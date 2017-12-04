LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, Day 3: Bancroft, Warner begin second innings

Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3: Six runs comes off the last the over before the dinner break. Broad is yet to open his account but more importantly he remains unbeaten. It looked Broad had got some bat when the ball tickled down to fine leg boundary, but it was signaled leg byes. Starc bowls another short ball to finish which rolls off Broad's thigh pad for one.
Day 2 report: Australia took firm control of the second Ashes Test when an unbeaten century from Shaun Marsh pushed the hosts to 442 for eight declared in their first innings on the second day of the day-night contest on Sunday.
The tourists, who sent the Australians in to bat after winning the toss on Saturday, had made 29 for one in reply when rain brought a premature end to the day’s play at Adelaide Oval.
It looked like something of a reprieve for England, who had already lost Mark Stoneman for 18 to leave Alastair Cook, unbeaten on 11, and James Vince, yet to score, facing a night assault from Australia’s pace battery.
Marsh had earlier put the hosts on the front foot with his fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall.
"We knew if we could bat for most of the day and put them in under lights we’d be a chance," Marsh told reporters.
"To be nice and patient, and get a hundred there at the end was pleasing. It’s great to be playing for Australia and just to be out there in the middle."
Marsh had to grit it out at times as England produced a much improved bowling performance after a disappointing day one and had the Decision Review System (DRS) to thank for a life after initially being given out lbw to James Anderson on 29.
Tim Paine, who joined Marsh at the crease when Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day, was similarly reprieved when tracking showed an Anderson delivery would have gone over the stumps.
Marsh put on 85 with Paine as the two most controversial selections in the Australia squad for the first two tests frustrated England before the wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third test half century coming seven years after his second.
Dropped catch
The left-hander then put together a stand of 99 with Pat Cummins, reaching the hundred mark in the process with a sumptuous pull off a Chris Woakes delivery which raced to the square leg boundary for his 12th four.
The batsman whipped off his helmet to acknowledge the applause of another bumper crowd at the Adelaide Oval and almost immediately had another reprieve when Cook and James Vince collided in the gully with neither able to take a simple catch.
If much of Marsh’s progress to the century had been a stop-start affair, there was nothing cautious about the way he punished the tourists for their profligacy after the break as Steve Smith pondered the declaration.
With Cummins initially providing back-up with his highest test score, a seven-boundary 44, Marsh added three more fours and a punishing straight six off Broad to finish unbeaten on 126 when Smith finally called him in.
"Some days it goes your ways and some it doesn‘t," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.
With inputs from Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS
After 76.1 overs,England 227/10 ( Craig Overton 41 , )
Anderson misses the sweep, Lyon doesn't the ball goes on to hit his right thigh. Anderson uses the review, DRS is a mere formality and it confirms the same. Bancroft runs out of the ground, suggesting no follow on. Australia will begin with a lead of 215.
J Anderson lbw Lyon 0 (3)
OUT! Broad looked to work it on the onside, closed the face of the bat early and he feathers it back to Paine.
England lose their 9th.
S Broad c Paine b Lyon 3
OUT! Woakes looked to pull the short of a length delivery through midwicket but the bat twirls in his hands giving Starc the simplest of catches. The 66-run stand comes to an end with 15 minutes remaining for dinner.
C Woakes c and b Starc 36
OUT! Starc's turn to pluck a blinder! The left-arm quick ran in round the wicket when Bairstow pushes straight back, Starc sticks his right arm out and takes it after a bobble. He has a beaming smile on his face.
Bairstow c and b Starc 21
OUT! *insert the bird, plane question* cause Nathan 'Garry' Lyon has plucked off a spectacular catch off his own bowling. Ali looked to chip it on the onside but hits him slightly high on the bat and Lyon flies across to hold on to the catch.
M Ali c and b Lyon 25
OUT! The bowling change works. Cummins has the wicket of Malan. Goes round the wicket, angled into him cuts him into two, takes the inside edge and it goes to Paine.
Malan c Paine b Cummins 19
OUT! That was the ball Lyon looking for, lands it correctly, draws Cook forward and he edges it to first slip. Typical dismissal. England lose Alastair Cook and with him goes England's hope.
Cook c Smith b Lyon 37
OUT! Ohhh! The Aussies are on fire! They are delighted and why not the England captain is walking back. Got the boundary off the last ball but it edge it to Bancroft in the slips. Root saw another scoring opportunity off the full ball but has managed only a thick edge. Despair for England! They are trouble.
J Root c Bancroft b Cummins 9
OUT! Australia has struck early on Day 3 morning. Vince is out! Hazlewood is pumped. Captain Root walks in early. Vince played an unecessary stroke edging it to the keeper.
Stuart Broad round the wicket to David Warner
After 1 overs,Australia 4/0 ( Cameron Bancroft 4 , David Warner 0)
Anderson begins with back of a length. There is some swing and seam on offer. He fires in a full ball which Bancroft keeps it out and then gets off the mark with a boundary to third man.
James Anderson to start the second innings.
Australia wrapped the innings pretty quickly post dinner. Just 25 balls for two wickets. England will be out to bowl, which is considered the best time to bowl, the question is will they make most of the 29 overs that remain in the Day.
Bancroft and Warner stride out.
After 76.1 overs,England 227/10 ( Craig Overton 41 , )
Anderson misses the sweep, Lyon doesn't the ball goes on to hit his right thigh. Anderson uses the review, DRS is a mere formality and it confirms the same. Bancroft runs out of the ground, suggesting no follow on. Australia will begin with a lead of 215.
J Anderson lbw Lyon 0 (3)
After 76 overs,England 227/9 ( Craig Overton 41 , James Anderson 0)
After 75 overs,England 227/9 ( Craig Overton 41 , James Anderson 0)
OUT! Broad looked to work it on the onside, closed the face of the bat early and he feathers it back to Paine.
England lose their 9th.
S Broad c Paine b Lyon 3
After 74 overs,England 227/8 ( Craig Overton 41 , Stuart Broad 3)
Lyon takes his third wicket and now he is the joint-highest wicket taker in 2017.
After 73 overs,England 224/8 ( Craig Overton 40 , Stuart Broad 1)
Nathan Lyon to continue. Boundaries continue to flow through Overton's bat as he gives Lyon the charge and thumps another boundary. Broad gets off the mark as well.
Woakes and Overton's fightback has given England more than a chance to get past 242, the runs required to avoid follow on. But, Australia undoubtedly ahead with a massive advantage. The last session will be under lights, England might get a chance to have a go at Australia, can they do something, which they were expected to do, but didn't first time around? Is there an epic turnaround somewhere in this Ashes series? Can Broad unfurl his special? Or will Australia continue their dominance? All the answers lie in the next session, so do tune in.
After 72 overs,England 219/8 ( Craig Overton 36 , Stuart Broad 0)
Six runs comes off the last the over before the dinner break. Broad is yet to open his account but more importantly he remains unbeaten. It looked Broad had got some bat when the ball tickled down to fine leg boundary, but it was signaled leg byes. Starc bowls another short ball to finish which rolls off Broad's thigh pad for one.
After 71 overs,England 213/8 ( Craig Overton 36 , Stuart Broad 0)
Overton continues to tick the scoreboard. He gets another boundary over the slips. This will be a tricky time for both the teams. England need to survive this phase and Australia have a potential chance to extend the session if they manage to take another wicket.
After 70 overs,England 208/8 ( Craig Overton 31 , Stuart Broad 0)
Starc runs in round the wicket with Woakes and Overton exchanging singles off the first two balls. Starc fires in a yorker that is dealt with care by Woakes. Woakes' pull off the fourth ball draws curtain on his innings. Stuart Broad walks in with a fly slip stationed. Keeps out the last two deliveries.
OUT! Woakes looked to pull the short of a length delivery through midwicket but the bat twirls in his hands giving Starc the simplest of catches. The 66-run stand comes to an end with 15 minutes remaining for dinner.
C Woakes c and b Starc 36
After 69 overs,England 206/7 ( Chris Woakes 35 , Craig Overton 30)
Lyon continues round the wicket. Overton manages to bat out the over, there was solo shout for a leg before wicket is turned down by the umpire. Maiden over.
After 68 overs,England 206/7 ( Chris Woakes 35 , Craig Overton 30)
Woakes glances it to fine leg for a single. Starc varies his length to test Overton, and full marks to the debutant to have negated another over, but has lost his bat in the process that's been broken. Overton gets the outer half off his new bat as Gully gives it chase, the throw by the fielder wasn't good, leaked an extra run via an overthrow.
After 67 overs,England 202/7 ( Chris Woakes 34 , Craig Overton 27)
Woakes turns his wrists to pick a single to backward square leg. Overton gets down on his knee and sweeps it sweetly to square leg boundary to bring the 200 up. These two are showing the the top order how it is done. Couple of singles to finish the over.
After 66 overs,England 195/7 ( Chris Woakes 32 , Craig Overton 22)
Starc passes the outside edge of Overton a couple of times. Starc extends his follow through, while Overton shrugs it off, appreciating the delivery. Starc finishes with a ripper as well, not far away from the outside edge. Maiden.
After 65 overs,England 195/7 ( Chris Woakes 32 , Craig Overton 22)
Double change: Nathan Lyon comes back into the attack.
Good defensive play by the Woakes and Overton, they have weathered the bouncers and certainly do not want to throw it away, to the spin of Lyon. One run comes off the over.
After 64 overs,England 194/7 ( Chris Woakes 32 , Craig Overton 21)
Overton keeps the yorker out and runs a single to midwicket. The ball flies off the edge over the slips for a boundary and that will bring the 50-run stand for the 8th wicket. Starc will feel he is hard done here. Resilient fight from England's lower order.
Mitchell Starc is brought back to break the partnership.
After 63 overs,England 187/7 ( Chris Woakes 26 , Craig Overton 20)
Top shot off the first ball of the over by Woakes. Hazlewood bowled it full and slightly wide. Woakes gets down on one knee and aces a square drive from the middle of the bat. Woakes smartly rotates the strike off the next ball. Hazlewood darts one into Overton's body who looks to leave it initially but is tempted to get his bat in the way, he doesn't get any connection but it deflects off his hips and runs down to fine leg boundary for four leg byes.
After 62 overs,England 177/7 ( Chris Woakes 21 , Craig Overton 19)
Overton steers it behind point for a couple after ducking and defending the next two balls. Does well to get behind the short ball. Australia's short-pitched bowling hasn't worked so far as these negate more than 50 deliveries.
After 61 overs,England 175/7 ( Chris Woakes 21 , Craig Overton 17)
Woakes unconvincing whips the ball off his body towards fine leg fielder, who was interested for a minute, but falls way short. Hazlewood bowls it full on the pads and Overton misses but they run a leg bye. Another full ball to finish the over, but this time Overton gets a proper connection, they run three to long on. Thepair has added 33. Best partnership of the innings.
Hazlewood to continue
After 60 overs,England 169/7 ( Chris Woakes 19 , Craig Overton 14)
Cummins' bumper goes too high prompting the umpire to deem it out of reach – wide – Overton gets a single fending it on the leg side. Woakes spoons it over short leg, even the leg gully cannot get there. Woakes and Overton will not enjoy this but they have a task ahead of them, the aim still will be to get to 242. Albeit, still a long way ahead. Players take drinks.
After 59 overs,England 166/7 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Craig Overton 13)
In between fending, evading and protecting himself from short-pitched bowling, Overton is managing to get the odd boundary in. He gets one past point this time. Australia will not mind it one bit.
After 58 overs,England 161/7 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Craig Overton 8)
Woakes turns the strike over off the first ball. Forward short leg fielder was aware to throw it back on to the stumps. Overton too had his bat in after he had dealt with the short ball from Cummins. Third umpire is asked to confirm the same. Overton plays the pull, gets good connection on it. The ball was going over the ropes for all money but Hazlewood has managed to flick it back onto the field of play, saves three. Commendable effort from the bowler who has just finished a steamy over. Woakes collects two off the last ball.
Pat Cummins brought into the attack. Round the wicket.
After 57 overs,England 157/7 ( Chris Woakes 15 , Craig Overton 7)
Hazlewood into the attack. Continues to unleash short balls to the number 8 and 9. Cuts him into two. Hazlewood provides him with some width and he has managed to get on top of that to play it past gully.
After 56 overs,England 153/7 ( Chris Woakes 15 , Craig Overton 3)
Woakes whacks the last delivery for a boundary. Rare bad ball from Starc, Woakes cracked at the short and wide delivery to take England's score over 150. Six runs off the over.
After 55 overs,England 147/7 ( Chris Woakes 10 , Craig Overton 2)
Woakes gets a thick outside edge that evades first slip, who chases it down but not before Woakes and Overton run three. Lyon has some drift going for himself.
After 54 overs,England 143/7 ( Chris Woakes 7 , Craig Overton 1)
Craig Overton gets his first run in Test cricket. England are going down rather quickly. Australia will look to wrap things up soon.
OUT! Starc's turn to pluck a blinder! The left-arm quick ran in round the wicket when Bairstow pushes straight back, Starc sticks his right arm out and takes it after a bobble. He has a beaming smile on his face.
Bairstow c and b Starc 21
After 53 overs,England 142/6 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 21 , Chris Woakes 7)
Two more singles to the total, that takes England to 100 runs away from avoiding the follow on.
After 52 overs,England 140/6 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 20 , Chris Woakes 6)
Bairstow tucks one to fine leg for a single. Woakes has to face the music for four deliveries. Starc gets one past Woakes' outside edge. Woakes will take strike off the first ball of the next over.
After 51 overs,England 138/6 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 19 , Chris Woakes 5)
Lyon has been fantastic today, pivoting nicely in his delivery stride, getting turn and bounce, as Woakes gets an inside edge onto his pads but evades the forward short leg fielder a couple of times.
After 50 overs,England 137/6 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 18 , Chris Woakes 5)
Woakes is tested with short stuff by Starc, he plays a terrific pull shot to backward square leg. Starc brings in a strange fielder, more like short backward point very close to the batsman.
In shambles...
After 49 overs,England 133/6 ( Jonny Bairstow (W) 18 , Chris Woakes 1)
If there is a day where Woakes has to show his batting capabilities, there can't be an better opportunity for him. Gets off the mark with a single. Australia 4 wickets away.
OUT! *insert the bird, plane question* cause Nathan 'Garry' Lyon has plucked off a spectacular catch off his own bowling. Ali looked to chip it on the onside but hits him slightly high on the bat and Lyon flies across to hold on to the catch.
M Ali c and b Lyon 25
After 48 overs,England 130/5 ( Moeen Ali 23 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 18)
Starc bowls it full, almost a full toss, Bairstow misses the drive, gets a tickle off the inside part of the bat to Paine. Defends one off the backfoot, leaves the last two deliveries alone. Starc flashes a wide smile to Bairstow.
Mitchell Starc, round the wicket, to Johnny Bairstow.
After 47 overs,England 130/5 ( Moeen Ali 23 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 18)
Tidy over to start with, couple of singles in the over. These two need to ensure the get England to 242 first, that will be their first target.
Nathan Lyon to begin.
'Gone by next xmas', that looks scary?
This is an opinion voiced by many