After 34 overs,South Africa 105/2 ( Dean Elgar 39 , AB de Villiers 62) De Villiers collects a double off the second delivery of the over that brings up the century stand for the third wicket. He keeps the strike for the following over with a single off the last ball. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Elgar gets an edge that falls well short of Kohli at first slip, but the Indian skipper fails to stop the cherry, allowing it to run away to the third man fence. SA 110/2

Ishant Sharma's bowling strike rate in Test cricket: 1st team innings : 70.7 2nd team innings: 60.7 If India want to win this session which can be a make or break for them then Ishant Sharma needs to find ways of getting wickets.

After 35 overs,South Africa 112/2 ( Dean Elgar 45 , AB de Villiers 63) Seven runs collected off the over, including a boundary off Elgar's bat that is mainly a result of Kohli fumbling in the slips once again. The southpaw collects a double two deliveries later, guiding the ball towards midwicket. The two-pacedness of the wicket is on display at the moment, with the ball carrying neatly to the keeper in the fourth delivery, while staying low on a couple of other occasions.

FOUR ! Punched through square by de Villiers off a rising delivery from Ishant, with the ball running away to the fence like a rocket! SA 116/2

Meanwhile, news reports are coming in of Virat Kohli being fined 25 percent of his match fee for poor on-field behaviour on Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

After 36 overs,South Africa 116/2 ( Dean Elgar 45 , AB de Villiers 67) De Villiers punches the ball neatly through square off the third delivery of the over, collecting his eighth boundary in the process. Appeal for caught-behind off the penultimate delivery, with the ball appearing to have brushed against de Villiers' pad. Four off the over.

First change of bowling. Ashwin introduced from the Pavilion End with a slip and a silly point in place.

FOUR ! De Villiers continues to milk the Indian bowlers, getting down on one knee and sweeping the ball behind square to enter the 70s. SA 123/2

This is the first century stand between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar in Tests and it has come at a perfect time for the hosts.

After 37 overs,South Africa 123/2 ( Dean Elgar 46 , AB de Villiers 73) Spin brought into play for the first time on the fourth day. De Villiers punches the ball towards the off-side for a couple of runs, before getting down on one knee and sweeping the ball behind square for a four off the last over, with seven coming off it.

FOUR ! And Elgar reaches his ninth Test half-century in style ! Pitched up outside off by Ishant, and Elgar spanks this one between extra-cover and mid-off. SA 127/2

After 38 overs,South Africa 128/2 ( Dean Elgar 51 , AB de Villiers 73) Elgar smacks the ball through the gap between extra-cover and mid-off off the third delivery of the over to bring up his ninth Test fifty in style. The southpaw collects a single off the last ball of the over to retain strike. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Elgar tries slogging the ball down the ground; doesn't quite connect but gets the ball to land at the vacant long-on region anyway, with the ball running away to the boundary rope. SA 132/2

After 39 overs,South Africa 132/2 ( Dean Elgar 55 , AB de Villiers 73) Four runs collected off the over, with a miscued slog off Elgar's bat landing the ball at the vacant long-on region.

FOUR ! AB waits for the ball to climb onto him, before using the pace of the delivery to guide it towards third man. SA 136/2

AB de Villiers has amassed 1250 runs at Centurion in Tests which is the most for him at a venue in Tests eclipsing his tally of 1217 runs at Newlands in Tests.

FOUR ! Elgar pulls a back-of-length delivery from Shami towards the leg side to collect his eighth boundary. SA 141/2

After 40 overs,South Africa 141/2 ( Dean Elgar 59 , AB de Villiers 78) Shami returns to the attack for the 40th over, and is hammered for runs straightaway, with both AB and Elgar collecting a boundary off it. The two SA batsmen appear in complete control at the moment.

After 41 overs,South Africa 144/2 ( Dean Elgar 60 , AB de Villiers 80) Three runs collected off the 41st over, as AB and Elgar look to rotate the strike between themselves in this over for once. The partnership, in the meantime, is touching the 150-run mark, and the two could very well take the game far away from the visitors' hands.

OUT! HUGE WICKET FOR THE INDIANS! AB de Villiers is surprised by the extra bounce in Shami's first delivery of the over, and ends up gloving it to Parthiv behind the stumps, leading to wild celebrations from the Indians! End of the 141-run third-wicket stand! SA 144/3 De Villiers c Patel b Shami 80(121)

Drinks called onto the field after AB's dismissal. The Indians though, will be a lot more charged up after getting rid of the chief threat in the opposition camp.

Shami with the breakthrough... Got he ball to ride sharply. Hint of reverse swing for him, changed ball position last moment and India have their breakthrough right at the hour mark.

After 42 overs,South Africa 144/3 ( Dean Elgar 60 , Faf du Plessis (C) 0) Crucial over for the Indians, as Shami gets rid of ABD with a delivery that kicks up higher than usual, getting a bit of the batsman's glove before travelling to Patel behind the stumps. Out walks SA captain Faf du Plessis, with de Villiers having set the foundation for a big total for the hosts. Wicket-maiden for Shami.

FOUR ! Du Plessies gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg. Gets off the mark in style. SA 149/3

After 43 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Elgar collects a single at the start of the over to bring his captain on strike. Du Plessis gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg to get off the mark with a boundary. Faf collects a single next ball to bring up the 150 for the South Africans.

The difference in Shami and how Ishant bowled has been in how far off he was from AB... Ishant started by attacking his off stump, but every time he bowled into the batsman, he only ended up drifting down the leg side. AB was able to score easily off him. In contrast, Shami has been on the money straight away, found that balance between bowling on his off and attacking him.

After 44 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Du Plessis remains defensive throughout Shami's eighth over, as the pacer collects a second successive maiden. A lot of chirping going on right now among the Indian fielders, who sense vulnerability in the two batsmen present at the crease right now.

After 45 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Third maiden in the last four overs, with de Villiers' dismissal decelerating the SA innings greatly. First maiden for Ashwin, as Elgar opts to remain defensive throughout the over.

OUT ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Shami, as he now gets rid of Elgar! The southpaw pulls a back-of-length delivery straight to the fielder stationed at deep square-leg. SA 151/4 Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61(121)

After 46 overs,South Africa 151/4 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Another crucial over from Shami, as he gets rid of Elgar this time. Elgar tries to pull a short ball from the pacer, but ends up sending it straight into the hands of deep square-leg. Both overnight batsmen have been sent back to the pavilion. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

Almost a fumble from Rahul.... but he managed to hold it... Shami with a second quick wicket and now India are back in ascendancy... Elgar curses loudly as he walks back, so loud you could hear from 50m away sitting in open press box.. Lead of only 179 still.

After 47 overs,South Africa 151/4 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Ashwin nearly gets rid of the SA skipper off the second delivery of the over, after du Plessis nudges the ball in the direction of leg-slip, who makes a mess of the chance. Every chance has to be grabbed with both hands if India are to restrict the hosts from scoring a big total in this innings. Second maiden for Ash on the trot.

FOUR ! De Kock slashes hard to a back-of-length ball from Shami, with the ball flying high over the slips this time. SA 155/4

Rahul with a fumble again and this time he has dropped it... tough chance off Faf albeit, but we have seen them taken before at backward short leg.

FOUR! De Kock could've been dismissed twice in as many balls in this over, and ends up getting a boundary off each of them. Thick outside edge carries wide of a leaping Patel off the very next delivery. SA 159/4

FOUR ! Now a hat-trick of boundaries off de Kock's bat. Yet another edge, this one carrying wide of second slip! SA 163/4

OUT ! Three edge-induced boundaries later, Shami finally gets his man! This time the placing of the keeper and the slip fielders are accurate, and de Kock gets a fourth consecutive outside edge, this one carrying safely to Patel. SA 163/5 De Kock c Patel b Shami 12(5)

After 48 overs,South Africa 164/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Vernon Philander 0) Eventful over from Shami. Not only does de Kock get a hat-trick of boundaries off this over, all of them coming off edges, but perishes off the fourth delivery of the over, this time the edge carrying safely to the keeper, bringing Philander to the crease. Leg bye off the last delivery. 13 runs and the wicket of de Kock off the over.

Another miss from Parthiv off Quinton and he is moving just so late... and as I type this... another edge induced by Shami... and this time Parthiv holds... weird passage of play, edges, missed chances and catches... SA lose their third in quick succession.

After 49 overs,South Africa 166/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 7 , Vernon Philander 1) Philander collects his first run off his bat with a single off the second delivery of the over. Faf gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg, getting only a single this time. Just two off the over.

Reminder: 189 is the lowest target that a visiting team has failed to chase down in South Africa in Tests. England failed to chase down a target of 189 at Port Elizabeth in 1957. South Africa lead by 194 runs at the moment.

After 50 overs,South Africa 167/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 8 , Vernon Philander 1) Appeal for lbw against du Plessis by Shami at the start of the over, though the ball appearing to go down leg on that occasion. The SA skipper flicks the fourth delivery towards backward square-leg for a single off the fourth delivery. Philander blocks the last two deliveries. Meanwhile, Shami is getting the ball to reverse around.

After 51 overs,South Africa 169/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 9 , Vernon Philander 2) Couple of singles conceded by Ashwin off his 20th over. Plenty of turn for Ashwin right now to go with the extra bounce that is on offer right now.

After 52 overs,South Africa 172/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Vernon Philander 3) Some nervous running between the wickets off the third ball of the over, with Faf being the one in danger while running towards the striker's end. Du Plessis flicks one behind square off the next ball, collecting a couple of runs off it. Three off the over.

After 53 overs,South Africa 172/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Vernon Philander 3) Appeal for a catch at forward short-leg off the penultimate delivery of the over, though the ball appeared to have deflected off Philander's thigh. Maiden over for Ashwin, his third in the innings so far.

Stunning spell this from Shami. What is it with him and day four on this tour? Has bowled so much better than Ishant, and it could beg the question why he wasn't started off with. But that is in hindsight, India had a plan in the morning and overall, it has worked. Overall lead is just 200. And India will believe they are in this...

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 54th over, with less than 10 minutes to go for lunch.

Day 3 Report: South Africa ground its way to 90-2 and a lead of 118 over India in the second Test on Monday, increasing the possibility that Virat Kohli's 153 wouldn't be enough to save his team's winning run.

AB de Villiers was 50 not out for South Africa, and Dean Elgar 36 not out at Centurion, where the Test and series started to seep away from India on an afternoon when a thunderstorm interrupted play and bad light caused an early end — to the dismay of the Indians.

At stumps, South Africa still had eight wickets left in its second innings and will be targeting a lead of 250 at least, which statistics show is difficult to chase in the fourth innings at SuperSport Park.

Should India fail to win, it would end a run of nine straight series victories for the top-ranked team in the world. South Africa already leads 1-0 in the three-match contest between Test cricket's top two teams.

Whatever the doubts over India's No. 1 ranking outside of the home comforts of India, there were none over the class of Kohli, whose 21st Test century was a blend of grit and attacking intent and almost single-handedly took his team to 307 all out and just 28 behind South Africa's first-innings score of 335. The next best score by an Indian batsman was 46, by opener Murali Vijay.

"Virat's innings was very crucial for us, it brought us back into the game," India seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah said. "It's always good that your captain is leading from the front."

And while India continues to struggle in big series away from home, 11 of Kohli's 21 Test tons have been made outside India. He was just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make 150 in a Test in South Africa.

He hit 15 fours at Centurion, faced 217 balls, and was at the crease for over six hours in an effort to drag his team back into the contest.

Having arrived at 28-2, Kohli was the last man out a day later when he miscued a drive off fast bowler Morne Morkel and was caught at mid-on by de Villiers. His innings lifted India out of early trouble, saw it through another slump at 164-5, and nearly took India into the lead for the first time this series.

It was the India captain's fourth Test century in his last seven Test innings.

But Kohli's frustration has also been apparent through the series, both in the field and while batting. In this Test he has regularly thrown his arms in the air at a missed catch or a poor piece of fielding from a teammate.

On Monday, he tossed his bat to the ground when batting partner Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 for the day's first wicket and a crucial breakthrough for South Africa. Pandya carelessly failed to ground his bat despite it being over the crease when a throw by Vernon Philander crashed into the stumps.

"Virat is very competitive ... that's his nature," Morkel said. "It gets him going and keeps him going. But we don't take any notice."

Kohli's only real help on the third day came from Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit seven fours in his 38 and stuck around with Kohli for nearly 15 overs in a partnership of 71 for the seventh wicket. When Ashwin went to an edge to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Philander, Kohli's reaction was to slam his bat into his pad at the non-striker's end.

India's hopes did briefly brighten before the rainstorm when Bumrah took two early wickets in South Africa's second innings, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla for 1 each inside the first six overs to have the Proteas in deep trouble at 3-2.

De Villiers and Elgar settled South Africa either side of the thunderstorm, though, taking the lead past 100. The gloom set in again for the Indians, who were unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain on a damp outfield that apparently resulted in a wet ball. The tourists also thought the umpires took them off too soon for bad light, just when the ball started beating the bat.

"It's OK," Bumrah said. "We wanted to carry on but we were doing as we were told."

A lead in excess of 250 would be tough for India to face up to and could prove to be series-winning for South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was in the discredited Test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of South African captain Hansie Cronje.

After that, England's 228-9 in 2009 is the next highest.

With inputs from AP