Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the semi-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup between India and Pakistan at Christchurch. Prithvi Shaw and Co have been dominant in the tournament so far but an Indo-Pak encounter could be a tricky affair for the young guns. Follow the Live updates on Firstpost as we bring you a detailed coverage of the Indo-Pak semi-final

A beautiful morning in Christchurch awaits as the second semi final is about to begin. India and Pakistan will play in a used pitch at Hagley Oval, the same which Australia and Afghanistan played on yesterday. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.

So India have won the toss and chose to bat first! They are playing the same team that beat Bangladesh in the quarters. There will be a testing period for India as they are up against Pakistan's stronger suit that is the bowling. Remember, Shaheen Afridi is a full foot taller than Prithvi Shaw, so this should make a brilliant contest.

India have won the toss and elect to bat first in this high voltage clash. India go in with the same team as the previous team Pakistan have made one change

Both the captains did mention of not playing each other before so there understandably will be some nerves. But will be a great test for the young sides.

So the teams have lined up for national anthem. Big, big game this for the young boys. Here's India's Playing XI : Prithvi Shaw(c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai(w), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel

Excellent batting conditions here. Out walk Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra. Anthems and huddles done away with, now is the time for action. Loud cheers for India as batsmen make way to the middle.

After 1 overs,India Under-19 2/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 2 , Manjot Kalra 0) Arshad Iqbal ti begin the proceeding. Prithvi Shaw on strike. Starts with shot of length outside off, Shaw defends. Iqbal goes fuller next ball, which is solidly defended off the front foot. Same line on the next ball.No runs yet. Fuller goes Arshad. Dug out to point by Shaw. He looks calm there.There arrives the first bouncer. Shaw sways away, wrists down. Excellent technique. Last ball, and they take two on third man.

FOUR! Short and wide and Shaw cuts Musa over infield. First boundary of the match.

After 2 overs,India Under-19 7/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 6 , Manjot Kalra 1) Muhammad Musa, right-arm medium fast, to start from the other end. Starts with a short of length ball slanting across. Kalra shoulders arms. Musa overcompensates, strays down leg but no run. Next is pitched on off stump and Kalra gets off the mark with a guide to third man. Short and wide ball is duly dispatched for four and the next ball is defended. Musa goes full on last ball and Shaw leans into a lovely drive but finds cover.

FOUR! Short ball from Arshad and Kalra pulls this for a boundary.

After 3 overs,India Under-19 13/0 ( Prithvi Shaw (C) 7 , Manjot Kalra 6) Arshad to Kalra. No runs on first two balls. He is beaten on the second ball on the drive. No feet there. Arshad drops slightly short on the next ball, and Kalra guides this to third man for another single. Not much footwork again. Shaw defends the next ball. That came in a touch. They take a quick single to point. Drops short and pulled for four by Kalra. Good start this.

Preview: India will be eager to deliver when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday after some of the members of the team bagged lucrative deals at the IPL auction.

Three-time champions India have played like a thorough professional outfit, winning all four matches in emphatic fashion including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.

For two-time winners Pakistan, it has not been smooth sailing all the way. They lost their tournament opener to Afghanistan before winning three in a row.

However, their last two results were narrow three wickets wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Pakistan's bowling, led by left-arm pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, has done the job for the team but batting has been far from convincing.

Ali Zaryab Asif did bulk of the scoring in the middle- order, rescuing the side from tight situations twice. He hit 59 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 74 against South Africa in the quarterfinal.

It's time that others chip in and Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi would look to exploit that weakness in the opposition camp.

The young Indian guns would also be high on confidence, having secured potentially life-changing deals at the IPL auction with their performances in the World Cup.

KKR paid Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 3 crore for left-arm pacer Nagarkoti and Mavi respectively while left-arm spinners Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma were lapped up by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

Batting mainstays, captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, too impressed the IPL teams with their showing in New Zealand.

Gill, who hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals and is team's leading scorer with 239 runs, went to KKR for Rs 1.8 crore while Shaw was bought for Rs 1.2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

Shaw's opening partner Manjot Kalra too managed a Rs 20 lakh deal with Delhi Daredevils.

However, all these players will have put the post auction euphoria behind and focus on the job at hand.

As rightly put by coach Rahul Dravid, "auction will come every year but not the opportunity play in a World Cup".

And place in a World Cup final is at stake.

The highly-rated batsmen will have to be wary of Afridi, who has taken 11 wickets in four games at 10.21 including a six-wicket haul against Ireland.

Pakistan will be more familiar with the conditions, having played their quarterfinal at the Hagley Oval.

India had played their last game against Bangladesh in Queenstown.

After the quarterfinal, the explosive Gill had said that the team was looking forward to play Pakistan.

"We remembered our loss in the Asia Cup and so were determined to win the match (against Bangladesh). As for the Pakistan game, we are looking forward to the match since we did not play them in the Asia Cup. Were sure it will be a good match," he said.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (C), Rohail Nazir , Mohammad Ali Khan, Ali Zaryab, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid, Munir Riaz, Saad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat.

With inputs from PTI