FOUR ! Du Plessies gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg. Gets off the mark in style. SA 149/3

After 43 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Elgar collects a single at the start of the over to bring his captain on strike. Du Plessis gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg to get off the mark with a boundary. Faf collects a single next ball to bring up the 150 for the South Africans.

The difference in Shami and how Ishant bowled has been in how far off he was from AB... Ishant started by attacking his off stump, but every time he bowled into the batsman, he only ended up drifting down the leg side. AB was able to score easily off him. In contrast, Shami has been on the money straight away, found that balance between bowling on his off and attacking him.

After 44 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Du Plessis remains defensive throughout Shami's eighth over, as the pacer collects a second successive maiden. A lot of chirping going on right now among the Indian fielders, who sense vulnerability in the two batsmen present at the crease right now.

After 45 overs,South Africa 150/3 ( Dean Elgar 61 , Faf du Plessis (C) 5) Third maiden in the last four overs, with de Villiers' dismissal decelerating the SA innings greatly. First maiden for Ashwin, as Elgar opts to remain defensive throughout the over.

OUT ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Shami, as he now gets rid of Elgar! The southpaw pulls a back-of-length delivery straight to the fielder stationed at deep square-leg. SA 151/4 Elgar c Rahul b Shami 61(121)

After 46 overs,South Africa 151/4 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Another crucial over from Shami, as he gets rid of Elgar this time. Elgar tries to pull a short ball from the pacer, but ends up sending it straight into the hands of deep square-leg. Both overnight batsmen have been sent back to the pavilion. Just one run and a wicket off the over.

Almost a fumble from Rahul.... but he managed to hold it... Shami with a second quick wicket and now India are back in ascendancy... Elgar curses loudly as he walks back, so loud you could hear from 50m away sitting in open press box.. Lead of only 179 still.

After 47 overs,South Africa 151/4 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0) Ashwin nearly gets rid of the SA skipper off the second delivery of the over, after du Plessis nudges the ball in the direction of leg-slip, who makes a mess of the chance. Every chance has to be grabbed with both hands if India are to restrict the hosts from scoring a big total in this innings. Second maiden for Ash on the trot.

FOUR ! De Kock slashes hard to a back-of-length ball from Shami, with the ball flying high over the slips this time. SA 155/4

Rahul with a fumble again and this time he has dropped it... tough chance off Faf albeit, but we have seen them taken before at backward short leg.

FOUR! De Kock could've been dismissed twice in as many balls in this over, and ends up getting a boundary off each of them. Thick outside edge carries wide of a leaping Patel off the very next delivery. SA 159/4

FOUR ! Now a hat-trick of boundaries off de Kock's bat. Yet another edge, this one carrying wide of second slip! SA 163/4

OUT ! Three edge-induced boundaries later, Shami finally gets his man! This time the placing of the keeper and the slip fielders are accurate, and de Kock gets a fourth consecutive outside edge, this one carrying safely to Patel. SA 163/5 De Kock c Patel b Shami 12(5)

After 48 overs,South Africa 164/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 6 , Vernon Philander 0) Eventful over from Shami. Not only does de Kock get a hat-trick of boundaries off this over, all of them coming off edges, but perishes off the fourth delivery of the over, this time the edge carrying safely to the keeper, bringing Philander to the crease. Leg bye off the last delivery. 13 runs and the wicket of de Kock off the over.

Another miss from Parthiv off Quinton and he is moving just so late... and as I type this... another edge induced by Shami... and this time Parthiv holds... weird passage of play, edges, missed chances and catches... SA lose their third in quick succession.

After 49 overs,South Africa 166/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 7 , Vernon Philander 1) Philander collects his first run off his bat with a single off the second delivery of the over. Faf gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards fine-leg, getting only a single this time. Just two off the over.

Reminder: 189 is the lowest target that a visiting team has failed to chase down in South Africa in Tests. England failed to chase down a target of 189 at Port Elizabeth in 1957. South Africa lead by 194 runs at the moment.

After 50 overs,South Africa 167/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 8 , Vernon Philander 1) Appeal for lbw against du Plessis by Shami at the start of the over, though the ball appearing to go down leg on that occasion. The SA skipper flicks the fourth delivery towards backward square-leg for a single off the fourth delivery. Philander blocks the last two deliveries. Meanwhile, Shami is getting the ball to reverse around.

After 51 overs,South Africa 169/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 9 , Vernon Philander 2) Couple of singles conceded by Ashwin off his 20th over. Plenty of turn for Ashwin right now to go with the extra bounce that is on offer right now.

After 52 overs,South Africa 172/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Vernon Philander 3) Some nervous running between the wickets off the third ball of the over, with Faf being the one in danger while running towards the striker's end. Du Plessis flicks one behind square off the next ball, collecting a couple of runs off it. Three off the over.

After 53 overs,South Africa 172/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 11 , Vernon Philander 3) Appeal for a catch at forward short-leg off the penultimate delivery of the over, though the ball appeared to have deflected off Philander's thigh. Maiden over for Ashwin, his third in the innings so far.

Stunning spell this from Shami. What is it with him and day four on this tour? Has bowled so much better than Ishant, and it could beg the question why he wasn't started off with. But that is in hindsight, India had a plan in the morning and overall, it has worked. Overall lead is just 200. And India will believe they are in this...

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 54th over, with less than 10 minutes to go for lunch.

After 54 overs,South Africa 173/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 12 , Vernon Philander 3) Bumrah returns to the attack, and bowls a tight opening over of a new spell, giving away just one run off it. Looks like we'll have a couple of more overs after this in the current session.

Stunning spell this from Shami. What is it with him and day four on this tour? Has bowled so much better than Ishant, and it could beg the question why he wasn't started off with. But that is in hindsight, India had a plan in the morning and overall, it has worked. Overall lead is just 200. And India will believe they are in this...

Ashwin rushing through his over so there can be one more before lunch... Faf is not interested in facing the last ball... took a walk, gardening etc. Haha.

After 55 overs,South Africa 173/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 12 , Vernon Philander 3) Du Plessis stays defensive throughout what turns out to be the final over of the first session of Day 4, as the Proteas head back to the dressing room with a lead of 201, with five wickets in hand. Turned out to be a balanced session — just when it seemed AB and Elgar would take the match away from the visitors, in came Shami with a fiery spell that saw him grab three quick wickets. Lunch taken.

The players return to the field at the start of the second session of the fourth day. Bumrah to continue with his spell.

After 56 overs,South Africa 175/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 13 , Vernon Philander 4) Philander collects a single off the second delivery of the first over after lunch, with du Plessis bringing him back on strike with a single off the next ball. Two off the over.

72 overs remaining today... India will want to bat in the last session. Philander and Maharaj the key holders... Faf can't do much if they don't support him.

After 57 overs,South Africa 179/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 15 , Vernon Philander 6) Du Plessis and Philander stick to running between the wickets in this over, not trying anything fancy against Ashwin — who has been the most economical so far in the innings. Four singles collected off the over.

After 58 overs,South Africa 180/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 15 , Vernon Philander 7) Loud appeal from Bumrah for lbw against Philander off the penultimate delivery of the over, with the impact visibly outside leg on this occasion. Philander fends the ball towards long-leg off the last ball of the over.

After 59 overs,South Africa 185/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 15 , Vernon Philander 12) Philander smacks the ball through extra-cover at the start of the 59th over, with Ashwin pitching this one up along off. Tries hammering the next one down the ground, but this time is intercepted by the bowler. Five off the over.

After 60 overs,South Africa 187/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 15 , Vernon Philander 14) Another unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Bumrah, this time against Philander off the third delivery. Philander drives the next ball towards extra-cover, but mid-off moves to his left to save two runs. Two off the over.

Ashwin needs to contribute here....especially considering the pitch. 270-280 would make it very very tricky for India. #SAvIND

Faf du Plessis' batting average in the second innings in Test cricket: Not as a captain - 34.86 As a captain - 49.88 He is trying his best to help South Africa add as many runs as possible.

After 61 overs,South Africa 190/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 17 , Vernon Philander 15) Ashwin bowls from round-the-wicket, with du Plessis collecting a run at the start of the over. Philander drills the ball down the ground for a single three deliveries later. Fine stop by Virat at midwicket off the fifth. Single to du Plessis off the last ball of the over. Three runs collected off the 61st.

A third lbw appeal from Bumrah has been turned down, and this time the Indians decide to go upstairs. Replays show the ball hitting the bottom of du Plessis' bat , after pitching at yorker length.

After 62 overs,South Africa 195/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 18 , Vernon Philander 19) Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for an lbw at the start of the 62nd over, and Kohli decides to go upstairs with the bowler thinking that might have hit the SA captain's toes. Replays however show the ball hitting the bottom-centre of Faf's bat while trying to fend the yorker, with Kohli smiling sheepishly after watching the big screen. Philander guides the ball down fine-leg off the last delivery, with the Proteas five short of the 200-run mark.

Change of bowling. Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack in the 63rd over from the Pavilion End.

Faf du Plessis' batting average in the second innings in Test cricket: Not as a captain - 34.86 As a captain - 49.88 He is trying his best to help South Africa add as many runs as possible.

Weird DRS call from Virat. Almost mirroring what Mushfiqur Rahim did against him in February last year. Bat before wicket?

After 63 overs,South Africa 196/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 19 , Vernon Philander 19) Pandya is brought into the attack for the first time in this innings, with the all-rounder hoping to make some impact this time after going wicketless last innings. Gives away a single off the over.

After 64 overs,South Africa 198/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 20 , Vernon Philander 20) Ishant returns to the attack, giving away a couple of singles off the over. Du Plessis nudges the ball off the last delivery towards backward point, but shouts 'WAIT' to Philander to prevent a first-innings like incident. Meanwhile, the brass bands seem to be in full swing in the stands right now. Two off the over.

The Indians decide to review an unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Pandya against Philander. "Oh dear" goes Sanjay Manjrekar on air, with the ball appearing to go down leg side on air. Hawkeye shows the ball to be clipping the top of leg, which results in 'umpire's call'. India, though, retain their review.

Bumrah, Ashwin, Pandya, Ishant... But no Shami yet. Weird order of attack this. He was getting some reverse before the break, had South Africa in all sorts of trouble and suddenly Virat wants to try other bowlers first.

Hundred-partnership up between de Villiers and Elgar , with the former collecting a double off the second deliveryof the 34th over to bring up the milestone! ABD has been the dominant partner by far, scoring 61 runs in the stand so far.

Meanwhile, news reports are coming in of Virat Kohli being fined 25 percent of his match fee for poor on-field behaviour on Day 3 of the ongoing Test.

OUT! HUGE WICKET FOR THE INDIANS! AB de Villiers is surprised by the extra bounce in Shami's first delivery of the over, and ends up gloving it to Parthiv behind the stumps, leading to wild celebrations from the Indians! End of the 141-run third-wicket stand! SA 144/3

OUT ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Shami, as he now gets rid of Elgar! The southpaw pulls a back-of-length delivery straight to the fielder stationed at deep square-leg. SA 151/4

OUT ! Three edge-induced boundaries later, Shami finally gets his man! This time the placing of the keeper and the slip fielders are accurate, and de Kock gets a fourth consecutive outside edge, this one carrying safely to Patel. SA 163/5

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Centurion, latest update: Ishant returns to the attack, giving away a couple of singles off the over. Du Plessis nudges the ball off the last delivery towards backward point, but shouts 'WAIT' to Philander to prevent a first-innings like incident. Meanwhile, the brass bands seem to be in full swing in the stands right now. Two off the over.

Day 3 Report: South Africa ground its way to 90-2 and a lead of 118 over India in the second Test on Monday, increasing the possibility that Virat Kohli's 153 wouldn't be enough to save his team's winning run.

AB de Villiers was 50 not out for South Africa, and Dean Elgar 36 not out at Centurion, where the Test and series started to seep away from India on an afternoon when a thunderstorm interrupted play and bad light caused an early end — to the dismay of the Indians.

At stumps, South Africa still had eight wickets left in its second innings and will be targeting a lead of 250 at least, which statistics show is difficult to chase in the fourth innings at SuperSport Park.

Should India fail to win, it would end a run of nine straight series victories for the top-ranked team in the world. South Africa already leads 1-0 in the three-match contest between Test cricket's top two teams.

Whatever the doubts over India's No. 1 ranking outside of the home comforts of India, there were none over the class of Kohli, whose 21st Test century was a blend of grit and attacking intent and almost single-handedly took his team to 307 all out and just 28 behind South Africa's first-innings score of 335. The next best score by an Indian batsman was 46, by opener Murali Vijay.

"Virat's innings was very crucial for us, it brought us back into the game," India seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah said. "It's always good that your captain is leading from the front."

And while India continues to struggle in big series away from home, 11 of Kohli's 21 Test tons have been made outside India. He was just the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to make 150 in a Test in South Africa.

He hit 15 fours at Centurion, faced 217 balls, and was at the crease for over six hours in an effort to drag his team back into the contest.

Having arrived at 28-2, Kohli was the last man out a day later when he miscued a drive off fast bowler Morne Morkel and was caught at mid-on by de Villiers. His innings lifted India out of early trouble, saw it through another slump at 164-5, and nearly took India into the lead for the first time this series.

It was the India captain's fourth Test century in his last seven Test innings.

But Kohli's frustration has also been apparent through the series, both in the field and while batting. In this Test he has regularly thrown his arms in the air at a missed catch or a poor piece of fielding from a teammate.

On Monday, he tossed his bat to the ground when batting partner Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 for the day's first wicket and a crucial breakthrough for South Africa. Pandya carelessly failed to ground his bat despite it being over the crease when a throw by Vernon Philander crashed into the stumps.

"Virat is very competitive ... that's his nature," Morkel said. "It gets him going and keeps him going. But we don't take any notice."

Kohli's only real help on the third day came from Ravichandran Ashwin, who hit seven fours in his 38 and stuck around with Kohli for nearly 15 overs in a partnership of 71 for the seventh wicket. When Ashwin went to an edge to South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at slip off the bowling of Philander, Kohli's reaction was to slam his bat into his pad at the non-striker's end.

India's hopes did briefly brighten before the rainstorm when Bumrah took two early wickets in South Africa's second innings, removing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla for 1 each inside the first six overs to have the Proteas in deep trouble at 3-2.

De Villiers and Elgar settled South Africa either side of the thunderstorm, though, taking the lead past 100. The gloom set in again for the Indians, who were unhappy that play resumed so soon after the rain on a damp outfield that apparently resulted in a wet ball. The tourists also thought the umpires took them off too soon for bad light, just when the ball started beating the bat.

"It's OK," Bumrah said. "We wanted to carry on but we were doing as we were told."

A lead in excess of 250 would be tough for India to face up to and could prove to be series-winning for South Africa.

The highest fourth-innings score at Centurion is 251-8 by England in 2000, although that was in the discredited Test where both teams forfeited innings at the suggestion of South African captain Hansie Cronje.

After that, England's 228-9 in 2009 is the next highest.

With inputs from AP