At the half way mark, India have rebuilt after two quick wickets. Musa has been bowling with pace, touching 90mph, but the Indians have been untroubled, taking 10 runs off his last over. Harvik especially is benefiting from the pace on the ball. Spinner bowling no balls aren't helping.

After 28 overs,India Under-19 145/2 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Harvik Desai (W) 19) Zaryab. He goes short and Gill pulls him to square leg for a couple. He overcompensates next ball and Gill hits him to long on for a single to bring their fifty-run partnership . Two dots to Desai. The fifth ball is lot slower and a bit short. Desai fails to time his cut. No run. He goes full on the last ball and Desai calmly punches this past the diving bowler for a single.

After 29 overs,India Under-19 147/2 ( Shubman Gill 34 , Harvik Desai (W) 20) Taha continues. Full on middle stump and Desai milks him to mid-wicket for a single. Gill defends the next ball and plays the next to short midwicket for no run. Gill brings out a flowing off drive to deep square for a single, and that's all they get from this over. Nice, tight over this from Taha.

OUT! Harvik Desai fails to keep his cut down and is taken at point. Harvik Desai c Saad Khan b Arshad Iqbal 20(34)

After 30 overs, India Under-19 150/3 Arshad returns. Starts with a back of length delivery to Gill, who times it past mid on for a single. Desai departs next ball and Parag starts with a confident forward defence. Another short ball, and Parag lets it go. Another short ball slanting in, and Parag guides this easily to third man to get off the mark. Played all along the ground. Full ball this, and Gill times this so well to mid-off for a single.

After 31 overs,India Under-19 156/3 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Riyan Parag 2) Six from that Taha over. They have milked him well here. Need to keep doing that.

OUT! Parag departs. He has edged Arshad to wicketkeeper as Pakistan are right back in this. Riyan Parag c Rohail Nazir b Arshad Iqbal 2(5)

After 32 overs,India Under-19 157/4 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Abhishek Sharma 1) Here's Arshad, and he gets Parag first ball. Abhishek Sharma, the left-hander is next. He plays out three dots and tucks his fourth ball to backward square leg to open his account. Short ball from Arshad and Gill misses the ramp. Needs to be careful.

FOUR! Taha drifts this on Gill's legs,who goes down on his knee and hits it over short fine leg for a four.

OUT! Abhishek Sharma is gone. That's unlucky. He gets a faint tickle down the leg to a delivery that deserved to be flicked for four. He is gone though. Abhishek Sharma c Rohail Nazir b Arshad Iqbal 5(9)

Double strike for by Pakistan just before the second drinks break. The first was a little lucky, with Desai slapping a short ball straight to point. The second was skillful bowling, the kind of line and length that teams use against Virat Kohli. Now new batter Abhishek Sharma is being tested, with both good fast bowling and a some noise from the fielders. He and Gill have been batting together from their U14 days, India need another partnership.

After 33 overs,India Under-19 166/4 ( Shubman Gill 46 , Abhishek Sharma 5) India collect nine from this Taha over including a four from Gill. He has to keep going.

Real pressure now on India. A 270 score, which is what they will target, will take some getting now. Anukul Roy is India's highest wicket taker in the tournament, but he can also bat. Opportunity and challenge for him, depends on how he sees it.

After 34 overs,India Under-19 170/5 ( Shubman Gill 48 , Anukul Roy 2) Arshad to Sharma, and he is gone down the leg side! India have to steady here, and Gill holds the key. Anukul Roy gets off the mark with a single to square leg. Gill pulls the next to square leg for a single and Roy collects another single on next ball. Full and slanting in, and Gill plays this to leg side for a single.

After 35 overs,India Under-19 171/5 ( Shubman Gill 49 , Anukul Roy 2) Hasan is back in attack. Comes round the wicket to Gill, who plays a dot first ball and drives him to long off for a single on next. Two dots to Roy. Pressure building. Another dot. Some turn there. Another dot to end the over.

After 36 overs,India Under-19 173/5 ( Shubman Gill 50, Anukul Roy 3) Arshad continues. Full, and driven back by Gill to bring up his fifty. That's his fourth half-century on the trot. Anukul plays four dots before taking a single to square leg on the last ball.Just two runs from that over.

FOUR! Tossed up from Hasan and Anukul hits this over the bowler's head.

After 37 overs,India Under-19 179/5 ( Shubman Gill 50, Anukul Roy 9) Hasan continues. Two dots to start with. He has been impressive. They take a sharp couple off Anukul's bat on the third ball who goes over the bowler's head on the last ball to get his first boundary.

FOUR! Short and a hint of width and Gill ramps him for four.

After 38 overs,India Under-19 188/5 ( Shubman Gill 57, Anukul Roy 11) Arshad to Gill. Starts with a couple and follows with a superb four. Takes a single to deep midwicket next ball for a single to make it seven from first three balls. Two dots to Anukul. Last ball is pitched up and Anukul times his straight drive beautifully for a couple.

After 39 overs,India Under-19 191/5 ( Shubman Gill 59, Anukul Roy 12) Hasan to Gill. Two dots to start with, followed by three singles and a dot to end the over. Neat stuff this.

Gill's 50 is his sixth consecutive 50+ score in youth ODIs, a world record. He also has a habit of making his starts count. Let's see how he goes today.

FOUR! Full and wide and Anukul Roy hits it through covers.

After 40 overs,India Under-19 197/5 ( Shubman Gill 60 , Anukul Roy 16) Musa back in attack. Strays down Gill's legs. Wide. Next is driven hard on the ground by Gill but Musa gets his hand to it to keep it to dot. Slower ball is read well by Gill who plays it to midwicket for a single. Anukul on strike, and he starts with a boundary to covers. Another full ball, defends it with an open face. Musa fires in a bouncer, Anukul ducks. Tries to come down the track on last ball but is stopped by a bouncer.

FOUR! Full and with room to free his arms and Anukul creams Shaheen over the infield.

FOUR! Pitched up from Shaheen and Anukul goes over mid-on. Lovely hands.

After 41 overs,India Under-19 208/5 ( Shubman Gill 61 , Anukul Roy 25) Shaheen returns. Starts with a dot to Gill. Full and some width on the next ball and Gill bunts it to point for a quick single. On length and width, and Anukul throws his hands at it. Gets a four. Shaheen responds with two 144 kmph bouncers, the last of which is deemed wide. He goes full, and Anukul uses his wrists to play it over mid-on for another four. Smart batting.

10 overs to go. Musa has three to bowl. Shaheen Afridi has five and will likely bowl unchanged from one end. Gill and Roy both set. Put on your seatbelts and get out the popcorn already!

The beauty of technology...flying over the Somalian coastline and following every ball of the #U19CWC semi. Sleep be damned.

After 42 overs,India Under-19 212/5 ( Shubman Gill 63 , Anukul Roy 27) Hasan Khan, the skipper, returns. Over the wicket to Anukul who steals a single to backward square leg. Full and on middle-leg, played to long on by Gill for another single. Anukul is really growing in confidence here. Good little knock so far as they collect a single each on next two balls. Finishes the over with a good yorker and Anukul fails to get his bat down in time. Lucky.

After 43 overs,India Under-19 219/5 ( Shubman Gill 66 , Anukul Roy 30) Shaheen to Gill. Back of length, and Gill takes a quick single to cover. Short of length and no width to Anukul, who dabs it to backward point for a single. Short of length to Gill who pulls this to mid on and runs nevertheless. They miss the direct hit again. Would have been out. Shaheen bangs next short, it's called wide. It brings uop their fifty partnership. Follows it with a slower ball, and Anukul's heave to fine leg gets him a single. Goes fuller to Gill, who takes a single to mid off. Ends the over with a single. Seven from it but Shaheen has come back strongly.

After 44 overs,India Under-19 223/5 ( Shubman Gill 68 , Anukul Roy 32) Hasan continues. Starts with a single each to Anukul and Gill. He is darting them in now with great control. Anukul is trying hard to break free but has failed to get underneath the bowl. He eventually gets a single to long off. Gill takes a single off the last ball to end another fine over from the skipper.

FOUR! Imperious stuff this from Gill. Shaheen goes short and Gill laces a pull.

After 45 overs,India Under-19 232/5 ( Shubman Gill 76 , Anukul Roy 33) Shaheen to Gill. Bangs in short and Gill pulls this to long on. Misfield results in a couple. Takes a single to mid off now. Anukul on strike, he backs away and tries to run it through to third man. He underedges that, but it doesn't carry. Takes a single on next ball to square leg. Banged in again and Gill pulls majestically for four. Single on the last ball.

OUT! Musa digs this in at 145 kmph. Anukul goes for the pull and gloves it to the keeper, ending a wonderful partnership.

FOUR! What placement! Gill opens the face of the bat a touch and threads it between mid off and cover. Enters the eighties.

C’mon India...get to 250-260. Bat full 50 overs. Shubhman Gill batting with a lot of responsibility. This kid has a spark. #INDvPAK #U19CWC

Perhaps a few more, who knows?

First five of the last five have been India's. 35 runs have come off, and Anukul Roy has played as much of the aggressor as Shubman Gill. The way Gill is going, you would back him to get to a hundred. Now Roy is gone, a 140+ bouncer getting him. Nagarkoti, who is more than just his bowling and fielding, getting a chance to bat now.

After 46 overs,India Under-19 241/6 ( Shubman Gill 84 , Kamlesh Nagarkoti 1) Musa returns. Starts with a wide yorker, and Gill jams it to off side for a single. Bangs in short, does next ball and it takes Anukul's glove on its way to keeper. Good bouncer to end an important knock. Nagarkoti is off the mark straightaway, bringing Gill on strike who responds with a lovely shot for four. Musa responds with a short ball, and Gill fends it one-handed to third man for a couple. Full and on off-stump, and Gill bunts a drive to long off to retain strike. he has played a gem.

OUT! Shaheen's awkward angle from around the wicket has done Nagarkoti in; inside-edges this on his stumps. K Nagarkoti b Shaheen Afridi 1(6)

After 47 overs,India Under-19 242/7 ( Shubman Gill 85 , Mavi 0 ) Shaheen to Gill. Some width there, and Gill closes the bat face to take a single to third man. Comes round the wicket to Nagarkoti. They need to keep him on strike. Shaheen responds with three dots. Nagarkoti was almost halfway down the track, but Pakistan miss another direct hit. No harm done, but no run either. Shaheen ends Nagarkoti's stay on the last ball. Back of length ball cramps him for room and Nagarkoti inside edges this on his stumps.

After 48 overs,India Under-19 251/7 ( Shubman Gill 93, Shivam Mavi 1) Good running in this over from Musa. Gill enters into 90s with some hard running and fine placement. 250 also comes up for India.

FOUR! Shaheen comes over the wicket to Mavi, who squeezes this full ball over point.

FOUR! That's back-to-back! Shaheen drifts down the leg and Mavi nails the pull well enough.

After 49 overs,India Under-19 265/7 ( Shubman Gill 98 , Shivam Mavi 10) Shaheen into his last over. Gill starts with a couple to midwicket and follows with a single. Mavi times his steer wonderfully to get a boundary,and gets another next ball. Great over for India. Couple on the last ball takes Gill to 98.

India have won the toss and elect to bat first in this high voltage clash. India go in with the same team as the previous team Pakistan have made one change

Preview: India will be eager to deliver when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Christchurch on Tuesday after some of the members of the team bagged lucrative deals at the IPL auction.

Three-time champions India have played like a thorough professional outfit, winning all four matches in emphatic fashion including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh.

For two-time winners Pakistan, it has not been smooth sailing all the way. They lost their tournament opener to Afghanistan before winning three in a row.

However, their last two results were narrow three wickets wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Pakistan's bowling, led by left-arm pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, has done the job for the team but batting has been far from convincing.

Ali Zaryab Asif did bulk of the scoring in the middle- order, rescuing the side from tight situations twice. He hit 59 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 74 against South Africa in the quarterfinal.

It's time that others chip in and Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi would look to exploit that weakness in the opposition camp.

The young Indian guns would also be high on confidence, having secured potentially life-changing deals at the IPL auction with their performances in the World Cup.

KKR paid Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 3 crore for left-arm pacer Nagarkoti and Mavi respectively while left-arm spinners Anukul Roy and Abhishek Sharma were lapped up by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively.

Batting mainstays, captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, too impressed the IPL teams with their showing in New Zealand.

Gill, who hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals and is team's leading scorer with 239 runs, went to KKR for Rs 1.8 crore while Shaw was bought for Rs 1.2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

Shaw's opening partner Manjot Kalra too managed a Rs 20 lakh deal with Delhi Daredevils.

However, all these players will have put the post auction euphoria behind and focus on the job at hand.

As rightly put by coach Rahul Dravid, "auction will come every year but not the opportunity play in a World Cup".

And place in a World Cup final is at stake.

The highly-rated batsmen will have to be wary of Afridi, who has taken 11 wickets in four games at 10.21 including a six-wicket haul against Ireland.

Pakistan will be more familiar with the conditions, having played their quarterfinal at the Hagley Oval.

India had played their last game against Bangladesh in Queenstown.

After the quarterfinal, the explosive Gill had said that the team was looking forward to play Pakistan.

"We remembered our loss in the Asia Cup and so were determined to win the match (against Bangladesh). As for the Pakistan game, we are looking forward to the match since we did not play them in the Asia Cup. Were sure it will be a good match," he said.

Squads:

India: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (C), Rohail Nazir , Mohammad Ali Khan, Ali Zaryab, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Muhammad Zaid, Munir Riaz, Saad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Suleman Shafqat.

With inputs from PTI