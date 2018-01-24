Vernon Philander, appearing in his 50th Test, gets to share the new ball with Morkel, bowling from the Golf Course End.

After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Philander bowls from the Golf Course End, and starts off with a ripper that beats Rahul's defence, and flies straight to the keeper. Rahul opts to stay defensive in this over, leaving or defensively plodding the ball away as 'Big Vern' starts the day off with a maiden.

After 3 overs,India 7/0 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Lokesh Rahul 0) The second delivery of Morkel's second over goes straight over the stumps after a leave by Vijay. The next one raps the Tamil Nadu opener on his thigh while making its way to the keeper. A much tighter over for Morkel after conceding seven off his first, as he collects a maiden off his second.

OUT ! Rahul's poor run in the ongoing tour continues, and Philander strikes straightaway in his 50th Test! Angles this one into the batsman and waist height, getting an inside-edge that brushes past his hip, before settling into de Kock's gloves. IND 7/1 Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0(7)

And one down for India... 19 balls this morning so far... and Morkel/Philander are looking unplayable. Philander in particular... peach deliveries... Another one jags back in and Rahul is walking back... Should have gone first ball which was unplayable... but 7 balls it is!

2010 was the last time when India had a 50-plus opening stand (Gautam Gambhir-Virender Sehwag at Centurion) in a Test innings in South Africa. Since then India have gone without a fifty-plus opening stand in 13 innings and the sorry trend (for India) has continued as KL Rahul departs early.

After 4 overs,India 7/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander makes an impact straightaway in his 50th Test appearance, angling one into Rahul at the start of his second over that Rahul gets a thick inside-edge to, with de Kock collecting the ball safely behind the stumps. Pujara walks out to bat earlier than expected, with the visitors once again getting off to a shaky start. Pujara opts to block away or leave the remaining deliveries. Wicket-maiden for Vern in his second over.

Only Kagiso Rabada (73) has taken more wickets than Vernon Philander (72) in Tests in South Africa in the last five years.

After 5 overs,India 7/1 ( Murali Vijay 6 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) The ball beats Vijay's edge as the opener looks to guide the ball towards the off-side off the first ball of the over. Make that four consecutive maidens for the South Africans now, with Vijay not making a move after the first delivery of this over.

The Proteas review an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Philander, with Pujara the batsman in question. UMPIRE'S CALL! The ball hits Pujara above his knee roll, and would've just about clipped the top of middle and off.

Cheteshwar Pujara's batting average of 29.29 in Tests in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) is the second worst among Indian batsmen who have atleast played 25 innings in those countries in batting order (1-5).

After 7 overs,India 12/1 ( Murali Vijay 7 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Four bonus runs for the Indians at the start of the over, as Morkel fires one far down the leg side that beats de Kock's outstretched glove, and runs away to the fine-leg fence for four byes. Vijay then gets an edge that lands short of du Plessis in the slips. Single to Vijay off the penultimate delivery, as he sets off after getting an inside-edge that sends the ball towards fine-leg. Five off the over.

After 8 overs,India 13/1 ( Murali Vijay 8 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Philander appeals loudly for an lbw once again, this time against Vijay, though the ball appears to be hitting him in front of leg, and would have likely missed the stump along the way. Vijay guides the ball towards the leg side off the fourth delivery of the over. Just one off the over.

First change of bowling in the innings. Rabada replaces Morkel from the Corlett Drive End at the start of the ninth over.

Lucky LBW save for Pujara... looked a tad high on first glance and that's what saved him perhaps on umpire's call... Philander has been unplayable this morning and that is putting it mildly... the Indian team management likes to make decisions and back them... so pretty sure they are not thinking about what Bhuvi could have done here.

OUT ! Rabada doesn't take long to collect a wicket, removing Vijay in just his fourth delivery! Full delivery that moves away from Vijay, with the latter poking at it and getting a thick edge that travels to de Kock. IND 13/2 Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8(32)

After 9 overs,India 13/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Rabada gets introduced into the attack in the ninth over of the innings, and takes just four deliveries to gets his first wicket of the match. Pitches one full just outside off, with Vijay getting tempted into the drive — except the ball moves away late and gets his outside edge which carries safely to de Kock. Skipper Virat Kohli walks out to bat earlier than expected, and leaves/blocks the last two deliveries. Wicket-maiden for KG to start things off on Day 1.

Lucky LBW save for Pujara... looked a tad high on first glance and that's what saved him perhaps on umpire's call... Philander has been unplayable this morning and that is putting it mildly... the Indian team management likes to make decisions and back them... so pretty sure they are not thinking about what Bhuvi could have done here.

Kagiso Rabada has taken 91 wickets in Tests in last two years which is the most by a pacer. He went past James Anderson's tally of 90 wickets during the same period.

4 times out of 5 Vijay has been caught outside off stump playing away from body in this series.... He had talked pre-series about how he wants to be more open (meaning score more runs). Hasn't worked for him, hasn't worked for India.

After 10 overs,India 13/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Philander continues from the other end, with Vijay facing another hostile over from the man who earned the 'Player of the Match' award at Cape Town. Another maiden, with Pujara yet to get off the mark after facing 20 deliveries.

FOUR ! Kohli gets the ball in his slot for once, and doesn't waste the chance to unleash a trademark drive off his bat. The captain gets off the mark in style! IND 17/2

After 11 overs,India 17/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Rabada errs for once after bowling three tight deliveries, firing the fourth one at full length outside off that invites a cracking drive through the covers off the captain's bat, getting him off the mark. Four off the over.

After 12 overs,India 17/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Pujara faces another six deliveries off Pujara's fifth over, and is yet to score a run at the end of it, having defended his way through 26 deliveries so far. Has been an incredibly tough session for the Indian batsmen so far in the innings.

After 13 overs,India 19/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 6) Kohli drives the ball through square on the off-side off the third delivery of the over, collecting a couple of runs on the occasion. Time for the players to have a drink now.

After 14 overs,India 19/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 6) The ball travels dangerously close to Pujara's outside edge off the fourth delivery of the over, with Philander getting the cherry to move away off the last second. Sixth maiden for Philander in seven overs now.

After 15 overs,India 20/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Kohli fends a rising delivery creeping up towards his left shoulder at the start of Rabada's fourth over, collecting a single after guiding it towards square-leg. Pujara goes 37 deliveries without opening his account after defending the remaining balls of the over.

After 16 overs,India 20/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Philander continues to bowl along a tight length around the off-stump, with Kohli opting to prod the ball around without looking to set off for a run whatsoever. Another maiden for the Proteas.

Over rate will be something to watch out for in this Test. All pacers for both sides. India's opening combinations have been a huge disappointment in this series. Virat and Pujara have a huge rebuilding job to do.

After 17 overs,India 20/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Pujara edges the second and third deliveries of the over to the slips, with Rabada keeping the length full on both occasions. 43 and counting for Pujara at the end of the over, as he continues to look for his first run.

Cheteshwar Pujara has now faced 43 consecutive balls without scoring a run in this innings - the most for him in a Test innings. He faced 35 balls against Windies at Jamaica in 2016.

Lungi Ngidi introduced into the attack from the Golf Course End, giving Philander some rest after a terrific opening spell.

After 18 overs,India 23/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 7) Ngidi is introduced into the attack in the 18th over, replacing Philander into the attack, and fires one down the leg side that would have run away for four byes had it not been for an agile leap by de Kock. Just when it seems Pujara finally gets off the mark off the fourth delivery, nudging the ball towards long-leg, the umpire signals for leg byes. A bye and two leg byes off Ngidi's first over, with Kohli keeping strike for the next over.

After 19 overs,India 27/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 11) Kohli dabs the ball down mid-on at the start of the over, getting enough time to come back for a second. Kohli blocks the ball off the fourth delivery, and looks at Rabada before picking it up and throwing it to a fielder (the South Africans decided against repeating the controversy that rocked the U-19 World Cup). Kohli guides the ball towards square-leg for a double off the last delivery of the over.

After 20 overs,India 27/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 11) Appeal for lbw by Ngidi against Pujara off the third delivery of the over, with the South Africans deciding against reviewing it after the umpire turns it down (with hawkeye showing three reds). Meanwhile, Pujara hits a half-century of dot balls.

FOUR ! Three deliveries after getting dropped, Kohli creams one through the covers off Rabada, as if to remind the Proteas how costly that drop could be. IND 31/2

After 21 overs,India 31/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 15) DROPPED ! Kohli makes a mess of a pull short, getting a leading edge, with Philander fumbling at wide mid-off while diving forward. Oh dear! This could prove costly for the Proteas later, given the kind of form that the Indian skipper is in right now. Kohli smacks the ball through the covers off the fourth delivery of the over, collecting his second boundary. Four runs and a dropped chance off the over.

After 22 overs,India 34/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 1 , Virat Kohli (C) 17) Pujara finally gets off the mark off the 54th delivery that he faces, eliciting a "HE'S OFF THE MARK!" from on-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, as well as smiles from his teammates. Kohli runs the ball towards backward square-leg off the last ball of the over for a couple of runs. Three off the over.

First run for Pujara.... off 54 balls.... loud loud cheer at the Wanderers... almost as if he has got a half-century here.... but the batsman won't mind. He likes to play for time. Dare I say he has left well so far, watching for the away going delivery. Meanwhile, lucky life for Virat...

Andile Phehlukwayo introduced into the attack in the 23rd over of the innings from the Corlett Drive End, replacing Rabada after a seven-over spell.

Rajesh Chauhan took 57 balls to get off the mark at Ahmedabad against Sri Lanka in 1994 which is an Indian record while Cheteshwar Pujara took 54 balls.

After 24 overs,India 40/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Ngidi continues from the other end. Kohli gets an inside-edge that nearly disturbs the off-stump, with the ball deflecting of Kohli's leg on that occasion. Ngidi fires a loopy, slower ball off the last delivery, with Kohli deciding against a single after patting it down the ground. Third maiden for Ngidi off his fourth over.

FOUR ! Short and wide from Phehlukwayo, and Kohli slashes this one wide of gully to collect his third boundary! IND 45/2

After 25 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Pujara collects a single off the second delivery of Phehlukwayo's second over, while Kohli slashes a short, wide delivery that runs away to the third man fence off the fourth delivery of the over. Five off the over, with Phehlukwayo looking a tad expensive in the two overs that he has bowled so far.

After 26 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Pujara gets an inside-edge while looking to defend the ball off the third delivery of the over, with the ball landing close to his off-stump on the occasion. Pujara gets hit on the abdominal area off the last delivery, though one assumes he might be protected around that area. Maiden for Ngidi.

India will have tipped the scale back in their favour if this session only finishes at 2-down... For all the chances created, Kohli and Pujara have batted well. Still doesn't explain the decision to bat first though.

After 27 overs,India 45/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 5 , Virat Kohli (C) 24) Kohli flicks the ball off the second delivery towards the leg side, but decides against a single after being intercepted by an agile Elgar. Sharp drive down the ground, but Phehlukway sticks his left foot out to deflect the ball, and save four runs for the hosts. First maiden for Phehlukwayo. And it's LUNCH on Day 1 , with India reaching 45/2 at the end of the first session, thanks mainly to the strokes of Kohli and the patience of Pujara.

India have done well to go lunch with only two down. South Africa could have had 4

The South African pacers continue to terrorise the Indian batsmen, as they grab the advantage at the start of the third and final Test. Another disappointing outing for both Rahul and Vijay, with Kohli and Pujara somewhat steadying the ship in the remainder of the session with their unbroken 32-run stand. Let's see if the Proteas continue to make further inroads into the Indian batting lineup in the second session, or whether the current Indian batsmen at the crease can forge a solid fightback. We'll return in about 30 minutes' time.

As a Batsman You need some luck on this track, and #ViratKohli gets his....is he gonna make them pay .... #SAvsIND

Two changes : Rahane and Bhuvneshwar come in place of Rohit and Ashwin.

Just one change: Phehlukwayo comes in place of Maharaj.

OUT ! Rahul's poor run in the ongoing tour continues, and Philander strikes straightaway in his 50th Test! Angles this one into the batsman and waist height, getting an inside-edge that brushes past his hip, before settling into de Kock's gloves. IND 7/1

OUT ! Rabada doesn't take long to collect a wicket, removing Vijay in just his fourth delivery! Full delivery that moves away from Vijay, with the latter poking at it and getting a thick edge that travels to de Kock. IND 13/2

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 at Johannesburg, latest update: The South African pacers continue to terrorise the Indian batsmen, as they grab the advantage at the start of the third and final Test. Another disappointing outing for both Rahul and Vijay, with Kohli and Pujara somewhat steadying the ship in the remainder of the session with their unbroken 32-run stand. Let's see if the Proteas continue to make further inroads into the Indian batting lineup in the second session, or whether the current Indian batsmen at the crease can forge a solid fightback. We'll return in about 40 minutes' time.

Preview: India will aim to avoid an embarrassing series whitewash and salvage some pride when they meet a confident South Africa in the third and final Test match which starts at the Wanderers Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first two Test matches, India were outplayed in every department of the game. Skipper Virat Kohli also agreed that their opponents were way better.

But in the upcoming match, India will like to turn the tables and like to finish the series on a positive note.

However, it will not be an easy job for the Indians. With the conditions and pitch favouring the hosts, the visitors may find it tough to survive the full five days.

India could witness an archetypal South African wicket – hard and dry with plenty of bounce – which often provides lots of seam movement up front.

Spinners could also play an important role on the fourth and fifth days, so the inclusion of a tweaker could be helpful in the second innings.

In the batting department, apart from Kohli, all the other batsmen have totally failed to step up to the occasion.

Some of them are guilty of playing reckless shots – which would have worked on a slow pitch – in the first two Tests and coming into the third game, they will have got a measure of the task ahead.

The Indian team is full of stroke-makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their attitude of dominating the bowlers with a flurry of strokes will not work in the third match.

Instead, they must harness the art of controlling the South African pace quartet by curtailing their habit of going after each and every delivery.

Calls for the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane, known for his quiet approach, instead of fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma have grown over the last few days.

It will not be a surprise if either Lokesh Rahul or Rohit sit out, while Parthiv Patel may find himself in the openers' slot.

In their bowling department, seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, alongwith lone spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played sensibly but the fielding let them down.

On the other hand, South Africa will depend upon Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to score the bulk of their runs.

Rookie pacers Lungi Ngidi, who was the man of the Match in the last game will be crucial once again along with Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada. Keshav Maharaj will be the lone spinner for the hosts and may play a crucial role in the second innings.

Squads

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Lokesh Rahul.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

With inputs from IANS