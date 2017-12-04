LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, Day 3: Visitors lose half their side

On the other hand, England would like to stage a comeback in the match as well as the series and would like to see the captain Joe Root step up to the task.

Australia have been dominant so far in the Test, and would aim to continue in the same vein once more.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live blog of Day 3 of the second Test between England and Australia being played in Adelaide

Cummins finishes his over which rain interrupted yesterday with a good maiden first up. The rain is away at the moment but the clouds still hover.

OUT! Australia has struck early on Day 3 morning. Vince is out! Hazlewood is pumped. Captain Root walks in early. Vince played an unecessary stroke edging it to the keeper.

Successful over for Australia. They have the Enhgland captain early out to bat. Hazlewood is looking extremely good at this moment.

Cook plugging away three twos off the over. Cook has looked stable so far, Root yet to get his eye in.

OUT! Ohhh! The Aussies are on fire! They are delighted and why not the England captain is walking back. Got the boundary off the last ball but it edge it to Bancroft in the slips. Root saw another scoring opportunity off the full ball but has managed only a thick edge. Despair for England! They are trouble.

Malan comes out when England are in huge spot of bother, will need something special for a turnaround. It is a tall order. Australia have their tails up.

Nathan Lyon comes out to bowl in the 19th over.

Lyon starts round the wicket to Malan and after 5 dot balls that were met well by Malan, who uses his feet a couple of times for no run. Lyon drops the last ball short allowing the batsman to rock back and cut behind point for four.

Cummins bends his back for another over where Cook has looked in complete control, he rotates the strike off the last ball for a single.

Lyon is ready to toss the ball up in the air. Cook gets forward gets a couple of edges thatdon't go to the slip, plays a nice looking stroke on the leg side toi turn the strike, Vince creates room and runs a single to wide off mid off.

Meanwhile in Delhi, Mathews and Chandimal are set to resume Day 3 after a controversial Day 2, check out the link below

Vince survives a survive and English fans hold themselves back from chugging down another drink. Dar took a long time before he gave the decision, the ball was hit over the pads and into the thigh pads with Vince on backfoot and ball tracking shows the ball was going over the stumps. England review successfully.Good over by Starc first up.

Lyon hasn't been able to create a lot of problems, dropping the odd ball short, this time Cook takes four playing the backfoot cut.

Confusion off the second ball off the over. Last thing England wanted was a run out. Malan fends offs a short delivery from Starc to the left of forward short leg and sets off for a single, Cook at the other end sends him back after a slight delay. The throw misses the stumps and Malan gets back. Malan has the strike rotated the next ball.

Suddenly it is gripping, bouncing and turning for Lyon. Forward short leg shifts to second slip. Lyon builds pressure around Cook who is look to rotate the strike but is unable to. Tighter lines by Lyon this time around. Maiden.

Starc runs in round the wicket to Dawid Malan with leg slip, forward short leg, deep square leg, long leg and mid wicket in place.

Malan does well to keep out the balls that a fired into his ribs, turns the strike over with a controlled single past leg slip, orthodox field for Cook.

England and Sri Lanka trying to save the test match. Think end result would be same in both the cases.

Malan guides the first ball for two and he must be ruing the fact, wished he had taken only one to get off strike as he faces couple of snoters that forces him to take evasive action. Has done alright to sway away and gets the single. Cook will keep strike with a single off the last ball.

OUT! That was the ball Lyon looking for, lands it correctly, draws Cook forward and he edges it to first slip. Typical dismissal. England lose Alastair Cook and with him goes England's hope.

England 80-4 with Cook and Root out in reply to 442. Oh well. Could've been worse - in yesterday's twilight...

The Aussies are on top. Cook looked good for his 37 as he drags himself out of Adelaide Oval. Ripper from Lyon. Moeen Ali comes out and fancies a slash upfront, which he narrowly misses, decides to leave the next ball which goes on with the arm.

Starc continues bwoling into Malan's ribs, he manages to get off strike and Ali gets off the strike with a push towards cover off the last ball.

End of another good over for the Aussies. Ali takes the single off the fifth ball to mid wicket.

Hazlewood comes on to bowl, replaces Starc. Hazlewood has bowled well and has contstanly bowled in and around 140 clicks. Hazlewood comes back well after straying in line off the first ball that runs for 4 leg byes.

Another maiden for Nathan Lyon. He is holding the one end perfectly, something Moeen Ali could not really do for England, hence the need for a specialist spinner perhaps.

Malan takes a single off Hazlewood's over. England still over 350 runs behind. These two really need to bat out the day if they have turn the things in England's favour.

Lyon is middle of really good spell. Drops the length at the last minute when he sees Moeen coming down the track. Gets a thick outside edge off the last ball that hits Paine's gloves and bobs up. Beautiful bowling! A direct hit at the non-striker's end would have ended Moeen's stay in the middle too but he survives not once but twice off a delivery.

Ali defends a couple opf deliveries after taking a single to mid wicket, Hazlewood holds the length back of a length and tries the short ball to Malan who lets is go. Single off the last ball for Malan displays full face off the bat, mid on fielder tumbles but is unable to stop the ball.

Lyon continues to get some purchase from the wicket as he draws Malan forward a couple of times. Ali gets down on one knee and sweeps it deep square leg boundary. Ali takes it from wide of off stump and slogs it to mid wicket boundary for successive fours.

Day 2 report: Australia took firm control of the second Ashes Test when an unbeaten century from Shaun Marsh pushed the hosts to 442 for eight declared in their first innings on the second day of the day-night contest on Sunday.

The tourists, who sent the Australians in to bat after winning the toss on Saturday, had made 29 for one in reply when rain brought a premature end to the day’s play at Adelaide Oval.

It looked like something of a reprieve for England, who had already lost Mark Stoneman for 18 to leave Alastair Cook, unbeaten on 11, and James Vince, yet to score, facing a night assault from Australia’s pace battery.

Marsh had earlier put the hosts on the front foot with his fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall.

"We knew if we could bat for most of the day and put them in under lights we’d be a chance," Marsh told reporters.

"To be nice and patient, and get a hundred there at the end was pleasing. It’s great to be playing for Australia and just to be out there in the middle."

Marsh had to grit it out at times as England produced a much improved bowling performance after a disappointing day one and had the Decision Review System (DRS) to thank for a life after initially being given out lbw to James Anderson on 29.

Tim Paine, who joined Marsh at the crease when Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day, was similarly reprieved when tracking showed an Anderson delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Marsh put on 85 with Paine as the two most controversial selections in the Australia squad for the first two tests frustrated England before the wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third test half century coming seven years after his second.

Dropped catch

The left-hander then put together a stand of 99 with Pat Cummins, reaching the hundred mark in the process with a sumptuous pull off a Chris Woakes delivery which raced to the square leg boundary for his 12th four.

The batsman whipped off his helmet to acknowledge the applause of another bumper crowd at the Adelaide Oval and almost immediately had another reprieve when Cook and James Vince collided in the gully with neither able to take a simple catch.

If much of Marsh’s progress to the century had been a stop-start affair, there was nothing cautious about the way he punished the tourists for their profligacy after the break as Steve Smith pondered the declaration.

With Cummins initially providing back-up with his highest test score, a seven-boundary 44, Marsh added three more fours and a punishing straight six off Broad to finish unbeaten on 126 when Smith finally called him in.

"Some days it goes your ways and some it doesn‘t," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

With inputs from Reuters