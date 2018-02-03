FOUR! Wow! Textbook cover drive from Gill off Sutherland. Could well be the shot of the day.

After 16 overs,India Under-19 103/1 ( Manjot Kalra 44 , Shubman Gill 20) Sutherland to Gill. Defends the first ball and spoons a catch to covers next ball. Falls short of the incoming fielder. The ball could be holding up a bit here. Gill played at it early too. Gets off the strike next ball with a single to third man. Kalra collects another single to third man, and brings Gill on strike. He obliges with a lovely drive for four.

FOUR! Overpitched by Evans and Kalra hits him straight. Lovely shot! They rae cruising.

After 17 overs,India Under-19 110/1 ( Manjot Kalra 50 , Shubman Gill 21) Gill looks in ominous touch here. Meanwhile , Evans returns. Starts with a single to Kalra to third man. Gill brings out his short-arm pull to mid-wicket for a single. He is showing his full range now. Kalra thinks he has had enough of singles, and laces an imperious straight drive for four. He is on 49. Dot ball; played to point. Single on the last ball gets Manjot Kalra his 50. What an important innings, this.

100 up for India, at the cost of the captain's wicket. That's the second time in three matches shaw has been dismissed exactly like that, and the third time I've seen in the last three months. There's clearly a technical issue. On the other hand, Shubman Gill is looking like he has been batting for an hour. Exuding confidence. Good to see that Kalra isn't letting up after losing his partner.

FOUR! Phew! Some timing this from Gill. Not that wide this from Sutherland, but Gill has placed this perfectly past point and deep fielder.

After 18 overs,India Under-19 116/1 ( Manjot Kalra 51 , Shubman Gill 26) Sutherland returns. He is in some kind of conference with his skipper. Starts with a back of length delivery that hits Kalra's legs as he fails to connect his flick. No runs. Lovely shot from Kalra. Sutherland slides this across, reasonably full and Kalra eases into an elegant cover drive. Gets just a single. Dot to Gill is followed by a boundary. Single to end the over, and it's drinks here. India firmly in driver's seat.

After 19 overs,India Under-19 120/1 ( Manjot Kalra 53 , Shubman Gill 28) Australia really need a wicket here, else India's top-order will run away with the World Cup. They look unstoppable as of now, the Indians. Jonathan Merlo is brought into the attack. He starts with a dot to Gill and almost has him next ball. He gets an inside edge there, and they run a single. Some words there from the bowler. Kalra times next to deep cover and strolls for a single. That stayed a touch low and though it wasn't too short, Gill chooses to pull it for a single to deep square leg. Ends the over with a single to Kalra, who drives crisply to sweeper cover.

After 20 overs,India Under-19 125/1 ( Manjot Kalra 56 , Shubman Gill 30) Bowling change. Param Uppal, the off-spinner, is into the attack. Fires on eon Kalra'a legs, who pushes this to long-on for a single. That's the fifty-run partnership. Gill blocks the next ball and takes a single next. Kalra gets another single to deep. It's turning out to be too easy here, as Uppal concedes another single to Gill. Another single ends the over.

It's the 20th over and Australia are into their seventh bowler as Kalra and Gill bring up a half century partnership. Kalra may have more runs, but this you cannot help but be distracted by Gill's strokeplay. Completely in control, ominously for Australia, and he looks implacable.

After 21 overs,India Under-19 131/1 ( Manjot Kalra 61 , Shubman Gill 31) Six from that Merlo over including a boundary off the first ball. Beats Kalra on the last ball, but it's just too easy for India so far.

OUT! There's the big wicket. Shubman Gill has fallen to Uppal's spin. Stepped out, beaten in flight and leaves the gate open for the ball to sneak in and hit the top of off-stump. Shubman Gill b Uppal 31(30)

After 22 overs,India Under-19 133/2 ( Manjot Kalra 62 , Harvik Desai 1) Uppal delivers a mighty fine over here. Gets Gill, concedes just two runs and beats the new man on the last ball. They need more of these.

After 23 overs,India Under-19 138/2 ( Manjot Kalra 66 , Harvik Desai (W) 2) Merlo to Kalra. Concedes a couple. Kalra looks in fine touch here. India would want him to carry on. Five runs from that over. Lot of time remaining in this match, important for India not to panic.

After 24 overs,India Under-19 141/2 ( Manjot Kalra 68 , Harvik Desai (W) 3) Uppal continues. Kalra blocks the first ball and takes a single on the next. Desai drives this stylishly to sweeper cover for a single. Less than 80 to get. Kalra drives this straight, and Uppal gets a hand to it. They take a single and Desai plays out two dots.

After 25 overs,India Under-19 144/2 ( Manjot Kalra 70 , Harvik Desai (W) 4) Hadley returns. Starts with a full toss and Kalra drills this through off-side, but mid-off makes a diving stop. They steal a a single nevertheless. Desai plays out two dots and late-cuts the next to third-man for a single. That's all they need. Short and wide outside off, and Kalra stands tall to hit it to sweeper. Another single there. Dot to end the over.

After 26 overs,India Under-19 145/2 ( Manjot Kalra 71 , Harvik Desai (W) 4) Uppal to Kalra. Starts with a full, flat ball that is blocked. Drops short, and Kalra cuts him to sweeper. Desai on strike, plays out three dots in a row. Pulls powerfully the last ball, but hits straight to midwicket. No run again.

FOUR! Short from Hadley, and Kalra hits this uppishly over point. India inching closer.

After 27 overs,India Under-19 151/2 ( Manjot Kalra 76 , Harvik Desai (W) 5) Hadley to Kalra. On length, and defended solidly. Short and some width, and Kalra hits this uppishly over point for four. He does play it well. Single on the fourth ball brings 150 for India. They are closing in, the Indians. Desai takes a single on the fifth ball off the inside edge. Kalra laces another cover drive, but short cover does well there. No runs.

FOUR! Uppal flights this outside off, and Desai goes hard at it. Outside-edges this for a boundary.

After 28 overs,India Under-19 156/2 ( Manjot Kalra 76 , Harvik Desai (W) 10) Here's Uppal again. Tosses up, and Desai collects a lucky boundary. He fails to breach the inner circle for next four balls, and call it pressure or whatever, Desai goes for an unnecessary slog sweep. The skier just about evades the fielder.

SIX! Full toss by Pope and Kalra muscles this way back over square leg. This boy has some power!

After 29 overs,India Under-19 165/2 ( Manjot Kalra 83 , Harvik Desai (W) 12) Pope is back. Starts with a single to sweeper cover to Desai. Tosses up to Kalra from over the stumps, who short-arms this to long-on. Two dots to Desai, followed by a single and a massive six. What a shot that.

After 30 overs,India Under-19 170/2 ( Manjot Kalra 85 , Harvik Desai (W) 15) Uppal continues. They milk him for five runs, India need less than 50 now. Closing in.

As uncomfortable as Harvik Desai has looked, he's still there, and that's what matters. Target below 50 now, and Kalra eyeing Unmukt Chand's record of being the only Indian to score a hundred in a World Cup final

FOUR! He is the star of the final, Manjot Kalra. That was in his swinging arc, and he hits Merlo over extra cover.

After 31 overs,India Under-19 176/2 ( Manjot Kalra 89 , Harvik Desai (W) 16) Merlo back into attack. Desai drives him to sweeper cover first ball and they run an easy single. Manjot defends the next ball. He is on 85, deserves a hundred. And almost on cue, he hits a four over extra cover. India 41 away.

After 32 overs,India Under-19 178/2 ( Manjot Kalra 90 , Harvik Desai (W) 17) Uppal to Desai. Tossed up on middle and leg, and they collect a single to long on. Full to Kalra again, who checks his drive. They take a single to long-on. Desai plays out the remaining over. No rush.

After 33 overs,India Under-19 181/2 ( Manjot Kalra 92 , Harvik Desai (W) 18) Pope to Kalra. Short and sliding away, and Kalra pulls this past the bowler to log on for a single. Tossed up, does the next ball and Desai keeps it away. Some dip on the third ball and Desai defends. He drives the fourth ball to long off for a single. Single to end the over, and it also brings their 50-run partnership.

After 34 overs,India Under-19 188/2 ( Manjot Kalra 95 , Harvik Desai (W) 22) Uppal here. Round the wicket to Kalra, who opens up slightly to drive to sweeper cover for a single. Desai collects a couple on the next ball and follows it with a single. Darted in to Kalra's legs, and a push to long-on for a single follows. Another single to deep midwicket; that was a full toss. Tossed up, is the last ball, and Kalra drives straight with lot of power. Too harsh to call it a drop, but that may have grazed Uppal's fingers.

FOUR! Desai goes back to this Pope googly and places it to midwicket. Fine shot.

After 35 overs,India Under-19 196/2 ( Manjot Kalra 97 , Harvik Desai (W) 28) Just 29 more to get. 5 to Kalra's ton. Here's Pope. In the blockhole to Kalra.Some width outside off and Kalra cuts him to sweeper cover for a single. Desai reads that googly, and places it to midwicket fence. Three more singles to end the over.

FOUR! Full toss from Uppal and Desai dismisses this over midwicket.

After 36 overs,India Under-19 203/2 ( Manjot Kalra 98 , Harvik Desai (W) 34) Uppal to Desai, and there's the four first ball. Brings up India's 200. Three more singles in the over. India taking it slowly here.

FOUR! Short ball from Sutherland is pulled over the infield by Desai. India less than 10 runs away!

After 37 overs,India Under-19 211/2 ( Manjot Kalra 99 , Harvik Desai (W) 40) 14 needed, and Will Sutherland returns. Kalra needs two to his ton, he is not on strike though. Desai cuts first ball to sweeper for a single. Manjot hits next to midwicket; no run. Coolly tucks the next ball to square leg to get to 99. What an innings this. Sutherland bangs one in; it's called wide. Short again, and Desai pulls this over infield for a four. Single to end the over.

After 38 overs,India Under-19 212/2 ( Manjot Kalra 99 , Harvik Desai (W) 41) Uppal to Desai. And he is dropped! Desai hit it straight back to the bowler,who drops it. Finally takes a single on fourth ball. Manjot on strike. He is on 99. India need 5. He plays out two doubts.

After 39 overs,India Under-19 220/2 ( Manjot Kalra 101 , Harvik Desai (W) 47) The dressing room is ready for eruption, by the way. Here's Sutherland, and Desai takes a single to third man. India a boundary away. Manjot dabs it to square leg to get his hundred, What an innings, young man! A hundred in World Cup final. He raised his arms as Indian team assembles at the ropes. Desai tries an ungainly swipe. They run a single. Kalra cuts for a single. 1 needed. Hugs all around in Indian camp...and there it is! Desai slices Sutherland over covers and that's the World Cup!

Amlost 4000 people applaud this effort. Majot Kalra take a bow. What a time for the innings of your life.

Lots of shouting going around, and rightfully so. The celebrations have just started at Bay Oval,and there's no stopping these boys. What a moment, what a win! Prithvi Shaw showed his class is for real, Manjot Kalra showed what rising to the occasion means, and Shubman Gill...well India may have found a new batting star in him.

It took India six years to win the U-19 World Cup again. What a win this has been. Coach Rahul Dravid is ecstatic, and his voice is all but drowned out by his screaming wards. Well done, boys!

For me the scene of the day is the entire bunch jumping behind Rahul Dravid while he is on air!! That’s some amount of space and freedom of expression in the young team! Kudos to Rahul for that.

Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS

Congratulations India by far the most dominant team in the @ICC #U19WorldCup #FutureStars @BCCI pic.twitter.com/SiqOyqZhHw

Rahul Dravid cracks me up. Speaks during interview about how embarrassed he is sometimes as coach of India U-19 because too much attention is put on him because of his stature rather than the players and support staff. Class act. World cricket needs more of him.

Congratulations India! Winners of the @ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018! Well done to all the teams, all the sponsors, and all the fans for a great World Cup! Crickets future is in strong hands! #U19CWC #FutureStars

Manjot Kalra, Player of the Match : It is a great feeling. I enjoyed a lot. The conditions were easy and the wicket was not difficult to bat; it was a flat wicket. There's great environment in the team, and we enjoyed a lot.

Australia have won the toss and have elected to bat first

OUT! Spectacular catch by Harvik Desai! Kamlesh Nagarkoti strikes in his first over. India are on top with the wicket of Australian captain. Sangha looked to push it with hard hands got the edge and the ball flew rapidly towards Desai, who had to dive to his left to take the catch.

OUT! There is the wicket, India wanted. Anukul Roy is the man. Slower through the air and Uppal looked to turn it off his legs gets a leading edge back to the bowler, giving a simple catch. Soft dismissal. Uppal c and b Anukul Roy 34(58)

OUT! Australia lose their fifth, just when the partnership was building. Good return catch by Shiva Singh. McSweeney was trying to work it through onside but was slightly early in the shot, tried adjusting at the last minute but he could only hit it back to the bowler. Nathan McSweeney c and b Shiva Singh 23(29)

OUT! Tell you what, it is fantastic catch behind the stumps. Was the quicker one from Shiva Singh. Sutherland played outside the line of the ball, gets an inside edge and into Desai's gloves.

OUT! That's the end of Merlo. Anukul Roy was brought to do exactly that. Went for the reverse-sweep and got the bottom of the bat wih sweeper cover, Shiva Singh, taking a simple catch. Australia in deep trouble. Merlo c Shiva Singh b Anukul Roy 76(102)

OUT! That's a Nagarkoti special. Right at the bottom of the off stump. Aa perfect yorker, something we have seen him do this tournament. Evans had no answer, swayed his bat in hope and nothing more. Australia lose their 8th.

OUT! Terrific from Shiva Singh. First the diving effort as he went for the catch and then the quick recovery and a superb throw to the keeper. Holt's pull was not timed perfectly, Singh running from the deep threw himself to the ground but couldn't claim the catch, but got up and released a bullet throw to Desai, who whipped the bails off. Australia nine down now. Baxter J Holt run out (Shiva Singh) 13(13)

Mavi finishes things off. Hadley feathers it to Desai, he has had a busy day behind the stumps. I ndia need 217 to lift their fourth World Cup at the under-19 level. Ryan Hadley c Harvik Desai b Shivam Mavi 1(3)

OUT! Shaw is gone. Sutherland pitches it up and Shaw simply misses a straight ball. First blow for India.

OUT! There's the big wicket. Shubman Gill has fallen to Uppal's spin. Stepped out, beaten in flight and leaves the gate open for the ball to sneak in and hit the top of off-stump.

Preview: Unstoppable so far, India would be aiming to rewrite record books with a fourth title when the Rahul Dravid-coached side squares off against an equally formidable Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

India and Australia are the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament having won the coveted trophy thrice each.

But come Saturday, Dravid's sprightly boys will be desperate to outwit their Australian counterparts and become the first team in the history of the event to lift the trophy for a record fourth time.

The promising Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, will be eager to join the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) in leading the side to the U-19 World Cup title.

Going by current form, odds are heavily in favour of India. The Indians have put in some impressive performances to win all their five matches – including an emphatic 203-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal and a 100-run victory over Australia in their tournament-opener.

The massive win over Pakistan in the semifinal will do a world of good to India's confidence. After putting a total of 272 on the board, they dismissed the opposition for a paltry 69.

So far, it has been collective performance from Dravid's boys as every member of the squad has contributed to the team's success in one or the other way.

India's batting has been at its lethal best. While the openers -- Shaw and Manjot Kalra -- have given the team good starts throughout the tournament, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form at the number three position.

In fact, all eyes will be on Gill, who has been the most consistent batsman of the tournament. He scored a scintillating unbeaten century against Pakistan in the semis and would be eager to script one more impactful knock.

In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have been phenomenal, raking up speeds in excess of 140kmph at their will. But they will have their work cut out against a strong Australian batting line-up.

Abhishek Sharma is another important player in the squad to look up to and he along with fellow spinner Anukul Roy would look to exploit the Australian batsmen's weaknesses against spin.

Besides his spin, Abhishek is also a hard-hitting lower middle-order batsman, who can score some quick runs.

India's fielding has also been exemplary in the tournament so far.

India U-19 teams have had a legacy of producing future Indian stars and this group of players has the potential to make it big.

Australia, on the other hand, would be desperate for revenge after their big loss to the Indians in tournament opener.

After that one bad day in office, the Australians have bounced back strongly and won four games in a row to make it to the final.

The Jason Sangha-led side's last two performances signal that they have upped their game when it has mattered.

Australia's 31-run win over England in the quarterfinal, while defending 127-run total, and a six-wicket win over Afghanistan, who surprised everyone with their semifinal appearance, clearly indicate that they are here to give India a tough fight in the summit clash.

Teams (from):

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

Australia U-19: Jason Sangha (C), Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter J Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

Match starts: 0630hrs (IST).

With inputs from PTI