After 76 overs,South Africa 215/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 24 , ) Poor delivery by Ishant off the third ball, firing a full toss around Maharaj's leg that the tailender paddles towards the fine-leg fence to collect his first boundary. Ishant gets his second wicket in as many overs by getting Maharaj caught behind off a delivery that climbs up higher than usual, squaring the batsman up. Ishant goes into delirious celebrations, with the Indians starting to break into SA's defences now after a tough battle. Four runs and a wicket off the 76th over.

Ashwin brought back into the attack in the 77th over of the innings.

Ishant Sharma.... senior bowler comes to the party! Some serious spell this is turning out to be, in summation with his first innings' performance. Ishant has been tireless, a workhorse on an unhelpful pitch, bowling with experience and guile than pace and movement. Maharaj goes cheaply, South Africa in bother here.

After 77 overs,South Africa 218/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 27 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Ashwin is brought back into the attack. Du Plessis gets a double after edging wide of the slip fielder off the second delivery. Retains strike for the following over with a single off the last ball. Another three overs to go before the second new ball becomes available.

The highest target successfully chased at Centurion is 249 which England chased against South Africa in 2000.The hosts are three runs away from that score right now.

After 78 overs,South Africa 219/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 28 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Ishant continues from the other end, with just one run coming off the 78th over. Rabada is yet to get off the mark after facing three deliveries. SA's lead, in the meantime, is worth 247, and already seems like a tough ask from the Indians should the hosts declare straightaway.

Hardik Pandya returns to the attack after being replaced by Ashwin for exactly an over.

FOUR ! Smacked through the covers by du Plessis off the last ball of the 79th over. Only the second boundary for du Plessis in the 113 deliveries that he has faced so far. SA 223/7

After 79 overs,South Africa 223/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 32 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Four runs collected off the over bowled by Pandya, who returns to the attack after being replaced by Ashwin for an over. Du Plessis smacks the ball through covers off the last delivery of the over, collecting only his second boundary in the 113 deliveries that he has faced so far.

Change of ends for Ashwin, as he comes into the attack in place of Ishant. The ploy is to get rid of Rabada, who can be a useful batsman himself.

After 80 overs,South Africa 225/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 32 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Two byes collected off the second delivery of the over, with the ball kicking up higher than usual, with Kohli fumbling in the slips to let the ball run away from him. Rabada manages to stick to the crease till the end of the over. The second new ball is now available for the Indians, though we're not sure when Kohli would want to get it.

After 81 overs,South Africa 226/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 33 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Kohli decides against taking the second new ball straightaway, with Pandya operating with the old cherry in the 81st over. Just one run off the over, collected by the SA captain off the third delivery of the over. Meanwhile, SA's lead is in excess of 250 right now.

No Ashwin now, with Kohli bringing Ashwin into play only with the tail-ender on strike. Shami to bowl this over.

India have not taken the new ball... surprisingly.... and even more surprisingly, Shami is bowling finally... the last over before tea.

FOUR ! Pulled away by du Plessis off the last ball of the second session of Day 4. Has been a tough battle for the South African captain so far, and he has been standing strong so far. Meanwhile, it's 3,000 Test runs for Faf du Plessis with that shot! SA 230/7

After 82 overs,South Africa 230/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 37 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Shami bowls the 82nd over, with Ashwin being utilised only with Rabada on strike. Meanwhile, Rabada gets a warning from umpire Michael Gough for backing up a little too much before the ball gets bowled. Du Plessis pulls the ball towards backward square-leg off the last delivery of the over to collect his third boundary, and complete 3,000 Test runs. With that, it's tea on Day 4 of the 2nd Test.

End of what turned out to be a testing session for both teams. Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander did well to hold the innings together after the flurry of wickets in Shami's spell, defying the Indian attack with a display of grit and patience. With the SA captain still going strong with the lead already crossing the 250-run mark, it's advantage South Africa with four sessions to go in this Test.

The players make their way back to the ground at the start of the final session of Day 4. Rabada will be on strike, and Ashwin it is who will be bowling to him from the Pavilion End.

After 83 overs,South Africa 230/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 37 , Kagiso Rabada 0) Kohli continues with his ploy of utilising Ashwin everytime Rabada is on strike, giving him the ball for the first over of the final session of Day 4. Rabada opts to either block or leave for the entirety of this over, giving Ash his sixth maiden.

FOUR ! Rabada gets off the mark in the 21st delivery that he faces, and does so with a perfect straight drive that sends the ball running down the ground. SA 235/7

After 84 overs,South Africa 235/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 38 , Kagiso Rabada 4) Shami continues from the other end. Slip fielder deployed wide for this over. Du Plessis tackles the extra bounce off the third delivery, guiding it towards the off side for a single. Lovely punch down the ground by Rabada to end the over, and get off the mark in the 21st delivery that he faces.

Yet another one-over spell for Ashwin exclusively for Rabada, as Kohli brings Bumrah back into the attack with Faf on strike.

Can understand how this is a time eating tactic from South Africa... but not sure why India haven't taken new ball. Afraid of conceding a few too many runs with it?

After 85 overs,South Africa 242/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 45 , Kagiso Rabada 4) Du Plessis punches the first ball of Bumrah's new spell towards extra-cover for a couple of runs, before pulling the next one towards the midwicket boundary to collect his fourth boundary. Collects a single off the next ball, with Rabada remaining defensive off the last three deliveries. Seven off the over.

India have got themselves in a fine pickle... SA are now ahead by 270. Take the new ball and they will go after it anyway... don't take it, and you will not be able to get them out. Played right into Faf du Plessis' hands.

After 86 overs,South Africa 243/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 46 , Kagiso Rabada 4) Tight over from Shami, as du Plessis stays defensive throughout the over, and collects a single off the last ball of the over, retaining strike for the following over. Looks like Faf will farm the strike for now in order to prevent the prospect of Rabada facing Ashwin.

After 87 overs,South Africa 244/7 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 47 , Kagiso Rabada 4) DROPPED! Was a tough change for Bumrah after du Plessis drove it straight to the bowler, with the former getting a bit of a hand to it while still in his follow through. Unfortunately for him, this will count as a drop, even if it was a tough chance. Du Plessis collects a single off the second delivery. Rabada leaves most of the remaining deliveries alone, with no further runs being scored off the over.

OUT ! Rabada's vigil comes to an end, as Shami angles one into the batsman while pitching it short of length, resulting in a thick edge to Kohli in the slips! SA 245/8 Rabada c Kohli b Shami 4(29)

India have got themselves in a fine pickle... SA are now ahead by 270. Take the new ball and they will go after it anyway... don't take it, and you will not be able to get them out. Played right into Faf du Plessis' hands.

Finally a wicket and guess who provides the breakthrough.... Shami!! India's wait for wicket ends... another with the old ball... It's quite clear what both teams playing at... Lead 273. When will Faf go for it? 9-down?

After 88 overs,South Africa 245/8 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 48 , Morne Morkel 0) Rabada's stay at the crease finally comes to an end as Shami gets a thick edge off his bat that flies to Kohli in the slips, with the pacer angling this one into the batsman while pitching it short of good length. Morkel walks out to bat, and stays put for the next four deliveries, ducking a couple of bouncers along the way. Just one run and a wicket off this over.

OUT ! Bumrah's reflexes work fine this time, as he takes a return catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis two short of a fifty! End of what has been a real display of grit from the SA captain, and one that helped the hosts extend their lead well beyong the 250-run mark. Bumrah foxed the SA captain with an off-cutter, and managed to latch on to the ball with an outstretched right arm. SA 245/9 Du Plessis c & b Bumrah 48(141)

After 89 overs,South Africa 245/9 ( Morne Morkel 0 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Du Plessis refuses to take a single off the first two deliveries. Under pressure to get a few runs on the board, he tries driving the ball down the ground, but ends up patting an off-cutter back to Bumrah, who doesn't mess up a chance this time. Fine catch in the end, as he somehow manages to hold on to the ball with his outstretched right arm. Wicket-maiden for Bumrah, with last man in Ngidi blocking out the remaining deliveries. SA's lead worth 73 with a wicket left.

Ravichandran Ashwin brought back with left-handed tailender Morne Morkel still around, hopefully to end the innings as quickly as possible.

FOUR ! Morkel plays the last ball of the 90th over towards the square-leg boundary, bringing up the 250 for the Proteas! SA 251/9

After 90 overs,South Africa 251/9 ( Morne Morkel 6 , Lungi Ngidi 0) Morkel finally gets off the mark off the second delivery of the over, guiding it off his hips towards short fine-leg for a couple of runs. The penultimate delivery is one that bounces steeply, catching Morkel by surprise. The lanky pacer ends the over with a swat towards the square-leg fence, getting a boundary and bringing up the 250 for the Proteas. Six off the over.

Faf du Plessis missed out on becoming the sixth South African captain to score two fifty-plus scores in a home Test. South African captains to score fifty-plus runs in both the innings of a home Test: Nummy Deane Alan Melville Dudley Nourse Trevor Goddard Graeme Smith (2)

FOUR ! Morkel makes room, and smacks the ball down the ground off Shami! That elicits a few smiles from the South African dressing room, and ought to make the bowler all the more grumpy! SA 258/9

After 91 overs,South Africa 258/9 ( Morne Morkel 10 , Lungi Ngidi 1) Two leg byes collected off the third ball of the over, after the cherry deflects off Ngidi's helmet and runs over the slips, with the batsman coming back for a second. Yorker off the penultimate delivery, with Ngidi setting off for a single after squeezing it towards square-leg. Morkel makes room for a slog down the ground off the last ball of the over, collecting his second boundary. Seven off the over.

OUT ! Ngidi is the last man dismissed, slogging straight into the hands of Vijay at long-on, as South Africa set India a tough target of 287 . Finally a wicket for Ashwin in this innings. Vijay runs up the stairs almost immediately after the catch, as he will have to walk out along with Rahul within a few minutes. SA 258 all out Ngidi c Vijay b Ashwin 1(10)

The highest target successfully chased by an Asian team in South Africa in Tests is 191 (by Pakistan at Port Elizabeth in 2007). India are up against history!

After 91.3 overs,South Africa 258/10 ( Morne Morkel 10 , ) Ngidi pokes around for a couple of deliveries, before holing out to Vijay at long-on off the third delivery of the over for the South African innings to come to an end. And India have been set a challenging target of 287 to level the ongoing series. Morkel remains unbeaten on the other end after an entertaining 11-ball knock that fetched him 10 runs. Vijay runs upstairs almost immediately after taking the catch, as he will have to open the innings along with Rahul.

287... If you thought 208 was chaseable in Cape Town... This is probably more chaseable. India's golden chance to draw level. 32 overs left today.

All told, fine effort to bowl SA out for 258. Going by pas record at the Centurion, run chase wont be easy. But has SA's tardy run-scoring made things somewhat easier for India? Only time will tell, but a helluva opportunity to draw level in the series

At 163/5, the prospect of bowling the South Africans out for less than 200 would've come as a glimmer of hope for the visitors. However, Faf du Plessis fought back against the visitors, finding ideal support from Philander, to guide the hosts past the 250-run mark. Advantage South Africa at the start of the second Indian innings, and the visiting batting lineup will have to produce something special in the next three-and-a-half sessions.

Vijay and Rahul walk out to bat at the start of India's second innings, with the South Africans strutting out in a state of confidence. Philander to open the bowling from the Pavilion End.

After 1 overs,India 1/0 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Lokesh Rahul 0) Philander starts off from the Pavilion End, with Vijay collecting a single off the very first delivery of the over. Vern gets the ball to swing away from Rahul off the next ball, beating Rahul's outside edge by a distance. Just one collected off the over.

Hundred-partnership up between de Villiers and Elgar , with the former collecting a double off the second deliveryof the 34th over to bring up the milestone! ABD has been the dominant partner by far, scoring 61 runs in the stand so far.

Meanwhile, news reports are coming in of Virat Kohli being fined 25 percent of his match fee for poor on-field behaviour on Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

OUT! HUGE WICKET FOR THE INDIANS! AB de Villiers is surprised by the extra bounce in Shami's first delivery of the over, and ends up gloving it to Parthiv behind the stumps, leading to wild celebrations from the Indians! End of the 141-run third-wicket stand! SA 144/3

OUT ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Shami, as he now gets rid of Elgar! The southpaw pulls a back-of-length delivery straight to the fielder stationed at deep square-leg. SA 151/4

OUT ! Three edge-induced boundaries later, Shami finally gets his man! This time the placing of the keeper and the slip fielders are accurate, and de Kock gets a fourth consecutive outside edge, this one carrying safely to Patel. SA 163/5

OUT ! Another one bites the dust off Ishant's bowling! Ishant generated extra bounce while bowling along the fourth stump line, and Maharaj gloved it to the keeper while trying to fend it. SA 215/7

FOUR ! Pulled away by du Plessis off the last ball of the second session of Day 4. Has been a tough battle for the South African captain so far, and he has been standing strong so far. Meanwhile, it's 3,000 Test runs for Faf du Plessis with that shot! SA 230/7

OUT ! Rabada's vigil comes to an end, as Shami angles one into the batsman while pitching it short of length, resulting in a thick edge to Kohli in the slips! SA 245/8

OUT ! Bumrah's reflexes work fine this time, as he takes a return catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis two short of a fifty! End of what has been a real display of grit from the SA captain, and one that helped the hosts extend their lead well beyong the 250-run mark. Bumrah foxed the SA captain with an off-cutter, and managed to latch on to the ball with an outstretched right arm. SA 245/9

FOUR ! Morkel plays the last ball of the 90th over towards the square-leg boundary, bringing up the 250 for the Proteas! SA 251/9

OUT ! Ngidi is the last man dismissed, slogging straight into the hands of Vijay at long-on, as South Africa set India a tough target of 287 . Finally a wicket for Ashwin in this innings. Vijay runs up the stairs almost immediately after the catch, as he will have to walk out along with Rahul within a few minutes. SA 258 all out

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Centurion, latest update: Ngidi pokes around for a couple of deliveries, before holing out to Vijay at long-on off the third delivery of the over for the South African innings to come to an end. And India have been set a challenging target of 287 to level the ongoing series. Morkel remains unbeaten on the other end after an entertaining 11-ball knock that fetched him 10 runs. Vijay runs upstairs almost immediately after taking the catch, as he will have to open the innings along with Rahul.

Day 3 Report: South Africa ground its way to 90-2 and a lead of 118 over India in the second Test on Monday, increasing the possibility that Virat Kohli's 153 wouldn't be enough to save his team's winning run.

AB de Villiers was 50 not out for South Africa, and Dean Elgar 36 not out at Centurion, where the Test and series started to seep away from India on an afternoon when a thunderstorm interrupted play and bad light caused an early end — to the dismay of the Indians.

At stumps, South Africa still had eight wickets left in its second innings and will be targeting a lead of 250 at least, which statistics show is difficult to chase in the fourth innings at SuperSport Park.

Should India fail to win, it would end a run of nine straight series victories for the top-ranked team in the world. South Africa already leads 1-0 in the three-match contest between Test cricket's top two teams.

Whatever the doubts over India's No. 1 ranking outside of the home comforts of India, there were none over the class of Kohli, whose 21st Test century was a blend of grit and attacking intent and almost single-handedly took his team to 307 all out and just 28 behind South Africa's first-innings score of 335. The next best score by an Indian batsman was 46, by opener Murali Vijay.

"Virat's innings was very crucial for us, it brought us back into the game," India seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah said. "It's always good that your captain is leading from the front."

And while India continues to struggle in big series away from home, 11 of Kohli's 21 Test tons have been made outside India. He was just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make 150 in a Test in South Africa.

He hit 15 fours at Centurion, faced 217 balls, and was at the crease for over six hours in an effort to drag his team back into the contest.

Having arrived at 28-2, Kohli was the last man out a day later when he miscued a drive off fast bowler Morne Morkel and was caught at mid-on by de Villiers. His innings lifted India out of early trouble, saw it through another slump at 164-5, and nearly took India into the lead for the first time this series.

It was the India captain's fourth Test century in his last seven Test innings.

But Kohli's frustration has also been apparent through the series, both in the field and while batting. In this Test he has regularly thrown his arms in the air at a missed catch or a poor piece of fielding from a teammate.

On Monday, he tossed his bat to the ground when batting partner Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 for the day's first wicket and a crucial breakthrough for South Africa. Pandya carelessly failed to ground his bat despite it being over the crease when a throw by Vernon Philander crashed into the stumps.

"Virat is very competitive ... that's his nature," Morkel said. "It gets him going and keeps him going. But we don't take any notice."

Kohli's only real help on the third day came from Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit seven fours in his 38 and stuck around with Kohli for nearly 15 overs in a partnership of 71 for the seventh wicket. When Ashwin went to an edge to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Philander, Kohli's reaction was to slam his bat into his pad at the non-striker's end.

India's hopes did briefly brighten before the rainstorm when Bumrah took two early wickets in South Africa's second innings, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla for 1 each inside the first six overs to have the Proteas in deep trouble at 3-2.

De Villiers and Elgar settled South Africa either side of the thunderstorm, though, taking the lead past 100. The gloom set in again for the Indians, who were unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain on a damp outfield that apparently resulted in a wet ball. The tourists also thought the umpires took them off too soon for bad light, just when the ball started beating the bat.

"It's OK," Bumrah said. "We wanted to carry on but we were doing as we were told."

A lead in excess of 250 would be tough for India to face up to and could prove to be series-winning for South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was in the discredited Test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of South African captain Hansie Cronje.

After that, England's 228-9 in 2009 is the next highest.

With inputs from AP