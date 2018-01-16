After 89 overs,South Africa 245/9 ( Morne Morkel 0 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Du Plessis refuses to take a single off the first two deliveries. Under pressure to get a few runs on the board, he tries driving the ball down the ground, but ends up patting an off-cutter back to Bumrah, who doesn't mess up a chance this time. Fine catch in the end, as he somehow manages to hold on to the ball with his outstretched right arm. Wicket-maiden for Bumrah, with last man in Ngidi blocking out the remaining deliveries. SA's lead worth 73 with a wicket left.

Ravichandran Ashwin brought back with left-handed tailender Morne Morkel still around, hopefully to end the innings as quickly as possible.

FOUR ! Morkel plays the last ball of the 90th over towards the square-leg boundary, bringing up the 250 for the Proteas! SA 251/9

After 90 overs,South Africa 251/9 ( Morne Morkel 6 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Morkel finally gets off the mark off the second delivery of the over, guiding it off his hips towards short fine-leg for a couple of runs. The penultimate delivery is one that bounces steeply, catching Morkel by surprise. The lanky pacer ends the over with a swat towards the square-leg fence, getting a boundary and bringing up the 250 for the Proteas. Six off the over.

Faf du Plessis missed out on becoming the sixth South African captain to score two fifty-plus scores in a home Test. South African captains to score fifty-plus runs in both the innings of a home Test: Nummy Deane Alan Melville Dudley Nourse Trevor Goddard Graeme Smith (2)

FOUR ! Morkel makes room, and smacks the ball down the ground off Shami! That elicits a few smiles from the South African dressing room, and ought to make the bowler all the more grumpy! SA 258/9

After 91 overs,South Africa 258/9 ( Morne Morkel 10 , Lungi Ngidi 1) Two leg byes collected off the third ball of the over, after the cherry deflects off Ngidi's helmet and runs over the slips, with the batsman coming back for a second. Yorker off the penultimate delivery, with Ngidi setting off for a single after squeezing it towards square-leg. Morkel makes room for a slog down the ground off the last ball of the over, collecting his second boundary. Seven off the over.

OUT ! Ngidi is the last man dismissed, slogging straight into the hands of Vijay at long-on, as South Africa set India a tough target of 287 . Finally a wicket for Ashwin in this innings. Vijay runs up the stairs almost immediately after the catch, as he will have to walk out along with Rahul within a few minutes. SA 258 all out Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1(10)

The highest target successfully chased by an Asian team in South Africa in Tests is 191 (by Pakistan at Port Elizabeth in 2007). India are up against history!

After 91.3 overs,South Africa 258/10 ( Morne Morkel 10 , ) Ngidi pokes around for a couple of deliveries, before holing out to Vijay at long-on off the third delivery of the over for the South African innings to come to an end. And India have been set a challenging target of 287 to level the ongoing series. Morkel remains unbeaten on the other end after an entertaining 11-ball knock that fetched him 10 runs. Vijay runs upstairs almost immediately after taking the catch, as he will have to open the innings along with Rahul.

287... If you thought 208 was chaseable in Cape Town... This is probably more chaseable. India's golden chance to draw level. 32 overs left today.

All told, fine effort to bowl SA out for 258. Going by pas record at the Centurion, run chase wont be easy. But has SA's tardy run-scoring made things somewhat easier for India? Only time will tell, but a helluva opportunity to draw level in the series

At 163/5, the prospect of bowling the South Africans out for less than 200 would've come as a glimmer of hope for the visitors. However, Faf du Plessis fought back against the visitors, finding ideal support from Philander, to guide the hosts past the 250-run mark. Advantage South Africa at the start of the second Indian innings, and the visiting batting lineup will have to produce something special in the next three-and-a-half sessions.

Vijay and Rahul walk out to bat at the start of India's second innings, with the South Africans strutting out in a state of confidence. Philander to open the bowling from the Pavilion End.

After 1 overs,India 1/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Philander starts off from the Pavilion End, with Vijay collecting a single off the very first delivery of the over. Vern gets the ball to swing away from Rahul off the next ball, beating Rahul's outside edge by a distance. Just one collected off the over.

For a change, it is Rabada who will be sharing the new ball with Philander at the start of India's second innings.

After 2 overs,India 3/0 ( Murali Vijay 3 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Vijay gets an extra run after setting off for a quick single off the third delivery of the over, thanks to overthrows. The ball stays low off the last ball of the over as Vijay opts to shoulder his arms to that one. Two off the over.

After 3 overs,India 5/0 ( Murali Vijay 4 , Lokesh Rahul 1) Couple of quick singles collected off this over, with Rahul getting off the mark off the seventh delivery that he faces. Just two runs off the over. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram hasn't been on the field since the start of the Indian innings due to a mild left quadricep strain, with 12th man Theunis de Bruyn taking his place.

Murali Vijay's batting average in Test cricket: 1st innings - 51.88 2nd innings - 26.00 It's time for him to take more responsibility and improve his average little a bit in the second innings.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, and this one comes through a punch off Vijay's bat off the third delivery of the fourth over. IND 9/0

After 4 overs,India 11/0 ( Murali Vijay 9 , Lokesh Rahul 2) Good over for the Indians, with Vijay collecting the first boundary of the innings with a solid punch through square. Couple of singles traded off the last two deliveries of the over, with six coming off it.

After 5 overs,India 11/0 ( Murali Vijay 9 , Lokesh Rahul 2) Philander keeps firing along a tight line outside off to Rahul, with the latter deciding against taking any risks in the over, resulting in the first maiden of the innings.

After 6 overs,India 11/0 ( Murali Vijay 9 , Lokesh Rahul 2) Back-to-back maidens for the South Africans, with Vijay opting to either block of leave the deliveries alone in this over.

After 7 overs,India 11/0 ( Murali Vijay 9 , Lokesh Rahul 2) Philander collects a second successive maiden, making it three on the trot for the Proteas. Ends the over with a delivery that keeps low, beats Rahul's defence and flies close to the base of the off-stump. Rahul's scored two off the 22 deliveries faced so far.

OUT! Murali VIjay chops on! Kagiso Rabada keeps it on a length, around off, Vijay tries to defend but the ball keeps low and he chops on. Vijay falls for 9. Vijay b Rabada 9(25)

After 8 overs,India 11/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 2 , Cheteshwar Pujara 0) Rabada keeps it on a length and around off, Vijay prods forward in defense. He defends the second ball with an angled bat. Murali rides the bounce of the third delivery and pushes it to cover. He sees the line of the fourth ball and lets it go to QDK. And India lose their first wicket which brings Pujara to the centre.

Uh oh, India lose Vijay early. Pitch getting dicey, balls beginning to keep low. Rabada, who can get it to skid at high pace, the danger man

After 9 overs,India 14/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 3 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Rahul glances the second ball to deep backward square leg for a single. Philander pitches the fifth ball on a length and outside off, Pujara runs it down past gully for a brace. The final ball is full and on the sticks, Pujara blocks it.

Ball starting to keep high and low... Philander keeping it low, Rabada making it fly, and then suddenly one will do the opposite... happened to Vijay and had his number. Inside edge off a low one and India are one-down. 287 looks a long way off from here... Need a big one from Pujara.

After 10 overs,India 16/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Rahul pats one to gully and Pujara calls him across for a single. QDK fails to collect the third ball cleanly and India run a bye. Two came in the over.

After 11 overs,India 16/1 ( Lokesh Rahul 4 , Cheteshwar Pujara 2) Third maiden for Philander in six overs, with Pujara opting to remain defensive. Real pressure built up for the Indians at the moment, thanks to the early dismissal of Vijay.

Change of bowling. Lungisani Ngidi introduced for the first time in the attack.

OUT ! Soft dismissal for Rahul, as he cuts a rising delivery from Ngidi straight to Maharaj at point! The debutant strikes off his first delivery of the second Indian innings! IND 16/2 Rahul c Maharaj b Ngidi 4(29)

After 12 overs,India 16/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Ngidi is introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the innings, and he strikes straightaway, though this one's a case of Rahul offering Maharaj some catching practice at point. Out walks skipper Virat Kohli, finding himself in a familiar situation once again. India's opening woes continue to haunt them in this tour. Wicket maiden to start things off for Ngidi this innings.

Change from both ends now. Morkel into the attack from the other end.

Rahul gone... India 16/2... giving catching practice to South Africa's cordon. They don't drop many. Unlike you know who...

After 13 overs,India 16/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Double bowling change, with Morkel replacing Philander from the Pavilion End, and he starts off with a maiden. Meanwhile, the ball continues to play tricks on the batsman as far as the variable bounce is concerned.

FOUR ! Kohli gets a thick outside edge off Ngidi, that runs between backward point and the slips, getting the Indian captain off the mark in the process. IND 20/2

After 14 overs,India 21/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) Five runs collected off the 14th over, including a boundary off Kohli's bat that gets him off the mark, though this comes off a thick edge after the batsman gets squared up by Ngidi.

After 15 overs,India 21/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 2 , Virat Kohli (C) 5) The third delivery of the 15th over witnesses the ball keep rather low, forcing Kohli to bring his bat down in the last second to prevent a possible lbw. Second successive maiden for Morkel.

FOUR ! Flicked away towards the long-leg fence by Pujara, with Morkel failingto stop the ball near the boundary despite a brave dive. IND 25/2

Kohli goes for the review straightaway after getting trapped lbw by Ngidi.

OUT! HUGE WICKET FOR SA ! The odd bounce and the sharp movement into the pads does Kohli in, as Ngidi gets the prized wicket of the Indian captain! Kohli goes for a desperate review, and starts walking back to the pavilion as soon as he sees the impact on the giant screen, not even waiting for hawkeye. IND 26/3 Kohli lbw Ngidi 5(20)

After 16 overs,India 26/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Pujara flicks the ball towards the long-leg boundary at the start of the over, beating Morkel at long-leg to collect his first boundary. Hands the strike back to Kohli next ball with a single. Kohli gets foxed by the bounce and sharp movement off the last delivery of the over, getting trapped lbw to hand the debutant a HUGE wicket. Tries reviewing it, but in vain, as India end up losing one. Five runs and a wicket.

Loud cry for Lungi Ngidi... Loud cheer to meet his cry and why not.... Virat Kohli is gone. Crashing into his stumps... plumb LBW. This has game over written all over it. 26/3.

After 17 overs,India 26/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0) Morkel continues from the other end, with the Proteas staring at a series-clinching win already. Pujara blocks out all the deliveries of the over, giving the lanky pacer his third successive maiden.

India's highest total in the fourth innings of a Test in South Africa is 206/3. They made it at Port Elizabeth in 2001 and that match ended in a draw.

Parthiv Patel cops a nasty blow on his ribs in the third delivery of the 18th over, and he is down to his hunches right now. Out walks the physio to his aid.

Meanwhile, news reports are coming in of Virat Kohli being fined 25 percent of his match fee for poor on-field behaviour on Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Centurion, latest update: Morkel continues from the other end, with the Proteas staring at a series-clinching win already. Pujara blocks out all the deliveries of the over, giving the lanky pacer his third successive maiden.

Day 3 Report: South Africa ground its way to 90-2 and a lead of 118 over India in the second Test on Monday, increasing the possibility that Virat Kohli's 153 wouldn't be enough to save his team's winning run.

AB de Villiers was 50 not out for South Africa, and Dean Elgar 36 not out at Centurion, where the Test and series started to seep away from India on an afternoon when a thunderstorm interrupted play and bad light caused an early end — to the dismay of the Indians.

At stumps, South Africa still had eight wickets left in its second innings and will be targeting a lead of 250 at least, which statistics show is difficult to chase in the fourth innings at SuperSport Park.

Should India fail to win, it would end a run of nine straight series victories for the top-ranked team in the world. South Africa already leads 1-0 in the three-match contest between Test cricket's top two teams.

Whatever the doubts over India's No. 1 ranking outside of the home comforts of India, there were none over the class of Kohli, whose 21st Test century was a blend of grit and attacking intent and almost single-handedly took his team to 307 all out and just 28 behind South Africa's first-innings score of 335. The next best score by an Indian batsman was 46, by opener Murali Vijay.

"Virat's innings was very crucial for us, it brought us back into the game," India seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah said. "It's always good that your captain is leading from the front."

And while India continues to struggle in big series away from home, 11 of Kohli's 21 Test tons have been made outside India. He was just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make 150 in a Test in South Africa.

He hit 15 fours at Centurion, faced 217 balls, and was at the crease for over six hours in an effort to drag his team back into the contest.

Having arrived at 28-2, Kohli was the last man out a day later when he miscued a drive off fast bowler Morne Morkel and was caught at mid-on by de Villiers. His innings lifted India out of early trouble, saw it through another slump at 164-5, and nearly took India into the lead for the first time this series.

It was the India captain's fourth Test century in his last seven Test innings.

But Kohli's frustration has also been apparent through the series, both in the field and while batting. In this Test he has regularly thrown his arms in the air at a missed catch or a poor piece of fielding from a teammate.

On Monday, he tossed his bat to the ground when batting partner Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 for the day's first wicket and a crucial breakthrough for South Africa. Pandya carelessly failed to ground his bat despite it being over the crease when a throw by Vernon Philander crashed into the stumps.

"Virat is very competitive ... that's his nature," Morkel said. "It gets him going and keeps him going. But we don't take any notice."

Kohli's only real help on the third day came from Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit seven fours in his 38 and stuck around with Kohli for nearly 15 overs in a partnership of 71 for the seventh wicket. When Ashwin went to an edge to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Philander, Kohli's reaction was to slam his bat into his pad at the non-striker's end.

India's hopes did briefly brighten before the rainstorm when Bumrah took two early wickets in South Africa's second innings, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla for 1 each inside the first six overs to have the Proteas in deep trouble at 3-2.

De Villiers and Elgar settled South Africa either side of the thunderstorm, though, taking the lead past 100. The gloom set in again for the Indians, who were unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain on a damp outfield that apparently resulted in a wet ball. The tourists also thought the umpires took them off too soon for bad light, just when the ball started beating the bat.

"It's OK," Bumrah said. "We wanted to carry on but we were doing as we were told."

A lead in excess of 250 would be tough for India to face up to and could prove to be series-winning for South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was in the discredited Test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of South African captain Hansie Cronje.

After that, England's 228-9 in 2009 is the next highest.

With inputs from AP