LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, Day 3: Visitors in disarray after Bairstow's fall

Malan guides the first ball for two and he must be ruing the fact, wished he had taken only one to get off strike as he faces couple of snoters that forces him to take evasive action. Has done alright to sway away and gets the single. Cook will keep strike with a single off the last ball.

OUT! That was the ball Lyon looking for, lands it correctly, draws Cook forward and he edges it to first slip. Typical dismissal. England lose Alastair Cook and with him goes England's hope.

England 80-4 with Cook and Root out in reply to 442. Oh well. Could've been worse - in yesterday's twilight...

The Aussies are on top. Cook looked good for his 37 as he drags himself out of Adelaide Oval. Ripper from Lyon. Moeen Ali comes out and fancies a slash upfront, which he narrowly misses, decides to leave the next ball which goes on with the arm.

Starc continues bwoling into Malan's ribs, he manages to get off strike and Ali gets off the strike with a push towards cover off the last ball.

End of another good over for the Aussies. Ali takes the single off the fifth ball to mid wicket.

Hazlewood comes on to bowl, replaces Starc. Hazlewood has bowled well and has contstanly bowled in and around 140 clicks. Hazlewood comes back well after straying in line off the first ball that runs for 4 leg byes.

Another maiden for Nathan Lyon. He is holding the one end perfectly, something Moeen Ali could not really do for England, hence the need for a specialist spinner perhaps.

Malan takes a single off Hazlewood's over. England still over 350 runs behind. These two really need to bat out the day if they have turn the things in England's favour.

Lyon is middle of really good spell. Drops the length at the last minute when he sees Moeen coming down the track. Gets a thick outside edge off the last ball that hits Paine's gloves and bobs up. Beautiful bowling! A direct hit at the non-striker's end would have ended Moeen's stay in the middle too but he survives not once but twice off a delivery.

Ali defends a couple opf deliveries after taking a single to mid wicket, Hazlewood holds the length back of a length and tries the short ball to Malan who lets is go. Single off the last ball for Malan displays full face off the bat, mid on fielder tumbles but is unable to stop the ball.

Lyon continues to get some purchase from the wicket as he draws Malan forward a couple of times. Ali gets down on one knee and sweeps it deep square leg boundary. Ali takes it from wide of off stump and slogs it to mid wicket boundary for successive fours.

OUT! The bowling change works. Cummins has the wicket of Malan. Goes round the wicket, angled into him cuts him into two, takes the inside edge and it goes to Paine.

Bairstow begins nervously, after a couple through covers off his first ball, he looks to drive a wide delivery when he wasn't really close to the pitch of the ball. Australia are plucking away here, realistic chance of making them bat again today is on.

Two singles off Lyon's over. Shouts of 'catch it' from the keeper but it was far from forward short leg's reach. The last recognized batting pair of England out there. How long will they last?

Bairstow hasn't got his eye in yet but he seems to be going for expansive drives, which he keeps missing. Not wise to chase those sort of deliveries given the stage of the game. Cummins delivers a maiden.

Six men on the leg side for Bairstow,as Lyon switches round the wicket. Ali with a run in the over.

Ali plays a pleasant looking drive for no run off the second ball, works in behind square leg for a single off the next ball. Bairstow plays away from his body and misses, again! He follows it up with delightful straight drive to long off boundary. Cummins comes back with beauty that goes past Bairstow's outside edge. Nice battle this. Bairstow has come out with an intent.

Lyon back over the wicket to Ali, goes round the wicket to Bairstow.

Ali dances down the pitch off the first ball, drills it mid on who is a little deep allowing an easy single. Bairstow works it off the middle stump to the onside for single. Lyon goes back to round the wicket to Ali and immediately gets one to grip. Ali lucky to not edge it.

Cummins pitches it up and Bairstow brings out a crunching drive, timed it perfectly. Cummins won't mind that. Cummins pulls the length back a touch and Bairstow looks to drive again but hits him slightly higher on the bat and rolls towards Cummins. The broadcasters display the pitch vision which shows the minute difference between the two lengths off the two similar deliveries, but like they say the margins are very thin. This is fantastic from Cummins. Bairstow gets forward and LEAVES it, and its a good leave, needs to do that more often.

Good cricket from England with the two rotating the strike, very sensible. Lyon has to adjust to the left-right combination. Lyon tosses the last ball, draws Ali forward and he thinks to play the drive until he pulls out at the last minute.

Edge! But does not carry. Goes to the third slip on the bounce, Bancroft does well to stop the ball running towards the third man boundary. Bairstow goes to the non-striker's end with a single to square leg.Cummins bowls it full and Ali is behind it to punch it down the ground for three.Bairstow finishes with a couple to mid wicket. And that is the end off the first session of Day 3. Australia scalped four key wickets at the expense of 99 runs. England still 314 behind as players take tea on Day three.

Fair play to Australia. Rushing around to squeeze another over in before tea. Intensity 10/10. England looked the opposite when they bowled. Australia simply want it more. 🏏🏏🏏 #ashes #Ashes2017 #btsport

I wanted Root to be captain but I did have concerns that it was at least a year too soon. That an #Ashes tour would prematurely end his tenure. Everything I feared is coming to fruition. At this rate,he could be gone by next xmas. What then?😵😫😖

Tidy over to start with, couple of singles in the over. These two need to ensure the get England to 242 first, that will be their first target.

Starc bowls it full, almost a full toss, Bairstow misses the drive, gets a tickle off the inside part of the bat to Paine. Defends one off the backfoot, leaves the last two deliveries alone. Starc flashes a wide smile to Bairstow.

OUT! *insert the bird, plane question* cause Nathan 'Garry' Lyon has plucked off a spectacular catch off his own bowling. Ali looked to chip it on the onside but hits him slightly high on the bat and Lyon flies across to hold on to the catch.

If there is a day where Woakes has to show his batting capabilities, there can't be an better opportunity for him. Gets off the mark with a single. Australia 4 wickets away.

Woakes is tested with short stuff by Starc, he plays a terrific pull shot to backward square leg. Starc brings in a strange fielder, more like short backward point very close to the batsman.

Lyon has been fantastic today, pivoting nicely in his delivery stride, getting turn and bounce, as Woakes gets an inside edge onto his pads but evades the forward short leg fielder a couple of times.

Bairstow tucks one to fine leg for a single. Woakes has to face the music for four deliveries. Starc gets one past Woakes' outside edge. Woakes will take strike off the first ball of the next over.

Two more singles to the total, that takes England to 100 runs away from avoiding the follow on.

OUT! Starc's turn to pluck a blinder! The left-arm quick ran in round the wicket when Bairstow pushes straight back, Starc sticks his right arm out and takes it after a bobble. He has a beaming smile on his face.

Craig Overton gets his first run in Test cricket. England are going down rather quickly. Australia will look to wrap things up soon.

Woakes gets a thick outside edge that evades first slip, who chases it down but not before Woakes and Overton run three. Lyon has some drift going for himself.

Woakes whacks the last delivery for a boundary. Rare bad ball from Starc, Woakes cracked at the short and wide delivery to take England's score over 150. Six runs off the over.

Hazlewood into the attack. Continues to unleash short balls to the number 8 and 9. Cuts him into two. Hazlewood provides him with some width and he has managed to get on top of that to play it past gully.

Woakes turns the strike over off the first ball. Forward short leg fielder was aware to throw it back on to the stumps. Overton too had his bat in after he had dealt with the short ball from Cummins. Third umpire is asked to confirm the same. Overton plays the pull, gets good connection on it. The ball was going over the ropes for all money but Hazlewood has managed to flick it back onto the field of play, saves three. Commendable effort from the bowler who has just finished a steamy over. Woakes collects two off the last ball.

In between fending, evading and protecting himself from short-pitched bowling, Overton is managing to get the odd boundary in. He gets one past point this time. Australia will not mind it one bit.

Cummins' bumper goes too high prompting the umpire to deem it out of reach – wide – Overton gets a single fending it on the leg side. Woakes spoons it over short leg, even the leg gully cannot get there. Woakes and Overton will not enjoy this but they have a task ahead of them, the aim still will be to get to 242. Albeit, still a long way ahead. Players take drinks.

Woakes unconvincing whips the ball off his body towards fine leg fielder, who was interested for a minute, but falls way short. Hazlewood bowls it full on the pads and Overton misses but they run a leg bye. Another full ball to finish the over, but this time Overton gets a proper connection, they run three to long on. Thepair has added 33. Best partnership of the innings.

Day 2 report: Australia took firm control of the second Ashes Test when an unbeaten century from Shaun Marsh pushed the hosts to 442 for eight declared in their first innings on the second day of the day-night contest on Sunday.

The tourists, who sent the Australians in to bat after winning the toss on Saturday, had made 29 for one in reply when rain brought a premature end to the day’s play at Adelaide Oval.

It looked like something of a reprieve for England, who had already lost Mark Stoneman for 18 to leave Alastair Cook, unbeaten on 11, and James Vince, yet to score, facing a night assault from Australia’s pace battery.

Marsh had earlier put the hosts on the front foot with his fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall.

"We knew if we could bat for most of the day and put them in under lights we’d be a chance," Marsh told reporters.

"To be nice and patient, and get a hundred there at the end was pleasing. It’s great to be playing for Australia and just to be out there in the middle."

Marsh had to grit it out at times as England produced a much improved bowling performance after a disappointing day one and had the Decision Review System (DRS) to thank for a life after initially being given out lbw to James Anderson on 29.

Tim Paine, who joined Marsh at the crease when Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day, was similarly reprieved when tracking showed an Anderson delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Marsh put on 85 with Paine as the two most controversial selections in the Australia squad for the first two tests frustrated England before the wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third test half century coming seven years after his second.

Dropped catch

The left-hander then put together a stand of 99 with Pat Cummins, reaching the hundred mark in the process with a sumptuous pull off a Chris Woakes delivery which raced to the square leg boundary for his 12th four.

The batsman whipped off his helmet to acknowledge the applause of another bumper crowd at the Adelaide Oval and almost immediately had another reprieve when Cook and James Vince collided in the gully with neither able to take a simple catch.

If much of Marsh’s progress to the century had been a stop-start affair, there was nothing cautious about the way he punished the tourists for their profligacy after the break as Steve Smith pondered the declaration.

With Cummins initially providing back-up with his highest test score, a seven-boundary 44, Marsh added three more fours and a punishing straight six off Broad to finish unbeaten on 126 when Smith finally called him in.

"Some days it goes your ways and some it doesn‘t," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

With inputs from Reuters