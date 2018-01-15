The second new ball has been taken by the Proteas, with Philander returning to the attack, in place of Ngidi.

FOUR ! Kohli smacks the new ball through the covers as soon as Philander returns to the attack. IND 277/6

OUT ! The breakthrough has been achieved with the new ball, as Ashwin gets a thick outside edge that carries to du Plessis, who shows quick reflexes here. IND 280/7 Ashwin c du Plessis b Philander 38(54)

After 82 overs,India 281/7 ( Virat Kohli (C) 135 , Mohammed Shami 1) Kohli smacks the shiny new cherry through extra-cover off the very first ball of the over to collect his 13th boundary. Kohli gets a thick inside-edge that stays away from his leg-stump, allowing the skipper to come back for a second run. Philander though, gets the breakthrough two balls later, as Ashwin edges to du Plessis in the slips to depart for 38 — a useful knock that has given India the chance to close in on South Africa's first innings total. Shami the new batsman at the crease.

Now it's Morkel operating from the other end with the new ball. Maharaj given a breather now.

Brilliant partnership between Kohli and Ashwin so far... but just as I type that... Philander with the breakthrough and Ashwin is caught at second slip.

Virat Kohli's last eight Test centuries before today: 243, 213, 104*, 103*, 204, 235, 167, 211. He is bating on 135* currently.

Shami over Ishant... This has Ravi Shastri written all over it... the message to him would be to play some shots and get quick runs... make use of the new ball... Shami is not one to stick around... or is he?

OUT ! Simplest of dismissals for Morkel as Shami edges a short ball from Morkel straight to Amla at first slip! Two dismissals with the new ball already! IND 281/8 Shami c Amla b Morkel 1(9)

After 83 overs,India 281/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 135 , ) Shami sticks to nudging the ball around defensively in this over as Morkel returns to the attack to get a shot at the new ball. That is until he edges a short ball outside off straight to Amla in the slips — a delivery that he could've left alone to preserve his wicket. Wicket maiden for Morkel to start off a new spell.

FOUR ! Driven through extra-cover by Kohli, beating the fielder running towards the extra-cover fence! IND 285/8

Shami gone too. Ashwin's dismissal came at a bad time, or alternately, South Africa have made the second new ball work.. let's go with the latter and it highlights Pandya's foolish run out even more. India had 19 overs with that old ball and any momentum was lost with that run out. Still 54 adrift.

After 84 overs,India 286/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 140 , Ishant Sharma 0) Kohli smacks the ball through extra-cover off the second delivery of the over, with Ngidi failing to cut the ball off near the boundary rope. Collects a single two balls later, bringing Ishant on strike. The lanky tailender though, stays defensive for the last two deliveries of the over. Five off the over. Less than five minutes to go for lunch.

The partnership rate of 4.95 between Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin today was India's second highest during a fifty-plus stand in South Africa in Tests. The highest is 5.53 between MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan at Durban in 2006.

After 85 overs,India 287/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 141 , Ishant Sharma 0) Kohli guides the first ball towards square-leg, but refuses to budge after sensing that only a single is on offer (something that we see Dhoni do often in the death overs in ODIs, T20Is). Kohli guides the third delivery down the ground. The skipper refuses singles off the third and fourth deliveries as well. He finally budges off the penultimate delivery, going "Shaabash Lambe" after collecting the run. Just one off the over, as India head to lunch on a score of 287/8, with Kohli producing a magnificent captain's knock to hold the Indian innings together. The visitors trail the hosts by another 48 runs with two wickets left.

South Africa's session this and Virat just about keeping India within touching distance. Pandya's run out has probably cost India a shot at taking a lead. It is all about what Kohli can do now. But SA will come hard at Ishant and Bumrah after lunch.

The Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma have sauntered out at the centre. Vernon Philander to bowl the first over of the second session.

After 86 overs,India 290/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 143 , Ishant Sharma 1) Kohli immediately gets off the strike with a single past cover. Ishant tries to defend one but it takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. Kohli back on strike. Kohli again takes a single to long on the third ball. Ishant gets beaten on the fourth ball and blocks the penultimate and final delivery from his crease.

After 87 overs,India 293/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 146 , Ishant Sharma 1) Kohli pushes the first ball to lng on for no run. He flicks the second through midwicket and immediately calls for two. Ishant was hesitant but makes his ground eventually. Kohli cover drives the fourth ball and exchanges strike. Ishant sees off the final two balls.

After 88 overs,India 294/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 147 , Ishant Sharma 1) Kohli shuffles down the track in the second delivery, but misses by a long way due to the extra bounce. Four slips in place for Ishant when he is on strike in the fourth delivery, but leaves a back-of-length delivery that shapes away from him. Just one off the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket boundary by Kohli off Morkel, and what a way for him to bring up a 150! IND 298/8

After 89 overs,India 303/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 151 , Ishant Sharma 1) Morkel steams in from the Pavilion End. Kohli smacks the ball towards deep point off the third delivery, but once again refuses to bring Ishant on strike with three deliveries left in the over. Morkel changes angle in the penultimate delivery of the over, switching to round-the-wicket. Kohli smacks a back-of-length ball from Morkel towards the midwicket fence to bring up his 150 in style. The ball sails over the keeper's outstretched hand and runs away to the fence for four byes, bringing up the 300 for the visitors. Nine off the over.

After 90 overs,India 306/8 ( Virat Kohli (C) 152 , Ishant Sharma 3) Ishant responds to a call for a single from Kohli off the second delivery of the over, bringing Kohli back on strike. What's more, even he doesn't ground his bat while running towards the crease, and would've been dismissed like Pandya had the throw been more accurate. Kohli guides the next ball towards third man for a single. Three off the over, all coming through singles.

OUT ! The angle and length has worked for Morkel, as Ishant fends a short ball straight into the hands of forward short-leg! IND 306/9 Ishant c Markram b Morkel 3(20)

After 91 overs,India 306/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 152 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Quite the field set for Ishant in Morkel's 22nd over, with two slips, a leg gully and a short-leg in place. Morkel bowls the first three deliveries along the leg side to Ishant. The ploy works for the hosts, as Ishant fends a short ball straight to Markram at forward short-leg. Bumrah on strike with the deficit still 29, and he cops a blow on his grille first ball. The last man out fends a back-of-length delivery bowling around his hip straight to leg-gully off the last ball, with the ball popping out of the fielder's hand. Wicket-maiden for Morkel. All down to Kohli now.

Rabada brought back in place of Philander, hopefully to bring the Indian innings to a quick end.

After 92 overs,India 307/9 ( Virat Kohli (C) 153 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) Rabada returns to the attack for the 92nd over. Kohli nudges the ball around for the first three balls, and guides the ball towards deep backward point off the fourth, not taking a run on any occasion. Kohli tries punching in the fifth delivery, only to get intercepted. The skipper pulls ambitiously towards midwicket off the last, but sticks only to a single. Just one off the over.

OUT ! Kohli is the last man to fall as he charges down the track, and miscues his slog to get caught by de Villiers at long-on! IND 307 all out Kohli c de Villiers b Morkel 153(217)

After 92.1 overs,India 307/10 ( Jasprit Bumrah 0 , ) Kohli charges down the track off the first ball of Morkel's 23rd over, and ultimately gets caught by de Villiers at long-on for India to fold up 28 runs short of the South African total. End of what was a brilliant innings, as he helped minimise the deficit to a great extent while scoring half of the team's runs.

Brilliant hundred from Virat... well farmed the strike... fought his natural instinct for so long to herald both Ishant and Bumrah... but couldn't get India the crucial lead. It was too much to do even for him... But make no mistake, this is one of his best Test knocks and that is an understatement.

Right... over to the Indian bowling now... The pacers have to make the new ball count... there is something in the pitch if you really bang it in with the new ball. Then, big, big day for Ashwin... Anything over 300 is going to be tough to chase given South Africa's bowling strength and of course India's current batting frailties.

Quite simply, one of the best innings I have seen from Kohli.

Kohli has got India this close, onus on India's bowlers now to try and take game away from SA

The players walk out to bat at the start of South Africa's second innings. The match has shaped up quite nicely, and South Africa have a slight advantage with a session-and-a-half left in the day.

Ashwin it is who will be bowling the first over of the South African innings.

After 1 overs,South Africa 1/0 ( Aiden Markram 1 , Dean Elgar 0) Ashwin bowls the first over of the innings, with Markram defending the first five deliveries before setting off for a single off the last ball, getting an edge past slip.

Bumrah it is who will be sharing the new ball with Ashwin.

OUT ! Bumrah raps Markram plumb lbw off his second delivery! The bowler doesn't even turn around, and it turns out to be a pretty easy decision for the umpire. The top-scorer in the previous SA innings now departs for just 1! What's more, it's the uneven bounce on the surface that does Markram in. SA 1/1 Markram lbw Bumrah 1(8)

After 2 overs,South Africa 1/1 ( Dean Elgar 0 , Hashim Amla 0) Bumrah shares the new ball with Ashwin, and strikes in just his second delivery as he traps Markram plumb lbw, with the uneven bounce coming into the picture. Amla, the new batsman, is foxed by the two-pacedness of the wicket, getting an inside-edge off the fourth delivery that lucking deflects off his pad. Wicket-maiden for Bumrah.

Bumrah with the early breakthrough.... Chatter of min.250 for South Africa in the second innings already... All about that new ball... No surprise with Ashwin handling it from one end.

After 3 overs,South Africa 2/1 ( Dean Elgar 1 , Hashim Amla 0) Ashwin bowls from round-the-wicket to Elgar with an FSL and a slip in place. An overthrow allows Elgar to get off the mark off the fourth delivery. Just one off the over.

After 4 overs,South Africa 2/1 ( Dean Elgar 1 , Hashim Amla 0) Elgar gets a thick inside-edge off a full-toss at the start of the over, eliciting a loud appeal for lbw from the Indians, though Bumrah himself confirms an edge afterwards. Bumrah switches to round-the-wicket for the last delivery of the over, but doesn't quite rattle Elgar's defence.

Virat Kohli scored 153 runs in India's first innings of the ongoing Test which was the joint fourth most by any Indian player in South Africa. The highest was 169 by Sachin Tendulkar at Cape Town in 1997.

After 5 overs,South Africa 3/1 ( Dean Elgar 1 , Hashim Amla 1) Ash continues from round-the-wicket, with a slip and a silly point in place. Appeal for lbw off the third delivery, though there was an inside-edge on this occasion. The Indian close-in fielders are busy chirping away right now, with Kohli being the most vocal of the lot. Just one off the over.

OUT ! Bumrah's on fire right now! Attacks the stumps once again, and the low bounce does Amla in, as he gets trapped plumb lbw. India wrest control of the match already! SA 3/2 Amla lbw Bumrah 1(10)

FOUR ! Flicked away towards the fine-leg boundary by ABD off the very first delivery that he faces! Bumrah thought he hit de Villiers' foot, and appealed for an lbw. SA 7/2

Bumrah is getting some balls to rise, and some to cut in sharply from the same length at a much lower height. And this Test, and this series, continues to twist and sizzle.

After 6 overs,South Africa 8/2 ( Dean Elgar 1 , AB de Villiers 5) Another cracking over by Bumrah. Angles one into Amla off the third delivery to trap him lbw for 1, with the Proteas losing their second wicket with just three on board. De Villiers walks out to bat, and flicks a low full-toss towards fine-leg off the first ball that he faces.

After 7 overs,South Africa 9/2 ( Dean Elgar 1 , AB de Villiers 6) Ashwin into his fourth over, and once again gives away exactly a run off it, as de Villiers sets off for a single off the second delivery off a reverse sweep.

CENTURY FOR VIRAT KOHLI ! His 21st in Tests, and probably one with the most animated celebration from the Indian skipper! He gets to the milestone with a double at the start of the 67th over, taking 146 balls to get there! First century of this series!

OUT ! Absolutely horrendous by Pandya! Is sent back by Kohli while looking for a single after sending the ball towards mid-on, and he lazily strolls to the striker's end, with his bat hanging over the crease when the ball hits the stumps. "UNFORGIVABLE" goes Sunil Gavaskar on air, and rightly so! Good throw by Philander as well. IND 209/6

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Kohli and Ashwin , with the latter collecting a single off the second ball of the over to bring up the milestone. Has been a decent recovery for the visitors after the fall of Pandya. IND 259/6

OUT ! The breakthrough has been achieved with the new ball, as Ashwin gets a thick outside edge that carries to du Plessis, who shows quick reflexes here. IND 280/7

OUT ! Simplest of dismissals for Morkel as Shami edges a short ball from Morkel straight to Amla at first slip! Two dismissals with the new ball already! IND 281/8

OUT ! The angle and length has worked for Morkel, as Ishant fends a short ball straight into the hands of forward short-leg! IND 306/9

OUT ! Kohli is the last man to fall as he charges down the track, and miscues his slog to get caught by de Villiers at long-on! IND 307 all out

OUT ! Bumrah raps Markram plumb lbw off his second delivery! The bowler doesn't even turn around, and it turns out to be a pretty easy decision for the umpire. The top-scorer in the previous SA innings now departs for just 1! What's more, it's the uneven bounce on the surface that does Markram in. SA 1/1

OUT ! Bumrah's on fire right now! Attacks the stumps once again, and the low bounce does Amla in, as he gets trapped plumb lbw. India wrest control of the match already! SA 3/2

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 in Centurion, latest update: Another cracking over by Bumrah. Angles one into Amla off the third delivery to trap him lbw for 1, with the Proteas losing their second wicket with just three on board. De Villiers walks out to bat, and flicks a low full-toss towards fine-leg off the first ball that he faces.

Day 2 Report: Virat Kohli made a defiant 85 not out as India's other batsmen fell around him to leave the top-ranked team 183-5 in its first innings and 152 runs behind South Africa in the second Test on Sunday.

Kohli's 16th Test half-century showed his determination to keep India alive in a series where it already trails 1-0 and is fighting to justify its No 1 ranking.

Only opener Murali Vijay provided any lasting support for Kohli on Day 2 at SuperSport Park as South Africa's four-man pace attack worked its way through the Indian top and middle order.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya was 11 not out alongside Kohli at stumps, with India precariously placed in its reply to South Africa's first innings of 335 all out.

Kohli strode in with India under pressure at 28-2 after losing two wickets in two balls. He took the lead in a 79-run partnership with Murali Vijay (46), making 51 of those 79 runs.

Vijay was undone by South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, opening the way for quick bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to remove Rohit Sharma (10) and Parthiv Patel (19).

Earlier, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis played a similar role to Kohli with a precious half-century to take his team past 300. Du Plessis' 63 dragged his team to 335 after useful lower-order partnerships of 31 with Maharaj (18) and 42 with Rabada (11).

India was hoping for a quicker end to South Africa's first innings after three swift wickets at the end of the first day had the home team in trouble on 269-6 at stumps. But India missed chances, notably dropping Rabada twice off successive balls when South Africa would have slipped to 289-7. Kohli missed one of those catches at slip.

India did ultimately remove South Africa's last seven batsmen for just 89 runs, though, with offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin taking 4-113 and seamer Ishant Sharma justifying his selection ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar by taking 3-46, including the prize wicket of du Plessis.

But India's reply stuttered early when KL Rahul was out caught and bowled by Morne Morkel for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara was run out first ball he faced by a direct hit at the non-striker's end from debutant Ngidi.

Ngidi's first day of action in Test cricket improved when he angled one across Patel late in the afternoon and had the wicketkeeper-batsman caught behind, leaving India 164-5.

With inputs from AP