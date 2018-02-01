After 17 overs,India 86/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 6) Morris continues to bowl despite appearing to hurt his right thumb in the previous over. After a couple of singles, Rahane drives the ball down the ground to collect a couple of runs off the fourth delivery. He tries the same thing the next ball, and though Morris collects the ball and throws it towards the batsman — who is out of his crease and would've been run-out had the throw been accurate. Five off the over, including a wide off the final delivery.

FOUR ! First boundary for Rahane, and what a shot that was by the No 4 batsman! Creamed it over the extra-cover fielder, timing his shot perfectly! IND 91/2

Ajinkya Rahane has scored four fifty-plus scores in his last four consecutive ODIs. Can he play a match winning knock today for India?

Couple spanking shots from Rahane. India need a partnership now. And this is the perfect pairing to do it. A good knock here sorts India's No 4 problem for the short term atleast.

After 18 overs,India 92/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 11) Phehlukwayo bowls his second over, with de Kock moving right up to the stumps after the first delivery of the over. Rahane makes room for himslef, and slogs the ball over the leaping extra-cover fielder off the third delivery to collect his first boundary. Kohli tries smacking a full toss off the last delivery, but is intercepted by Miller at cover. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Kohli redirects the ball towards the fine-leg boundary off the third delivery of the 19th over. IND 97/2

FOUR ! Kohli guides the ball down the ground off the last delivery of the 19th over, with the ball beating the mid off fielder to run away to fence, bringing up the 100 for the Indians! IND 101/2

After 19 overs,India 101/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 12) Rahane collects a single at the start of the 19th over, with Kohli guiding the ball towards fine-leg two deliveries later to collect his second boundary. Kohli guides the ball down the ground off the last delivery to collect the second boundary of the over, and bring up the 100 for the visitors. Nine off the over.

After 20 overs,India 106/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 31 , Ajinkya Rahane 14) Kohli comes down the track off a short ball from Phehlukwayo off the third delivery, and lobs the ball over to the vacant square-leg region for a single. The two batsmen decide to rotate the strike between themselves through singles, with four of them coming off this over aside from a wide.

Part time off-spinner JP Duminy introduced into the attack from the Umgeni End for the 21st over.

FOUR ! Rahane shuffles down the pitch, and smashes the ball over the umpire's head to collect his second boundary! That one had authority written all over it! IND 112/2

After 21 overs,India 113/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 33 , Ajinkya Rahane 19) Kohli gets a single off the first delivery, with Rahane shuffling down the pitch and smashing the ball over the umpire's head to collect his second boundary. Seven off the over.

Tahir reintroduced into the attack in the 22nd over of the innings.

After 22 overs,India 116/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 35 , Ajinkya Rahane 20) Tahir returns to the attack, with du Plessis going with spin from both ends for now. Three singles are all that are collected off the over. The partnership's worth 49 after Kohli collects a single off the last ball.

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Kohli and Rahane for the third wicket, with the former collecting a single off the first ball of the 23rd over to bring up the milestone off 62 deliveries.

FOUR ! Expansive drive off Kohli's bat off the last delivery of the 23rd over, smacking it towards the wide long-off fence to collect his fourth boundary. IND 125/2

50 partnership is up. India looking to put more pressure on JP Duminy. And Shot! What a cover drive from Virat...

Imran Tahir took 27 wickets in ODIs last year which was the joint most by a South African bowler along with Rabada. South Africa need one of them to break this stand to put India under pressure.

After 23 overs,India 125/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 22) Kohli collects a single off the first ball of the 23rd over, bringing up the fifty-stand for the third wicket, with things starting to look positive for the Indians now. Wide off the last delivery of the over, with Kohli smacking the next one wide of mid off to collect his fourth boundary. Nine off the over.

FOUR ! Nudged away towards the fine-leg fence by Kohli off Tahir! IND 132/2

After 24 overs,India 133/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 47 , Ajinkya Rahane 24) Eight off the 24th over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery of the over which is a result of Kohli nudging a back-of-length delivery from Tahir towards the fine-leg fence, reading the googly from Tahir on the occasion.

Kagiso Rabada brought back into the attack in the 25th over of the innings.

After 25 overs,India 136/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Ajinkya Rahane 25) Rabada returns to the attack in the 25th over of the innings, with Kohli and Rahane scoring in singles in this over, with three coming off it. Meanwhile, Kohli's one short of his half-century at the end of the over.

FIFTY for Virat Kohli — his 46th in ODIs! Gets to the milestone off a single at the start of the 26th over, which is followed by tame celebrations given the fact that there still is a long way to go in the innings. IND 137/2

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's last two third wicket stands in ODIs: 104 and 109. Their ongoing stand is 72 runs.

This is Virat Kohli's 27th fifty-plus score away from home in ODIs while chasing which is the joint third most by an Indian player.

After 26 overs,India 141/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Ajinkya Rahane 27) Kohli collects a single at the start of the over, bringing up his 46th ODI fifty in the process. Rahane drives the ball down the ground off the third delivery, but has to contend himself with just a single off this delivery after the ball deflects off the non-striker's stumps. Singles collected off each delivery except the second, as five runs are collected off the over.

After 27 overs,India 147/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 56 , Ajinkya Rahane 29) Kohli signals for a change of gloves after collecting a single off the first delivery. Rahane guides the ball towards fine-leg off the next ball with a late cut. A slight fumble at midwicket results in an additional run for Kohli off the penultimate delivery. Six off the over.

After 28 overs,India 151/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 58 , Ajinkya Rahane 31) Rahane guides the ball down the ground off the first delivery to collect a single. Singles collected off each of the third and fourth deliveries, bringing up the 150 for India. The Indian skipper keeps the strike for the next over with a single off the last delivery.

Andile Phehlukwayo returns to the attack in the 29th over of the innings.

After 29 overs,India 156/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 62 , Ajinkya Rahane 32) Kohli shuffles down the crease off the very first delivery of Phehlukwayo's new spell, though he misses due to the extra bounce. Kohli smacks the ball towards the off side off the third delivery, coming back for a second run on the occasion. Singles off the last three deliveries of the over. Five off the over.

Another immaculate half-century from Virat Kohli... steering this chase now. That Dhawan run out probably psyched him up and he is looking his usual 'chasing' self now...

After 30 overs,India 161/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 65 , Ajinkya Rahane 34) Singles collected off each delivery of the over barring the last, as Kohli and Rahane stretch their partnership to 94 at the end of the over. End of the 30th over, with India needing another 109 to win from 120 balls.

FOUR ! Phehlukwayo pitches this one short of length along leg, and Kohli pull this one towards the fine-leg fence to collect his sixth boundary, while bringing up the century stand for the third wicket , with the pair taking 112 deliveries to bring up the milestone. IND 167/2

After 31 overs,India 167/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Ajinkya Rahane 34) Kohli guides the ball towards backward square-leg off the second delivery of the over to collect a couple of runs. Guides the ball towards the fine-leg fence off the last delivery to bring up the 100-stand for the third wicket! Six off the over.

SIX ! Rahane shuffles down the pitch, and smacks the ball over the midwicket fence to collect his first six! IND 173/2

After 32 overs,India 175/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Ajinkya Rahane 42) Rahane catches Tahir unawares as he shuffles down the track off the first delivery, and smacks the ball over the midwicket fence to collect his first six. Gets a double off the fifth delivery after guiding it towards fine-leg off a paddle. Eight off the over.

Morne Morkel brought back into the attack in the 33rd over of the innings.

This is the first time that India have three consecutive century stands for a wicket other than opening in ODIs as this is Kohli and Rahane's third consecutive century stand in ODIs for the third wicket. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's last three stands in ODIs for the third wicket: 104 v South Africa, Chennai, 2015 109 v Australia, Melbourne, 2016 100* v South Africa, Durban, 2018*

After 33 overs,India 178/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Ajinkya Rahane 43) Three singles collected off the 33rd over, two of which are added to Kohli's account. And it's time for the players to have a drink now, with the two batsmen firmly in control of the match situation at the moment.

Aiden Markram introduced into the attack in the 34th over of the innings, with South Africa desperate for a breakthrough right now.

After 34 overs,India 183/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Ajinkya Rahane 46) Kohli nudges the ball towards the leg side off the second delivery for a single. Rahane shuffles down the track off the third delivery, going inside-out to send the ball towards the extra-cover fence for a couple of runs. Single collected by the Mumbai batsman off the penultimate ball, with Kohli keeping strike for the following over with a single for himself off the last delivery.

FOUR! What a way for Rahane to bring up his 24th ODI half-century — pulling a back-of-length delivery from Morkel towards the fine-leg fence to get to the milestone in 61 deliveries! India 190/2

After 35 overs,India 190/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 77 , Ajinkya Rahane 51) Singles collected off the first two deliveries of the over, with the two batsmen exhibiting some fine running between the wickets. Kohli pulls a back-of-length delivery from Morkel to guide the ball towards deep square-leg for a single. Rahane attempts a similar shot off the next delivery, and he guides the ball finer for a boundary, bringing up his half-century in the process. Seven off the over.

Fifty for Rahane. Look at how Virat celebrated that... It's almost like his decision has come good. Have a feeling that Rahane knows what to do at No 4 more than last time. This could be a second coming.

FOUR ! Kohli gets down on one knee, and swings his arms to guide the ball wide of the short fine-leg fielder, collecting his seventh boundary in the process, bringing up the 200 as well! IND 201/2

After 36 overs,India 205/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 85 , Ajinkya Rahane 53) Kohli collects a single at the start of the over, driving the ball towards the off side. Five wides off the next ball, with Rahane missing while attempting a sweep off a ball pitched well outside off. Kohli gets down on one knee, and pulls the ball towards the long-leg fence to collect his seventh boundary, and bring up the 200 for the Indians. 15 off the over — a huge one for the South Africans, one that should get Markram off the attack now.

Chris Morris returns to the attack, with the game now slipping out of South Africa's grasp.

OUT ! Bumrah gets his man! Amla is struck on his front pad while looking for an on-side drive, and makes for an easy decision for the umpire. replays show Bumrah's foot being fractionally inside the popping crease. SA 30/1

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between de Kock and du Plessis at the start of the 15th over, with the keeper-batsman coming back for a second run. SA 81/1

OUT ! The wrist spinner strikes now, as he raps de Kock on his front pad, not getting much turn on this occasion. SA 83/2

OUT! Markram doesn't last long, as he flicks the ball straight into the hands of Pandya at midwicket! Second wicket for Chahal! SA 103/3

FIFTY for Faf du Plessis — his 30th in one-dayers! Du Plessis had a fine run in the Test series, and now carries his form over to the white-ball fixtures against the touring party! Takes 54 deliveries to get to the milestone, collecting five boundaries along the way.

OUT ! Brilliant catch by Kohli at short cover after Miller pushes the ball in the direction! Second wicket for Kuldeep! SA 134/5

FOUR ! Morris rocks back on his crease, and pulls the ball towards the wide long-on boundary to collect his fourth boundary, bringing up the FIFTY-STAND for the sixth wicket in the process! The duo consume 56 deliveries to bring up the milestone! SA 187/5

BOWLED EM ! That's one funny-looking dismissal, as Morris misses a full-toss after getting down on one knee and attempting a slog towards the leg side. Much-needed breakthrough for the Indians. SA 208/6

CENTURY for Faf du Plessis ! What a run he is having against the Indians right now! Gets to the milestone for the ninth time in ODIs, and his second against India, collecting a single off the 101st delivery that he faces! SA 234/6

FIFTY-STAND up between du Plessis and Phehlukwayo , with the former guiding the ball towards long-on for a couple of runs. SA 259/6

OUT ! Du Plessis holes out to Pandya at long-off, which brings a terrific innings to an end. Was looking for another big one, though his timing off the full toss wasn't quite up to the mark on this occasion. SA 264/7

OUT ! Rabada misses a wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar, which the umpire confirms as well, but sets off for the non-striker's end only to get run-out by a fair distance. SA 268/8

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS