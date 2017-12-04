LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 2nd Test at Adelaide, Day 3: Bancroft, Warner begin second innings

Fair play to Australia. Rushing around to squeeze another over in before tea. Intensity 10/10. England looked the opposite when they bowled. Australia simply want it more. 🏏🏏🏏 #ashes #Ashes2017 #btsport

I wanted Root to be captain but I did have concerns that it was at least a year too soon. That an #Ashes tour would prematurely end his tenure. Everything I feared is coming to fruition. At this rate,he could be gone by next xmas. What then?😵😫😖

Ali and Bairstow walk out with an enormous task ahead of them as the second session of play gets underway. England trail by 314. Still 114 runs are required to avoid follow on. #Ashes Live: https://t.co/3oOtiI42Wx

Tidy over to start with, couple of singles in the over. These two need to ensure the get England to 242 first, that will be their first target.

Starc bowls it full, almost a full toss, Bairstow misses the drive, gets a tickle off the inside part of the bat to Paine. Defends one off the backfoot, leaves the last two deliveries alone. Starc flashes a wide smile to Bairstow.

OUT! *insert the bird, plane question* cause Nathan 'Garry' Lyon has plucked off a spectacular catch off his own bowling. Ali looked to chip it on the onside but hits him slightly high on the bat and Lyon flies across to hold on to the catch.

If there is a day where Woakes has to show his batting capabilities, there can't be an better opportunity for him. Gets off the mark with a single. Australia 4 wickets away.

Woakes is tested with short stuff by Starc, he plays a terrific pull shot to backward square leg. Starc brings in a strange fielder, more like short backward point very close to the batsman.

Lyon has been fantastic today, pivoting nicely in his delivery stride, getting turn and bounce, as Woakes gets an inside edge onto his pads but evades the forward short leg fielder a couple of times.

Bairstow tucks one to fine leg for a single. Woakes has to face the music for four deliveries. Starc gets one past Woakes' outside edge. Woakes will take strike off the first ball of the next over.

Two more singles to the total, that takes England to 100 runs away from avoiding the follow on.

OUT! Starc's turn to pluck a blinder! The left-arm quick ran in round the wicket when Bairstow pushes straight back, Starc sticks his right arm out and takes it after a bobble. He has a beaming smile on his face.

Craig Overton gets his first run in Test cricket. England are going down rather quickly. Australia will look to wrap things up soon.

Woakes gets a thick outside edge that evades first slip, who chases it down but not before Woakes and Overton run three. Lyon has some drift going for himself.

Woakes whacks the last delivery for a boundary. Rare bad ball from Starc, Woakes cracked at the short and wide delivery to take England's score over 150. Six runs off the over.

Hazlewood into the attack. Continues to unleash short balls to the number 8 and 9. Cuts him into two. Hazlewood provides him with some width and he has managed to get on top of that to play it past gully.

Woakes turns the strike over off the first ball. Forward short leg fielder was aware to throw it back on to the stumps. Overton too had his bat in after he had dealt with the short ball from Cummins. Third umpire is asked to confirm the same. Overton plays the pull, gets good connection on it. The ball was going over the ropes for all money but Hazlewood has managed to flick it back onto the field of play, saves three. Commendable effort from the bowler who has just finished a steamy over. Woakes collects two off the last ball.

In between fending, evading and protecting himself from short-pitched bowling, Overton is managing to get the odd boundary in. He gets one past point this time. Australia will not mind it one bit.

Cummins' bumper goes too high prompting the umpire to deem it out of reach – wide – Overton gets a single fending it on the leg side. Woakes spoons it over short leg, even the leg gully cannot get there. Woakes and Overton will not enjoy this but they have a task ahead of them, the aim still will be to get to 242. Albeit, still a long way ahead. Players take drinks.

Woakes unconvincing whips the ball off his body towards fine leg fielder, who was interested for a minute, but falls way short. Hazlewood bowls it full on the pads and Overton misses but they run a leg bye. Another full ball to finish the over, but this time Overton gets a proper connection, they run three to long on. Thepair has added 33. Best partnership of the innings.

Overton steers it behind point for a couple after ducking and defending the next two balls. Does well to get behind the short ball. Australia's short-pitched bowling hasn't worked so far as these negate more than 50 deliveries.

Top shot off the first ball of the over by Woakes. Hazlewood bowled it full and slightly wide. Woakes gets down on one knee and aces a square drive from the middle of the bat. Woakes smartly rotates the strike off the next ball. Hazlewood darts one into Overton's body who looks to leave it initially but is tempted to get his bat in the way, he doesn't get any connection but it deflects off his hips and runs down to fine leg boundary for four leg byes.

Overton keeps the yorker out and runs a single to midwicket. The ball flies off the edge over the slips for a boundary and that will bring the 50-run stand for the 8th wicket. Starc will feel he is hard done here. Resilient fight from England's lower order.

Good defensive play by the Woakes and Overton, they have weathered the bouncers and certainly do not want to throw it away, to the spin of Lyon. One run comes off the over.

Starc passes the outside edge of Overton a couple of times. Starc extends his follow through, while Overton shrugs it off, appreciating the delivery. Starc finishes with a ripper as well, not far away from the outside edge. Maiden.

Woakes turns his wrists to pick a single to backward square leg. Overton gets down on his knee and sweeps it sweetly to square leg boundary to bring the 200 up. These two are showing the the top order how it is done. Couple of singles to finish the over.

Woakes glances it to fine leg for a single. Starc varies his length to test Overton, and full marks to the debutant to have negated another over, but has lost his bat in the process that's been broken. Overton gets the outer half off his new bat as Gully gives it chase, the throw by the fielder wasn't good, leaked an extra run via an overthrow.

Lyon continues round the wicket. Overton manages to bat out the over, there was solo shout for a leg before wicket is turned down by the umpire. Maiden over.

OUT! Woakes looked to pull the short of a length delivery through midwicket but the bat twirls in his hands giving Starc the simplest of catches. The 66-run stand comes to an end with 15 minutes remaining for dinner.

Starc runs in round the wicket with Woakes and Overton exchanging singles off the first two balls. Starc fires in a yorker that is dealt with care by Woakes. Woakes' pull off the fourth ball draws curtain on his innings. Stuart Broad walks in with a fly slip stationed. Keeps out the last two deliveries.

Overton continues to tick the scoreboard. He gets another boundary over the slips. This will be a tricky time for both the teams. England need to survive this phase and Australia have a potential chance to extend the session if they manage to take another wicket.

Six runs comes off the last the over before the dinner break. Broad is yet to open his account but more importantly he remains unbeaten. It looked Broad had got some bat when the ball tickled down to fine leg boundary, but it was signaled leg byes. Starc bowls another short ball to finish which rolls off Broad's thigh pad for one.

Woakes and Overton's fightback has given England more than a chance to get past 242, the runs required to avoid follow on. But, Australia undoubtedly ahead with a massive advantage. The last session will be under lights, England might get a chance to have a go at Australia, can they do something, which they were expected to do, but didn't first time around? Is there an epic turnaround somewhere in this Ashes series? Can Broad unfurl his special? Or will Australia continue their dominance? All the answers lie in the next session, so do tune in.

Nathan Lyon to continue. Boundaries continue to flow through Overton's bat as he gives Lyon the charge and thumps another boundary. Broad gets off the mark as well.

Lyon takes his third wicket and now he is the joint-highest wicket taker in 2017.

OUT! Broad looked to work it on the onside, closed the face of the bat early and he feathers it back to Paine.

Anderson misses the sweep, Lyon doesn't the ball goes on to hit his right thigh. Anderson uses the review, DRS is a mere formality and it confirms the same. Bancroft runs out of the ground, suggesting no follow on. Australia will begin with a lead of 215.

Australia wrapped the innings pretty quickly post dinner. Just 25 balls for two wickets. England will be out to bowl, which is considered the best time to bowl, the question is will they make most of the 29 overs that remain in the Day.

Anderson begins with back of a length. There is some swing and seam on offer. He fires in a full ball which Bancroft keeps it out and then gets off the mark with a boundary to third man.

Day 2 report: Australia took firm control of the second Ashes Test when an unbeaten century from Shaun Marsh pushed the hosts to 442 for eight declared in their first innings on the second day of the day-night contest on Sunday.

The tourists, who sent the Australians in to bat after winning the toss on Saturday, had made 29 for one in reply when rain brought a premature end to the day’s play at Adelaide Oval.

It looked like something of a reprieve for England, who had already lost Mark Stoneman for 18 to leave Alastair Cook, unbeaten on 11, and James Vince, yet to score, facing a night assault from Australia’s pace battery.

Marsh had earlier put the hosts on the front foot with his fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall.

"We knew if we could bat for most of the day and put them in under lights we’d be a chance," Marsh told reporters.

"To be nice and patient, and get a hundred there at the end was pleasing. It’s great to be playing for Australia and just to be out there in the middle."

Marsh had to grit it out at times as England produced a much improved bowling performance after a disappointing day one and had the Decision Review System (DRS) to thank for a life after initially being given out lbw to James Anderson on 29.

Tim Paine, who joined Marsh at the crease when Stuart Broad dismissed Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day, was similarly reprieved when tracking showed an Anderson delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Marsh put on 85 with Paine as the two most controversial selections in the Australia squad for the first two tests frustrated England before the wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third test half century coming seven years after his second.

Dropped catch

The left-hander then put together a stand of 99 with Pat Cummins, reaching the hundred mark in the process with a sumptuous pull off a Chris Woakes delivery which raced to the square leg boundary for his 12th four.

The batsman whipped off his helmet to acknowledge the applause of another bumper crowd at the Adelaide Oval and almost immediately had another reprieve when Cook and James Vince collided in the gully with neither able to take a simple catch.

If much of Marsh’s progress to the century had been a stop-start affair, there was nothing cautious about the way he punished the tourists for their profligacy after the break as Steve Smith pondered the declaration.

With Cummins initially providing back-up with his highest test score, a seven-boundary 44, Marsh added three more fours and a punishing straight six off Broad to finish unbeaten on 126 when Smith finally called him in.

"Some days it goes your ways and some it doesn‘t," England coach Trevor Bayliss said.

With inputs from Reuters