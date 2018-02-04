First Cricket
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs South Africa 2018, 2nd ODI at Centurion: Kohli, Dhawan put visitors in sight of win

Date: Sunday, 04 February, 2018 17:13 IST Match Status: Lunch
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

India in South Africa 6 ODI Series 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

118/10
Overs
32.2
R/R
3.66
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
1
117/1
Overs
19.0
R/R
6.16
Fours
15
Sixes
2
Extras
7
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 51 50 9 0
Morne Morkel 4 0 30 0

  After 18 overs,India 110/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Virat Kohli (C) 39) India 18 runs away from the victory and nine come off this over. Nine needed off the next over; that is if India want to finish the match before the lunch break. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Virat Kohli charges down the track and smacks it over point. Lovely shot.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Morkel attempts the slower delivery, 124 kph, Dhawan waits for it and smashes it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 17 overs,India 101/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Virat Kohli (C) 35) The lunch break has been extended by 15 minutes to allow for the result. South Africa have to bowl four overs, of which two have been bowled. India cross the 100-run mark in this Tahir over, which went for three runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 16 overs,India 98/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 43 , Virat Kohli (C) 33) Morne Morkel replaces Shamsi. It is too late for him to make any impact now. The result is inevitable. Five runs come in the over. India two runs away from the 100-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 15 overs,India 93/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 42 , Virat Kohli (C) 31) India are seven runs away from the 100-run mark in the 15th over. It took South Africa almost 27 overs to get there. Kind of explains the dominance Kuldeep and Chahal had in the middle overs. Seven off this Tahir over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    South Africa's heart just not in it.... India have their foot on the Proteas' neck and pressing for greater discomfort. And there seems to be no lunch break so this will be an even bigger embarrassing loss for the hosts. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! An unforgivable error this from Khaya Zondo. Kohli whips one through midwicket, Zondo standing in the deep simply had to pick the ball but it goes between his legs for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 14 overs,India 87/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 41 , Virat Kohli (C) 26) Shamsi is struggling and India aren't forgiving his bad balls. Score two boundaries off them and also score a single. Nine runs off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Beautifully played. Shamsi goes full, too much if you ask me, Virat Kohli goes forward and drills it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! The ball slips out of Shamsi's hand and ends up being a full toss on leg, Dhawan doesn't miss out and thrashes it to the fine leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 13 overs,India 77/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 22) India not giving any opening to South Africa. They have consistently looked to score runs and why not? Think they want to finish this before the lunch break, which is scheduled at 5 pm (IST). Tahir concedes four singles in his second over. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 12 overs,India 73/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Both the wrist spinners have leaked runs in their first over. Two boundaries and a single came off Shamsi's over.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Shamsi drops it short and around off, Dhawan waits for it and pulls it over midwicket for his seventh boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Loops this outside off, Dhawan goes back and first went for a sweep before deciding to cut it very late. It should've been a dot but Morne Morkel lets it through his legs for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 11 overs,India 64/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 19) Imran Tahir comes into the attack. Can he a make a difference on this pitch where his batsmen failed miserably against the wrist spinners? No; seems to be the answer as India milk three singles and score a boundary in his over. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Imran Tahir bowls a long hop and Dhawan doesn't spare those. Goes back and smacks it over midwicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 10 overs,India 57/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 21 , Virat Kohli (C) 17) South Africa have bowled 10 overs. India's run rate has been 5.7. If this continues, they might win even before the 20th over is bowled. Two runs came off this over, which was bowled by Rabada. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan becomes the fourth player with whom Virat Kohli has now added 2000-plus runs in ODIs after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 9 overs,India 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 16) Morris continues. Dhawan pulls the first ball, which is short, for a single to fine leg. Two dots follow and then Dhawan drives down one past mid off for a brace. The sixth delivery is short and outside off, Kohli upper cuts it over point. India cruising at the moment, have crossed the 50-run mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Short and outside off, Virat Kohli waits for it and slashes it over point.

    Full Scorecard

  After 8 overs,India 48/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 10) Five dot balls followed by a maximum. The fifth ball by Rabada was short, Kohli tried to pull but he under-edged and the ball hit him on the ribs. The next ball: short again but this time around Kohli thrashes it over fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Virat Kohli clears fine leg boundary... SIX. India steaming along at 6/over... They want to finish it before lunch break? Another 20 minutes to go. South Africa totally disheartened. 

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! He took a blow on the ribs and quite expectedly Rabada bowled a short ball and Kohli pulls it over fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 7 overs,India 42/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Just when you thought that this could be a fine over for South Africa, Dhawan scored a streaky boundary off the final delivery.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan goes forward to drive but it finds the outside edge and goes past gully for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  After 6 overs,India 38/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 15 , Virat Kohli (C) 4) Dhawan begins Radaba's over with  boundary and immediately rotates the strike. Virat does the same to fine leg off the fourth ball. Dhawan pushes the final ball back to the bowler, who fails to collect it but mocks a throw. The Indian batsmen run a single off that misfield. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Houseful crowd now busy with Mexican Waves.... because what else is left to do at Centurion today. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan stands tall and drives this length ball through cover. Runs flowing at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  After 5 overs,India 31/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 9 , Virat Kohli (C) 3) Chris Morris is into the attack. He doesn't concede a run off his first two balls. Ball four: a gentle push to cover for a single. Dhawan pulls the fifth delivery through backward square to bring Virat back on strike. Kohli steers the sixth ball through point and runs two as Tahir makes a good stop. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Rohit gone this time, as wickets continue to fall too quickly. Virat Kohli walks in, to boos from certain section of the crowd. Not sure what those were for. But Indian fans boisterous enough to drown them out. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 4 overs,India 26/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 8 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Two boundaries followed by a wicket. An eventful over. Things are moving on quite rapidly. Virat Kohli is the new man in. Dhawan is on strike though. The final delivery is a full toss swinging down leg, Dhawan attempts a flick and misses. The umpire doesn't spread his arms. Wonder why. Maybe it brushed his jersey or trousers. 

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets his man. A needless shot from Rohit Sharma really. He plays the one-legged pull off a short ball towards fine leg and Morne Morkel grabs it.  Rohit c Morne Morkel b Rabada 15(17) 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Rabada bangs it short, Rohit senses the opportunity and plays the ramp shot over the slip cordon. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Rabada bowls one too straight, Rohit flicks it with perfection for his first boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 3 overs,India 18/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 8) Morkel to Dhawan. The southpaw chases the second delivery and almost nicks. But on the next ball, Dhawan drives one through cover for a boundary. Ball four is wide followed by a boundary. South Africa have two slips and a gully in place but they need to be aggressive in a smart manner as the runs to defend are less. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Another. Morne Morkel is yet to find his rhythm. Dishes out a half-volley and Dhawan duly punishes it by driving it through cover.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma's scores in ODIs in South Africa before today: 11, 9, 23, 1, 5, 18, 19, 20

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan's eyes lit up after seeing the width and he creams it through cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 2 overs,India 9/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 0) Rabada to Rohit. The Indian vice-captain prods forward in defence for the first ball. Errs in line on the second and strays it down the leg side. Wide signalled. Two dots follow. Rohit Sharma is given out caught behind. Kagiso Rabada is pumped up. But Rohit has reviewed it immediately. Replays show that as the ball passed his willow, the bat hit the pad. And the third umpire overturns the original decision. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Loud boos from the crowd on that DRS reversal. Was that conclusive enough to reverse the umpire's call? Perhaps. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance cricket journalist in Centurion

    Indian innings begins and Rohit Sharma smacks one off Morne Morkel into the crowd... just isn't South Africa's day this. But you already knew that! 

    Full Scorecard

  Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  After 1 overs,India 8/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 0) Morne Morkel to Rohit Sharma. His second ball is a wide. And Rohit pulls the third over square leg for a huge maximum. Morkel responds with a yorker but Rohit jams it out safely. The over ends with a single to mid on. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian spinners took eight wickets in today's match - the joint most spinners from a team has taken in an innings of an ODI played in South Africa.

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Wow! Typical Rohit Sharma shot, this. Goes slightly forward and pulls one in front of square on the leg side.

    Full Scorecard

  The Indian openers walk out at the centre before the lunch break. Morne Morkel to start the proceedings for South Africa. Two slips in place.  India need 119 to win the second ODI.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first spinner to take a 5-for against South Africa in South Africa in ODIs.  Indian players to take a five-for in ODIs in South Africa: Ashish Nehra v England at Durban in 2003 Yuzvendra Chahal v South Africa at Centurion in 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    118 is now South Africa's lowest total in South Africa in ODIs. Their previous lowest was 119 against England at Port Elizabeth in 2009. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI latest update: Morne Morkel replaces Shamsi. It is too late for him to make any impact now. The result is inevitable. Five runs come in the over. India two runs away from the 100-run mark.

Preview: South Africa suffered a huge blow after skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against India with a fractured finger, even as the tourists aim to exert pressure on the depleted hosts in the second match on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram. Agencies

India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram. Agencies

Already down with the absence of veteran AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs, the Proteas will now miss the services of the skipper, who struck a brilliant ton in the opener of the six-match series, albeit in a losing cause.

Du Plessis damaged his right index digit during the six-wicket loss in the series opener in Durban on Thursday and is likely to require three to six weeks' time to recover, according to a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement.

Batsman Farhaan Behardien has been added to the squad as a replacement, while Heinrich Klaasen was called in as a back-up wicketkeeper given de Villiers is also sidelined by a finger issue.

Going into the second match, India will be eager to take advantage of the loss of Du Plessis and go 2-0 up in the rubber, with all their departments ticking the right notes in Durban.

Led by skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant 33rd ODI ton and steady batting by No.4 Ajinkya Rahane, India romped home in style after the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared five wickets between them to restrict the hosts to 269/8.

India's top-order has done reasonably well in the opening ODI barring the odd mix-up between Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli, which led to an unfortunate run-out of the southpaw.

The bowling department has delivered well except for pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, having an off day but the spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep (3/34) and Chahal (2/45) have been impressive in what was their maiden outing on South African soil.

The Proteas, on the other hand are yet to name the skipper of the side with Hashim Amla and Jean Paul Duminy emerging as the top contenders.

The home side will need to chalk out a strategy to stop the strong Indian batting after using as many as seven bowlers in the opening game.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo added up to his handy 33-ball unbeaten 27, by picking the crucial wickets of Kohli and Rahane with his slower bouncers, but the damage was already done by then.

The hosts will also bank on the opening duo of Amla and stumper Quinton de Kock to set the tone early on for the likes of Aiden Markram, Duminy, David Miller and Chris Morris to put up a commanding total.

Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo.

With inputs from IANS 



