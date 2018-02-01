Controlled start for South Africa... Quinton de Kock taking his time to settle down given his poor run of form. Amla striking at strike rate 90-plus... which is helping the score tick along nicely.

After 7 overs,South Africa 29/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 12 , Hashim Amla 16) Amla drives the ball through extra-cover off the first ball of the over, with Kohli hurting his knee slightly while diving near the boundary — his knee digging into the soil which is still damp as a result of the overnight rain. De Kock gets a knock on his grille after a deflection off his shoulder off the next delivery. Thick leading edge off Amla's bat off the fifth delivery, with the ball landing safely beyond cover. Six off the over.

OUT ! Bumrah gets his man! Amla is struck on his front pad while looking for an on-side drive, and makes for an easy decision for the umpire. replays show Bumrah's foot being fractionally inside the popping crease. SA 30/1 Amla lbw Bumrah 16(17)

After 8 overs,South Africa 31/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Faf du Plessis (C) 1) De Kock guides the ball towards the leg side for a single off the second delivery of the over. Bumrah draws first blood by removing Amla off the third delivery of the over. Shout for lbw against new batsman Faf du Plessis off the very first delivery that he faces, though a thick inside-edge saves him on this occasion.

Into Amla's pads and India have the breakthrough. Bumrab with the wicket... Plumb lbw. Slight judgment needed on the no ball. Slight speck behind the crease. Amla walks.

Virat clutching his upper thigh and hip. Clearly struggling here. Not good news for India.

FOUR ! Driven through the extra-cover region by Faf, as the SA captain collects his first boundary! Kohli gives the ball a chase, but isn't all that quick this time thanks to the niggle on his left knee. SA 35/1

FOUR ! Bhuvneshwar fires this one a tad shorter, and invites a pull from du Plessis towards the midwicket boundary to collect back-to-back boundaries! SA 39/1

FOUR ! A hat-trick of boundaries for du Plessis, as he opens the face of his bat off the final delivery of the over to send the ball towards the vacant third man boundary. SA 43/1

After 9 overs,South Africa 43/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 13 , Faf du Plessis (C) 13) Du Plessis barely takes time to catch up with opener de Kock's score, smacking the ball towards the fence off the last three deliveries of the over to make it a hat-trick of boundaries. 12 off the over.

Quinton de Kock's batting average of 73.30 against India in ODIs is the best for any batsman among players who have played atleast 10 innings against India in ODIs. He is out of form but it is a vital chance for him to get some runs under his belt against his favourite opposition.

Three 4s from Faf du Plessis in that last over. Virat chasing the first one... Didn't look comfortable. More leeway for Quinton to bat the way he is batting.

FOUR ! A boundary off de Kock's bat after a while, hitting this one through the extra-cover region! SA 47/1

After 10 overs,South Africa 49/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 18 , Faf du Plessis (C) 14) De Kock smacks the ball through the extra-cover region off the second delivery of the over to collect his third boundary. Takes a single off the next ball to bring his captain back on strike. Du Plessis collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Six off the over.

Wrist spin brought into play for the first time in this innings, with Chahal bowling the 11th over.

After 11 overs,South Africa 53/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 21 , Faf du Plessis (C) 15) Chahal introduced in the 11th over. Du Plessis guides the ball towards the midwicket region for a single off the second delivery of the over. De Kock collects a double off the fourth delivery with a lap shot, guiding the ball towards fine-leg. The keeper-batsman guides the ball towards the off side for a single off the penultimate delivery. Four off the over.

After 12 overs,South Africa 59/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 24 , Faf du Plessis (C) 17) Appeal for a run-out at the start of the over after de Kock guides the ball towards short fine-leg, with du Plessis reaching the striker's end comfortably despite a direct hit from Bhuvi. De Kock chips the ball down the ground off the third delivery, collecting a single. The SA keeper-batsman smacks the ball towards deep cover-point off the penultimate delivery for a couple of runs. Six off the over.

After 13 overs,South Africa 61/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 25 , Faf du Plessis (C) 18) Du Plessis sets off for a single off the second delivery after initially refusing it. De Kock gets one for himself off the penultimate delivery off a paddle, with Kohli appealing for an lbw thinking it to have deflected off his pad. Two off the over.

FOUR ! De Kock shuffles down the pitch, and pulls the ball towards the square-leg boundary to collect his fourth boundary! SA 65/1

FOUR ! Bottom-edge off Faf's bat, with Dhoni failing to stop the ball as it rolls away to the third man fence! SA 75/1

FOUR ! Punched away through the gap between extra-cover and mid off! Majestic from the SA captain! SA 79/1

After 14 overs,South Africa 79/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 31 , Faf du Plessis (C) 28) De Kock shuffles down the pitch, and times his pull right to guide the ball towards the square-leg fence. Pandya oversteps off the next ball, with de Kock coming back for a second run. The SA keeper-batsman fails to make the most of the free-hit, getting a leg-bye instead. Du Plessis gets back-to-back boundaries off the last two deliveries, with the first one coming off a bottom-edge that keeper Dhoni fails to block. 18 off the over.

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between de Kock and du Plessis at the start of the 15th over, with the keeper-batsman coming back for a second run. SA 81/1

OUT ! The wrist spinner strikes now, as he raps de Kock on his front pad, not getting much turn on this occasion. SA 83/2 De Kock lbw Chahal 34(49)

After 15 overs,South Africa 83/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 29 , ) De Kock collects a couple of runs at the start of the over to bring up the fifty-stand for the second wicket, but is dismissed off the last delivery after getting trapped leg-before, with Chahal getting his first wicket as a result. Four runs and a wicket off the over. Time for the players to have a drink after this over.

Spin introduced from both ends now, with Kuldeep operating from the Umgeni End after drinks. Meanwhile, Markram walks out to bat at No 4.

Lot has happened in the last 5 overs.... South Africa crossed 50 and the 2nd wicket partnership scored quickly. They have looked to attack Pandya and succeeded to a degree. But Chahal has got the breakthrough. Quinton de Kock is out LBW, and Markram is in the middle now.

After 16 overs,South Africa 85/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 30 , Aiden Markram 1) Du Plessis guides the ball towards the leg side off the first delivery of the over. Appeal for lbw off the third delivery against Markram, though it is turned down, and would've probably missed the leg stump anyway. Appeal for stumping off the fifth delivery, though Markram's foot was anchored firmly inside the crease. Single collected by Markram off the last delivery. Two off the over.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav both were in the top-five list of spinners getting most wickets in the ODI cricket last year and Chahal has once again provided India a breakthrough in the middle-overs.

More importantly though.... Virat Kohli is off the field with a possible knee/groin problem.

Aiden Markram is playing today in place of AB de Villiers, who is injured. The last time that South Africa played in an ODI without AB de Villiers against India was back in December, 2005.

After 17 overs,South Africa 87/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 31 , Aiden Markram 2) Markram guides the ball towards the off-side off the fourth delivery for a quick single, with du Plessis making it to the striker's end just in time. Single collected by du Plessis off the last delivery to retain the strike.

After 18 overs,South Africa 91/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 33 , Aiden Markram 4) Yadav continues from the Umgeni End. Four singles collected off the over, with du Plessis and Markram opting to keep the scoreboard ticking in this over instead of going for a big shot or two.

After 19 overs,South Africa 95/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 35 , Aiden Markram 6) Four singles collected off Chahal's over as well, as Markram and du Plessis opt to settle themselves at the crease for now, and keep the scoreboard ticking without taking too many risks.

After 20 overs,South Africa 99/2 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 37 , Aiden Markram 8) Du Plessis and Markram push the ball around for singles off every delivery of the over save the third and last. Du Plessis, meanwhile, is 13 short of his half-century at the moment.

OUT! Markram doesn't last long, as he flicks the ball straight into the hands of Pandya at midwicket! Second wicket for Chahal! SA 103/3 Markram c Pandya b Chahal 9(21)

After 21 overs,South Africa 103/3 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 40 , JP Duminy 0) Markram guides the ball down the ground for a single at the start of the over to bring up the 100 for the Proteas. Du Plessis then cuts the ball towards the off-side for a double off the next delivery. Brings Markram back on strike with single off the next delivery. The No 4 batsman perishes off the fourth delivery, flicking straight into the hands of Pandya at midwicket although he had timed his shot well. Duminy walks out to bat with a slip and a leg-slip in place, and blocks the last two deliveries. Four runs and a wicket off the over.

After 22 overs,South Africa 105/3 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 41 , JP Duminy 1) Du Plessis guides the ball towards midwicket off the second delivery of the over. Duminy gets off the mark with a single off the paddle off the third delivery. Two runs collected off the over.

Kedar Jadhav is introduced into the attack in the 23rd over of the innings.

FOUR ! Cut away towards the cover boundary by Duminy, with the southpaw collecting his first boundary in the process! SA 109/3

After 23 overs,South Africa 113/3 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 42 , JP Duminy 8) Jadhav introduced into the attack. Duminy cuts the ball towards the cover boundary off the first ball of the over, collecting his first boundary, while punching one towards deep extra-cover for a couple of runs two balls later. Singles collected off the last two balls of the over. Meanwhile, Jadhav's arm is almost horizontal in a couple of his deliveries in the over, eliciting some 'below sea level' and 'underarm' descriptions from the on-air commentators.

After 24 overs,South Africa 116/3 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 44 , JP Duminy 9) Kuldeep continues from the other end, with three singles coming off his fifth over. Du Plessis is one big hit away from getting to his half-century at the end of the over.

Spinners in tandem. Even Jadhav is on now. Markram is out so South Africa can't lose any more wickets. Their caution allows India to get overs in quickly.

India really shouldn't have to bowl Jadhav so early. Pandya has to deliver a better second spell.

After 25 overs,South Africa 120/3 ( Faf du Plessis (C) 46 , JP Duminy 11) Four runs off Jadhav's second over, with the part-timer's release points continuing to stay low as ever. At the halfway point of the innings, the match is fairly in balance.

The last time JP Duminy scored a fifty in an ODI match was back in October, 2016. Since then he has played 15 ODI innings for South Africa without scoring a fifty. His stay at the crease will be vital for South Africa today and he has to deliver if they are to post a decent total on the board.

Preview: After losing the three-Test rubber 1-2, India will be eager to bounce back when they face South Africa in the opener of the six-match One-day International (ODI) series on Thursday.

Despite losing the Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will take a lot of heart from their performance in the final match in Johannesburg, which they won by 63 runs on a "poor" Wanderers pitch.

Going into the ODIs, the visitors will also be bolstered by the arrival of the limited-overs experts, especially former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who seems to be able to infuse new confidence into the side with just his presence.

With only 14 months to go for the 2019 ODI World Cup, India will also look to kick off their preparations in earnest during the series.

India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment – the five-Test rubber against England in August.

After engaging in six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas, the men-in-blue will head to Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season in between.

With so much of limited-overs' cricket to be played in overseas conditions, especially South Africa and England, this will allow the Indian team management to try out the various combinations and fix up certain spots before the quadrennial tournament in England next year.

Speaking of the upcoming series, India will also be keen to better their past record and focus on winning their first-ever bilateral ODI series on South African soil.

India have previously lost 2-5 in 1992-93, 0-4 in 2006-07, 2-3 in 2010-11 and 0-2 in 2013-14. They were also part of two triangular series in 1996-97 and 2001-02, featuring Zimbabwe and Kenya respectively, but the Proteas emerged victors on both occasions.

Going into Thursday's tie, India is not expected to make any drastic changes with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting and followed by the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Dhoni.

It will be interesting to see who among the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik gets a look-in lower down the order even as the bowling department looks set to be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

With Hardik Pandya providing the additional seaming option, it will all boil down on how the pitch behaves and who amongst the spin trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel makes the playing XI.

South Africa, on the other hand will miss the services of veteran AB de Villiers, who was ruled out of the first three matches with a finger injury and is most likely to hand a debut to Khaya Zondo.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

With inputs from IANS