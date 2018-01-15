After 68 overs, India 214/6 (Virat Kohli 103, Ravichandran Ashwin 5) Pandya suffers a rather unfortunate run-out at the start of the over, failing to ground his bat while being sent back to the striker's end by Kohli, with Philander's throw from mid-on being spot on. Ashwin, the new batsman, suffers a blow on his bottom hand in the third delivery that he faces, needing some spray. Gets a thick outside edge off the penultimate delivery that flies over the slip cordon for a four. Takes a single off the last ball to retain the strike.

FOUR ! Second boundary for Ashwin, and he is in control of this cut through gully unlike the previous one. IND 218/6

Among all the brain fades in this Test, Pandya’s must rank as the worst.

After 69 overs, India 219/6 (Virat Kohli 103, Ravichandran Ashwin 10) Ashwin smacks the fourth delivery of Ngidi's 13th over through gully to collect his second boundary. Guides the last ball towards midwicket for a single to retain strike for the following over. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Smacked through the covers by Ashwin! He can be quite handy with the bat, and is getting useful runs for the visitors. IND 223/6

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Ashwin, smacking the full delivery from Rabada through the covers! IND 227/6

FOUR ! A hat-trick of boundaries for Ashwin now! This one's driven square towards the off-side! IND 231/6

After 70 overs,India 231/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 103 , Ravichandran Ashwin 22) Ashwin decides to give Rabada a piece of his mind after getting roughed up by a slew of bouncers a couple of overs ago. Smacks the pacer through the covers for a hat-trick of boundaries, eliciting an 'Oh yes!' from the skipper on the third four. Good over for the Indians.

After 71 overs,India 233/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 104 , Ravichandran Ashwin 23) Morkel is brought back into the attack, firing along tight lines in this over, as Kohli and Ashwin collect a single each, with just two coming off the over. The second delivery was worth noting, with Kohli being forced to pull out of a shot after noticing late movement in the delivery.

Virat Kohli (2) is also the first Indian to have scored more than one century in South Africa in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (5).

The on-field umpires go upstairs to consult a catch by AB de Villiers in the slips. The catcher himself isn't sure of it. Ashwin the batsman in question.

After 72 overs,India 233/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 104 , Ravichandran Ashwin 23) Maiden over for Rabada. Ashwin edges the ball to AB de Villiers in the slips, although the catcher himself isn't sure of it. The on-field umpire goes upstairs with the soft signal being out, which is also what the TV umpire goes with.

After 73 overs,India 235/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 105 , Ravichandran Ashwin 23) No-ball for Morkel off the penultimate delivery after he disturbs the non-striker's stumps during his delivery, with Kohli setting off for a run at the same time. Two off the over, and it's time for the players to have a drink.

After 74 overs,India 238/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 106 , Ravichandran Ashwin 25) Kohli collects a single off the first ball, guiding the ball towards midwicket. Ashwin fends a short ball from Rabada that measures 147 kmph wide of the slip cordon, collecting a couple of runs in the process. Three off the over.

Could you believe that run-out of Pandya? The less said the better... but what a passage of play this has been for the neutral. Ashwin vs Rabada has been gripping stuff... bouncers and then a bit of width allowing the batsman to counter and then again tighter lines the next over... brilliant Test cricket. Vitally, the trail down to just 100. This is India's last recognized partnership and they need to make it count.

FOUR! Marginally short and outside off, Kohli waits on his back foot and cuts it through point.

After 75 overs,India 245/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 113 , Ravichandran Ashwin 25) Kohli was playing Maharaj late yesterday and is doing the same today as well. Cuts the third ball very late for a boundary. And then plays the same shot for a two. Kohli eases down the final ball to long off for a single.

FOUR ! Kohli flicks a full-toss from Rabada towards the midwicket boundary! Second boundary in as many overs! IND 249/6

After 76 overs,India 253/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 120 , Ravichandran Ashwin 26) Kohli brings up the 250 for the visitors with a boundary towards the midwicket fence off a full-toss, followed by a double next ball. The Indian captain guides the ball off the fifth delivery towards third man for a single. Ashwin retains strike for the following over with a single off the last delivery. Eight off the over.

After 77 overs,South Africa 239/3 ( Hashim Amla 79 , Faf du Plessis (C) 9) Just one run collected off Maharaj's second over of the day, with Ashwin running the ball down the ground for a single off the penultimate ball of the over.

FOUR ! Ashwin uses Rabada's pace to guide the ball past gully, and collect his sixth boundary! Elicits praise from his skipper at the same time! IND 258/6

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Kohli and Ashwin , with the latter collecting a single off the second ball of the over to bring up the milestone. Has been a decent recovery for the visitors after the fall of Pandya. IND 259/6

After 78 overs,India 263/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 124 , Ravichandran Ashwin 32) Ashwin guides the ball through gully at the start of the over to collect his sixth boundary, and follows it up with a single to complete the 50-stand for the seventh wicket. Kohli miscues a pull, getting a top-edge that lands safely at fine-leg, off the third delivery. More runs for Kohli off the last ball, cutting it towards deep backward point for a couple of runs. Nine off the over.

Some brilliant strokeplay from Ashwin...he is quickly into his elements. He is one cricketer who doesn't need to be told about the vitality of this situation... he will just show up and play accordingly and intelligently... 50-partnership is up too... this has been an intense knock from Ashwin who survived the Rabada onslaught.

After 79 overs,India 265/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 125 , Ravichandran Ashwin 33) Ashwin attempts a cut off the second delivery, and misses it completely due to the extra bounce. He nearly gets dismissed off the next delivery, lobbing the ball up in the air off his gloves that lands beyond the slip fielder's grasp. Kohli guides the ball down the ground off the penultimate delivery. Two off the over.

Reminder: No Asian player has taken a four-for and scored a fifty against South Africa in South Africa in Tests yet. Ravichandran Ashwin has the chance to become the first one today.

Ngidi returns to the attack with one over to go before the second new ball becomes available for the Proteas.

Even against quality bowling, Virat seems to get hundreds with a lot left in his reserves.👏👏👏 #INDvSA

After 80 overs,India 269/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 128 , Ravichandran Ashwin 34) Ngidi returns to the attack in the 80th over. Kohli rides the bounce to guide the ball towards point for a single off the second delivery. Kohli waits for the ball to climb off the penultimate delivery, and goes for a tennis-like swat towards midwicket for a double. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Ashwin is in no mood to let go of his counter-attack, lunging forward and going inside-out in his loft towards wide long-off! IND 273/6

After 81 overs,India 273/6 ( Virat Kohli (C) 128 , Ravichandran Ashwin 38) Looks like the Proteas don't take the second new ball straightaway, as Maharaj continues with the old cherry. Ashwin gets close to the pitch of the ball at the start of the over, and lofts it towards the wide long-off fence. Massive appeal for lbw off the fourth delivery, with Proteas skipper Faf deciding against reviewing it. Four off the over.

The second new ball has been taken by the Proteas, with Philander returning to the attack, in place of Ngidi.

FOUR ! Kohli smacks the new ball through the covers as soon as Philander returns to the attack. IND 277/6

OUT ! The breakthrough has been achieved with the new ball, as Ashwin gets a thick outside edge that carries to du Plessis, who shows quick reflexes here. IND 280/7 Ashwin c du Plessis b Philander 38(54)

After 82 overs,India 281/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 135 , Mohammed Shami 1) Kohli smacks the shiny new cherry through extra-cover off the very first ball of the over to collect his 13th boundary. Kohli gets a thick inside-edge that stays away from his leg-stump, allowing the skipper to come back for a second run. Philander though, gets the breakthrough two balls later, as Ashwin edges to du Plessis in the slips to depart for 38 — a useful knock that has given India the chance to close in on South Africa's first innings total. Shami the new batsman at the crease.

Now it's Morkel operating from the other end with the new ball. Maharaj given a breather now.

Brilliant partnership between Kohli and Ashwin so far... but just as I type that... Philander with the breakthrough and Ashwin is caught at second slip.

Virat Kohli's last eight Test centuries before today: 243, 213, 104*, 103*, 204, 235, 167, 211. He is bating on 135* currently.

Shami over Ishant... This has Ravi Shastri written all over it... the message to him would be to play some shots and get quick runs... make use of the new ball... Shami is not one to stick around... or is he?

OUT ! Simplest of dismissals for Morkel as Shami edges a short ball from Morkel straight to Amla at first slip! Two dismissals with the new ball already! IND 281/8 Shami c Amla b Morkel 1(9)

After 83 overs,India 281/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 135 , ) Shami sticks to nudging the ball around defensively in this over as Morkel returns to the attack to get a shot at the new ball. That is until he edges a short ball outside off straight to Amla in the slips — a delivery that he could've left alone to preserve his wicket. Wicket maiden for Morkel to start off a new spell.

FOUR ! Driven through extra-cover by Kohli, beating the fielder running towards the extra-cover fence! IND 285/8

Shami gone too. Ashwin's dismissal came at a bad time, or alternately, South Africa have made the second new ball work.. let's go with the latter and it highlights Pandya's foolish run out even more. India had 19 overs with that old ball and any momentum was lost with that run out. Still 54 adrift.

After 84 overs,India 286/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 140 , Ishant Sharma 0) Kohli smacks the ball through extra-cover off the second delivery of the over, with Ngidi failing to cut the ball off near the boundary rope. Collects a single two balls later, bringing Ishant on strike. The lanky tailender though, stays defensive for the last two deliveries of the over. Five off the over. Less than five minutes to go for lunch.

The partnership rate of 4.95 between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin today was India's second highest during a fifty-plus stand in South Africa in Tests. The highest is 5.53 between MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan at Durban in 2006.

After 85 overs,India 287/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 141 , Ishant Sharma 0) Kohli guides the first ball towards square-leg, but refuses to budge after sensing that only a single is on offer (something that we see Dhoni do often in the death overs in ODIs, T20Is). Kohli guides the third delivery down the ground. The skipper refuses singles off the third and fourth deliveries as well. He finally budges off the penultimate delivery, going "Shaabash Lambe" after collecting the run. Just one off the over, as India head to lunch on a score of 287/8, with Kohli producing a magnificent captain's knock to hold the Indian innings together. The visitors trail the hosts by another 48 runs with two wickets left.

South Africa's session this and Virat just about keeping India within touching distance. Pandya's run out has probably cost India a shot at taking a lead. It is all about what Kohli can do now. But SA will come hard at Ishant and Bumrah after lunch.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli made a defiant 85 not out as India's other batsmen fell around him to leave the top-ranked team 183-5 in its first innings and 152 runs behind South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.

Kohli's 16th Test half-century showed his determination to keep India alive in a series where it already trails 1-0 and is fighting to justify its No 1 ranking.

Only opener Murali Vijay provided any lasting support for Kohli on Day 2 at SuperSport Park as South Africa's four-man pace attack worked its way through the Indian top and middle order.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya was 11 not out alongside Kohli at stumps, with India precariously placed in its reply to South Africa's first innings of 335 all out.

Kohli strode in with India under pressure at 28-2 after losing two wickets in two balls. He took the lead in a 79-run partnership with Murali Vijay (46), making 51 of those 79 runs.

Vijay was undone by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, opening the way for quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to remove Rohit Sharma (10) and Parthiv Patel (19).

Earlier, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis played a similar role to Kohli with a precious half-century to take his team past 300. Du Plessis' 63 dragged his team to 335 after useful lower-order partnerships of 31 with Maharaj (18) and 42 with Rabada (11).

India was hoping for a quicker end to South Africa's first innings after three swift wickets at the end of the first day had the home team in trouble on 269-6 at stumps. But India missed chances, notably dropping Rabada twice off successive balls when South Africa would have slipped to 289-7. Kohli missed one of those catches at slip.

India did ultimately remove South Africa's last seven batsmen for just 89 runs, though, with offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-113 and seamer Ishant Sharma justifying his selection ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar by taking 3-46, including the prize wicket of du Plessis.

But India's reply stuttered early when KL Rahul was out caught and bowled by Morne Morkel for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara was run out first ball he faced by a direct hit at the non-striker's end from debutant Ngidi.

Ngidi's first day of action in Test cricket improved when he angled one across Patel late in the afternoon and had the wicketkeeper-batsman caught behind, leaving India 164-5.

With inputs from AP