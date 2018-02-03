SIX! Free-hit has been clubbed over long-on by Manjot Kalra. That was a slower ball on length from Evans, not the wisest choice.

After 4 overs,India Under-19 23/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 10 , Manjot Kalra 9) Evans continues, and beats Shaw on the drive first ball. Follows it with a wide. Shaw defends the next ball solidly and takes a single to fine leg on what is deemed a no-ball as the bowler hits the stumps at the non-striker while delivering. Kalra takes full toll of the free-hit, and clubs a six. One more run and a wide in the over, but more importantly, it's beginning to rain!

Well, rain has stopped play at Bay Oval. Batsmen have gone off, fielders have gone off and the central square is being covered. There's a reserve day tomorrow, but India would love to finish the business today.

We are hearing it might take some time

Rain delay is good for Australia. With 2 wides, a no ball, and a free hit six in the last over, momentum was certainly with India. A wet ground will make the ball hard to grip though. I'm predicting that the spinner Lloyd Pope won't have much to do.

Incase you are a late-riser or perhaps just enjoying the start of weekend you might have missed as to what has happened. So here's a quick recap: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Johnathan Merlo guided Australia for most part of the innings but ran out of steam towards the end and the Indian bowlers and fielders bowled them out for an under 216 in 47.2 overs. Shaw and Kalra got off to a brisk start untill rain interuppted play. But we are been told that the covers are been taken off and match is about to begin.

So the rains have stopped and the covers are been taken off. Openers are making their way back to the centre. No overs lost so far. Important for Indian batsmen to concentrate harder.

After 5 overs,India Under-19 26/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 12 , Manjot Kalra 10) Hadley starts the fifth over. He is bowling to Manjot Kalra. Starts with a back of length ball that is played to point for no runs. Digs in short the next ball, and defended. Goes back of length again and Kalra plays it late and close to body to third man for a single. Hadley drifts on Shaw's legs and he times it beautifully past mid-wicket for a couple. Goes middle-leg again and Shaw plays it to square leg. No run there. Last ball is overpitched outside off, and Shaw's drive finds the bowler. No run.

Snehal Pradhan sends us the snap taken during rain interruption. Pretty gloomy out there. But the good thing is the play has been resumed and just in case we lose today to rain we have a reserve day tomorrow. So far no overs have been lost.

FOUR! Short and wide from Evans and Shaw cuts it past point.

After 6 overs,India Under-19 31/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 16 , Manjot Kalra 10) Evans continues. On Kalra's legs, and they run a leg-bye. A direct-hit would have had Shaw in trouble. No trouble in dispatching the next ball past point for a boundary though. Plays out two dots from Evans, and attempts a drive away from the body on the next. That's loose. Last ball is full and angled in, and he plays inside-out drive to covers. Good timing but no runs there.

After 7 overs,India Under-19 33/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 16 , Manjot Kalra 11) Hadley continues. Wide outside off, and Kalra reaches out without any feet. Beaten. Kalra edges the next through vacant second slip and collects a lucky single. Hadley responds with a bouncer that Shaw ducks. He defends the next nicely. Hadley lets off some pressure with a wide. Short of length on middle stump and Shaw plays it to square leg for no runs. He is middling most here, Shaw. Short and a hint of width on the last ball, and Shaw's punch finds point.

After 8 overs,India Under-19 41/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 19 , Manjot Kalra 16) Evans continues. Starts with a swinging full toss that Kalra dispatches for four. Bowler responds with a bouncer, and Kalra takes a single to backward point next ball. Shaw collects a single on the fifth ball and plays away from the body on the last ball to third man.

FOUR! Well, well..there's no stopping him here. Another beautiful cover drive there from Shaw. Brings up 50-run partnership.

After 9 overs,India Under-19 52/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 29 , Manjot Kalra 16) Hadley to Shaw. Full and on off stump. Shaw brings out a classy cover drive that finds the fielder. Slightly back of length goes Hadley and Shaw hits a crisp drive. A diving effort at covers saved a boundary. They run two. Finally gets a cover drive for four on third attempt. Lovely timing. A dot is followed by another sweetly-timed four through covers. Hadley bowls a wide and ends the over with a dot.

After 10 overs,India Under-19 55/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 29 , Manjot Kalra 19) Bowling change here. Will Sutherland is here. Starts with a full ball outside off and Kalra launches into it. Hits the bottom of willow, which means only a brace. Finds his length next ball and bowls three dots to the left-hander. Kalra brings out a lovely cover drive that is stopped inside the circle. Slightly back of length is the last ball and Kalra punches it straight for a single.

There has been a constant drizzle since the players took the field again, but it's never gotten strong enough to halt play. Touch conditions for the bowlers, and for batters who are over possessive of their bats. The outfield is a bit heavy too. India have battled past the new ball, much to the delight of the fans huddling under their umbrellas.

FOUR! Uppish, but Manjot will take that. Jack Edwards goes short and offers width, and the left-hander does the rest.

FOUR! Overpitched on off-stump and Manjot laces a lovely cover drive. Left-handed elegance and all that!

FOUR! Edwards comes around the wicket and goes full. Manjot stands tall and clubs him over long off. What an exhibition this.

After 11 overs,India Under-19 70/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 29 , Manjot Kalra 34) Good start this from India. They need 162 at 4.05 runs per over from now. Jack Edwards into the attack and Kalra slices a short and wide ball to point boundary. Two lovely cover drives make it a very productive over for India. 15 runs from this; Manjot in full flow. He has outscored his skipper.

OUT! Shaw is gone. Sutherland pitches it up and Shaw simply misses a straight ball. First blow for India. Prithvi Shaw b Will Sutherland 29(41)

Shubman Gill is in. He is in some form.

After 12 overs,India Under-19 73/1 ( Manjot Kalra 35 , Shubman Gill 0) Sutherland to Kalra, no run. Goes back of length next ball, and Manjot hits a crisp square drive. They have a sweeper there, which means just a single. Shaw pushes the next ball, which is slightly fuller, to mid on. He is bowled next ball, which brings Shubman Gill to the crease. He is greeted with a leg-side wide and they run a bye too. Two dots to Kalra end the over.

FOUR! Gill gets his first boundary. Drives this fullish ball from Pope and misfield in deep gets him four.

SIX! Kalra goes down town, and a long way down town. On one knee, he slogs this Pope delivery to cow corner. Some power there!

After 13 overs,India Under-19 87/1 ( Manjot Kalra 42 , Shubman Gill 6) Lloyd Pope, the leg-spinner, into the attack. Interesting how he grips the ball in wet conditions. Starts with a loopy ball to Gill, who drives nonchalantly to long-off for a single. He is off the mark. Kalra hits a six on the last ball to make this a 13-run over.

After 14 overs,India Under-19 88/1 ( Manjot Kalra 42 , Shubman Gill 7) Sutherland continues. Starts with a wide. Gill collects a single and Sutherland strings five dots to Kalra. Good control there.

FOUR! That's Kohli-esque! That was there to be driven from Pope and Gill whips it past covers with a lot of wrist.

After 15 overs,India Under-19 97/1 ( Manjot Kalra 43 , Shubman Gill 15) Nine from this Pope over, the highlight being that cover drive from Gill. He is flowing, already.

FOUR! Wow! Textbook cover drive from Gill off Sutherland. Could well be the shot of the day.

After 16 overs,India Under-19 103/1 ( Manjot Kalra 44 , Shubman Gill 20) Sutherland to Gill. Defends the first ball and spoons a catch to covers next ball. Falls short of the incoming fielder. The ball could be holding up a bit here. Gill played at it early too. Gets off the strike next ball with a single to third man. Kalra collects another single to third man, and brings Gill on strike. He obliges with a lovely drive for four.

FOUR! Overpitched by Evans and Kalra hits him straight. Lovely shot! They rae cruising.

After 17 overs,India Under-19 110/1 ( Manjot Kalra 50 , Shubman Gill 21) Gill looks in ominous touch here. Meanwhile , Evans returns. Starts with a single to Kalra to third man. Gill brings out his short-arm pull to mid-wicket for a single. He is showing his full range now. Kalra thinks he has had enough of singles, and laces an imperious straight drive for four. He is on 49. Dot ball; played to point. Single on the last ball gets Manjot Kalra his 50. What an important innings, this.

100 up for India, at the cost of the captain's wicket. That's the second time in three matches shaw has been dismissed exactly like that, and the third time I've seen in the last three months. There's clearly a technical issue. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is looking like he has been batting for an hour. Exuding confidence. Good to see that Kalra isn't letting up after losing his partner.

FOUR! Phew! Some timing this from Gill. Not that wide this from Sutherland, but Gill has placed this perfectly past point and deep fielder.

After 18 overs,India Under-19 116/1 ( Manjot Kalra 51 , Shubman Gill 26) Sutherland returns. He is in some kind of conference with his skipper. Starts with a back of length delivery that hits Kalra's legs as he fails to connect his flick. No runs. Lovely shot from Kalra. Sutherland slides this across, reasonably full and Kalra eases into an elegant cover drive. Gets just a single. Dot to Gill is followed by a boundary. Single to end the over, and it's drinks here. India firmly in driver's seat.

After 19 overs,India Under-19 120/1 ( Manjot Kalra 53 , Shubman Gill 28) Australia really need a wicket here, else India's top-order will run away with the World Cup. They look unstoppable as of now, the Indians. Jonathan Merlo is brought into the attack. He starts with a dot to Gill and almost has him next ball. He gets an inside edge there, and they run a single. Some words there from the bowler. Kalra times next to deep cover and strolls for a single. That stayed a touch low and though it wasn't too short, Gill chooses to pull it for a single to deep square leg. Ends the over with a single to Kalra, who drives crisply to sweeper cover.

After 20 overs,India Under-19 125/1 ( Manjot Kalra 56 , Shubman Gill 30) Bowling change. Param Uppal, the off-spinner, is into the attack. Fires on eon Kalra'a legs, who pushes this to long-on for a single. That's the fifty-run partnership. Gill blocks the next ball and takes a single next. Kalra gets another single to deep. It's turning out to be too easy here, as Uppal concedes another single to Gill. Another single ends the over.

It's the 20th over and Australia are into their seventh bowler as Kalra and Gill bring up a half century partnership. Kalra may have more runs, but this you cannot help but be distracted by Gill's strokeplay. Completely in control, ominously for Australia, and he looks implacable.

After 21 overs,India Under-19 131/1 ( Manjot Kalra 61 , Shubman Gill 31) Six from that Merlo over including a boundary off the first ball. Beats Kalra on the last ball, but it's just too easy for India so far.

OUT! There's the big wicket. Shubman Gill has fallen to Uppal's spin. Stepped out, beaten in flight and leaves the gate open for the ball to sneak in and hit the top of off-stump. Shubman Gill b Uppal 31(30)

After 22 overs,India Under-19 133/2 ( Manjot Kalra 62 , Harvik Desai 1) Uppal delivers a mighty fine over here. Gets Gill, concedes just two runs and beats the new man on the last ball. They need more of these.

After 23 overs,India Under-19 138/2 ( Manjot Kalra 66 , Harvik Desai (W) 2) Merlo to Kalra. Concedes a couple. Kalra looks in fine touch here. India would want him to carry on. Five runs from that over. Lot of time remaining in this match, important for India not to panic.

After 24 overs,India Under-19 141/2 ( Manjot Kalra 68 , Harvik Desai (W) 3) Uppal continues. Kalra blocks the first ball and takes a single on the next. Desai drives this stylishly to sweeper cover for a single. Less than 80 to get. Kalra drives this straight, and Uppal gets a hand to it. They take a single and Desai plays out two dots.

Preview: Unstoppable so far, India would be aiming to rewrite record books with a fourth title when the Rahul Dravid-coached side squares off against an equally formidable Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

But come Saturday, Dravid's sprightly boys will be desperate to outwit their Australian counterparts and become the first team in the history of the event to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

The promising Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, will be eager to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading the side to the U-19 World Cup title.

Going by current form, odds are heavily in favour of India. The Indians have put in some impressive performances to win all their five matches – including an emphatic 203-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal and a 100-run victory over Australia in their tournament-opener.

The massive win over Pakistan in the semifinal will do a world of good to India's confidence. After putting a total of 272 on the board, they dismissed the opposition for a paltry 69.

So far, it has been collective performance from Dravid's boys as every member of the squad has contributed to the team's success in one or the other way.

India's batting has been at its lethal best. While the openers -- Shaw and Manjot Kalra -- have given the team good starts throughout the tournament, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form at the number three position.

In fact, all eyes will be on Gill, who has been the most consistent batsman of the tournament. He scored a scintillating unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semis and would be eager to script one more impactful knock.

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been phenomenal, raking up speeds in excess of 140kmph at their will. But they will have their work cut out against a strong Australian batting line-up.

Abhishek Sharma is another important player in the squad to look up to and he along with fellow spinner Anukul Roy would look to exploit the Australian batsmen's weaknesses against spin.

Besides his spin, Abhishek is also a hard-hitting lower middle-order batsman, who can score some quick runs.

India's fielding has also been exemplary in the tournament so far.

India U-19 teams have had a legacy of producing future Indian stars and this group of players has the potential to make it big.

Australia, on the other hand, would be desperate for revenge after their big loss to the Indians in tournament opener.

After that one bad day in office, the Australians have bounced back strongly and won four games in a row to make it to the final.

The Jason Sangha-led side's last two performances signal that they have upped their game when it has mattered.

Australia's 31-run win over England in the quarterfinal, while defending 127-run total, and a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, who surprised everyone with their semifinal appearance, clearly indicate that they are here to give India a tough fight in the summit clash.

Teams (from):

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

Australia U-19: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter J Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

Match starts: 0630hrs (IST).

With inputs from PTI