LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5 in Adelaide: Visitors slide towards defeat, lose Moeen Ali for 2

Join us as we bring to you all the live scores and updates from the day/night Test match at Adelaide that is proving to be an excellent showcase for Test cricket.

It will be interesting to see if the visitors bat their way to a memorable victory or capitulate to the Australian bowling line-up.

The game is precariously poised and an intense battle between the English batsmen and the Australian bowlers is on the cards.

Hello and welcome to the final day action at the Adelaide Oval.

Here we are after four days still undecided and arguing over, which of the two decisions — Joe Root electing to bowl first or Steve Smith deciding against the follow on — will turn out to be the match/series changing. There is still 178 runs to get having three front line batsmen, a bowling all-rounder and the tail. Exciting beckons for what has been truly a fascinating Test match.

Working from home on the last day of this awesome #ashes17 test. Best accidental life choice I’ve ever made 👍

Here we go! Woakes will be on strike. Hazlewood with the ball!

Drama begins off the 2nd ball of the final day. Just tells us how the day is going to pan out.

OUT! Hazlewood strikes! Woakes got a faint nick to Paine. Aleem Dar did hear something and raise his finger. Woakes used the DRS. The TV umpire saw nothing on the HotSpot, but a spike on the snicko was enough for him to stay with the on-field call.

Hazlewood provides Australia with an early break. Woakes is more than able batsman, but his second Test is over. Out comes the left-handed Moeen Ali. Pressure on Root!

In the corridor of uncertainty, forcing Root to play at it, slight away movement, takes the edge and Paine does the rest. Very similar to the ball bowled to Woakes. He didn't add a run to his overnight score.

OUT! Goodness me... Is that it? All the promise which was made last night by Root is forgotten next morning. Hazlewood with match, potentially the series turning wicket. The urn might have to be returned. Unless there is another surprise.

Moeen Ali gets the first run of the day with a streaky inside edge to square leg. But, it was fifth ball that Hazlewood did the trick as the fast bowler continued to bowl the nagging line and length. Bairstow joins Ali in the middle. Last recognised batting pair is in, is in very very early.

Bairstow gets off the mark with a impressive cover drive that raced off the turf. Starc continues round the wicket, he gives him some width to free his arms and Bairstow begins confidently.

Hazlewood is bowling fast here, the one that got Root was delivered at 148 clicks. He is on fire. Ali looked to play the drive on the up but he didn't time it right, was in the air for a while, but fell short of the cover point fielder. Hazlewood completes another maiden.

Starc goes back to over the wicket. After three dot balls, Strac lured Bairstow to bring his bat down to the fourth ball, as he got an outside edge that falls short of Smith at second slip, the awkward bounce didn't allow the Australian captain to get behind it, the ball brushes his arm and runs down the third man boundary.

Hazlewood is getting prodigious lateral movement off the pitch. The first ball off the over darted in Bairstow, forcing him to use his bat, he did well to keep it out. After the third ball that remained slightly low the fourth ball nipped back in again, this time through Bairstow, splitting him in halves. Increbile bowling, insanely tough batting. Starc with the reverse, Hazlewood with massive seam movement, both bowling at 140+ is a nightmare. Who wants to be a batsman?

Pat Cummins comes into the attack. Nathan Lyon has also began to warm up as he looks to open his shoulders. Likely to bowl in the next over.

Cummins starts off really well. Getting some steep bounce. Bowls a beauty off the third ball that was very close to Bairstow's outside edge. Australian quicks have been right on the money on Day 5 afternoon.

OUT! Moeen Ali has to go. Lyon strikes in his first over. Well, Australia are running through the England's batting line up. Ali reviews it and tell you what, the impact – umpire's call, hitting wickets – umpire's call. It could have gone anyway. For now, Ali heads to the pavilion and Australia march towards taking a 2-0 lead.

Lyon gets the wicket off the last ball of the over. Moeen looks to sweep the ball the pitched on middle and off, he was always running the risk of an leg before wicket and when the ball rapped on his pads after it missed the bat, Aleem Dar raised his finger.

England's top scorer of the first innings, on his debut, Craig Overton, walks out with England needing over 160. He won't be on strike though. Bairstow takes the single off the third ball to backward square leg. Overton gets three balls to face, which he manages to keep it out.

Overton gets off the mark with singled tucked around the corner, Bairstow finishes with a couple in the vast gap on the offside.

Day 4 Report: James Anderson produced his best bowling performance ever in Australia to drag England back into the inaugural day-night Ashes test, and skipper Joe Root posted an unbeaten 67 to bring an unlikely upset closer to reality.

England, after losing the series-opener by 10 wickets last week in Brisbane and being bowled out for 227 to concede a 215-run first-innings deficit in the second test, reached 176-4 at stumps on Tuesday.

That leaves Root's lineup with three sessions remaining on Wednesday and six wickets in hand to score the 178 runs required to reach a victory target of 354.

England's record for a successful fourth-innings run chase was 332-7, set in Melbourne in 1928. After surviving the night session on the fourth day for the loss of only two wickets, there's growing confidence of a broken record.

A crucial 78-run partnership between Root, who faced 114 balls and had an lbw decision against him overturned on 32, and Dawid Malan (29) guided England through most of the night session. After Malan was bowled by Pat Cummins late, Chris Woakes went in as night watchman and survived eight balls to be 5 not out at stumps.

"We are a good amount of runs short but are in a fantastic position," Anderson said. "We have got batters in the shed to get us close."

England was completely behind the game at the Adelaide Oval until Australia skipper Steve Smith opted not to enforce the follow-on for the night session on Monday.

It backfired badly, with Anderson and Woakes taking two wickets each as Australia slid to 53-4 with the ball seaming and swinging wildly around under lights.

It didn't get better in daylight hours for the home team, with Anderson returning 5-43 — his first five-wicket haul in Australia and 25th in in his test career — and Woakes taking 4-36 to skittle Australia for 138 in the first session on Tuesday. No Australian batsman surpassed 20 in the second innings.

"We're delighted to be in this position to have any sort of chance of winning — which we didn't think we would have after the first couple of days," Anderson said. "It'd be a huge win ... it's very rare that a team declares then loses."

England reached dinner at 68-2 after losing Alastair Cook (16) and Mark Stoneman (36), setting the scene for a big night session for the Australian bowlers.

It didn't happen — possibly because the ball was already 28 overs old by the time the lights were turned on rather than hard, shiny and new, and also because there was a lack of composure from the Australians.

Smith didn't review an early lbw decision against Cook when he should have, then burned two umpire referrals in the space of three balls on desperate attempts to have Root and Malan dismissed when the umpire had ruled not out. That meant the Australians had no more reviews.

Root, meanwhile, used his referral to perfect advantage, asking for a review after he was given out lbw, when England was 101-3, and having the decision overturned when the tracker technology showed the ball from Nathan Lyon was going over the stumps.

Also under review will be Smith's decision not to send England back in to bat on Monday night.

"In hindsight, we didn't get an opportunity to bowl with the new ball under lights," Australia bowling coach David Saker said. "Maybe we got it wrong. But if we come out of this winning the game, which I still think we will, you can say it was justified in some way.

"The past two days haven't gone to plan but I still think we're in front. If we get (Root's) wicket in the morning, the game changes."

With inputs from AP