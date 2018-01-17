Big day for the batsmen coming up as we gear up for the final day at Centurion #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/sno2diKSh7

Who will be the key batsman for India today? I think Cheteshwar Pujara... what about you?

This pitch has shown ample instances of ball keeping low. Trust to do it much the same today, if not more. Batsmen will have to look to score, and also watch out for variable bounce. Tough, tough task. If India do not lose, they will come out the more confident of the two sides for sure.

Pitch report is here, and it's not very good for India. The cracks have widened and the pitch is likely to break further under the baking sun. Odd ball will misbehave.India will need to bring their 'A' game today. It will be too late afterwards anyway.

Teams have walked out. SA in a huddle, possibly thinking of sealing the series here. India would be hoping for some pluck from their batsmen. Pujara to take first strike. Kagiso Rabada to start.

Day 5... Will this be over before lunch? Will be over before tea? Will Pujara get a draw for India? Or... Will Rohit win this?

After 24 overs,India 38/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Parthiv Patel 7) First ball from Rabada did come in a touch. Defended solidly by Pujara. Next came further in from the same spot. Excellent judgement from Pujara there; lets that one go over his middle stump. He pushes on the off-side for a single on the third ball to get the first run of the morning. Patel, battled and bruised yesterday, defends this solidly, and quite inevitable, a bouncer arrives from around the wicket. He ducks underneath. Guides the last ball to point where a misfield gives them two.

FOUR! Slight width from Philander and Pujara guides this past point for the first boundary of the day.

After 25 overs,India 44/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 17, Parthiv Patel 7) Vernon Philander to start the second over. He ambles in and pitches one slightly outside off, and the width allows Pujara to guide this for a boundary. He corrects his line on next ball, and gets some away movement. Pujara leaves. Pitches up next, and a push to mid-off gets Pujara a single. Positive batting here. Patel defends-cuts to covers for no run. Next is defended solidly by Parthiv, and Philander has a shy at the stumps. Disturbs the timber but no harm done. Line goes awry on the last ball which is outside leg. They run a bye.

After 26 overs,India 47/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 19, Parthiv Patel 8) Rabada continues. The first one keeps low, but is kept out by Patel. Next two are back of lenth and within stumps, defended solidly by Patel. Fourth ball comes in, played with inside half of the bat to mid on and an overthrow gets them a single. Pujara rides the bounce on the last ball, and they run two.

OUT! That's run-out. Cheteshwar Pujara is run-out. He was run-out in the first innings too. He puts in a dive but Quinton de Kock has caught him short there. Third-umpire took longer than usual, but its out nevertheless. Massive blow to India's chances.

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the first Indian to be dismissed run out twice in a Test played in South Africa. Infact, Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the first Indian batsman to be dismissed run out twice in a Test match.

After 27 overs, India 51/4 (Rohit Sharma 1, Parthiv Patel 11) Well, that was an eventful over from Philander. Pujara goes first ball on what was a needless run-out. You can't take on AB de Villiers' arm. That was a neat, flat throw from deep starlight to the keeper. Muffled appeal against Rohit Sharma first ball, who runs a single nevertheless. That one came in but he inside-edged it. It was on leg-stump too. Philander comes round the wicket from Patel and the first ball keeps low. Things happening here. Same with next, but he defends well. Takes a single to point on the fifth ball and Sharma is rapped on the gloves on the last ball. Variable bounce.

FOUR! Excellent cover drive by Patel of Rabada. Not over-pitched, but he went through with the shot, and reaped the rewards.

Came down to whether a bail was off the groove but should never have come to that.

Pujara knows his limitations while batting, so why is he trying to extend himself while running? He has no one to blame himself, and he has let his team down disastrously

After 28 overs, India 55/4 (Rohit Sharma 1, Parthiv Patel 15) Rabada again. Beats Parthiv on the first ball. Played and missed. Follows up with a bouncer and a fuller ball, both of which are negotiated well by Parthiv. He gets a boundary next and is beaten on the last ball. No harm though.

The most runs made by a team on Day 5 in South Africa in Tests is 214. England made it against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1910.

After 29 overs, India 60/4 (Rohit Sharma 6, Parthiv Patel 15) Philander. He has brought the keeper up for Rohit Sharma who lets the first one go and defends the next. He guides the next away-swinger past slips for a four. Single off the last ball.

FOUR! Lovely straight drive by Patel off Rabada. Right behind that one.

18 minutes into the day... Pujara has been run out again... for the second time in this Test... You can say India have been run out in this Test. Shambles!

OUT! Parthiv's gone on the hook. Takes on the short ball from Rabada and Morne Morkel takes a lovely diving catch at long leg. India lose half their side. It's ending quickly.

After 30 overs,India 65/5 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Hardik Pandya 0) Another eventful over from Rabada. A lovely four by Parthiv followed by his dismissal. Hardik Pandya joins Rohit Sharma. They need a fight from someone. Hardik starts with a confident push to mid-on for no run.

FOUR! Stunning shot from Rohit given the situation. This was pitched on middle by Philander and Rohit gracefully flicks it over mid-wicket.

After 31 overs,India 70/5 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , Hardik Pandya 0) Philander continues with the keeper up. Rohit picks a boundary over midwicket on the first ball and defends the next two. Guides the fourth one to deep point for a single. He needs to be careful with such shots though. Pandya pushes next to mid-on. This came in a touch. The last ball is defended solidly by Pandya.

Brilliant catch from Morkel. Covered a lot of ground. Patel taking on the short ball. You would want to believe that was unnecessary... But you cannot beat it when some one puts in that dive.

After 32 overs,India 75/5 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Hardik Pandya 0) Rabada draws Rohit with that fifth-stump line. He obliges with a lose drive. Beaten. Needs to be careful here. He keeps next two out with little feet movement and collects a boundary on the fourth ball. He chops the next towards point, and collects a single to third man on the last ball.

After 33 overs,India 75/5 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Hardik Pandya 0) First bowling change here. Keshav Maharaj into the attack. He pitches everything outside Rohit Sharma's leg-stump who keeps padding him away. Maiden.

After 34 overs,India 80/5 ( Rohit Sharma 17 , Hardik Pandya 5) Double change. Lungi Ngidi comes on and hits the right length straightaway. Good bounce on the first one, it is defended nicely. There's the edge on the second ball. Hits high on the bat and a flying-slip would have had it. Keshav Maharaj's dive keeps them to two. Ngidi pitches closer to off-stump now and Pandya defends this nicely. He turns the next past midwicket for a couple. Repeats the shot on the next ball. This one goes to square leg and they run single. Rohit Sharma hangs his bat loosely on the last ball and is beaten. He really needs to tighten up here.

After 35 overs,India 83/5 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Hardik Pandya 6) Maharaj to Pandya. He continues over the wicket, looking to exploit the rough outside right-hander's legs. He sweeps for a single to long leg. Rohit defends next three and guides a slightly-shorter fifth ball for a couple. No run on the last ball.

OUT! Pandya is gone. He tries a ramp and toe-ends the catch to wicketkeeper. Quinton de Kock jumps and pouches this one-handed. Superb catch, but needless shot. Pandya c de Kock b Ngidi 6

Less said the better about Pandya's batting approach the better. Absolutely atrocious shot to play it over slips with score reading 83/5. 6 down now!

After 36 overs,India 83/6 ( Rohit Sharma 19 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0) Ngidi to Pandya. He lets one go, defends the next, and fatally attempts a needless ramp on the third. That was too wide and too high, and the thick outside edge is pouched. Big wicket. Ashwin, the new batsman. Plays out a dot first-ball and attempts a loose slice on the next. Beaten. What are they doing? Ngidi bangs one short. It takes Ashwin's shoulder on the way to de Kock. They appeal and review, but Ashwin survives. Its a wicket maiden

After 37 overs,India 87/6 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Ravichandran Ashwin 3) Rohit collects a single off the third delivery of the over, sweeping it behind square. Maharaj switches to round-the-wicket to Ashwin, who cuts the fourth delivery towards extra-cover for a couple of runs. Four off the over.

OUT ! Ngidi's dream run continues, as Ashwin gets an audible nick to the keeper while going for a drive! IND 87/7 Ashwin c de Kock b Ashwin 3(6)

FOUR ! Shami gets in line with the bounce and dabs the ball towards the backward point fence to end the 38th over. IND 93/7

After 38 overs,India 93/7 ( Rohit Sharma 20 , Mohammed Shami 6) Ngidi continues from the other end, and snuffs Ashwin out off the very first delivery with a length ball along the fourth stump line that gets a thick edge off the willow. There was little foot movement from Ash on that occasion, and he walks back offering little resistance. Shami walks out, and gets a double off the first ball that he faces, before guiding a short one towards the backward point fence off the last ball. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Rohit gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the square-leg fence off Maharaj! IND 97/7

SIX ! Rohit is starting to attack now, and he might as well go for a shot or two with the inevitable defeat looming large. Dances down the pitch and connects his slog well, with the ball disappearing over long-on! IND 103/7

After 39 overs,India 104/7 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , Mohammed Shami 6) Rohit opts to attack in Maharaj's fifth over, sweeping one towards the square-leg fence for a four before dancing down the track to deposit the ball over long-on for a six. Collects a single off the last ball to retain strike for the following over. 11 off the over.

After 40 overs,India 106/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 7) Rohit guides the ball towards third man for a single off the fourth delivery of the over, bringing Shami back on strike. Risky single collected by the tailender collected off the penultimate delivery. Swing and a miss for Rohit off a short ball at the end of the over. Meanwhile, the local spectators have resorted to singing their national anthem. With a series-clinching win around the corner, what better a time!

FOUR ! Shami has decided he's going to have some fun now. Smacks a full delivery from Maharaj towards long-on, where Morkel fails to cut the ball off. IND 110/7

After 41 overs,India 115/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 14) Shami smacks a full delivery from Maharaj down the ground, with the ball beating Morkel before crossing over the boundary rope. Shami guides the ball towards backward point next ball, getting just about enough time to come back for a third. Byes collected off the penultimate delivery, with the ball going past de Kock, with Rohit coming back for a second. Dot off the last ball. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Thick outside edge off Shami's bat flies over ABD in the slips, and away to the third man fence! IND 119/7

After 42 overs,India 121/7 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , Mohammed Shami 20) Shami gets a thick edge off the second ball that flies over de Villiers in the slips, and runs away to the third man fence. The tailender taps a yorker from Ngidi towards square-leg for a double off the last ball of the over. Six off the over.

Shami doing well, calling all his batting prowess to deny Ngidi so far. But a little more tact needed in farming the strike.

South Africa quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi blasted through India's top order at the end of Day 4, a burst that crucially included the wicket of captain Virat Kohli, to leave India still 252 runs short of its victory target.

India was facing a record run chase at Centurion, or the prospect of surviving for an entire day without its best player, to stay alive in the three-test series, which South Africa leads 1-0.

India's run of nine straight series victories appeared destined to end after South Africa set the tourists a tough target of 287 to win, and then removed openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul and Kohli in the last hour and 45 minutes of the day.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 11 not out for India and after surviving what appeared to be an edge behind off Morne Morkel that the South Africans curiously didn't appeal for. Parthiv Patel was with him on 5 not out, but encapsulated India's battered and bruised status in its second innings when he was hit in the midriff by an Ngidi delivery and was left hunched over in pain.

Ngidi, on his test debut, had 2-14 and produced the biggest celebration of the day, and maybe the test, for the South Africans when he trapped Kohli lbw seven overs from the end. Kohli made 153, half of India's runs, in the first innings.

"It's massive for us and I think it's massive for India, knowing he is not batting," South Africa's Dean Elgar said. "He's a very special batsman as we saw in the first innings and we knew it was a massive moment to get him out."

Although South Africa was in complete control, it took the No 2-ranked Proteas 3 ½ days to rise to that position on a SuperSport Park pitch that demanded especially hard work from the bowlers.

"I don't know what they were thinking when they made this wicket," India seam bowler Ishant Sharma said. "But, OK, whatever it is we have to play on it and the conditions are same for both teams. Tomorrow we will try to win."

South Africa first wrestled control through a grinding innings by skipper Faf du Plessis, who faced 141 balls over nearly four overs for his 48. That carried South Africa to 258 all out in its second innings and a lead of 286. Du Plessis and Vernon Philander (26 off 85 balls) worked their way through 156 deliveries — 26 overs — in the middle session for a 46-run partnership that pushed South Africa toward relative safety.

Their attritional approach was in response to a burst of three wickets in the first session of the day from India's Mohamed Shami (4-49) that threatened to leave the game wide open. India collected those three wickets in the space of six overs and for just 19 runs.

At 163-5, du Plessis decided it was time to shut the door and he was at the wicket for another 41 overs to keep India out. He hit just four fours, but that barely mattered for the bigger picture.

Du Plessis was the second last man out for South Africa, dismissed by a one-handed catch by Jasprit Bumrah (3-70) off his own bowling and shortly after he had dropped a similar chance from du Plessis.

By then, South Africa's lead meant India would need a record fourth-innings score to win.

The highest fourth innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was the discredited test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of the disgraced and late South African captain Hansie Cronje.

A better gauge might be the next best score, 228-9, also by England, in 2009.

So, India's challenge was daunting even before Rabada and Ngidi sent Vijay, Rahul and Kohli back to the dressing rooms.

With inputs from AP