Hellos from Supersport Park... bit empty because it's Monday and the holidays here are over. All traffic rush is towards offices today but some faithful are showing up.

After another intriguing day's play, the second Test between India and South Africa is evenly poised.

Huge morning session coming up... Not only in context of this game but also the series... Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have the potential to take the game away from South Africa... At the same time one early wicket will cast curtains on India's aspirations... What an intriguing set up!

India need Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to stretch their partnership as far as possible on the third day if they are to get close to the South African total.

It looks like a Day one pitch and had it not been the wear and tear, the conditions too would've been the same, says Pollock at the pitch inspection . The pitch did quicken up a bit yesterday but the conditions are good for batting, adds Gavaskar . The South African pacers have to find reverse swing. Run scoring might become difficult on the fourth and fifth day but as of now it is a good surface to bat on but the new ball will be crucial, both conclude.

Excitement. Anticipation. Third day of a Test match is considered to be the 'moving day'. Very often the team that dominates the 3rd day, wins the match. #SAvIND

The South African players are in a huddle. Guess a pep talk before a crucial session will help them. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is 15 away from a century, walks out with his partner Hardik Pandya. This partnership is extremely important for India. How will they fare? We are about to find out. Vernon Philander to start the proceedings for South Africa....

After 62 overs, India 188/5 (Virat Kohli 85, Hardik Pandya 12) Philander's medium pace starts things off for the Proteas, though he fires one down Pandya's leg side that results in the ball rolling away to the fine-leg fence for four byes. Pandya collects a single off the third delivery to hand the strike over to his captain, who blocks out the remaining deliveries.

Lungi Ngidi brought into the attack from the other end.

Reminder: Sachin Tendulkar is the only Indian captain who has scored a century in South Africa in Tests. He amassed 169 runs as an Indian captain in the second innings at Cape Town in 1997. Virat Kohli is currently 15 away from a ton.

After 63 overs, India 189/5 (Virat Kohli 85, Hardik Pandya 13) Ngidi, who dismissed Parthiv Patel on Day 2 to collect his maiden Test wicket, is brought into the attack from the other end for the second over of the day. Pandya collects a single off the last delivery of the over after staying defensive for the first five to retain the strike for the following over.

After 64 overs, India 191/5 (Virat Kohli 86, Hardik Pandya 14) Pandya collects a single off the second delivery of the over, guiding the ball towards mid-on. Kohli gets his first run of the day after guiding it towards the off side for a single. Two off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the day comes off Kohli's bat, who gets an edge that beats gully and runs away to the third man fence. The Indian captain is in the 90s now. IND 195/5

FOUR ! Back-to-back fours for the Indian skipper, as he drives this one through the covers! IND 199/5

This is now the highest score (94* by Virat Kohli) by a visiting captain at Centurion in Tests. The previous highest was 90 by MS Dhoni in 2010.

India yesterday had the benefit of a newish second ball... and both Shami as well as Ishant were able to use it to good effect. This one for South Africa is 61 overs old, and with a dampish pitch in the morning at Centurion, there might be some reverse either. Another chance for India to make it count...

After 65 overs, India 202/5 (Virat Kohli 97, Hardik Pandya 14) Ngidi continues from the other end. Back-to-back boundaries for Kohli off the first two deliveries — the first one an outside edge that beats gully and runs away to thid man, the other a confident cover drive. Kohli gets an edge off the third ball that falls short of the slip fielders, with the skipper loosening his bottom hand to take the pace off the ball. Kohli drives the last ball down the ground, with an agile Elgar saving a run after pulling the ball back near the rope. As many as 11 off the over.

After 66 overs, India 205/5 (Virat Kohli 99, Hardik Pandya 15) Rabada is brought back into the attack in the 66th over, with Kohli and Pandya rotating the strike between themselves through three singles, the last of which is collected by the Indian skipper off the last ball as he moves to 99.

CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI ! His 21st in Tests, and probably one with the most animated celebration from the Indian skipper! He gets to the milestone with a double at the start of the 67th over, taking 146 balls to get there! First century of this series!

Virat Kohli becomes the second Indian captain to score a century in South Africa in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar ( in 1997 at Cape Town).

Ton up for Virat Kohli... another masterful century... chanceless really... barring that odd DRS appeal off an inside edge... has shown the rest of his batsmen how to bat here... on an easy track mind you... brilliant knock. One of his most crucial innings in Test cricket...

After 67 overs, India 209/5 (Virat Kohli 101, Hardik Pandya 15) Kohli sets off for a run after guiding the ball towards mid-on at the start of the over, celebrating with a leap and lots of fist-pumping. He takes off his helmet, only to respond to a call for a second. Gets another couple of runs at the end of the over.

OUT ! Absolutely horrendous by Pandya! Is sent back by Kohli while looking for a single after sending the ball towards mid-on, and he lazily strolls to the striker's end, with his bat hanging over the crease when the ball hits the stumps. "UNFORGIVABLE" goes Sunil Gavaskar on air, and rightly so! Good throw by Philander as well. IND 209/6 Pandya run out (Philander) 15(45)

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli made a defiant 85 not out as India's other batsmen fell around him to leave the top-ranked team 183-5 in its first innings and 152 runs behind South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.

Kohli's 16th Test half-century showed his determination to keep India alive in a series where it already trails 1-0 and is fighting to justify its No 1 ranking.

Only opener Murali Vijay provided any lasting support for Kohli on Day 2 at SuperSport Park as South Africa's four-man pace attack worked its way through the Indian top and middle order.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya was 11 not out alongside Kohli at stumps, with India precariously placed in its reply to South Africa's first innings of 335 all out.

Kohli strode in with India under pressure at 28-2 after losing two wickets in two balls. He took the lead in a 79-run partnership with Murali Vijay (46), making 51 of those 79 runs.

Vijay was undone by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, opening the way for quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to remove Rohit Sharma (10) and Parthiv Patel (19).

Earlier, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis played a similar role to Kohli with a precious half-century to take his team past 300. Du Plessis' 63 dragged his team to 335 after useful lower-order partnerships of 31 with Maharaj (18) and 42 with Rabada (11).

India was hoping for a quicker end to South Africa's first innings after three swift wickets at the end of the first day had the home team in trouble on 269-6 at stumps. But India missed chances, notably dropping Rabada twice off successive balls when South Africa would have slipped to 289-7. Kohli missed one of those catches at slip.

India did ultimately remove South Africa's last seven batsmen for just 89 runs, though, with offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-113 and seamer Ishant Sharma justifying his selection ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar by taking 3-46, including the prize wicket of du Plessis.

But India's reply stuttered early when KL Rahul was out caught and bowled by Morne Morkel for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara was run out first ball he faced by a direct hit at the non-striker's end from debutant Ngidi.

Ngidi's first day of action in Test cricket improved when he angled one across Patel late in the afternoon and had the wicketkeeper-batsman caught behind, leaving India 164-5.

With inputs from AP