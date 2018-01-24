FOUR ! Exquisite drive through cover by Kohli off Rabada! The Indian skipper moves to 47 with that shot! IND 83/2

After 36 overs,India 83/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Rabada is brought back into the attack, with Kohli leaving the first two deliveries alone before blocking a half volley off the third delivery. Kohli guides a the ball towards backward point off the fourth delivery, but is refused a risky single by Pujara. The Indian skipper drives the ball through cover off the last delivery to collect his eighth boundary. Four off the over.

After 37 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara hands the strike back to Kohli with a single off the third ball of the over. Kohli slashes hard off the next delivery, but misses it completely thanks to the extra bounce. Just one off the over.

Brilliant contest between Kohli and Rabada. Best in the business at what they do... Rabada testing him with short stuff. Brilliant leave from Virat who then smacks the next ball through cover for four. Top notch!

After 38 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara leaves a short ball from Rabada alone at the start of the over, with fellow squad member Karthik shadow-imitating the leave in the dugout wearing the yellow bib. Third maiden for Rabada.

Ngidi replaces Philander from the Corlett Drive End in the 39th over.

After 39 overs,India 84/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Ngidi brought back in the 39th over of the innings. Kohli tries setting off for a quick single off the second delivery of the over, but is sent back by Pujara — who doesn't seem too inclined to risk another run out. Maiden for Ngidi.

After 40 overs,India 90/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Couple of sharp bouncers to start things off for Rabada off the 40th over, with the one off the third delivery of the over running away for five wides. Another single refused by Pujara after Kohli tries collecting a quick one off the last delivery. Six off the over.

After 41 overs,India 90/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 47) Pujara appears to have hurt his right hand while bringing his bat down to an Ngidi yorker, with the recoil off the bat handle to blame in this regard. Second successive maiden for Ngidi.

Time for the players to have a drink now, with Kohli and Pujara largely weathering the storm in the first hour after lunch.

FIFTY for Virat Kohli , and what a way for the Indian to bring up the milestone for the 16th time in Tests! Pulls a back-of-length delivery from KG towards the square-leg fence! 101 deliveries taken by Kohli to get to the milestone today, with his luck also shining bright in the form of two dropped chances. IND 94/2

After 42 overs,India 95/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 52) Kohli goes for an ambitious hook off a snorter from Rabada at the start of the 42nd over. The next ball shapes away from the batsman's outside edge after landing short of good length. The Indian skipper brings up his 16th Test fifty with an impressive pull off the third delivery of the over, smacking the ball towards the square-leg fence. Takes a single next ball to hand the strike back to Pujara, who leaves the last two deliveries alone. Five off the over.

Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian skipper to score two fifty-plus scores in a Test series in South Africa.

Brilliant half century for Virat Kohli... Probably the toughest runs he has scored in a long long while... He has taken his chances though and cannot be faulted for that on this pitch. South Africa will be ruing their misses.

OUT ! There's no dropping him this time, as Kohli edges a fullish delivery from Ngidi straight to ABD in the slips! AB himself wears a startled expression after completing the dismissal. Ngidi pitched this one up, inviting a drive, and let the seam do enough to get the edge. Young Lungi's parents, watching their son live for the first time, are celebrating in the stands! IND 97/3 Kohli c de Villiers b Ngidi 54(106)

After 43 overs,India 97/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Kohli chips the ball to the left of Philander at midwicket off the first ball, collecting a couple of runs in the process even as the close-in South African fielders scream for a catch. Kohli finally departs after edging a full delivery from Ngidi straight to ABD in the slips, bringing the 84-run third-wicket stand to an end. Out walks Rahane with the bat for the first time in what has been a gloomy tour for the Indians so far.

And Virat is gone.... finally runs out of luck... finally SA accept a catch off him... AB again, but holds on... Lungi Ngidi has dismissed Virat for the second time. Brilliant partnership for India finally broken.

After 44 overs,India 97/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 0) Pujara remains defensive in Rabada's 12th over, leaving most of the deliveries alone as the pacer collects his fourth maiden, having bowled 12 overs so far.

Ajinkya Rahane at the crease... for the first time on this tour... huge innings for him this... after everything that has been said and written, and everything that has happened...

Ajinkya Rahane's batting average in Tests: In Asia - 37.85 Outside Asia - 54.66 Can he score some runs today in his comeback match?

After 45 overs,India 99/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Couple of runs to Rahane off the penultimate delivery of Ngidi's ninth over for him to collect his first runs of the tour — driving it behind point and nearly coming back for a third. Those are all the runs collected off this over.

After 46 overs,India 100/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Just one run collected off the over, with Pujara nudging the ball towards the leg side for a single off the fourth delivery, bringing up the 100 for the visitors in the process.

After 47 overs,India 100/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 2) Pujara decides to stay put at his crease in Ngidi's 10th over, as the latter collects his seventh maiden, having conceded as many runs so far in the innings.

Morne Morkel brought back into the attack for the 48th over of the innings from the Golf Course End. Bit of a breather for Rabada.

After 48 overs,India 101/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 3) Morkel brought back into the attack, and he gets the ball to seam away from the bat while travelling above waist height off the first few deliveries. Rahane collects a single off the penultimate delivery of the ball, with Pujara defensively prodding the ball off the last delivery. Just one off the over.

Rahane is caught behind off Philander's bowling, but replays find the bowler to be overstepping on the occasion, earning the batsman a reprieve on 3 in his first outing of the tour.

After 49 overs,India 104/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 5) Rahane gets caught behind off the fourth delivery of the over, with the ball moving away after pitching back-of-length, catching the batsman in two minds to get his bottom edge. Umpire Aleem Dar though, asks Rahane to stay back to check for a possible no-ball, and lo-and-behold! Philander's heel lands on the popping crease, earning Rahane a reprieve on 3 in his first innings of the tour.

No ball from Philander and South Africa have given India another life... Rahane dabbing at a typical Philander delivery and was caught behind... but it's a no ball as the bowler had nothing behind the line... Rahane has been given another chance... needs to play at it better given the context of this innings.

After 50 overs,India 104/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Ajinkya Rahane 5) Morkel collects a maiden off the second over of his spell, with Pujara deciding to block the deliveries out in the over. Meanwhile, the two batsmen have faced 45 deliveries in the partnership so far, scoring only seven runs off it.

FOUR ! Pujara adjusts himself to the bounce off the Philander delivery, and slashes this one over the slip cordon to collect his fourth boundary! IND 109/3

After 51 overs,India 109/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 5) Leg by collected at the start of the over, with Rahane setting off for the non-striker's end after getting rapped on the thigh pad. Pujara adjusts himself to the bounce off the last delivery, and slashes it over the slip cordon to collect his fourth boundary. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Now Rahane helps himself to a boundary, and that will do his confidence a world of good! Drives a full delivery from Morkel, beating mid off in the process! IND 113/3

Rahane decides to review a successful lbw appeal by Morkel in the 52nd over.

OUT ! Rahane is trapped lbw by Morkel, as his stay at the crease in his first outing of the tour comes to an end. The Mumbai batsman tries reviewing the decision after Morkel's successful appeal, but the ball is shown to be clipping leg, which results in the on-field umpire's decision being withheld. IND 113/4 Rahane lbw Morkel 9(27)

After 52 overs,India 113/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 26 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Rahane drives a full delivery from Morkel towards mid off, beating the fielder stationed there, to collect his first boundary. Pulls the ball off the third delivery, but is intercepted at square-leg. Rahane's luck runs out after he gets trapped lbw off the fourth delivery, with Morkel raising a successful appeal. Rahane tries reviewing, but to no avail as the ball is shown to be clipping leg. Four runs and a wicket off the over, with Parthiv walking out to bat now.

After a lucky break, a not so lucky moment for Rahane... gone LBW. Albeit that is too much of an umpire's call on DRS... The ball seemed to do enough to go down leg but Ian Gould thinks otherwise... the not-out LBW shout off Pujara in the morning session was more out than this one. So you can imagine how lucky that wicket is for South Africa. Rahane's poor run in Tests continue...

After 53 overs,India 114/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Pujara clips the ball towards square-leg off the penultimate delivery of the over, bringing Patel back on strike. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman stays put at his crease after guiding the ball towards the leg side off the last delivery of the over. And it's TEA on Day 1, with India heading to the break on a shaky score of 114/4.

Just when it seemed Kohli and Pujara would guide the Indians to a position of strength with a partnership that was touching the three-digit mark, Ngidi got perhaps the biggest wicket off them all, thanks no less to the agility of AB in the slips. India have looked shaky since then, with Rahane hardly making any impact in his first outing in the tour. Let's see if Pujara can anchor the Indian innings for the remainder of the day, or the South African pacers do a short work of the remainder of the opposition batting order. We'll return in about 15 minutes time after a quick cup of tea.

The players are back on the ground after the tea interval, with the Proteas eyeing the wicket of Pujara to trigger an Indian collapse. Rabada to bowl the first over after tea from the Golf Course End.

After 54 overs,India 117/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 30 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Pujara cops yet another blow on his belly off the third delivery after tea, with the ball angling into him sharply after pitching short of length. Pujara beats mid on with an on-drive off the penultimate delivery of the over, with the batsman coming back for a third as the ball stops well short of the boundary thanks to the slow, grassy outfield. Three off the over.

Ngidi brought back from the other end, making it a double bowling change by the Proteas.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Ngidi, and Pujara slaps it through cover point to collect his fifth boundary! IND 121/4

After 55 overs,India 121/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Pujara greets Ngidi into his new spell by getting in line with the bounce, and slapping a short, wide delivery from the pacer at the start of the over through cover point for a four. Pujara gets a thick edge that carries the ball just short of Elgar at third slip. Tight delivery from the one-Test-old pacer to end the over, with the ball whirring past Pujara's outside edge. Four off the over.

After 56 overs,India 121/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 34 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Patel has a hard time adjusting to Rabada's angle from over the wicket in this over, as he stays put at his crease throughout. Fifth maiden for Rabada.

FOUR ! Ngidi invites a drive off Pujara's bat, and unfortunately for him, is perfectly in arc for a cracking drive through extra-cover! IND 129/4

After 57 overs,India 129/4 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 38 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Ngidi fires one down Pujara's leg side, and it is too wide for de Kock to collect, as the ball runs away for four byes. Pujara smacks the ball between extra-cover and mid off, unleashing his timing on a full delivery well outside off. Eight off the over.

Two changes : Rahane and Bhuvneshwar come in place of Rohit and Ashwin.

Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Maharaj.

OUT ! Rahul's poor run in the ongoing tour continues, and Philander strikes straightaway in his 50th Test! Angles this one into the batsman and waist height, getting an inside-edge that brushes past his hip, before settling into de Kock's gloves. IND 7/1

OUT ! Rabada doesn't take long to collect a wicket, removing Vijay in just his fourth delivery! Full delivery that moves away from Vijay, with the latter poking at it and getting a thick edge that travels to de Kock. IND 13/2

FOUR ! Kohli pats a back-of-length delivery from Morkel wide of third slip, collecting his fifth boundary in the process. The Indian skipper did well to stifle the bounce on the occasion. And that brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket ! IND 63/2

Preview: India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash and salvage some pride when they meet a confident South Africa in the third and final Test match which starts at the Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first two Test matches, India were outplayed in every department of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli also agreed that their opponents were way better.

But in the upcoming match, India will like to turn the tables and like to finish the series on a positive note.

However, it will not be an easy job for the Indians. With the conditions and pitch favouring the hosts, the visitors may find it tough to survive the full five days.

India could witness an archetypal South African wicket – hard and dry with plenty of bounce – which often provides lots of seam movement up front.

Spinners could also play an important role on the fourth and fifth days, so the inclusion of a tweaker could be helpful in the second innings.

In the batting department, apart from Kohli, all the other batsmen have totally failed to step up to the occasion.

Some of them are guilty of playing reckless shots – which would have worked on a slow pitch – in the first two Tests and coming into the third game, they will have got a measure of the task ahead.

The Indian team is full of stroke-makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their attitude of dominating the bowlers with a flurry of strokes will not work in the third match.

Instead, they must harness the art of controlling the South African pace quartet by curtailing their habit of going after each and every delivery.

Calls for the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, known for his quiet approach, instead of fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma have grown over the last few days.

It will not be a surprise if either Lokesh Rahul or Rohit sit out, while Parthiv Patel may find himself in the openers' slot.

In their bowling department, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, alongwith lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played sensibly but the fielding let them down.

On the other hand, South Africa will depend upon Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to score the bulk of their runs.

Rookie pacers Lungi Ngidi, who was the man of the Match in the last game will be crucial once again along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner for the hosts and may play a crucial role in the second innings.

Squads

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

