First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation Series | Match 1 Jan 15, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
ENG in AUS | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
England beat Australia by 5 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 17, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

LIVE Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Centurion: SA lead by 118 runs

Date: Tuesday, 16 January, 2018 12:52 IST Match Status: Stumps
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

India in South Africa 3 Test Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

335/10
Overs
113.5
R/R
2.95
Fours
48
Sixes
0
Extras
9
307/10
Overs
92.1
R/R
3.33
Fours
37
Sixes
0
Extras
12
90/2
Overs
29.0
R/R
3.1
Fours
10
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Dean Elgar Batting 36 78 4 1
Jasprit Bumrah 8 2 30 2
Load More

Day 3 Report: South Africa ground its way to 90-2 and a lead of 118 over India in the second Test on Monday, increasing the possibility that Virat Kohli's 153 wouldn't be enough to save his team's winning run.

AB de Villiers was 50 not out for South Africa, and Dean Elgar 36 not out at Centurion, where the Test and series started to seep away from India on an afternoon when a thunderstorm interrupted play and bad light caused an early end — to the dismay of the Indians.

At stumps, South Africa still had eight wickets left in its second innings and will be targeting a lead of 250 at least, which statistics show is difficult to chase in the fourth innings at SuperSport Park.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis and India captain Virat Kohli. AFP

South African skipper Faf du Plessis and India captain Virat Kohli. AFP

Should India fail to win, it would end a run of nine straight series victories for the top-ranked team in the world. South Africa already leads 1-0 in the three-match contest between Test cricket's top two teams.

Whatever the doubts over India's No. 1 ranking outside of the home comforts of India, there were none over the class of Kohli, whose 21st Test century was a blend of grit and attacking intent and almost single-handedly took his team to 307 all out and just 28 behind South Africa's first-innings score of 335. The next best score by an Indian batsman was 46, by opener Murali Vijay.

"Virat's innings was very crucial for us, it brought us back into the game," India seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah said. "It's always good that your captain is leading from the front."

And while India continues to struggle in big series away from home, 11 of Kohli's 21 Test tons have been made outside India. He was just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make 150 in a Test in South Africa.

He hit 15 fours at Centurion, faced 217 balls, and was at the crease for over six hours in an effort to drag his team back into the contest.

Having arrived at 28-2, Kohli was the last man out a day later when he miscued a drive off fast bowler Morne Morkel and was caught at mid-on by de Villiers. His innings lifted India out of early trouble, saw it through another slump at 164-5, and nearly took India into the lead for the first time this series.

It was the India captain's fourth Test century in his last seven Test innings.

But Kohli's frustration has also been apparent through the series, both in the field and while batting. In this Test he has regularly thrown his arms in the air at a missed catch or a poor piece of fielding from a teammate.

On Monday, he tossed his bat to the ground when batting partner Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 for the day's first wicket and a crucial breakthrough for South Africa. Pandya carelessly failed to ground his bat despite it being over the crease when a throw by Vernon Philander crashed into the stumps.

"Virat is very competitive ... that's his nature," Morkel said. "It gets him going and keeps him going. But we don't take any notice."

Kohli's only real help on the third day came from Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit seven fours in his 38 and stuck around with Kohli for nearly 15 overs in a partnership of 71 for the seventh wicket. When Ashwin went to an edge to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Philander, Kohli's reaction was to slam his bat into his pad at the non-striker's end.

India's hopes did briefly brighten before the rainstorm when Bumrah took two early wickets in South Africa's second innings, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla for 1 each inside the first six overs to have the Proteas in deep trouble at 3-2.

De Villiers and Elgar settled South Africa either side of the thunderstorm, though, taking the lead past 100. The gloom set in again for the Indians, who were unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain on a damp outfield that apparently resulted in a wet ball. The tourists also thought the umpires took them off too soon for bad light, just when the ball started beating the bat.

"It's OK," Bumrah said. "We wanted to carry on but we were doing as we were told."

A lead in excess of 250 would be tough for India to face up to and could prove to be series-winning for South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was in the discredited Test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of South African captain Hansie Cronje.

After that, England's 228-9 in 2009 is the next highest.

With inputs from AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6257 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4747 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all