OUT! Musa digs this in at 145 kmph. Anukul goes for the pull and gloves it to the keeper, ending a wonderful partnership.

FOUR! What placement! Gill opens the face of the bat a touch and threads it between mid off and cover. Enters the eighties.

C’mon India...get to 250-260. Bat full 50 overs. Shubhman Gill batting with a lot of responsibility. This kid has a spark. #INDvPAK #U19CWC

Perhaps a few more, who knows?

First five of the last five have been India's. 35 runs have come off, and Anukul Roy has played as much of the aggressor as Shubman Gill. The way Gill is going, you would back him to get to a hundred. Now Roy is gone, a 140+ bouncer getting him. Nagarkoti, who is more than just his bowling and fielding, getting a chance to bat now.

After 46 overs,India Under-19 241/6 ( Shubman Gill 84 , Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1) Musa returns. Starts with a wide yorker, and Gill jams it to off side for a single. Bangs in short, does next ball and it takes Anukul's glove on its way to keeper. Good bouncer to end an important knock. Nagarkoti is off the mark straightaway, bringing Gill on strike who responds with a lovely shot for four. Musa responds with a short ball, and Gill fends it one-handed to third man for a couple. Full and on off-stump, and Gill bunts a drive to long off to retain strike. he has played a gem.

OUT! Shaheen's awkward angle from around the wicket has done Nagarkoti in; inside-edges this on his stumps. K Nagarkoti b Shaheen Afridi 1(6)

After 47 overs,India Under-19 242/7 ( Shubman Gill 85 , Mavi 0 ) Shaheen to Gill. Some width there, and Gill closes the bat face to take a single to third man. Comes round the wicket to Nagarkoti. They need to keep him on strike. Shaheen responds with three dots. Nagarkoti was almost halfway down the track, but Pakistan miss another direct hit. No harm done, but no run either. Shaheen ends Nagarkoti's stay on the last ball. Back of length ball cramps him for room and Nagarkoti inside edges this on his stumps.

After 48 overs,India Under-19 251/7 ( Shubman Gill 93, Shivam Mavi 1) Good running in this over from Musa. Gill enters into 90s with some hard running and fine placement. 250 also comes up for India.

FOUR! Shaheen comes over the wicket to Mavi, who squeezes this full ball over point.

FOUR! That's back-to-back! Shaheen drifts down the leg and Mavi nails the pull well enough.

After 49 overs,India Under-19 265/7 ( Shubman Gill 98 , Shivam Mavi 10) Shaheen into his last over. Gill starts with a couple to midwicket and follows with a single. Mavi times his steer wonderfully to get a boundary,and gets another next ball. Great over for India. Couple on the last ball takes Gill to 98.

OUT! Full and straight this from Musa, and that's what they need here. Gets Shiva LBW

HUNDRED! What an innings this from Shubman Gill! A World Cup hundred against Pakistan. He hits this straight to the throat of log-off, who drops it. It's a no-ball. Well, lots happening here.

After 50 overs,India Under-19 272/9 ( Shubman Gill 102 , Ishan Porel 1) What an eventful last over this. Two wickets and Shubman Gill reaches his hundred on the no-ball. He becomes India's only centurion at this World Cup.

Pakistan dropped so many catches early in the innings. Plus all that direct hits that were missed. That will be the difference between India and them. India is a terrific fielding side. #INDvsPAK #U19CWC

Pakistan's fielder was under-par but can their batsmen get 273 and compensate for the runs lost in the field?

Oh man! What an absolutely scorching innings this by Shubman Gill, who celebrated his ton with a flurry of expletives and punches to his chest. Do we have a player or what! India started solidly but kept losing wickets in middle overs. That they reached 272/9 is largely due to the partnerships Gill stitched there. Pakistan had their chances, but they failed to take them. They really need to practice their direct-hits. This could be the winning total,but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Back in chase in 30 minutes.

We've seen monster scores of 170 and 190 made by individual batters in this tournament, but this innings by Gill is easily the best. Considering the context of the match, and the fix India were in after those three wickets. Then the pressure associated with an India-Pakistan match. And then all those wickets lost at the end. The making of a player, this moment and this innings is. This is a winning total in my opinion.

Players are out for the chase. A place in World Cup finals up for grabs, Indian bowlers, who promise to bowl over 140 can Pakistan batsman meet the challenge? Let's go!

Pacer Shivam Mavi to begin for India. Imran Shah and Zaid Alam to open for Pakistan.

After 1 overs,Pakistan Under-19 0/0 ( Imran Shah 0 , Muhammad Zaid 0) Wonderful start for Shivam Mavi. The speedgun is over 140, including couple of spectacular deliveries to beat the outside edge, too hot for Imran, to be honest, hardly a batsman in the world would know how to deal with it. Maiden.

FOUR! Muhammad Zaid walks across and swats the short to backward square leg boundary. Quick hands by the right-handed opener, who picked the length rather quickly.

After 2 overs,Pakistan Under-19 6/0 ( Imran Shah 1 , Muhammad Zaid 5) Pakistan get the first run on the board via an inside edge that rolls to fine leg off Zaid's bat. Porel might be express as few other Indian bowlers, but he still gets the ball to jump off length. Zaid smacks a boundary off the last ball to get Pakistan scoreboard moving.

After 3 overs,Pakistan Under-19 7/0 ( Imran Shah 1 , Muhammad Zaid 5) After facing nine deliveries from Mavi, Imran is able to get to the other end through a leg-bye. Mavi has troubled most young batsman with his pace, Imran is too facing the heat. Mavi manages to keep Zaid tied up for the last three balls to complete back-to-back maidens.

OUT! Amazing bit of work in the field. Extra-ordinary catch by Shivam Mavi. He was right at the edge of the deep backward square leg boundary. Muhammad Zaid shuffles across to flick it over. For one moment it looked it was sailing over the fielder, but he outstrecthed his arms over his head, jumps, throws the ball up finds his balance and completes a stunning catch. Muhammad Zaid c Shivam Mavi b Ishan Porel 7(10)

After 4 overs,Pakistan Under-19 11/1 ( Imran Shah 2 , Rohail Nazir (W) 1) Imran gets off strike with a single to mid on., Zaid continues to attack, skies the ball high in the air but it falls just past the mid wicket fielder. But the attacking approach is canceled out but some brilliance in the field by Shivam Mavi to hand India an early breakthrough.

After 5 overs,Pakistan Under-19 12/1 ( Imran Shah 2 , Rohail Nazir (W) 1) Time for new batsman Rohail Nazir to face Mavi, who is sending down thunderbolts, the second delivery was clocked at 145 kmph. Finishes third maiden with a leg-bye of the last ball.

OUT! Imran Shah looks to cut it past backward point but gets the top half off the horizontal bat that flew to Prithvi Shaw who had positioned himself in a wide third slip position. Takes a smart catch. Pakistan openers back in the hut. India on top. Imran Shah c Prithvi Shaw b Ishan Porel 2(14)

After 6 overs,Pakistan Under-19 15/2 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 2 , Ali Zaryab Asif 0) Fair to say Porel reaping the rewards of Mavi's immaculate bowling from the other end. Pakistan trying to take the attack to Porel and ending up throwing their wickets. Two new men in the middle. Pakistan pin their hopes on Rohail and Zaryab now.

India with a double strike in the first half an hour. Mavi and Nagarkoti have been hogging the headlines because of their IPL deals, but Porel has taken both wickets. An important spell for him to get some confidence after coming back from injury. Mavi's three maidens in three overs from the other end creating the pressure. Good partnership building here. ​

After 7 overs,Pakistan Under-19 20/2 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 5 , Ali Zaryab Asif 1) Mavi decides to concede the first run off his bowling by himself. He strays in line, and which is rightly called wide. Nazir's pull doesn't come out well, but lands safely with the batsmen exchanging ends another wide and a couple off the over.

OUT! A catch to the left. A catch to the right. Shaw is not letting anything past him. It is the combination of Porel and Shaw again as Zaryab becomes his third victim. India are well and truly running all over Pakistan. Was back of length and Zaryab pushed at with hard hands and Shaw in the same position as the lat wicket takes a good catch this time to his right side. Ali Zaryab c Prithvi Shaw b Ishan Porel 1(9)

After 8 overs,Pakistan Under-19 20/3 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 5 , Ammad Alam 0) Porel gets a wicket-maiden to his name. Pakistan under the lid now. New batsman in is Ammad Alam. Shaw's field placing has given fruitful results for his side positioning himself in the right position. Already looking tough for Pakistan.

After 9 overs,Pakistan Under-19 23/3 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 8 , Ammad Alam 0) Nagarkoti begins with a wide delivery outside off that is cut to deep backward point for three runs. Alam is getting his eye in as he plays out five dots.

FOUR! Flashed at it and the edge goes over the slips. First signs of frustration for Ammad, who wasn't able to get off the mark off the first 12 balls he faced.

After 10 overs,Pakistan Under-19 28/3 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 9 , Ammad Alam 4) Porel continues. Nazir clips it to mid wicket for single off the first ball. Alam is not able to rotate the strike off the next three balls and then goes for an extravagant cut that flies over slips and beats the third man for four. Loud appeal off the last ball but the ball seemed to be missing leg stump.

After 11 overs,Pakistan Under-19 28/3 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 9 , Ammad Alam 4) Nagarkoti starts with 143 kmph back of a length delivery. Beats Nazir off the next ball. Nazir attempts the pull a couple of times but cannot get past the infield. Maiden for Nagarkoti. Pakistan lagging behind run-rate.

OUT! Someone had to go after the bowling and Ammad did. In pursuit of quick runs he throws his wicket away. Another back of a length delivery that hit him high on the bat. Ammad looked to play it with a straight bat down the ground but ended up giving a simple catch to Mavi at point. Porel the beneficiary once again. Ammad Alam c Shivam Mavi b Ishan Porel 4(15)

The first 10 overs comprehensively India's. three wickets, all to Porel, showing the pace isn't everything. Porel has been bowling at around 130 kph, while Mavi and Nagarkoti have pushed 145. But the angles he created was what got both left handers edging to gully. Incisive without being excessive. India now will try to snuff out this chase as quickly as possible.

After 12 overs,Pakistan Under-19 28/4 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 9 , Mohammad Taha 0) This could over rather soon. With Pakistan losing wickets with the aim of scoring runs. But neither runs easy to come by nor they are able to protect their wickets. second maiden for Porel, second catch for Mavi. Mohammad Taha joins wickt-keeper Rohail Nazir.

After 13 overs,Pakistan Under-19 29/4 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 9 , Mohammad Taha 1) Taha gets off the mark with a single to square leg off a low full toss, which was actually an attempted yorker. Fiery bouncer from Nagarkoti to follow it up, Rohail was clearly late on the pull. Nagarkoti with a fast bowler's stare. Finishes off with a beauty to beat the outside edge.

After 14 overs,Pakistan Under-19 32/4 ( Rohail Nazir (W) 10 , Mohammad Taha 3) Shiva Singh is introduced into the attack. Starts off over the wicket to the left-hander. Stifiled appeal off the first ball. Pakistan batsman collect three singles off the over.

ICC Under-19 World Cup, India vs Pakistan, latest update: Taha gets off the mark with a single to square leg off a low full toss, which was actually an attempted yorker. Fiery bouncer from Nagarkoti to follow it up, Rohail was clearly late on the pull. Nagarkoti with a fast bowler's stare. Finishes off with a beauty to beat the outside edge

Preview: India will be eager to deliver when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday after some of the members of the team bagged lucrative deals at the IPL auction.

Three-time champions India have played like a thorough professional outfit, winning all four matches in emphatic fashion including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.

For two-time winners Pakistan, it has not been smooth sailing all the way. They lost their tournament opener to Afghanistan before winning three in a row.

However, their last two results were narrow three wickets wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Pakistan's bowling, led by left-arm pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, has done the job for the team but batting has been far from convincing.

Ali Zaryab Asif did bulk of the scoring in the middle- order, rescuing the side from tight situations twice. He hit 59 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 74 against South Africa in the quarterfinal.

It's time that others chip in and Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi would look to exploit that weakness in the opposition camp.

The young Indian guns would also be high on confidence, having secured potentially life-changing deals at the IPL auction with their performances in the World Cup.

KKR paid Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 3 crore for left-arm pacer Nagarkoti and Mavi respectively while left-arm spinners Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma were lapped up by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

Batting mainstays, captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, too impressed the IPL teams with their showing in New Zealand.

Gill, who hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals and is team's leading scorer with 239 runs, went to KKR for Rs 1.8 crore while Shaw was bought for Rs 1.2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

Shaw's opening partner Manjot Kalra too managed a Rs 20 lakh deal with Delhi Daredevils.

However, all these players will have put the post auction euphoria behind and focus on the job at hand.

As rightly put by coach Rahul Dravid, "auction will come every year but not the opportunity play in a World Cup".

And place in a World Cup final is at stake.

The highly-rated batsmen will have to be wary of Afridi, who has taken 11 wickets in four games at 10.21 including a six-wicket haul against Ireland.

Pakistan will be more familiar with the conditions, having played their quarterfinal at the Hagley Oval.

India had played their last game against Bangladesh in Queenstown.

After the quarterfinal, the explosive Gill had said that the team was looking forward to play Pakistan.

"We remembered our loss in the Asia Cup and so were determined to win the match (against Bangladesh). As for the Pakistan game, we are looking forward to the match since we did not play them in the Asia Cup. Were sure it will be a good match," he said.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (C), Rohail Nazir , Mohammad Ali Khan, Ali Zaryab, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid, Munir Riaz, Saad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat.

