OUT! There is the wicket, India wanted. Anukul Roy is the man. Slower through the air and Uppal looked to turn it off his legs gets a leading edge back to the bowler, giving a simple catch. Soft dismissal. Uppal c and b Anukul Roy 34(58)

After 29 overs,Australia Under-19 134/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 39 , Nathan McSweeney 0) Nathan McSweeney is in at number six. Roy extends his fabulous run with an important wicket in the final. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR! If the ball is meant to be hit Merlo will go after it. Tossed in the air by Abhishek, Merlo gets down his knee to play the slog sweep

After 30 overs,Australia Under-19 142/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 46 , Nathan McSweeney 1) Merlo couldn't middle the flighted delivery off the penultimate ball but smacked the life out of the final ball to collect a boundary. Abhishek's sixth over goes for eight runs.

After 31 overs,Australia Under-19 148/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 47 , Nathan McSweeney 6) McSweeney opens face of the bat to play it past backward point. Roy's over procures six runs. Merlo moving towards his 50.

FIFTY! Responsible, attacking and well-compiled half-century by Merlo. He needs to hang around for another 10 overs at least to take his side towards formidable total.

After 32 overs,Australia Under-19 151/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 50 , Nathan McSweeney 6) Three runs off Porel's comeback over. McSweeney needs to hang around and provide support to Merlo. Australia go past 150 as well.

After 33 overs,Australia Under-19 154/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 52 , Nathan McSweeney 7) Pacers seem to be more effective in stemming the run flow compared to the spinners today. Only three singles off Nagarkoti's over. Have a feeling Merlo seems to be lining up for a big one here. What a match to get a big one with people watching it from all over the world.

After 34 overs,Australia Under-19 159/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 53 , Nathan McSweeney 10) For a moment it seemed like a fielder would get under it but the top edge off McSweeny's bat falls in the vacant area behind mid on. The two batsmen run three. Porel bowl's one down the leg side.

After 35 overs,Australia Under-19 163/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 54 , Nathan McSweeney 13) Four runs from the 35th over. Australian batsmen, mainly Merlo holding his shots back, to capatalise in the last 15 overs. Umpires have called for drinks. 15 left to play then.

FOUR! With the spinner on it was matter of just a ball before Merlo got low and started sweeping. He does it effectively splitting the gap between fine leg and backward square leg.

Despite the Indians bowling in decent areas, the singles and the odd boundary are coming at ease. Shows how good this wicket is to bat. 250 will be a minimum for Australia, but they won't be secure with that total.

After 36 overs,Australia Under-19 168/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 58 , Nathan McSweeney 13) Don't see a lot of Australian batsman sweeping against Indian spinners with such effect. Refreshing to see Merlo do it so successfully. Five runs off the over.

After 37 overs,Australia Under-19 170/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 59 , Nathan McSweeney 14) Nagarkoti begins with a bouncer that has been called a wide. Just two other singles off the over. Nagarkoti has still have three left up his sleeve.

After 38 overs,Australia Under-19 174/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 61 , Nathan McSweeney 16) Merlo gets off strike with a single to mid wicket. McSweeny taps it down to long on and gets to the other end. Couple of more singles allow Australia to collect four runs. India will not mind this at all.

After 39 overs,Australia Under-19 179/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 63 , Nathan McSweeney 19) Shivam Mavi returns to the attack. McSweeney guides it to third man for single. Mavi tests with couple of short ball with the last delivery providing an opportunity, with McSweeney's top edge going over the keeper's head. Desai did put in the dive but in vain as he couldn't get his gloves to the ball. Five singles off the 39th over

FOUR! McSweeney taking a leaf out of Merlo's book. Sweeps well to beat the man at 45.

OUT! Australia lose their fifth, just when the partnership was building. Good return catch by Shiva Singh. McSweeney was trying to work it through onside but was slightly early in the shot, tried adjusting at the last minute but he could only hit it back to the bowler . Nathan McSweeney c and b Shiva Singh 23(29)

After 40 overs,Australia Under-19 185/5 ( Jonathan Merlo 64 , Will Sutherland 1) The bowling change works for Shaw and India. Ball seems to be holding up just a touch for the spinners. Great time for India to pick a wicket also. William Sutherland walks out to the middle.

FOUR! No,no, no! Riyan Parag will not want to look at it again. Howler from the fielder, unable to collect the ball cleanly and the ball goes through him and into the boundary. Sutherland gets a lucky boundary.

After 41 overs,Australia Under-19 190/5 ( Jonathan Merlo 65 , Will Sutherland 5) Good over by Mavi. Lest that fielding blunder it would have been two-run over. Australia must look to go past 260, possibly 270.

Some smart field placing for the left arm spinners has gotten a wicket. Now it will be interesting to see how much spin is used in the last 10. With one more to go for Shiva Singh, it might be a few more.

OUT! Tell you what, it is fantastic catch behind the stumps. Was the quicker one from Shiva Singh. Sutherland played outside the line of the ball, gets an inside edge and into Desai's gloves. Will Sutherland c Harvik Desai b Shiva Singh 5(8)

After 42 overs,Australia Under-19 194/6 ( Jonathan Merlo 67 , Baxter Holt (W) 2) Baxter Holt gets off the mark immediately with a single to long on. Another successful over for Shiva Singh. India keep Australia pegging back with wickets. Merlo will have to stay till the end to ensure Australia go past a minimum of 250.

After 43 overs,Australia Under-19 200/6 ( Jonathan Merlo 71 , Baxter Holt (W) 4) Australia meander to 200 with the batting side losing wickets at crucial intervals, leaving Merlo with a huge task off finishing the innings well.

After 44 overs,Australia Under-19 206/6 ( Jonathan Merlo 73 , Baxter Holt (W) 8) Australia need to find the fence. Merlo too has gone into a shell. Struggling to hit the big shot. With boundaries drying up there was confusion between the two but a poor throw in the deep meant Holt can make his ground safely.

After 45 overs,Australia Under-19 210/6 ( Jonathan Merlo 75 , Baxter Holt (W) 10) More confusion between the two batsmen, but they didn't run for the suicidal second. Nagarkoti completes his 8th over giving away just four singles. Australia's projected score decreasing every over.

OUT! That's the end of Merlo. Anukul Roy was brought to do exactly that. Went for the reverse-sweep and got the bottom of the bat wih sweeper cover, Shiva Singh, taking a simple catch. Australia in deep trouble . Merlo c Shiva Singh b Anukul Roy 76(102)

After 46 overs,Australia Under-19 214/7 ( Baxter Holt (W) 12 , Zak Evans 1) Merlo had no choice but to go for the big hits. He perished and there goes Australia's hope of getting any close to 250. Great move by Shaw to bring the spinner back into the attack.

OUT! That's a Nagarkoti special. Right at the bottom of the off stump. Aa perfect yorker, something we have seen him do this tournament. Evans had no answer, swayed his bat in hope and nothing more. Australia lose their 8th. Zak Evans b K Nagarkoti 1(3)

OUT! Terrific from Shiva Singh. First the diving effort as he went for the catch and then the quick recovery and a superb throw to the keeper. Holt's pull was not timed perfectly, Singh running from the deep threw himself to the ground but couldn't claim the catch, but got up and released a bullet throw to Desai, who whipped the bails off. Australia nine down now. Baxter J Holt run out (Shiva Singh) 13(13)

With the set batter out, India firmly in control. Rarely do you see spinners in the end overs, but then this in India. Mavi and Nagarkoti have been brilliant at the other end.

After 47 overs,Australia Under-19 216/9 ( Ryan Hadley 1 , Lloyd Pope 0) Last man Llyod Pope is in the 47th over. Massive possibility that Australia are not going to bat their quota of 50 overs here. Nagarkoti picks his second wicket and almost knocks Pope's stumps too. Once 250 was on the cards now 220 looks dificult.

ALL OUT! Australia bowled out for 216. Mavi finishes things off. Hadley feathers it to Desai, he has had a busy day behind the stumps. I ndia need 217 to lift their fourth World Cup at the under-19 level. Ryan Hadley c Harvik Desai b Shivam Mavi 1(3)

Australia just seem to run out of gas in the last in 15 overs. Australia got off to a decent start. Edwards' attacking approach took Australia past 50. It was then between Jonathan Merlo and Param Uppal steering in the middle overs, McSweeney hung around for a bit but once he fell in the 40th over, Australia's slide didn't stop. 216 don't seem enough. A tleast 50 runs short, can the pressure of finals get the better of India. They have looked unflappable this toirnament, can Australia send down few shockwaves India's way. Their top three is in prime form. They need early inroads. Join us after the break...

Brilliant performance by the bowlers in restricting Australia to 216. Excellent effort in the last 10 overs. Ab agle 3 ghante , hamaare ladkon ki zindagi ke sabse maharvpurna 3 ghante hain. Wishing my best for the chase #INDvAUS

Fantastic comeback by India. Bowlers have really pulled things back after it looked like Australia will get 260+. Last 4 wickets falling for just 4 runs. Now upto the batsman to play without nerves and make 3rd Feb into a historic day for all of us . #INDvAUS

India are applauded off the field by their fans after a top combined bowling effort restricted Australia to 216! #AUSvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/ZnawbAjb0Y

Out walk Indian openers, skipper Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra. Ryan Hadley will start the proceedings, and he will bowl to the Indian skipper.

After 1 overs,India Under-19 4/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 2 , Manjot Kalra 1) India get off the mark on the second ball, with Prithvi guiding Hadley past point. Kalra is off the mark on the first ball he faces. That will soothe some nerves. It's a big game for these boys. Hadley seems to found the right line straightaway. He draws Shaw forward from good length spot, who pushes it to the off-side. Follows it with a leg-stump wide. Single on the fifth ball to backward square-leg and a dot to end the over. Manjot under-edged that last ball on the ground on its way to the keeper.

After 2 overs,India Under-19 4/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 2 , Manjot Kalra 1) Zak Evans from the other end. Nice and full to Shaw, who lets it go. Bit of shape away there. Comes slightly closer to stumps and Shaw plays and misses. Needs to be careful. Ball will swing in these overcast conditions. Much tighter on next two balls, Shaw; defends confidently. Evans draws Shaw into the drive again and he plays away from body. Middles it though. Evans ends the over with another full ball that's driven to mid-off. Maiden. Excellent start.

FOUR! Great timing from Shaw. Hadley goes full and too straight, and Shaw lets his wrists take command.

After 3 overs,India Under-19 12/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 9 , Manjot Kalra 2) Hadley continues.He bowls lot of full balls here, each apt to be driven. Shaw collects a boundary to mid-wicket. Good over for India.

SIX! Free-hit has been clubbed over long-on by Manjot Kalra. That was a slower ball on length from Evans, not the wisest choice.

After 4 overs,India Under-19 23/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 10 , Manjot Kalra 9) Evans continues, and beats Shaw on the drive first ball. Follows it with a wide. Shaw defends the next ball solidly and takes a single to fine leg on what is deemed a no-ball as the bowler hits the stumps at the non-striker while delivering. Kalra takes full toll of the free-hit, and clubs a six. One more run and a wide in the over, but more importantly, it's beginning to rain!

Well, rain has stopped play at Bay Oval. Batsmen have gone off, fielders have gone off and the central square is being covered. There's a reserve day tomorrow, but India would love to finish the business today.

We are hearing it might take some time

Rain delay is good for Australia. With 2 wides, a no ball, and a free hit six in the last over, momentum was certainly with India. A wet ground will make the ball hard to grip though. I'm predicting that the spinner Lloyd Pope won't have much to do.

Preview: Unstoppable so far, India would be aiming to rewrite record books with a fourth title when the Rahul Dravid-coached side squares off against an equally formidable Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

But come Saturday, Dravid's sprightly boys will be desperate to outwit their Australian counterparts and become the first team in the history of the event to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

The promising Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, will be eager to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading the side to the U-19 World Cup title.

Going by current form, odds are heavily in favour of India. The Indians have put in some impressive performances to win all their five matches – including an emphatic 203-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal and a 100-run victory over Australia in their tournament-opener.

The massive win over Pakistan in the semifinal will do a world of good to India's confidence. After putting a total of 272 on the board, they dismissed the opposition for a paltry 69.

So far, it has been collective performance from Dravid's boys as every member of the squad has contributed to the team's success in one or the other way.

India's batting has been at its lethal best. While the openers -- Shaw and Manjot Kalra -- have given the team good starts throughout the tournament, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form at the number three position.

In fact, all eyes will be on Gill, who has been the most consistent batsman of the tournament. He scored a scintillating unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semis and would be eager to script one more impactful knock.

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been phenomenal, raking up speeds in excess of 140kmph at their will. But they will have their work cut out against a strong Australian batting line-up.

Abhishek Sharma is another important player in the squad to look up to and he along with fellow spinner Anukul Roy would look to exploit the Australian batsmen's weaknesses against spin.

Besides his spin, Abhishek is also a hard-hitting lower middle-order batsman, who can score some quick runs.

India's fielding has also been exemplary in the tournament so far.

India U-19 teams have had a legacy of producing future Indian stars and this group of players has the potential to make it big.

Australia, on the other hand, would be desperate for revenge after their big loss to the Indians in tournament opener.

After that one bad day in office, the Australians have bounced back strongly and won four games in a row to make it to the final.

The Jason Sangha-led side's last two performances signal that they have upped their game when it has mattered.

Australia's 31-run win over England in the quarterfinal, while defending 127-run total, and a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, who surprised everyone with their semifinal appearance, clearly indicate that they are here to give India a tough fight in the summit clash.

Teams (from):

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

Australia U-19: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter J Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

Match starts: 0630hrs (IST).

With inputs from PTI