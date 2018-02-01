74 off 77 went a long way in rebuilding this innings. Du Plessis still going strong. It is a wonder how his grinding method in Tests also comes into the ODIs albeit with a higher strike rate and better efficiency. It has kept South Africa in the hunt single-handedly.

After 45 overs,South Africa 223/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 92 , Andile Phehlukwayo 11) Bumrah returns to the attack in the 45th over of the innings, and keeps it tight by giving away just four singles off the over. Faf nearly gets run out off the fourth delivery of the over, going for a risky single.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought back into the attack. Has been a luckless day for him so far.

FOUR ! Faf picks the gap between backward point and short third man, moving to 98 in the process. SA 230/6

After 46 overs,South Africa 232/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 99 , Andile Phehlukwayo 13) Phehlukwayo collects a single off the second delivery of the over, guiding the ball down the ground. Du Plessis cuts the ball off the next delivery, collecting a double. Boundary for the SA captain off the fourth, sneaking the ball through the gap between backward point and short third man. Singles collected off the last two deliveries, withi Faf on 99 at the end of the over.

CENTURY for Faf du Plessis ! What a run he is having against the Indians right now! Gets to the milestone for the ninth time in ODIs, and his second against India, collecting a single off the 101st delivery that he faces! SA 234/6

Kuldeep Yadav's 3/34 today is the joint second best bowling figures for an Indian spinner in an ODI against South Africa in South Africa.

After 47 overs,South Africa 237/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 101 , Andile Phehlukwayo 16) Faf du Plessis leaps up in delight after collecting a single off the second delivery of the over, bringing up his ninth ODI ton off 101 deliveries. Singles collected off the first five deliveries of the over, with Jadhav cutting the ball at backward square-leg for the last delivery to result in a dot. Another three overs to go, and the Proteas look like they can finish at a score around the 260-mark.

What a superb hundred for Faf du Plessis... only his 9th hundred but a memorable one because India have made it tough for South Africa here. Now, how far can he push the score to. 270 maybe?

Faf du Plessis becomes the second South African skipper to score a century against India in ODIs in South Africa after AB de Villiers who did it in 2013 at Centurion.

SIX ! First big hit of the innings for du Plessis, who shuffles down the track and slogs it over the long-on boundary! SA 246/6

After 48 overs,South Africa 248/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 109 , Andile Phehlukwayo 19) Du Plessis miscues a cut off the second delivery of the over, and the ball lands short of Rahane at deep cover, who signals that the sun was in his eyes. As if to remind the Indians of what they let go of, du Plessis shuffles down the track and clears the long-on fence off the fourth delivery to collect his first six. 11 off the over.

Rahane misses a chance off Du Plessis, thanks to the sun in his eyes, and he punishes two balls later with a six...

2009 was the last time before today that visiting teams' spinners took five or more wickets in an ODI in South Africa. Zimbabwe did it against South Africa at Centurion.

SIX ! Faf shuffles down the pitch, and smacks the ball towards the fence between midwicket and long-on! SA 257/6

FIFTY-STAND up between du Plessis and Phehlukwayo , with the former guiding the ball towards long-on for a couple of runs. SA 259/6

FOUR ! Top-edge off Phehlukwayo's bat carries the ball over Dhoni, and away to the third man fence! SA 264/6

After 49 overs,South Africa 264/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 120 , Andile Phehlukwayo 24) Phehlukwayo drives the ball down the ground at the start of the over, only to get a single. Misfield by Chahal at extra-cover off the next ball allows du Plessis to return for a second, bringing up the 250 for the hosts. Du Plessis shuffles down the track, and deposits the ball beyond the fence between midwicket and long-on, while collecting a double off the next delivery to bring up the fifty stand. Faf brings Phehlukwayo back on strike with a single off the fifth delivery, with the latter getting a boundary off the last ball. Huge over for the Proteas, with 16 coming off it.

Runs flowing now... mixed with boundaries. 11 in the 48th, 16 in the 49th.

OUT ! Du Plessis holes out to Pandya at long-off, which brings a terrific innings to an end. Was looking for another big one, though his timing off the full toss wasn't quite up to the mark on this occasion. SA 264/7 Du Plessis c Pandya b Bhuvneshwar 120(112)

Faf du Plessis's 120 runs today is the second highest by a South African skipper in an ODI against India, The highest is 134 by Graeme Smith at Kolkata in 2005.

Rabada walks out to the crease, though Phehlukwayo is on strike as he had crossed over during du Plessis' dismissal.

Du Plessis gone now... 120 off 112 balls... you wonder when did he step ahead of the curve and finished with 100-plus strike-rate. Brilliant innings to keep South Africa in the game. They are just touching 270 now. 4 balls to go.

OUT ! Rabada misses a wide delivery from Bhuvneshwar, which the umpire confirms as well, but sets off for the non-striker's end only to get run-out by a fair distance. SA 268/8 Rabada run-out (Dhoni/Bhuvneshwar) 1(1)

After 50 overs,South Africa 269/8 ( Andile Phehlukwayo 27 , Morne Morkel 0) Bhuvi bowls the final over. Swing and miss for du Plessis off the first delivery. The SA skipper, looking to slog off each delivery, holes out to Pandya at long-off off the second delivery, not quite getting his timing right on this occasion. Phehlukwayo pats the ball down the ground for a single off the third delivery. Rabada gets off the mark off the first delivery that he faces. A single off the fifth delivery. Rabada gets run out trying to scamper for a run off a wide delivery. Single collected off the last ball of the innings by Phehlukwayo, with SA finishing on a score of 269/8 off 50 overs at the end of the first innings.

The highest target successfully chased by India in South Africa is 274 which they chased it against Pakistan at Centurion in 2003.

Fantastic last over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar ... only 5 runs and two wickets for India. 270 to win. A par total given South Africa's pace prowess. It's all about India's start here.

"Good score. Hopefully we can chase in 45 overs," says Kuldeep Yadav, the pick of the Indian bowlers (3/34), with SA recovering from a tight spot to post a competive total at the Kingsmead in the first one-dayer. The pitch is somewhat on the slower side, and shouldn't make it too challenging for the Indian batsmen in their innings. Superb knock by the South African captain to hold the innings, when the spinners had put a plug on the scoring rate and were getting regular breakthroughs in the middle overs.

The highest target chased by any team against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban in ODIs is 268 which Australia chased in 2002.

20-0-79-5 for the wrist spinners was a top effort. Du Plessis built his innings beautifully and 269 is a very good score. Best wishes for the run chase #IndvSA

After 1 overs,India 1/0 ( Rohit Sharma 0 , Shikhar Dhawan 0) Good first over from Morne Morkel. Beat Rohit Sharma a couple of times with teasing deliveries outside off stump. The Indian batsman though seemed content at playing the initial deliveries out. The only run of the over came through a wide

After 2 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 1) Good solid start from Kagiso Rabada. India not trying to go too hard at the start. Waiting for the bad ball. They realise they need to keep wickets intact in the first 10 overs and take the game forward from there.

SIX! As easy as it gets. Short and into the body, Rohit stands tall and swivel-pulls it over square leg.

After 3 overs,India 11/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 2) Morkel offers width and Rohit slashes it to third man for a single. Ball two is a yorker, Dhawan jams it towards midwicket for a quick single. Rohit scores the first maximum of the match. Eight off the over.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Rabada strays this down the leg side and Rohit tickles it fine.

Rohit Sharma's batting average of 12.28 in South Africa in ODIs is the fifth lowest among all top-order batsmen who have at least played five innings in South Africa. Will that poor record change in this series?

After 5 overs,India 26/0 ( Rohit Sharma 13 , Shikhar Dhawan 12) Dhawan flicks a full delivery from Morkel towards the square-leg fence off the second ball to collect his second boundary, before getting Rohit back on strike with a single next ball. Quick single collected by Rohit off the last ball, retaining strike for the following over.

FOUR ! Stand and deliver by Rohit! This delivery measured 150 clicks, and Rohit got his timing perfect to launch this one over mid-on. IND 30/0

After 6 overs,India 31/0 ( Rohit Sharma 18 , Shikhar Dhawan 12) Rabada fires one at 150 kmph off the third delivery, and Rohit adjusts his timing perfectly to launch the ball over mid-on to collect his second four. Single collected off the last delivery by Rohit. Five off the over.

This is an excellent start by India. Both Rohit and Dhawan looking good, almost as it they know that this match - with a par target - is all about the start. Just want India needed.

OUT ! Rohit perishes early after a solid start, getting a thick bottom-edge that sends the ball high up in the air. De Kock runs to his right, calling out firmly for the same, and gloves the ball neatly. IND 33/1 Rohit c de Kock b Morkel 20(30)

FOUR ! Just a simple push down the ground by Dhawan, as the southpaw opener collects his third boundary. IND 37/1

After 7 overs,India 37/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) Rohit nearly chops the ball onto his stumps off the first delivery, instead getting a couple of runs off it. His innings though, comes to an end next ball as he skies the ball as a result of a mishit, with de Kock collecting the catch after running towards backward point. Dhawan pushes the ball through mid-on, getting enough power on the shot to allow it to run all the way to the fence. Six runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! Banged short and measuring 151 clicks, Dhawan can get a bit of his glove to guide it towards the fine-leg fence. IND 42/1

After 8 overs,India 42/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 20 , Virat Kohli (C) 1) Kohli gets a thick edge that flies wide of du Plessis in the slips off the second delivery, allowing the Indian skipper a single that gets him off the mark. Dhawan deflects the ball off his glove off the penultimate delivery that is banged short and measures 151 clicks. Five off the over.

And throws it away... Goes for one too many shots does Rohit. Wasn't really there to be hit. Virat Kohli walks out... Looks normal and has overcome his injury scare it seems.

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS