they will have got a measure of the task ahead.

The Indian team is full of stroke-makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their attitude of dominating the bowlers with a flurry of strokes will not work in the third match.

Instead, they must harness the art of controlling the South African pace quartet by curtailing their habit of going after each and every delivery.

Calls for the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, known for his quiet approach, instead of fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma have grown over the last few days.

It will not be a surprise if either Lokesh Rahul or Rohit sit out, while Parthiv Patel may find himself in the openers' slot.

In their bowling department, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, alongwith lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played sensibly but the fielding let them down.

On the other hand, South Africa will depend upon Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to score the bulk of their runs.

Rookie pacers Lungi Ngidi, who was the man of the Match in the last game will be crucial once again along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner for the hosts and may play a crucial role in the second innings.

Squads

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

With inputs from IANS