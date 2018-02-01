Hello and a very warm welcome to Firspost's liveblog of the first one day international of the six-match series between India and South Africa. After a well-fought Test series action shifts to Cricket in coloured clothing with Kingsmead Durban playing host to the first ODI. Stay tuned for all live score, updates and more as we bring you all the latest coverage.

What should be the strategies of the two teams in this series? Firstpost's Amit Banerjee offers some answers...

Both teams pretty similar in balance. Think India have the edge in bowling but South Africa have a fantastic batting record at home so that evens things out.

India have a poor record against South Africa in South Africa. They have won only around 18 percent of the matches that they have played against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.

A couple of hours to go and the ground is bathed in sunlight here in Durban. Game is sold out, not surprisingly with the big Indian population in this city.

The Proteas are bringing in Aiden Markram in place of the injured AB de Villiers. They also have the two all-rounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo, and leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Hellos from Kingsmead. Bright and sunny for some cricket... Looks like home support for India here. And why not... This is Durban!

SA XI : de Kock (wk), Amla, du Plessis (c), Markram, Duminy, Miller, Morris, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Morkel, Tahir ​ Markram's brought in place of the injured AB de Villiers in the South African lineup.

Ajinkya Rahane is back in the ODI eleven for India. But he will bat at No 4. Two spinners in for India. Par for course, especially at this ground.

Pitch report : Decent grass cover, but the grass is brown and dry. With the two new balls, the seamers might get something. Spinners will get a bit of purchase due to the dry surface, and they might get to bounce it a little. The wicket has slowed down a lot. We see a lot of cross-seam deliveries. No surprise SA decided to bat first. Wicket looks at its best now, says Shaun Pollock in the pitch report.

Just the one spinner for South Africa though. As expected... Also, Aiden Markram to bat in middle order in place of AB de Villiers. He can bowl a bit, will share spin duties with JP Duminy if needed.

India have never won an ODI series in South Africa. Moreover, India have lost six ODIs at Kingsmead, Durban which is the most that they have lost against South Africa at a venue in ODIs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off the proceedings for India, with Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla opening the innings for South Africa.

I must admit to being a bit confused by Rahane at no 4. He is a fine player but was only recently deemed unsuitable for no 4 and designated as the reserve opener. But now, India must stay with him.

The last time South Africa lost a home ODI was against England at Port Elizabeth in February, 2016. Since then they have won 17 consecutive ODIs at home.

After 1 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Hashim Amla 2) De Kock collects a single off the third delivery of the first over, getting his side off the mark. Amla then guides the ball towards backward square-leg off the next delivery for a couple of runs. Three off the first over.

Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar, bowling from the Umgeni End.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, and this one's smacked down the ground with a straight bat! SA 7/0

After 2 overs,South Africa 7/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 5 , Hashim Amla 2) De Kock collects the first boundary of the innings, smacking the ball down the ground with a straight bat. The remaining deliveries of the over are registered as dots. Four off the over.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, latest update: South Africa win the toss, and captain Faf du Plessis elects to bat first.

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS