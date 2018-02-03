Bit of a flying start by Australia, but finally India have broken through. A poor ball and a good catch ending Bryant's miserable tournament. Both openers had offered tough chances and the keeper had grassed them both. There is hardly any movement in the air, and precious little off the pitch, so India will need to up the fielding intensity and bowl line and length. Australia's best two batters at the crease.

FOUR! Past backward point and that is the third boundary for Edwards all have come in this over.

After 5 overs, Australia 32/0 (Jack Edwards 16, Max Bryant 14) Three boundaries for Jack Edwards in the over. Mavi shouldn't be disheartened by it, he got Edwards to edge once but was unfortunate with the slip being taken out the previous delivery. 12 runs come from the over.

OUT! There is the first breakthrough India was looking for. Porel is pumped as he lets out a roar! Bryant looked to smash it through the packed off-side and finds Abhishek Sharma at cover-point. Bryant c Abhishek Sharma b Ishan Porel 14(12)

After 6 overs, Australia 32/1 (Jack Edwards 16, Jason Sangha 0) Porel delivers a wicket-maiden. Bryant departed off the first ball with captain Sangha joining Edwards. Wants to get his first run rather quickly, almost looked for a sucidial run, as he tapped it on the onside and started running towards the non-striker's end, after running halfway down he was send back by his partner. Porel couldn't collect it cleanly to return a throw.

After 7 overs,Australia Under-19 43/1 ( Jack Edwards 25 , Jason Sangha (C) 1) Couple of boundaries off the first two balls by Edwards. Pressure was straight away on the bowler with a punch down the ground and pull through mid wicket. Sangha gets off the mark off the last ball with a single. 11 runs come off the over.

After 8 overs,Australia Under-19 46/1 ( Jack Edwards 25 , Jason Sangha (C) 4) Porel continues. Sangha steers his to off side for a three. Lovely on-the-rise drive there. Goes back of length to Edwards and the tall man defends comfortably. Edwards nails a beautiful straight drive that disturbs the stumps at other end. He looks in fine touch here. A bit of a swing and a miss there. He walks towards the bowler but fails to connect with short of length ball outside off. Porel follows up with another dot. Back of length and cut hard to point, is the last ball. Edwards missed a boundary there for sure. Just three runs from that over.

After 9 overs,Australia Under-19 46/1 ( Jack Edwards 25 , Jason Sangha (C) 4) Good comeback over by Mavi. Bowls a maiden. Props to the captaincy as well, with Shaw backing his bowler, who has already gone for 30 off his four overs. Sangha taking his time to get going.

The atmosphere at Bay Oval is buzzing, and it's only just begun! 🎉 #AUSvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/mxLKTG7T50

OUT! Back of a length delivery and Edwards, who was looking to take the attack to the bowlers, is caught at covers. Edwards went on his backfoot to punch it through covers and with a little-bit of extra bounce the ball hit higher on the bat ended up straight into the hands of Nagarkoti. Big wicket for India and Porel is loving it. Huge celebration from the pacer. Jack Edwards c K Nagarkoti b Ishan Porel 28(29)

After 10 overs,Australia Under-19 52/2 ( Jason Sangha (C) 7 , ) The over that started as a disappointment ended up with the wicket of Edwards. With three futile runs leaked by India in the field as Abhishek unleashed a needless, wild throw at the non-striker's end from covers. Kalra wasn't able to collect it cleanly either with the ball bouncing right in front off him. Australia go pat 50 but lose Edwards.

Even Stevens after the first 10 overs. India have been less than their immaculate self in the field, with the odd misfield and overthrow, and a couple of half chances going down. The cloud has not assisted the fast bowlers as much, so not surprising to see spin before drinks. It's been the extra bounce of the 6'3" Ishan Porel that has made the difference. Critical opening spell from him.

After 11 overs,Australia Under-19 53/2 ( Jason Sangha (C) 8 , Jonathan Merlo 0) Jonathan Merlo the new man in. And he could have well be on his way if Desai had held on to a difficult chance. Would go down as a dropped though. Only one run off the over. Tidy start for Shiva.

OUT! Spectacular catch by Harvik Desai! Kamlesh Nagarkoti strikes in his first over. India are on top with the wicket of Australian captain. Sangha looked to push it with hard hands got the edge and the ball flew rapidly towards Desai, who had to dive to his left to take the catch. Jason Sangha c Harvik Desai b K Nagarkoti 13(24)

After 12 overs,Australia Under-19 60/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 1 , Param Uppal 1) Sangha got out the next ball after flicking it off his pads for his first boundary. Six runs come off the over but India would be ecstatic with the wicket of Sangha.

After 13 overs,Australia Under-19 62/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 2 , Param Uppal 2) Shiva continuing. Two new men at the crease. Uppal gets off the mark with a single to square leg and Merlo too getting his first run in the same region.

FOUR! short and wide delivery by Nagarkotti, meant to be hit. Merlo cuts it through cover-point

After 14 overs,Australia Under-19 68/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 7 , Param Uppal 3) Another six-run over with a boundary by Merlo off the third ball. Australia need a big partnership here, these two need to hold it together for some time now.

After 15 overs,Australia Under-19 72/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 9 , Param Uppal 5) Shiva Singh varying the pace nicely. Almost got the arm ball through Merlo. Getting some drift going for himself. Singles off the first four balls and two dots to finish.

FOUR! Execellent shot by Uppal! Wasn't that bad a delivery, the batsman just too good there. Sychtes it thrrough the offside.

After 16 overs,Australia Under-19 78/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 9 , Param Uppal 9) Nagarkotti cranking the pace over 140 kmph but unable to keep the run flow in control, leaking boundary every over. Umpires call for drinks at the end of 16 overs, have to say it has been India's passage of play getting the wickets of the top three.

After 17 overs,Australia Under-19 80/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 10 , Param Uppal 10) Merlo almost returning a catch to Shiva Singh. Couple of crisp drives for no run. Just two singles come off the over.

FOUR! Uppal does well to find the gap between point and backward point with Nagarkoti providing width that helps the batsman to cut it away for another boundary.

After 18 overs,Australia Under-19 87/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 10 , Param Uppal 16) Nagarkoti continues. Uppal keeps the scoreboard ticking with collecting a boundary through point. With the fast bowler straying in line, Uppal tucks it around for a couple. Nagarkoti tries to mix it up with a change of pace, but Uppal is not falling for that, nicely behind it. The pacer has looked slightly off-colour today.

After 19 overs,Australia Under-19 90/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 12 , Param Uppal 17) Into his fifth over Shiva Singh. Merlo dances down the track and bunts it along the ground to long on for a single. Singh drops the length and Uppal goes back to cut it to sweeper cover for one. Another single to Merlo to deep cover. Three runs off the over.

After 20 overs,Australia Under-19 94/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 14 , Param Uppal 19) Abhishek tosses it up and Uppal plays the drive uppishly, but fortunately for him it evades the fielder. Follows it up with a flatter delivery which is met well by Merlo to tap it long off. After four singles upfront, two dots to complete the 20th over.

After 21 overs,Australia Under-19 97/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 15 , Param Uppal 21) Three singles off his first over with the bowler keeping it flat for the most part of the over. Attacks the stump on the last two balls, with the final delivery given some air, Merlo was early into his shot, got an inside edge, but could have very easily sneaked through. This partnership has worked very well for Australia, clawing their way back into the match.

FOUR! Merlo nails the reverse-sweep this time after missing it in the previous over. Kept it along the ground

After 22 overs,Australia Under-19 104/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 20 , Param Uppal 23) 100 up for Australia. Merlo and Uppal have settled in well and trudging along nicely. Seven runs off Abhishek's second over.

After 23 overs,Australia Under-19 110/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 21 , Param Uppal 28) Uppal is severe on anything that is short and wide. Finishes the over with another cut that has been pierced through backward point. Brings up the 50-run stand for the fourth wicket.

After 24 overs,Australia Under-19 111/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 22 , Param Uppal 28) Very good over this by Roy. Begins with a a ball that was slow through the air, bowled a couple that went on with the arm. Good variations in the length as well. One off it.

After 25 overs,Australia Under-19 117/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 27 , Param Uppal 29) Merlo sweeps it from outside off to backward square leg fence off the first ball. Roy gives only two from the remaining five deliveries.

Half way mark and Australia rebuilding. Uppal's cuts and Merlo's sweeps have brought them back into the attack. It won't be long before Riyan Parag's off spin makes an appearance, just for variety. Australia's best chance of getting back in the game.

After 26 overs,Australia Under-19 121/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 29 , Param Uppal 31) Abhishek continues. Four more easy singles taken off the over. India need to figure out a way to break the stand. These two are looking in complete control.

FOUR! Merlo moves across his stumps to play his preferred sweep. Gets the gloves or probably the thing edge past the wicket-keeper, not where he intended but will take four anyway.

After 27 overs,Australia Under-19 126/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 34 , Param Uppal 31) Roy lines up four dots to Uppal after Merlo collect five runs off the first two balls. Merlo loves the sweep and Uppal will cut anything that is slightly short. Good combo this for Australia.

After 28 overs,Australia Under-19 132/3 ( Jonathan Merlo 38 , Param Uppal 33) Merlo brings out the lap shot. Wanted to sweep it was bowled slightly quicker and he fancied the idea of using it. Picks two. With singles on offer, Australia take seven runs off the over.

OUT! There is the wicket, India wanted. Anukul Roy is the man. Slower through the air and Uppal looked to turn it off his legs gets a leading edge back to the bowler, giving a simple catch. Soft dismissal. Uppal c and b Anukul Roy 34(58)

After 29 overs,Australia Under-19 134/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 39 , Nathan McSweeney 0) Nathan McSweeney is in at number six. Roy extends his fabulous run with an important wicket in the final. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR! If the ball is meant to be hit Merlo will go after it. Tossed in the air by Abhishek, Merlo gets down his knee to play the slog sweep

After 30 overs,Australia Under-19 142/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 46 , Nathan McSweeney 1) Merlo couldn't middle the flighted delivery off the penultimate ball but smacked the life out of the final ball to collect a boundary. Abhishek's sixth over goes for eight runs.

After 31 overs,Australia Under-19 148/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 47 , Nathan McSweeney 6) McSweeney opens face of the bat to play it past backward point. Roy's over procures six runs. Merlo moving towards his 50.

FIFTY! Responsible, attacking and well-compiled half-century by Merlo. He needs to hang around for another 10 overs at least to take his side towards formidable total.

After 32 overs,Australia Under-19 151/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 50 , Nathan McSweeney 6) Three runs off Porel's comeback over. McSweeney needs to hang around and provide support to Merlo. Australia go past 150 as well.

After 33 overs,Australia Under-19 154/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 52 , Nathan McSweeney 7) Pacers seem to be more effective in stemming the run flow compared to the spinners today. Only three singles off Nagarkoti's over. Have a feeling Merlo seems to be lining up for a big one here. What a match to get a big one with people watching it from all over the world.

After 34 overs,Australia Under-19 159/4 ( Jonathan Merlo 53 , Nathan McSweeney 10) For a moment it seemed like a fielder would get under it but the top edge off McSweeny's bat falls in the vacant area behind mid on. The two batsmen run three. Porel bowl's one down the leg side.

Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat first

OUT! Spectacular catch by Harvik Desai! Kamlesh Nagarkoti strikes in his first over. India are on top with the wicket of Australian captain. Sangha looked to push it with hard hands got the edge and the ball flew rapidly towards Desai, who had to dive to his left to take the catch.

OUT! There is the wicket, India wanted. Anukul Roy is the man. Slower through the air and Uppal looked to turn it off his legs gets a leading edge back to the bowler, giving a simple catch. Soft dismissal. Uppal c and b Anukul Roy 34(58)

ICC U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Updates: Pacers seem to be more effective in stemming the run flow compared to the spinners today. Only three singles off Nagarkoti's over. Have a feeling Merlo seems to be lining up for a big one here. What a match to get a big one with people watching it from all over the world.

Preview: Unstoppable so far, India would be aiming to rewrite record books with a fourth title when the Rahul Dravid-coached side squares off against an equally formidable Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

But come Saturday, Dravid's sprightly boys will be desperate to outwit their Australian counterparts and become the first team in the history of the event to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

The promising Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, will be eager to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading the side to the U-19 World Cup title.

Going by current form, odds are heavily in favour of India. The Indians have put in some impressive performances to win all their five matches – including an emphatic 203-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal and a 100-run victory over Australia in their tournament-opener.

The massive win over Pakistan in the semifinal will do a world of good to India's confidence. After putting a total of 272 on the board, they dismissed the opposition for a paltry 69.

So far, it has been collective performance from Dravid's boys as every member of the squad has contributed to the team's success in one or the other way.

India's batting has been at its lethal best. While the openers -- Shaw and Manjot Kalra -- have given the team good starts throughout the tournament, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form at the number three position.

In fact, all eyes will be on Gill, who has been the most consistent batsman of the tournament. He scored a scintillating unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semis and would be eager to script one more impactful knock.

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been phenomenal, raking up speeds in excess of 140kmph at their will. But they will have their work cut out against a strong Australian batting line-up.

Abhishek Sharma is another important player in the squad to look up to and he along with fellow spinner Anukul Roy would look to exploit the Australian batsmen's weaknesses against spin.

Besides his spin, Abhishek is also a hard-hitting lower middle-order batsman, who can score some quick runs.

India's fielding has also been exemplary in the tournament so far.

India U-19 teams have had a legacy of producing future Indian stars and this group of players has the potential to make it big.

Australia, on the other hand, would be desperate for revenge after their big loss to the Indians in tournament opener.

After that one bad day in office, the Australians have bounced back strongly and won four games in a row to make it to the final.

The Jason Sangha-led side's last two performances signal that they have upped their game when it has mattered.

Australia's 31-run win over England in the quarterfinal, while defending 127-run total, and a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, who surprised everyone with their semifinal appearance, clearly indicate that they are here to give India a tough fight in the summit clash.

Teams (from):

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

Australia U-19: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter J Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

Match starts: 0630hrs (IST).

With inputs from PTI