FOUR! Not a bad ball this, but Shaw makes full use of the slight width and collects a four off Hasan Khan's first ball.

After 7 overs,India Under-19 46/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 21 , Manjot Kalra 24) Hasan Khan, the skipper, is into attack. He bowls left-arm spin. Shaw hits him for a four first ball and India collect seven from this over. Good start this.

DROPPED! Kalra fails to control the bounce from Shaheen, but first slip drops it! That was a simple chance.

Missed opportunities in last two deliveries for Pakistan a run-out of Shaw and a drop catch of Manjot in the slips. #ICCU19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvPAK

FOUR! Shaheen goes short and wide, and Kalra goes aerial over infield.

After 8 overs,India Under-19 53/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 22 , Manjot Kalra 29) Shaheen to Shaw...and that's suicidal running from Shaw. There was never a run there to midwicket, but no direct-hit means Shaw survives. Kalra is dropped next ball, and he makes up for it with a lovely boundary. Fifty up for India in this eventful over.

DROPPED! Kalra is living a charmed life here! Kalra goes for a big drive against Hasan and a thick edge is spilled by first slip again. Captain is really unhappy.

After 9 overs,India Under-19 57/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 25 , Manjot Kalra 30) Hasan continues, he is bowling to left-handed Kalra. That's a tight over. Pakistan are unlucky not to see Kalra's back; he was dropped again. They really have to tighten up here.

After 10 overs,India Under-19 59/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 26 , Manjot Kalra 31) Shaheen continues. Shaw uses the angle and guides him past point for a single. Brings the ball a touch and raps Kalra on pads. Big appeal from the bowler, but angle and height may be a factor. Atrocious running this! Kalra guides Shaheen to point and they are off for a single that was never there. Fielder misses the hit and they run the overthrow. Shaw is beaten on the last ball. Good over this from Shaheen.

SIX! Short and sliding in, and Shaw hits him over mid-wicket. Great shot!

After 11 overs,India Under-19 68/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 33 , Manjot Kalra 33) Hasan continues. Short of length on off stump, and defended off the backfoot. Kalra goes on one knee and tries to thump him to cow corner, but they get a single. Shaw pulls the next for the first six of the match. Good over from India, but they have to make this count.

In the space of five overs, Pakistan have missed about as many chances to get both openers out. Prithvi Shaw attempted a suicidal run, which Shaheen Afridi missed the stumps on, and Kalra has two lives in the slips. All this has been happening since Afridi came on to bowl, and he has been the only bowlers to beat the bat consistently. Which begs the question, why hasn't he been bowling the new ball?

FOUR! Kalra almost chops this on! Inside edges this for a lucky boundary. Extra bounce doing things here.

After 12 overs,India Under-19 72/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 33 , Manjot Kalra 37) Shaheen to Kalra. Bouncer, and wisely ducked. He inside edges the next for boundary. Shaheen goes full and into the left-hander on the fourth ball, and raps Kalra on the pads. They go up in appeal but to no avail. Slides in another bouncer and Kalra ducks. Ends this over with a yorker on middle stump that is well played by Kalra.

After 13 overs,India Under-19 77/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 37 , Manjot Kalra 38) Arshad returns. Goes back of length and Shaw punches him gracefully past point. The fielder there got a hand that gave time for the third man to cut off the boundary and keep it to two. Collects a single to fine leg on the next ball and Kalra plays out two dots. Arshad drops short from around the wicket to Kalra, who gloves this to fine leg for a single. Shaw pulls the last ball to deep for a single.

After 14 overs,India Under-19 79/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 38 , Manjot Kalra 39) Shaheen to Shaw, who drops it to covers. No run. Short of length and on leg stump, and turned to square leg for a single. Dot to Kalra. Crispy drive on the next ball, on the up there but no run. Guides the slower ball to wide slip. That was an off-cutter. Kalra guides the last ball to third man for a single.

After 15 overs,India Under-19 85/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 40 , Manjot Kalra 42) Arshad continues. Comes around the wicket and goes down Kalra's legs. Wide. Second ball is full and slanting in, and driven firmly to mid-off by Kalra for a single. Shaw punches him square of the wicket for a single, and Kalra hits him for another single to third man. They are milking him nicely here. Two more singles end the over. Steady stuff from India.

OUT! Prithvi Shaw is gone! India have been lucky with run-outs but the skipper hasn't learnt his lessons. Goes for another risky single and is run out by Musa, the bowler. Prithvi Shaw run out (Muhammad Musa) 41(42)

Shubman Gill is the next man in. He is in red-hot form.

After 16 overs,India Under-19 90/1 ( Manjot Kalra 45 , Shubman Gill 1) Musa returns, and goes full over the wicket to Kalra who drills a straight drive. Comfortable two there, but they decide to take on a wayward throw for the third and India almost lose Shaw with that ill-judged run. He surives, and takes a single next ball. His luck runs out on the third ball, and Shubman Gill arrives. He bunts the fifth ball on the off-side to get off the mark. Musa ends the over with a short ball and Kalra ducks. India need to rebuild here.

Against the run of play, a wicket for Pakistan, and a run out looked most likely. These two were taking some risks in between the wickets, and Pakistan finally converting one of the half chances. Now it's India's best batter Shubman Gill joining the charmed Kalra, the latter of whom will need to keep the runs going to Gill can settle in.

After 17 overs,India Under-19 94/1 ( Manjot Kalra 47 , Shubman Gill 3) Hasan Khan returns and slants a full ball into Gill, who times him wonderfully to long on for a single. Kalra tries to whip him with a lot of wrist, but well fielded by the bowler. Next ball is defended solidly by Kalra. Two singles off next two balls. Kalra comes down the tracks and hits Hasan to long on for a single, all along the ground.

OUT! Kalra goes! Full and fast from Musa, and no feet from Kalra. He inside-edges this to keeper. India in a spot of bother here. Manjot Kalra c Rohail Nazir b Muhammad Musa 47(59)

After 18 overs,India Under-19 98/2 ( Shubman Gill 3 , Harvik Desai (W) 3) Musa continues, and fires in a mean 144 kmph bouncer hurried Kalra, and Musa makes full use of it with a full and fast delivery that came in a touch. Kalra departs. Harvik Desai is greeted with a bouncer. he hurries him on the drive on next ball and they scamper for two to third man. He goes for the yorker, and strays down the leg for a wide. Similar bowl, and Desai flicks him uppishly to deep square leg for a single.

And that's exactly what hasn't happened. Muhammed Musa clocked 144 kph on the speedgun with a bouncer that pushed Kalra back, then had him nicking off the front foot with one that just moved off the seam. Great bowling. Harvik Desai has been trusted with the No. 4 slot, but he has taken his time to start with before, so a chance for Pakistan to build some pressure.

After 19 overs,India Under-19 102/2 ( Shubman Gill 4 , Harvik Desai (W) 6) Hasan continues. India milk him for four runs on first three balls. Desai defends him off the front foot on next two. Steady stuff this. Flighted well, the last ball and Desai drives hard onto the ground for no run.

After 20 overs,India Under-19 106/2 ( Shubman Gill 8 , Harvik Desai (W) 6) Musa to Gill. On length and on off stump, defended by Gill. Lovely straight drive from Gill on next ball but can't beat mid-off. No run. Slightly short and coming in, and played with a short-arm jab to midwicket. Goes full, and Gill hits it again to midwicket. Plays next ball to mid-on and collects a boundary on last ball.

After 21 overs,India Under-19 108/2 ( Shubman Gill 9 , Harvik Desai (W) 7) Mohammad Taha, left-arm spinner, into the attack. Not much flight in the first over, and Taha shows good control there. Just two from it.

FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot this from Gill. Dispatches this leg-stump half-volley from Musa past midwicket.

After 22 overs,India Under-19 118/2 ( Shubman Gill 18 , Harvik Desai (W) 8) Musa continues. Half volley on Gill's legs and he punishes him for four. Defends the next ball to off side. Musa goes short, and Gill pulls him uppishly to square leg and they run two. Musa looking for yorker there, but bowls another half volley on Gill's legs, who flicks him to deep for another two. He guides his short-arm pull to deep again for a single. Good over so far. Musa goes leg side again, and Desai plays him to deep for a single to end the over.

After 23 overs,India Under-19 122/2 ( Shubman Gill 20 , Harvik Desai (W) 10) Taha continues. Slightly short, and Desai hits him straight for a single. Gill punches the next ball to long-off for another single. Taha goes full on next ball, and Desai times him to long off for another single. They take one more on the last bal;l to end another decent over from Taha.

After 24 overs,India Under-19 124/2 ( Shubman Gill 21 , Harvik Desai (W) 11) Bowling change. Off-spinner Ali Zaryab is into the attack. He goes round the wicket to Gill, who times this full ball to long on for a single. Desai plays a dot and pulls the next ball to deep for a single. Full on Gill's legs from round the wicket,who flicks him to short-midwicket for no runs. Ends the over with two more dots.

After 25 overs,India Under-19 130/2 ( Shubman Gill 22 , Harvik Desai (W) 16) Taha continues. Full and on off, and driven by Desai to long off for a single. Gill plays a dot and times the next to sweeper cover. He goes full to Desai who defends the next two balls. Desai goes on one knee and slogs him over cow corner for a four.

FOUR! What a shot! Gill comes down the track to this full ball from Zaryab and gracefully drives him past long on.

After 26 overs,India Under-19 135/2 ( Shubman Gill 27 , Harvik Desai (W) 16) Zaryab continues, and is greeted with a lovely shot by Gill. One more single in the over as India continue to consolidate.

After 27 overs,India Under-19 141/2 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Harvik Desai (W) 18) Taha to Gill. Full, and Gill times him to long off for a single. Another single from Desai is followed by a no-ball. Gill chips down the track to free-hit and times his flick to deep for a single. Two more runs means just six from the over.

At the half way mark, India have rebuilt after two quick wickets. Musa has been bowling with pace, touching 90mph, but the Indians have been untroubled, taking 10 runs off his last over. Harvik especially is benefiting from the pace on the ball. Spinner bowling no balls aren't helping.

After 28 overs,India Under-19 145/2 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Harvik Desai (W) 19) Zaryab. He goes short and Gill pulls him to square leg for a couple. He overcompensates next ball and Gill hits him to long on for a single to bring their fifty-run partnership . Two dots to Desai. The fifth ball is lot slower and a bit short. Desai fails to time his cut. No run. He goes full on the last ball and Desai calmly punches this past the diving bowler for a single.

After 29 overs,India Under-19 147/2 ( Shubman Gill 34 , Harvik Desai (W) 20) Taha continues. Full on middle stump and Desai milks him to mid-wicket for a single. Gill defends the next ball and plays the next to short midwicket for no run. Gill brings out a flowing off drive to deep square for a single, and that's all they get from this over. Nice, tight over this from Taha.

OUT! Harvik Desai fails to keep his cut down and is taken at point. Harvik Desai c Saad Khan b Arshad Iqbal 20(34)

After 30 overs, India Under-19 150/3 Arshad returns. Starts with a back of length delivery to Gill, who times it past mid on for a single. Desai departs next ball and Parag starts with a confident forward defence. Another short ball, and Parag lets it go. Another short ball slanting in, and Parag guides this easily to third man to get off the mark. Played all along the ground. Full ball this, and Gill times this so well to mid-off for a single.

After 31 overs,India Under-19 156/3 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Riyan Parag 2) Six from that Taha over. They have milked him well here. Need to keep doing that.

OUT! Parag departs. He has edged Arshad to wicketkeeper as Pakistan are right back in this. Riyan Parag c Rohail Nazir b Arshad Iqbal 2(5)

After 32 overs,India Under-19 157/4 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Abhishek Sharma 1) Here's Arshad, and he gets Parag first ball. Abhishek Sharma, the left-hander is next. He plays out three dots and tucks his fourth ball to backward square leg to open his account. Short ball from Arshad and Gill misses the ramp. Needs to be careful.

Preview: India will be eager to deliver when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday after some of the members of the team bagged lucrative deals at the IPL auction.

Three-time champions India have played like a thorough professional outfit, winning all four matches in emphatic fashion including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.

For two-time winners Pakistan, it has not been smooth sailing all the way. They lost their tournament opener to Afghanistan before winning three in a row.

However, their last two results were narrow three wickets wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Pakistan's bowling, led by left-arm pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, has done the job for the team but batting has been far from convincing.

Ali Zaryab Asif did bulk of the scoring in the middle- order, rescuing the side from tight situations twice. He hit 59 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 74 against South Africa in the quarterfinal.

It's time that others chip in and Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi would look to exploit that weakness in the opposition camp.

The young Indian guns would also be high on confidence, having secured potentially life-changing deals at the IPL auction with their performances in the World Cup.

KKR paid Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 3 crore for left-arm pacer Nagarkoti and Mavi respectively while left-arm spinners Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma were lapped up by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

Batting mainstays, captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, too impressed the IPL teams with their showing in New Zealand.

Gill, who hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals and is team's leading scorer with 239 runs, went to KKR for Rs 1.8 crore while Shaw was bought for Rs 1.2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

Shaw's opening partner Manjot Kalra too managed a Rs 20 lakh deal with Delhi Daredevils.

However, all these players will have put the post auction euphoria behind and focus on the job at hand.

As rightly put by coach Rahul Dravid, "auction will come every year but not the opportunity play in a World Cup".

And place in a World Cup final is at stake.

The highly-rated batsmen will have to be wary of Afridi, who has taken 11 wickets in four games at 10.21 including a six-wicket haul against Ireland.

Pakistan will be more familiar with the conditions, having played their quarterfinal at the Hagley Oval.

India had played their last game against Bangladesh in Queenstown.

After the quarterfinal, the explosive Gill had said that the team was looking forward to play Pakistan.

"We remembered our loss in the Asia Cup and so were determined to win the match (against Bangladesh). As for the Pakistan game, we are looking forward to the match since we did not play them in the Asia Cup. Were sure it will be a good match," he said.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (C), Rohail Nazir , Mohammad Ali Khan, Ali Zaryab, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid, Munir Riaz, Saad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat.

With inputs from PTI