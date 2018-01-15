After 10 overs,South Africa 27/2 ( Dean Elgar 10 , AB de Villiers 14) De Villiers punches the first ball of the over through the off-side to collect his second boundary. Guides the third delivery towards the leg side, with Pandya pulling the ball back inside to save a couple of runs for the visitors. Appeal for a caught-behind off the last ball, though the umpire doesn't look interested.

After 11 overs,South Africa 28/2 ( Dean Elgar 10 , AB de Villiers 15) De Villiers looks to cut the ball towards the off side off the fourth delivery, but gets a thick inside-edge that deflects off his boot. ABD sets off for a single off the penultimate delivery. The ball kicks up unexpectedly off the last delivery. Just one off the over.

Ishant Sharma introduced into the attack in the 12th over of the innings, with Bumrah taking some rest after a destructive five-over spell.

Now that South Africa need a special second innings from ABD, here is a stat that might interest you: AB de Villiers' batting average in Tests: 1st innings - 55.57 2nd innings - 41.82

FOUR ! Ishant pitches this one up, and AB drives this down the ground for a well-timed boundary! SA 32/2

Terrific spell from Bumrah once again in the second innings.... something about the second innings and him, isn't it? Maybe he learns a bit or a lot from the first innings. And you want young bowlers to be learning all the time. What you need though is for him to develop this into the first innings....

After 12 overs,South Africa 32/2 ( Dean Elgar 10 , AB de Villiers 19) Ishant is introduced into the attack in the 12th over, and he gets whacked down the ground for a boundary by AB off the third delivery, paying the price for pitching it up to Mr 360's hitting arc. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Short along off, and hammered away to the cover boundary by de Villiers! SA 37/2

After 13 overs,South Africa 38/2 ( Dean Elgar 11 , AB de Villiers 24) Ashwin continues from the other end. Elgar manages to avoid the wily off-spinner after a misfield by Shami at mid-off. AB de Villiers gets a short ball outside off that is promptly punched away through cover, fetching him his fourth boundary. SA already on the path towards recovery.

After 14 overs,South Africa 42/2 ( Dean Elgar 14 , AB de Villiers 25) De Villiers collects a single after guiding the ball towards the off side at the start of the over. Two deliveries later, Elgar drives the ball square to collect a couple of runs, bringing AB back on strike next ball with a single. Four off Ishant's second over.

Both dismissals so far off deliveries keeping low... bounce starting to deteriorate perhaps? Quickly becoming an unlikeable pitch for South Africa...

FOUR ! Elgar lunges towards the pitch of the delivery, converting a half-volley into a full-toss, guiding it towards the midwicket fence! SA 47/2

After 15 overs,South Africa 48/2 ( Dean Elgar 19 , AB de Villiers 26) Elgar gives it back to Ashwin for once in this over, smacking a full toss towards the midwicket fence off the fourth delivery of the over to collect his second boundary. Has been an interesting battle between the left-hander and the offie so far in the innings. A little over 15 minutes to go for tea.

FOUR ! AB presents a straight bat to this half-volley pitched around the off-stump, and smacks it straight down the ground! SA 52/2

Fifty-partnership up between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar for the third wicket! The former has clearly been in charge of the partnership so far! SA 53/2

Bumrah really cranked it up earlier on and it helped get the zing off the pitch... Ishant using his height to good effect. You look at the scoreboard and think South Africa are going slow, but India have been terrific with this new ball. A lot better than day one first session... AB de Villiers though... in a class of his own.

After 16 overs,South Africa 54/2 ( Dean Elgar 19 , AB de Villiers 31) AB smacks the ball down the ground at the start of Ishant's third over to collect another boundary. Takes a single off the third delivery to bring up the fifty-stand for the third wicket. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Elgar gets down on one knee, and sweeps a full-toss towards the midwicket fence! SA 58/2

After 17 overs,South Africa 58/2 ( Dean Elgar 23 , AB de Villiers 31) Elgar gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the midwicket fence off the fourth ball of the over. The offie gets the ball to bounce a little higher than usual off the last two deliveries of the over. Four off the over.

After 18 overs,South Africa 59/2 ( Dean Elgar 23 , AB de Villiers 32) De Villiers pokes around tentatively to the deliveries pitched outside off in Ishant's fourth over. He retains strike for what should be the last over before tea with a single off the last delivery of the over, with just one coming off the over.

After 19 overs,South Africa 60/2 ( Dean Elgar 23 , AB de Villiers 33) Ashwin bowls a ripper in the fourth delivery of the over, with the ball producing a puff of dust while moving sharply away from the batsman. Just one off the over, as SA head to tea at 60/2, with the game back in balance with the unbroken 57-run third-wicket stand. ABD has been fantastic so far in his innings, and his presence will be crucial to SA's chances of setting a sizeable target for the visitors.

India's session but AB's heroics just about evening it out for South Africa. This has been a day of two batting masterclasses... Virat for India and then AB for South Africa, each bidding to outdo the other... Virat's innings made sure India didn't concede a heavy deficit, only 28 runs... What AB ends up with, will have immense bearing on what India end up chasing.

The players walk back to the ground after the tea break, and it is Shami who gets the ball for the first time in SA's second innings.

After 20 overs,India 60/2 ( Murali Vijay 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 27) Shami is introduced into the attack for the first time in the first over after tea, and gets a maiden straightaway. The second delivery is especially vicious, as the ball angles into de Villiers travelling close to the off-stump.

SIX ! Ashwin pitches the ball up between middle and leg, and Elgar gets down on one knee to smack it over long-on! First big hit of the match! SA 66/2

After 21 overs,South Africa 66/2 ( Dean Elgar 29 , AB de Villiers 33) Ashwin errs in his line in the fourth delivery, pitching it up along middle and leg, with Elgar getting tempted into a slog sweep that sends the ball sailing over long-on. Six off the over.

After 22 overs,South Africa 67/2 ( Dean Elgar 29 , AB de Villiers 34) De Villiers nudges the ball towards midwicket off the fourth delivery of the over after three dots. Just one off the over. Meanwhile, there are a few dark clouds gathering around, although rain isn't expected in this session. Heard a clap of thunder after the last delivery of this over.

After 23 overs,South Africa 68/2 ( Dean Elgar 29 , AB de Villiers 35) Just one run conceded by Ashwin off his 12th over, and he seems to be hitting the right lengths now, keeping the batsmen grounded in their crease for now.

Great start from Shami... Bowling tighter and into AB... Clearly a plan here. Bit of dark cloud hovering above.

The series of thunderclaps eventually give way to a spell of rain, forcing the players to leave the ground as the covers are brought out now.

Rain... Lightning and thunder as well... But local word is that it is a passing shower.

South Africa have lost only two Tests at Centurion out of 17 - One against England in 2000 and another against Australia in 2014.

The situation right now at Supersport Park. The covers are still on but the heavy downpour has settled into a light drizzle. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ZpLVfaeBqB

Hope the rain gods have mercy on us and the play starts as soon as possible.

Rain seems to have stopped. Passing shower as the locals said. Just abated. Some clean up job remaining. Still some time to go before play resumes. We can go on till 6 pm (2130 IST).

Very little drizzle still in fact. Hence the clean up hasn't begun. Weather just seems to be clearing up in the distance. Super Sopper on now.

Umpires on the field... Rain has stopped. Should be another 20 minutes before play resumes.

Just the one Super Sopper.... going about slowly. Too much responsibility for the one to clean covers.

Covers starting to come off... But still heavy with water...

Not long to go now... More covers off. Just the pitch remaining now.

Umpires taking a look... Stumps are back in. Indian team looking to come on.. but we are still awaiting official word.

4.20pm (1950 IST) local time start. That's about a few minutes from now. No overs lost. Play to carry on till 6.30pm (2200 IST) local time.

Indian team on the field... But that's rain in the distance... Locals say it is not necessary it will come here. But maybe they are just too optimistic.

Play resumes after the lengthy break, and it is de Villiers on strike, with Shami set to bowl the final delivery of the 24th over.

After 24 overs,South Africa 69/2 ( Dean Elgar 29 , AB de Villiers 36) Shami is a delivery short of completing his third over of the innings when a passing shower halts play, forcing the players to retreat to the dressing rooms as the covers are brought out by the groundstaff. Play resumes after about a 40 minute delay, and de Villiers collects a single off the last ball of the 24th over.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to the attack in the 25th over of the South African innings. Meanwhile, Kohli's not happy with his bowlers having to operate with the wet ball that is difficult to grip.

FOUR ! Bumrah returns to the attack straightaway, and the ball passes between the Patel and Pujara, neither moving for the catch. SA 74/2

After 25 overs,South Africa 74/2 ( Dean Elgar 33 , AB de Villiers 37) Bumrah returns to the attack in the 25th over of the SA innings, and creates a chance straightaway as Elgar edges one behind off the third delivery. Fortunately for him, the ball passes through the gap between keeper and slip, with neither showing any inclination for the chance. Five runs collected off the over. Meanwhile, SA's lead is in excess of 100 right now.

Virat not in the best mood. Muttering away. Probably not happy that the ground is not completely dry. Patel misses Elgar.

Fifty-partnership up between AB de Villiers and Dean Elgar for the third wicket! The former has clearly been in charge of the partnership so far! SA 53/2

