FOUR ! Miller gets off the mark in style! Gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the vacant midwicket boundary! SA 127/4

After 27 overs,South Africa 129/4 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 48 , David Miller 6) Du Plessis runs the ball down the ground off the second delivery to bring Miller on strike. Miller then gets down on one knee, and swats the ball towards the vacant midwicket boundary off the fourth delivery to get off the mark in style. Comes back for a second after guiding the ball towards the deep backward point region, thanks to a fumble by the fielder stationed there. Seven runs off the over.

Four down for South Africa. Ball keeping a tad low from Kuldeep and JP is gone. Looked good but once again same story.... Faf reaches fifty. Not the loudest cheer from the crowd.

FIFTY for Faf du Plessis — his 30th in one-dayers! Du Plessis had a fine run in the Test series, and now carries his form over to the white-ball fixtures against the touring party! Takes 54 deliveries to get to the milestone, collecting five boundaries along the way.

Kuldeep Yadav has taken 26% of his wickets in the form of "bowled" which means batsmen are still finding it hard to pick him.

OUT ! Brilliant catch by Kohli at short cover after Miller pushes the ball in the direction! Second wicket for Kuldeep! SA 134/5 Miller c Kohli b Kuldeep 7(7)

This is Faf du Plessis' sixth fifty-plus score against India from his last eight ODIs against them. Faf du Plessis' last eight ODI innings against India: 55, 62, 51, 60, 17, 133*, 36, 52* (today)

After 28 overs,South Africa 134/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 52 , Chris Morris 0) Du Plessis collects a couple of runs at the start of the over, completing his 30th ODI half-century and carrying his form over to the limited-overs series from the Tests. Huge wicket for India off the fifth delivery, with Miller chipping the ball towards Kohli at short cover, where the Indian skipper completes a terrific catch. Morris walks out, and blocks the last delivery. Five runs and a wicket off the over.

Hardik Pandya brought back into the attack in the 29th over of the innings.

Proper spinner's dismissal that for Kuldeep... foxed Miller... brought him forward and that was a huge stride... the ball hung in the air a long time and he had no control over the shot played. Smart catch from Virat, never mind his niggle. South Africa in deep trouble and the spin twins have done the job.

After 29 overs,South Africa 135/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 53 , Chris Morris 0) Pandya brought back into the attack, with the momentum starting to shift in India's favour right now. Du Plessis guides the ball down the ground for a single off the third delivery of the over. Morris opts to block away the remaining deliveries of the over. Just one off the over.

Change from both ends now, with Chahal returning to the attack from the Umgeni End.

After 30 overs,South Africa 138/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 55 , Chris Morris 1) Morris gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery of the over, sweeping the ball towards the square-leg region. Three singles collected off the over.

After 31 overs,South Africa 141/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 57 , Chris Morris 2) Du Plessis and Morris continue to rotate the strike between themselves, with three singles coming off this over. No boundary in the SA innings for the last 26 deliveries.

Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 32nd over of the innings.

South Africa innings progression today: 1-10 overs: 49/1 11-20 overs: 50/1 21-30 overs: 39/3 The numbers are showing clearly the impact of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs.

After 32 overs,South Africa 142/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 58 , Chris Morris 2) Du Plessis pushes the ball towards the off-side at the start of Bumrah's fifth over, with some tight fielding by Pandya at short cover preventing a run. The SA skipper guides the ball towards point off the next ball for a single. Just one off the over, with Morris not showing any inclination for scoring off the remaining deliveries. Just one off the over.

FOUR ! Inside-edge off du Plessis' bat, with the ball running away to the fine-leg fence! SA 148/5

After 33 overs,South Africa 149/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 64 , Chris Morris 3) Pandya returns to the attack, and surprises du Plessis with extra bounce off the second delivery of the over. The SA captain gets an inside-edge off the fifth ball, with the ball racing away to the fine-leg fence. Seven off the over, with three singles being collected aside from the boundary. Drinks taken at the end of the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away by Morris off a back-of-length delivery from Bumrah, guiding the ball towards the midwicket boundary! SA 156/5

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 40 wickets in ODIs since the start of 2017 which is the joint second most by any pacer. He has to dismantle South African lower-order today with his variations.

After 34 overs,South Africa 156/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 66 , Chris Morris 8) Three singles collected between du plessis and Morris after a couple of dots, bringing up the 150 for the Proteas. Morris breaks the shackles off the last delivery with a short-arm pull. Seven off the over.

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack for the 35th over of the South African innings.

FOUR! Du Plessis nudges the ball towards the fine-leg boundary, with Bumrah not putting in a dive while giving the ball a chase. Will certainly make his captain unhappy. SA 160/5

FOUR ! Morris suddenly seems to have found his attacking rhythm, pulling yet again towards the fence between midwicket and long-on! SA 165/5

After 35 overs,South Africa 166/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 71 , Chris Morris 13) Expensive start to Bhuvneshwar's second spell in the innings, with both Faf and Morris getting a boundary each off this over, as 10 are collected off it. Meanwhile, the partnership is now worth 32, with Morris looking fairly set at the crease now.

Little partnership developing here between Faf and Morris.... the former has dropped anchor while Morris is just biding his team for the moment. It's time to start thinking targets here. SA will be looking for atleast 100-120 more. 280 is something they can work with especially if India lose early wickets.

After 36 overs,South Africa 174/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 75 , Chris Morris 16) Morris cuts the ball towards deep point at the start of the over, collecting a couple of runs in the process. Appeal for a caught-behind against Morris off the third delivery, with the umpire calling it a wide after Morris fails to connect while attempting a flick. Kohli and Rohit think they heard a noise, and go for the review despite no interest from either Dhoni or Bumrah, and end up wasting a review. Du Plessis smacks a low full toss outside off through extra-cover off the last delivery, collecting his eighth boundary. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! The ball stays a tad low, and invites a pull from Morris, who manages to guide the ball over the midwicket fielder to collect his third boundary. SA 178/5

FOUR ! Faf shuffles down the pitch, and smacks the ball down the ground at the end of the 37th over! SA 187/5

After 37 overs,South Africa 183/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 79 , Chris Morris 21) Morris pulls the ball over the midwicket fielder at the start of the over, collecting his third boundary. Brings Faf on strike with a single off the fourth delivery. The SA skipper shuffles down the pitch, and smacks the ball down the ground off the last delivery to collect his ninth boundary. Nine off the over, with the partnership starting to frustrate the Indians.

Chahal brought back into the attack, with the Indians looking to put a plug on the run-scoring right now.

FOUR ! Morris rocks back on his crease, and pulls the ball towards the wide long-on boundary to collect his fourth boundary, bringing up the FIFTY-STAND for the sixth wicket in the process! The duo consume 56 deliveries to bring up the milestone! SA 187/5

After 38 overs,South Africa 188/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 79 , Chris Morris 26) Morris smacks the ball towards the wide long-on boundary off the second ball of the over to bring up the fifty-stand for the sixth wicket. Collects a single off the penultimate delivery. Five runs collected off the over.

Kuldeep Yadav returns from the Old Fort End for the 39th over of the innings.

After 39 overs,South Africa 191/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 80 , Chris Morris 28) Morris attempts a reverse paddle off the second delivery, but fails to connect as the ball deflects off his body. First two deliveries are registered as dots, with a single being collected off each of the next three deliveries. Du Plessis blocks the ball off the last delivery of the over.

Chris Morris has been involved in last three fifty-plus stands for South Africa for the sixth wicket in ODIs. He can be dangerous at the end. India need to think out of the box to break this stand as Faf is set from the other end.

FOUR ! Du Plessis gets down on one knee, and smacks the ball towards the midwicket boundary off the last ball of the over. SA 200/5

After 40 overs,South Africa 200/5 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 88 , Chris Morris 29) Morris collects a single off the first delivery of the over, bringing du Plessis back on strike. Appeal for stumping off the second delivery, with du Plessis grounding his backfoot on time as Dhoni whipped the bails off. Fumble by Kohli at extra-cover allows du Plessis to come back for a second off the fourth delivery. The Proteas skipper gets down on one knee, and slogs the ball towards the midwicket boundary off the last delivery to bring up the 200 for the hosts. Nineo off the over.

SIX ! First big hit of the innings! Morris goes inside-out, and slogs the ball towards the wide long-off boundary! SA 208/5

BOWLED EM ! That's one funny-looking dismissal, as Morris misses a full-toss after getting down on one knee and attempting a slog towards the leg side. Much-needed breakthrough for the Indians. SA 208/6 Morris b Kuldeep 37(43)

After 41 overs,South Africa 208/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 88 , Andile Phehlukwayo 0) Morris grabs a double at the start of the over, before going inside-out off the next ball to deposit the ball beyond the wide long-off boundary. Morris attempts a slog towards the leg side off the fourth delivery, but misses a full toss and gets his stumps rattled. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

Hardik Pandya brought back into the attack in the 42nd over of the innings.

After 42 overs,South Africa 210/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 89 , Andile Phehlukwayo 1) Du Plessis cuts the ball towards the off side off the first ball of Pandya's seventh over. Phehlukwayo gets off the mark off the last delivery of the over, collecting a single off the seventh delivery that he faces.

After 43 overs,South Africa 211/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 89 , Andile Phehlukwayo 2) "Daal de. Cheh balls samajhne mein nikal jayenge isko" shouts Kohli to Kuldeep at the start of the over, with Phehlukwayo being the batsmen the Indian skipper was referring to. The all-rounder collects a single off the fourth delivery after the first three go for dots. Just one off the over, as Kuldeep signs off with fine figures of 3/34 from his quota.

SIX ! Slog-sweep from Phehlukwayo sends the ball flying over Rahane stationed at the midwicket boundary! Rahane tried leaping, but the chance was too high for him to grab. SA 218/6

After 44 overs,South Africa 219/6 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 90 , Andile Phehlukwayo 9) Phehlukwayo gets down on one knee, and slogs the ball over a leaping Rahane at deep midwicket to collect a six off the second delivery of the over. Couple of singles off the last two deliveries, with du Plessis moving to 90 at the end of the over. Meanwhile, Chahal signs off with figures of 2/45.

Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack, with the two front-line wrist-spinners finishing their quota of overs.

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS