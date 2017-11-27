First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

LIVE Cricket Score, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 5 in Brisbane, Ashes 2017

Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 27 2017

The Ashes 2017/18,Live Cricket Score and Updates

302/10
Overs
116.4
R/R
2.59
Fours
37
Sixes
1
Extras
7
328/10
Overs
130.3
R/R
2.52
Fours
35
Sixes
2
Extras
4
195/10
Overs
71.4
R/R
2.73
Fours
20
Sixes
1
Extras
2
140/0
Overs
45.0
R/R
3.11
Fours
15
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cameron Bancroft Batting 60 166 6 1
David Warner Batting 76 105 9 0

Toggle between above tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 4 report: Australia inched closer to taking a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series after trailing by just 56 runs chasing 170 against England on Day 4 at the Gabba here on Sunday.

The hosts went to stumps at 114/0 after David Warner (60 not out) and Cameron Bancroft (51 not out) eased through a 34-over period to close an enthralling day.

Australia's unbeaten batting pair David Warner (C) and Cameron Bancroft (L) walk back to the pavilion at the end of fourth day's play of the first cricket Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane on November 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Australia's unbeaten batting pair of David Warner and Cameron Bancroft walk back to the pavilion at the end of fourth day's play. AFP

Bancroft celebrated his maiden half-century on Test debut while vice-captain Warner raised his 25th.

Resuming at 33/2 with Mark Stoneman batting on 19 and captain Joe Root on 5, England failed to put up a fight as their middle order collapsed in the face of some spirited bowling by Nathan Lyon (3/67), Josh Hazlewood (3/46) and Mitchell Starc (3/51).

Lyon, who picked up his 50th wicket of the calendar year on Sunday, accounted for Stoneman (27), Dawid Malan (4) and Moeen Ali (40) while Hazlewood was brilliant to get rid of the dangerous Root (51). He also sent Alastair Cook (7) and James Vince (2) back on Saturday evening to reduce the tourists to 17/2.

"Obviously a great day for our team, to finish the way we did with the bat, none down with 56 runs to get," Australia paceman Starc told reporters after the day's play.

The English, clearly missing all-rounder Ben Stokes, lost their final six wickets for a mere 56 runs.

Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow tried to stem the rot with a 42-run sixth wicket stand after overnight batters Stoneman and Root (45-run partnership for the third wicket) failed to get going.

But Moeen Ali was beaten by Lyon and wicketkeeper Tim Paine whipped the bails off in a flash.

The all-rounder's foot was planted squarely on the line and long, tortuous deliberations followed as New Zealander Chris Gaffaney pondered various angles.

None of the footage showed Moeen's foot safely behind the line, so Gaffaney sent him packing.

At the other end, Bairstow ramped a short outside off Starc delivery to Peter Handscomb at third man.

 

With inputs from IANS

Published Date: Nov 27, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 27, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2

More Stories

See all